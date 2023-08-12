Angels’ Trout hits off pitching machine, moving closer to return from injury
HOUSTON — Mike Trout hit off a pitching machine Friday for the first time since fracturing his left hamate bone and manager Phil Nevin said the Angels’ star outfielder is moving closer to a return.
Trout has been out since July 3 and Nevin said before the start of a series with the Astros that the team believes he’s close, but that there still isn’t a timetable for his return.
“There’s going to be some hot spots around the wrist,” Nevin said. “It’s natural when these things happen with this surgery. It’s not necessarily … where it was fixed, but the areas around it, it could get sensitive. So, you’ve got to keep swinging.”
Trout hit off a tee earlier this week.
Nevin added that the more swings he gets in, the more he’ll start to feel like he can “let it go, which I don’t think is too far way.”
Nevin said he wasn’t sure whether Trout would go on a rehabilitation assignment before coming off the injured list and said that they’ll discuss that in the next day or two.
Former big league slugger José Bautista signs one-day contract to retire with Blue Jays
TORONTO — Former big league slugger José Bautista signed a one-day contract so he could retire with the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, one day before his name is added to the team’s level of excellence.
The 42-year-old Bautista played for eight teams during 15 seasons in the majors, making his final appearance with Philadelphia in 2018. He hit .247 with 344 homers and 975 RBIs in 1,798 games.
“I think everybody knew for a while that I had been retired, but this is a way to make it official,” Bautista said Friday.
Pittsburgh’s 20th round pick in the 2000 amateur draft, Bautista made his big league debut in 2004, when he bounced between four teams in one season. The Pirates traded him to Toronto in 2008. In return, Pittsburgh got catcher Robinzon Díaz, who made 43 appearances over two seasons.
Bautista, meanwhile, turned into one of the game’s most feared sluggers while playing home games north of the border. The six-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger swatted 288 homers during 10 seasons with Toronto, including a major league-leading 54 in 2010 and 43 in 2011.
He is perhaps best known for his emphatic bat flip after crushing a tiebreaking three-run homer in the seventh inning of Toronto’s clinching 6-3 victory over Texas in Game 5 of their 2015 AL Division Series.
A Bautista bobblehead, capturing the memorable moment, will be presented to fans entering Rogers Centre on Saturday.
“I really can’t think of a player that should retire a Blue Jay more than Jose Bautista,” team president Mark Shapiro said.
Bautista credited former Toronto manager Cito Gaston and hitting coach Dwayne Murphy for helping him become a power threat.
“Those two guys definitely worked with me behind the scenes a lot,” Bautista said. “I’m glad that I came to this organization at the time that I did because of everything that happened afterwards, and they are a big part of that.”
Former Toronto teammate and current Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman will be on hand for Saturday’s ceremony, as will several other Blue Jays from Bautista’s time. Those expected to attend include sluggers Edwin Encarnación and Justin Smoak, and left-hander Ricky Romero.
NASCAR bans Byron from Brickyard qualifying after failing pre-race inspection 3 times
INDIANAPOLIS — Four-time race winner William Byron will be forced to start from the back of the field in Sunday’s Brickyard 200 after failing pre-race inspection three times on Friday.
NASCAR officials barred the No. 24 Chevrolet from Saturday’s qualifying session.
Byron’s car chief also was ejected for the rest of this weekend and Byron must serve a pass-thru penalty after taking the green flag. The team also cannot choose its pit stall for race day.
“Unfortunately, after passing on the fourth attempt, the @Hendrick24Team will lose a crew member, as well as there will be no attempt to qualify and a pass through under green for this weekend’s race at @IMS,” Hendrick Motorsports posted on social media.
The 25-year-old Byron has won more races this season than any other Cup driver and heads into the weekend third in the standings with three races left in the regular season.
It’s not the first time the Hendricks Motorsports driver has been penalized for failing inspection. He also failed three inspections last September at Talladega.
Seahawks WR Cade Johnson released from hospital following concussion
RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cade Johnson has been released from the hospital a day after suffering a concussion in the preseason opener against Minnesota.
The Seahawks said Friday Johnson was released from Harborview Medical Center and was in the concussion protocol.
Johnson was placed on a backboard as a precaution and transported to the hospital for evaluation of head and neck injuries during halftime of Seattle’s 24-13 win over the Vikings on Thursday night. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said after the game that Johnson had been hurt on a kickoff return in the second quarter.
“They just went to the max precautions. The findings were already really positive,” Carroll said.
Johnson is in his third season out of South Dakota State. He had two receptions over three games last season.
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams leaves practice with apparent leg injury
HENDERSON, Nev. — Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams limped off the practice field Friday with what appeared to be a leg injury, but coach Josh McDaniels said he didn’t “think it was crazy serious.”
Adams, who has made first-team All-Pro each of the past three seasons, was injured during the Raiders’ joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers.
“It was a bang-bang play,” McDaniels said. “Totally clean on their side.”
In his first season with the Raiders last year, Adams caught 100 passes for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became one of the NFL’s top receivers in his first seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers, before being traded to Las Vegas.
Rahal savors Indianapolis GP celebration after winning 1st IndyCar pole in six years
INDIANAPOLIS — Graham Rahal left Indianapolis 500 qualifying in tears.
Three months later, he savored every precious moment of an unforgettable celebration.
The Ohioan ended a six-year pole drought Friday by outdueling teammate Christian Lundgaard for the No. 1 starting spot in the Indianapolis Grand Prix.
Rahal’s completed his final qualifying lap on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course in 1 minute, 10.1102 seconds. Lundgaard was second in 1:10.2208 while 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner Alexander Rossi of Arrow McLaren qualified third in 1:10.2932.
Afterward, Rahal pumped his fists and traded fist bumps — a stark contrast to the seemingly inconsolable scene after teammate Jack Harvey knocked him off the 500 starting grid earlier this season. Rahal eventually started the race, replacing the injured Stefan Wilson in a different car.
“You move on it from it as best you can,” Rahal said. “There’s a lot of frequent reminders of what happened not only in qualifyng but the car not starting the race and things like that. When I got back home after May, the very first voice mail I had was form Al Unser Jr. You see somebody like him, who — he’s won here, been here — but he’s also seen the lowest of lows. And seeing his name on my phone lifted my spirits.”
If Rahal wins Saturday, it would be a storybook ending.
The pole is the first for Rahal since June 2017 when he dominated the weekend in Detroit by winning both races. That was also the last time Rahal drove into victory lane.
Giannis Antetokounmpo says he’s not physically ready to play in the World Cup
Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play for Greece at the Basketball World Cup that starts later this month, with the Milwaukee Bucks star saying Friday he and his medical advisers decided that he’s simply not ready to compete.
Antetokounmpo had surgery on his left knee earlier this summer.
Greece will play the U.S., Jordan and New Zealand in group-stage games at Manila in the tournament, which starts Aug. 25 in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan.
“Everyone knows my passion and love for my national team has and never will change,” Antetokounmpo wrote in a statement Friday. “Since the conclusion of my NBA season I have been pushing my body to the limits to be the player I need to be to help our team achieve the goals we set. But after months of work and multiple meetings with medical staff it is clear that I am not ready to compete in the level that I need to be to participate in the World Cup.”
Antetokounmpo missed 19 regular-season games for the Bucks this past season, 11 of those because of left knee soreness. The Bucks have said they believe the clean-up surgery on his knee went well and that they expect him to be ready for training camp, which starts in about seven weeks.
His absence will further hurt the star power of this World Cup. Only two members of this past season’s All-NBA team — Slovenia’s Luka Doncic of Dallas and Canada’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Oklahoma City — are slated to play in the tournament.
Antetokounmpo is a seven-time All-Star, two-time NBA MVP and led the Bucks to the 2021 NBA title. He averaged 31.1 points and 11.8 rebounds this past season.
He said he wants to play with Greece at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
“This was not a choice but my only option in ensuring I get back to the level of basketball I have worked so hard to achieve so far in my career.” Antetokounmpo said. “I am extremely disappointed in this outcome but this was a decision made with the medical staff. I’m going to continue to push myself to be ready for the next time my name is called.”
Mariners place SS J.P. Crawford on concussion injured list following collision
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners placed shortstop J.P. Crawford on the 7-day concussion injured list on Friday, a blow for the playoff-contending club as it opens a weekend series against AL-best Baltimore.
Crawford collided with third baseman Eugenio Suárez as both went for a ground ball in the fourth inning of Seattle’s victory on San Diego on Wednesday. Crawford was shaken up and remained in after discussions with athletic trainers and manger Scott Servais, but was lifted later in the game after feeling the effects of the collision.
The move was retroactive to Thursday.
Crawford is enjoying the best season of his career at the plate, batting .266 with 10 homers and 38 RBIs while hitting in the leadoff spot for most of the year. With Crawford out, Julio Rodríguez batted leadoff on Friday night and Dylan Moore played shortstop.
Seattle recalled utility player Sam Haggerty from Triple-A Tacoma to take Crawford’s roster spot. Haggerty was hitting .319 in 42 games with Tacoma. He appeared in 24 games with Seattle earlier in the season and hit .190.
The Mariners entered Friday trailing the Toronto Blue Jays by 1½ games for the final AL wild-card spot.
Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown: ‘All good here in Birdland’
SEATTLE — Baltimore Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown says all is well between him and team management.
Brown posted on social media on Friday in his first public comments since he reportedly was pulled from the air in late July over comments regarding the team’s poor record at Tampa Bay before this season. The Orioles have said Brown will be back on the air soon.
“O’s fans — I’m a storyteller. And never want to be a part of the story,” Brown posted on Friday. “The most compelling story in baseball right now is the story of the league-leading Baltimore Orioles — the best, most exciting young team in the American League.
“Unfortunately, recent media reports have mischaracterized my relationship with my adopted hometown Orioles. The fact is that I have a wonderful relationship with the organization, and our ownership and front office has fully supported me since 2019 when I first came aboard.”
The Orioles play at Seattle on Friday night.
Brown asked fans to disregard the recent distractions and said he and owner John Angelos “have a solid dialogue based on mutual respect.”
“We are all good here in Birdland!” Brown posted.
The Athletic, citing unidentified sources, reported that Brown was taken off the air over his comments on a MASN-TV broadcast July 23. He pointed out that the Orioles were already 3-2 at Tampa Bay this year after winning only three games there from 2020-22. (They then won again to improve to 4-2 in 2023.)
Announcers such as Michael Kay of the YES Network rose to Brown’s defense.
Alex de Minaur beats 2nd-seeded Daniil Medvedev to reach Toronto semifinals
TORONTO — Alex de Minaur beat second-seeded Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (7), 7-5 on Friday to reach the National Bank Open semifinals.
“I had to play some of my best tennis today,” said De Minaur, from Australia. “It has been a great week for me so far. I played the right way today. I think having played him at the end of last year gave me the confidence that I had a chance. I just had to play the right way and I am extremely proud of the effort and to still be alive.”
Medvedev, the Russian who won the 2021 in Toronto, had seven double-faults — the last on match point on a warm, sunny afternoon at Sobeys Stadium.
De Minaur will face Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a battle of unseeded players in their first career Masters 1000 semifinal. In March, de Minaur won in Acapulco for his seventh career title.
Davidovich Fokina beat American Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-2 in the opening quarterfinal.
In the night session, top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz of Spain faced 12th-seeded Tommy Paul of the United States, and seventh-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy opposed Gael Monfils of France.
Preakness officials say they’re considering changing the timing of the second Triple Crown race
Preakness officials say they are considering moving the second Triple Crown race back to four weeks after the Kentucky Derby instead of two weeks later, which would change the timing that has been in place for decades.
Aidan Butler, CEO of 1/ST Racing, which owns and runs Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore where the Preakness is run, said it’s necessary to take a close look at making changes.
“Discussion around spacing out the schedule of the Triple Crown is nothing new, and we believe the time has come to advance those discussions to the next step,” Butler said in a statement sent to The Associated Press on Friday. “Allowing additional time between the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes would give horses a greater opportunity to prepare and be ready between the Derby and the second leg of the Triple Crown.”
Butler, who floated the possibility most recently during an interview with Thoroughbred Daily News this week, acknowledged moving the Preakness would have implications around the industry.
“We look forward to engaging with all stakeholders to work through questions and concerns,” Butler said. “The future of the Triple Crown is best decided collectively, but we are committed to seeing this conversation through to a positive result.”
Other stakeholders are not willing to make a change right now.
The Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes have been run over a span of five weeks beginning with the first Saturday in May since 1969, with the exception of 2020 when the races happened out of order because of the pandemic.
Saints add veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith as Demario Davis continues to deal with a calf injury
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints added veteran one-time Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith to their roster and he practiced in the Superdome on Friday in advance of Sunday’s preseason opener against Kansas City.
Saints coach Dennis Allen doubted Smith would play against the Chiefs.
“I wouldn’t expect for him to play,” Allen said. “We’ll have him ready in an emergency situation if we need him.”
Smith’s signing comes as starting linebacker and defensive captain Demario Davis tries to work his way back from a calf injury that has sidelined him since late last week.
Smith played at Notre Dame and began his NFL career with Dallas, which selected him in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft.
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will miss the world championships in Hungary with a minor knee injury
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will miss the world championships in Budapest, Hungary, because of what the world record holder in the 400-meter hurdles called a minor knee injury.
McLaughlin-Levrone posted the announcement Friday on her Instagram stories. She said she was making the decision so she can be fully healthy for the Paris Olympics next summer.
“I look forward to seeing everyone back on the track soon!” McLaughlin-Levrone wrote.
The championships run from Aug. 19-27.
When the U.S. team was announced earlier this week, the 24-year-old was not listed in the 400 hurdles. She made the decision to concentrate on her newest event, the 400, rather than compete in both. She has the top 400 time in the world this season at 48.74 seconds and would have been a heavy favorite in Budapest.
The loss of McLaughlin-Levrone is a blow to an American team coming off a 33-medal performance — 13 gold — last summer at worlds in Eugene, Oregon. She was a big part of the success, breaking her own world record in the 400 hurdles on her way to winning gold. She also ran the anchor leg when the U.S. won the 4x400 relay.
“We wish her a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back on the track soon,” USA Track and Field posted in a statement.
Taking McLaughlin-Levrone’s place in the 400 will be Lynna Irby-Jackson.
Jaime Lozano staying on as Mexico coach after winning CONCACAF Gold Cup
MEXICO CITY — Jaime Lozano is staying on as Mexico coach after leading El Tri to the CONCACAF Gold Cup title last month.
Lozano had been serving as interim coach, but the Mexican Federation has decided to drop the interim tag. The 44-year-old Lozano also coached Mexico to bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, but his contract expired after the Games.
“We want to trust a Mexican coach, it´s time to recognize that there are great coaches in Mexico who are prepared and deserve the chance to lead our team,” said Ivar Sisniega, the executive president of the Mexican Federation.
“Right now, our best option is to choose a Mexican coach who knows our football deeply and can connect with the players,” added Sisniega.
Argentine Diego Cocca replaced Tata Martino after Mexico was eliminated in the first round of the World Cup in Qatar. It was the country’s worst performance in a World Cup it reached since 1978.
Cocca was fired three days after losing to the U.S. in the Nations League semifinals, and Lozano took over just four days before the start of the Gold Cup.
Lozano knew most of the players who were selected for the Gold Cup roster. Eleven of played for him in the Olympics, generally limited to under-23 teams.
Mexico receives an automatic berth for the 2026 World Cup as co-host with the U.S. and Canada.
“This is one of the biggest challenges of my professional career, I´m very excited and ready to work hard for the team,” Lozano said on social media.
Cortes’ season with Yankees could be over after he goes back on injured list
MIAMI — Nestor Cortes’ season with the New York Yankees could be over after he went back on the injured list with a strained left rotator cuff, one start into his return from a two-month layoff.
The 28-year-old left-hander was put on the 15-day IL on Friday, six days after pitching four innings against Houston in his first big league appearance since May 30.
“We haven’t received all the details. I learned of the results when I got to the stadium,” Cortes said before the Yankees played Miami. “The one thing I was told is I cannot throw a baseball for four weeks. After that, we don’t know. It all depends on how I’m feeling with the recovery.”
Cortes is 5-2 with a 4.97 ERA in 12 starts, allowing 11 home runs in 63.1 innings. He went 12-4 with a 2.44 ERA last year, earning his first All-Star selection.
Cortes made minor league injury rehabilitation appearances for Double-A Somerset on July 23 and 29, then threw 64 pitches against the Astros on Aug. 5. He gave up one hit, a solo homer by Jose Altuve.
“Definitely disappointing. Feeling for Nestor,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “He put himself in a really good spot to get back. He was throwing the ball so well and had a great first start coming back off the IL. He just didn’t recover properly.”
Cortes could not throw his scheduled bullpen session on Thursday. The injury is similar to what first landed him on the IL.
“You’re talking three or four weeks of no throw,” Boone said. “Then, essentially starting over from there. We’ll see where we are in a few weeks.”
Cortes was born in Cuba and grew up in Hialeah. He had been scheduled to start Saturday and had reserved 40 tickets for each game of the series for family and friends.
“I was super proud, looking forward on returning to Miami and pitching in front of all the fans,” Cortes said. “This is not how I wanted it to happen but these are setbacks that you encounter in life.”
New York made the IL move retroactive to Tuesday and recalled right-handers Jhony Brito and Randy Vásquez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.
McLaren boss tells team IndyCar championship leader Alex Palou has reneged on 2024 contract
Alex Palou has changed his mind — again — and informed McLaren Racing he will not be joining the team at the end of this season.
In a letter sent to the Arrow McLaren Racing employees by boss Zak Brown, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, Brown wrote that Palou “has no intention of honoring his contract with our Arrow McLaren IndyCar team for the 2024 season and beyond.”
The letter was sent to McLaren employees shortly after Friday’s final IndyCar Series on-track session at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Palou last July upended the free agent market when he publicly rebuked Chip Ganassi Racing’s attempt to pick up the option Ganassi held on him for 2023. Palou said he instead was joining both McLaren’s IndyCar program and had a Formula One contract.
Ganassi fought it and the sides settled with Palou remaining in IndyCar with Ganassi this year, but testing as a reserve driver for McLaren on his off weekends. He was slated to join McLaren full-time at the end of this IndyCar season, and was in full McLaren papaya-colored gear at the Miami Grand Prix in May.
Palou is currently closing in on his second IndyCar title in three years driving for Ganassi. The 26-year-old Spaniard is in his fourth season of IndyCar — three with Ganassi — but has long held F1 ambitions.
“This is incredibly disappointing considering the commitment he has made to us both directly and publicly and our significant investment in him based on that commitment,” Brown wrote to his employees.
“We dedicated a lot of time, money and resources preparing to welcome Alex into our team because we believed in him and were looking forward to IndyCar wins with him. Coming out of his team dispute last fall, we were assured by Alex of his commitment to Arrow McLaren reflected in the contract he entered into with us.”
Reds demote veteran INF/OF Nick Senzel to Triple-A Louisville and recall Henry Ramos
PITTSBURGH — The Cincinnati Reds optioned infielder/outfielder Nick Senzel, the second overall pick in the 2016 amateur draft, to Triple-A Louisville on Friday.
Senzel had been in the major leagues continuously since 2019, except for rehab assignments. The 28-year-old was hitting .219 in 80 games with nine home runs and five stolen bases.
“Nick’s been with us a long time, he’s been an important part of the team and helped us win a lot of games,” Reds manager David Bell said. “It got to the point where Nick wasn’t going to be playing much over the next 10 days or so primarily because he starts against left-handers and there aren’t a lot of left-handers coming up on the schedule.
“So, we made the choice to send him to Triple-A to get regular at-bats and get back on track.”
The Reds selected the contract of outfielder Henry Ramos from Louisville. The rookie played in 18 games for Cincinnati earlier this season and had a .242 batting average.
Right-hander Eduardo Salazar was designated for assignment to open a spot for Ramos on the 40-man roster.
The Reds entered Friday tied for second with the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central, 2½ games behind Milwaukee. Cincinnati also trailed Miami by one-half game for the third NL wild card.
Burnley removes spectator from stadium after Man City player struck by lighter
BURNLEY, England — Burnley said the club removed a spectator who threw a lighter at Manchester City defender Rico Lewis during the first half of the teams’ Premier League game on Friday.
The object thrown from the crowd appeared to hit Lewis on the side of his face when he was on the ground near one of the corner flags at Turf Moor.
Burnley said the incident was “unacceptable.”
“The person responsible has been identified and removed from the ground by the police,” the club said. “Any individual found guilty of throwing missiles within the stadium will receive a banning order.”
Late in the game, which City won 3-0, there was a brief delay when a spectator attempted to get onto the field. He was stopped by security before reaching the playing surface.
Teen sprinter Issam Asinga who beat Noah Lyles and set U20 world record suspended in doping case
MONACO — The Florida teenager who beat Noah Lyles in a 100 meter race in April has been suspended for a positive doping test, track and field investigators said Friday.
The Athletics Integrity Unit said it issued 18-year-old Issam Asinga with a “notice of allegation” about a positive test for GW1516, a banned substance with a notorious reputation.
Asinga is provisionally suspended from competing while the AIU prosecutes the case.
Just two weeks ago, Asinga set an Under-20 world record of 9.89 seconds running for Suriname at the South American championships in Brazil. It was also a South American senior record.
Asinga made his reputation beating Lyles in April in a wind-assisted 9.83. Lyles is the world champion over 200 and a likely favorite also for the 100 title this month at the worlds in Budapest, Hungary.
The teenager also ran a sub-20 time in the 200 in April, clocking 19.97 at Lubbock, Texas. He reportedly has committed to attending college at Texas A&M.
GW1516 was developed to help build endurance and burn fat but failed medical trials when found to cause cancer during tests on rodents.
The World Anti-Doping Agency warned athletes in 2013 the substance was a toxic threat to health if used as a performance enhancer.
The AIU gave no timetable to process Asinga’s case.
Liberty football coach: Death of freshman lineman was not football-related
The death of a freshman football player at Liberty University was not football-related, first-year Flames coach Jamey Chadwell said Friday.
Chadwell said the team learned of the passing of Tajh Boyd, 19, from Chesapeake, Virginia, on Saturday. He declined to give further details about Boyd’s death, saying he wanted to respect the privacy of the player’s family.
A spokesperson for the Lynchburg police said this week that police had looked into the death and determined a criminal investigation was not necessary.
“It’s been a challenging time not only for our staff, our players and just our whole community trying to comprehend all the different things have been going on,” Chadwell said at a press conference.
Boyd, an offensive lineman who enrolled in January, had already blended in well, not only with fellow linemen, but the team in general, Chadwell said.
“He made a huge impact on the team. He was very quiet as far as an outwardly quietness. But when he was one on one with his teammates, he lit up the room,” the coach said. “He had a very giving heart and if there was something that anybody was going through on the team, he was always there.”
In his first season with the Flames, Chadwell and his staff are using their fall camp to make player evaluations and create a depth chart, “but that’s not the most important thing that we’re doing now,” he said. “Obviously we’re trying to get a team ready, but also we’re trying to make sure that we’re understanding the different feelings that different groups might have and how to navigate that.”
The Flames are scheduled to open the season at home against Bowling Green on Sept. 2.
Funeral arrangements have not been made yet, and Chadwell said when they are, the coaching staff will rearrange the Flames’ schedule to be a part of it.
Many members of the team have availed themselves of counseling services made available by the university, Chadwell said. The team also had a service the day after learning of Boyd’s death, “and let some of our players share their hearts, and then it started raining and one of our players, after the rain, he said, `You know, rain brings growth.’”
After the showers, Chadwell said, a rainbow appeared over the stadium.
Orioles reinstate CF Cedric Mullins from the injured list prior to their game at Seattle
SEATTLE — The Baltimore Orioles reinstated center fielder Cedric Mullins from the injured list prior to their game at Seattle on Friday night.
The Orioles also recalled left-hander Nick Vespi from Triple-A Norfolk and optioned outfielder Ryan McKenna and right-hander Joey Krehbiel to Norfolk.
Mullins is hitting .259 with nine home runs, 47 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. He hasn’t played since July 15.
He’s had two IL stints this year because of groin problems. The Orioles lead the AL East but have had to work through injuries to Mullins and outfielder Aaron Hicks lately. That’s included putting shortstop Jorge Mateo in the outfield on occasion.
