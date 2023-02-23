Chiney Ogwumike re-signs with LA Sparks
Chiney Ogwumike re-signed with the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday.
The two-time WNBA All-Star enters her seventh season in the league and fourth with the Sparks.
“Chiney is a key returning veteran for the Sparks,” general manager Karen Bryant said. “We are grateful to have her continued leadership and frontcourt presence on our team.”
Los Angeles acquired Ogwumike before the 2019 season in a trade with Connecticut. She reunites with former Sun coach Curt Miller, who’s preparing for his first season coaching the Sparks.
“I am so happy to re-sign with the Sparks,” Ogwumike said. “The past two seasons here have been the hardest of my basketball career, but I am motivated and inspired for this season to mark a new chapter for the Sparks and me. Reuniting with Curt, the coach that helped me be an All-Star in 2018, who knows my fight and journey on the court, means the world to me.”
Ogwumike has averaged 11.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and one steal per game in her career. She was taken first in the 2014 draft by the Sun and won Rookie of the Year that season.
“I am excited to be reunited with Chiney here in Los Angeles,” Miller said. “Chiney is a highly productive and efficient player who also fits the culture that we want to establish in the locker room. She plays with a great motor and will provide valued energy to our team. Her offensive efficiency and defensive versatility will help us on both ends of the floor.”
Ogwumike’s sister, Nneka, is expected to also re-sign with the Sparks soon.
Off the court, Ogwumike recently signed a contract extension with ESPN, where she serves as a co-host of “NBA Today” and as an analyst on “NBA Countdown.”
Mahomes, Cousins, Mariota part of new Netflix NFL docuseries
LOS ANGELES — Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota will be part of a Netflix documentary series debuting this summer.
“Quarterback” is the first partnership between the league and the streaming service. NFL Films, Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and Mahomes’ 2PM Productions will produce the series.
The series followed Mahomes, Cousins, and Mariota throughout the past season. It also marked the first time the NFL allowed quarterbacks to be mic’d up for every game.
Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to their second Super Bowl championship in four seasons and won MVP honors for rallying them to a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Cousins helped lead the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC North title, including a dramatic 39-36 overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 17 for the largest comeback in NFL history.
Mariota started 13 games in his first season with the Atlanta Falcons.
“I’m excited for fans to get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at an unforgettable season for the entire Chiefs organization and my family,” Mahomes said in a statement. “From welcoming home a new baby in the middle of the season to welcoming the Lombardi Trophy back to Kansas City, our crew was there for it all. This new Netflix series will show the time, preparation, and balance it takes to be an NFL quarterback and perform on the biggest stage.”
Wednesday’s announcement is part of a busy start to the year for Netflix with sports docuseries. The tennis series “Point Break” debuted last month, and golf’s “Full Swing” premiered on Feb. 15. The fifth season of the popular “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” franchise launches on Friday.
Alcaraz wins at Rio Open, eyes race with Djokovic for No.1
RIO DE JANEIRO — Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the second round of the Rio Open on Wednesday, with his mind already set for a year-long contest with Novak Djokovic for the No. 1 ranking.
The 19-year-old defending champion closed out the last two games of a match suspended the previous day because of rain to complete a 6-4, 6-4 win over Mateus Alves.
Alcaraz will next play Fabio Fognini, who beat Tomas Barrios Vera 6-2, 6-3 at the clay court tournament.
The Spanish teenager was sidelined for four months with a leg muscle injury and returned to the tour last week at the Argentina Open, where he dropped only one set en route to his first title since his Grand Slam breakthrough at the U.S. Open last year.
Alcaraz, who in 2021 became the first teenage year-end No. 1 in ATP history, is currently No. 2 in the rankings. He said he doesn’t feel pressure to topple Djokovic from the top but has set that as a key goal for 2023.
“Truth is a beautiful year awaits, with beautiful tournaments. It is true there will be a little pressure to defend important titles. I will have to play at a good level but, as I always say, I play every match thinking I have to enjoy it, much beyond the results,” Alcaraz told a news conference. “I have to try to win more Grand Slam titles, reclaim the No. 1 position. That’s what I am hoping for this year.”
Willie Taggart hired as Ravens’ running backs coach
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens hired Willie Taggart as their running backs coach on Wednesday.
The 46-year-old Taggart has served as head coach at five Division I programs, most recently at Florida Atlantic, where he went 33-15 from 2020-22. Before that, he was the coach at Florida State (2018-19), Oregon (2017), South Florida (2013-16) and Western Kentucky (2010-12).
Taggart has also been an assistant at Stanford and Western Kentucky. He was the Hilltoppers’ starting quarterback from 1995-98 and rushed for 3,997 yards and 47 touchdowns.
“He has a proven track record for developing players as a position coach, as an offensive coordinator and as a head coach,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. “A leader and a highly effective motivator, Willie’s reputation for building strong relationships with his players and fellow coaches will serve our offense well moving forward.”
The Ravens also announced Wednesday that Tee Martin has moved from wide receivers coach to quarterbacks coach and that Scott Elliott has been promoted to strength and conditioning coordinator. Elliott replaces Steve Saunders, who is no longer with the organization.
Alex Ovechkin returns to Capitals following death of father
ARLINGTON, Va. — Alex Ovechkin is back with the Washington Capitals, eager to play hockey again while he and his family are still mourning the death of his father, Mikhail.
Ovechkin missed four games over the past week to fly to Moscow. He went straight from the airport to the team’s practice facility Wednesday after landing to take part in practice with an eye on returning to game action as soon as Thursday.
“Obviously it was a hard week mentally, physically,” Ovechkin said after skating for roughly 45 minutes to get his conditioning back. “It was probably toughest situation I’ve been through my whole NHL career. But it’s life, and we move on.”
Ovechkin thanked the Capitals for their moment of silence dedicated to Mikhail prior to a game last week and for the support shown by members of the organization and fans. He said he got the chance to speak to his dad by video call before his death at age 71 last week and expects his mother and brother to visit him in the U.S. soon.
“We try to do the best we can in that kind of hard moment,” Ovechkin said.
In his hard moment, Ovechkin wanted badly to get back on the ice. After only skating once during his absence, the 37-year-old captain said this season felt like training camp.
But there also wasn’t time to waste. The Capitals went 0-4 during Ovechkin’s absence and have lost five in a row in regulation for the first time in nine years.
“I just want to come back right away, put my mind in a different position,” Ovechkin said. “We’re struggling right now, so I just want to try to do my best to bring energy, bring something to the team.”
Sabalenka extends winning streak, Swiatek advances in Dubai
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka improved to 13-0 this year with a 2-6, 6-1, 6-1 victory over Jelena Ostapenko on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships.
The second-ranked Sabalenka will next face Barbora Krejcikova, who beat fellow Czech player Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-2.
Earlier, top-ranked Iga Swiatek reached the quarterfinals by beating Liudmila Samsonova 6-1, 6-0.
The 21-year-old Pole was then issued a walkover to the semifinals after former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova withdrew because of an illness. Pliskova had advanced to the quarterfinals by defeating Anhelina Kalinina 7-5, 6-7 (6), 6-2 in the round of 16.
Swiatek, a three-time Grand Slam champion, has won her last five matches including the successful defense of her Qatar Open title last week.
Swiatek will face the winner of the all-American quarterfinal match between Madison Keys and Coco Gauff.
Keys beat Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 6-1, and the 18-year-old Gauff advanced after Australian Open runner-up Elena Rybakina withdrew from their scheduled match because of a lower back injury.
The other final-eight match features third-ranked Jessica Pegula against Karolina Muchova.
Titans release Lewan, Woods, Bullock to clear up cap space
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — New Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon started clearing up some much-needed salary cap space Wednesday.
The Titans announced they released three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan for a failed physical and also released veteran wide receiver Robert Woods and kicker Randy Bullock. They later released linebacker Zach Cunningham also for failing a physical.
Lewan, the 11th pick overall in the 2014 draft out of Michigan, tore his right ACL last September. He tore the same ACL in 2020 and has played only 20 games combined over the past three seasons. The nine-year veteran had been due $14.8 million in the final year of his contract.
He started 100 of 105 games played for Tennessee. His podcast “Bussin’ With the Boys” announced his release on social media, and Lewan, who turns 32 in July, retweeted the post with his own message to Titans’ fans.
“I hope I did enough to create something all the titan fans can be proud of, I love you all,” Lewan wrote.
The Titans started Wednesday approximately $23.5 million over the salary cap of $224.8 million for the 2023 season, a number they must reach by the start of free agency March 15. Only Jacksonville, New Orleans and Tampa Bay had worse cap situations, according to Spotrac.com.
AP source: OF Ben Gamel, Rays agree to minor league contract
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Free agent outfielder Ben Gamel has agreed to a minor league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team had not announced the agreement, which was pending completion of a physical.
The deal was first reported by the Tampa Bay Times, which said the contract was being finalized.
Gamel, who turns 31 on May 17, will be given a chance to compete for a spot on the major league roster in spring training. He hit .232 with nine home runs and 46 RBIs in 115 games with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2022.
The one-time Yankees prospect is a .253 career hitter with 40 homers and 198 RBIs over portions of seven seasons with New York, Seattle, Milwaukee, Cleveland and Pittsburgh. The left-handed hitter’s most productive year was 2017, when he batted .275 with 11 home runs and 59 RBIs in 134 games with the Mariners.
Eagles reserve lineman waives arraignment in rape case
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A reserve offensive lineman for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will make his initial court appearance in Ohio on rape and kidnapping charges next month after waiving his arraignment in the case.
Josh Sills, an undrafted free agent who appeared in just one game this season, was scheduled to appear in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court on Feb. 16. He instead chose to waive his appearance, and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. Sills remains free on a $25,000 cash bond he posted and he’s is due to appear at a pretrial hearing March 9.
The rookie, who played at West Virginia and Oklahoma State, was indicted Jan. 31 by a Guernsey County grand jury. His attorney, Michael Connick, has said the allegations are false and that Sills will be aggressively defended.
Sills was listed as a backup guard and played just four snaps on special teams against the Cardinals on Oct. 9 — the one game he played. He was on the inactive list for most of the year and was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list after he was indicted, meaning he couldn’t practice, play or travel with the Eagles as they prepared for their Super Bowl matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.
The indictment accuses Sills, who is from Sarahsville, Ohio, of engaging in sexual activity that was not consensual and holding a woman against her will on Dec. 5, 2019. A statement issued by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said the incident was immediately reported, and that the county sheriff’s office conducted a detailed investigation.
Ex-NFL player recovers after saving his kids from drowning
PENSACOLA, Fla. — A former NFL running back said he’s on the road to recovery after he nearly died while saving his two children from drowning in the Gulf of Mexico in the Florida Panhandle.
Peyton Hillis issued a statement on Twitter, thanking those who helped him following the Jan. 4 incident on Pensacola Beach. He was initially on a ventilator, but was released from the hospital in mid-January.
“I just wanted to come on here and thank everyone for all the prayers and love y’all have given me,” Hillis wrote. “It’s really made all the difference.”
Hillis, 37, said he hasn’t done any interviews because it was a “very traumatic time” and he wanted to keep his family out of the public eye.
“But I did want to come on here and show my appreciation for everyone who helped save my life and for all of your prayers and love and support. I left the hospital with no worries and concerns and should make a 100% recovery. I’m a very lucky and blessed man,” Hillis wrote.
Hillis was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2008 and also played with the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants. He retired in 2015.
Alabama: Miller not a suspect in shooting, remains on team
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of Alabama said Wednesday that leading scorer Brandon Miller remains an “active member” of the No. 2-ranked Crimson Tide and is not considered a suspect in a fatal shooting that took place near campus last month. An attorney for the player said his client never handled the gun officials say was involved in the shooting.
“Based on all the information that we have received, Brandon Miller is not considered a suspect in this case, only a cooperative witness,” the university said in a statement released just hours before Alabama was to play at South Carolina. “Today’s statement from Brandon’s lawyer adds additional context that the University considered as part of its review of the facts. Based on all the facts that we have gathered, Brandon remains an active member of the team”
Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne told ESPN’s College GameDay podcast that Miller traveled with the team to South Carolina, went through walk-through and was expected to play.
Miller was on the court about 80 minutes before tipoff, warming up with teammates before fans were allowed in the building. Once the doors opened, students filled several areas around the court and zeroed in on Miller, with a couple yelling, “Lock him up!”
Miller didn’t react, just continued his pregame drills.
Japan snaps skid with 3-0 win over Canada in SheBelieves
FRISCO, Texas — Japan snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-0 victory over Canada on Wednesday in the SheBelieves Cup.
Japan had not scored in four straight matches, including two SheBelieves games, until Kiko Seike put her team in front with a goal in the 26th minute. Canada starting goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo was injured on the play and was replaced by Canada’s regular starter Kailen Sheridan.
Yui Hasegawa added a goal on a penalty kick before halftime and Jun Endo scored in the 77th minute as Japan and Canada wrapped up their final game of the round-robin tournament.
The Canadian players, in the midst of a labor dispute with their federation, again wore purple T-shirts reading “Enough is Enough” for the anthems and they wore purple wristbands during the match.
The United States was scheduled to play Brazil on Wednesday evening in the late match. All four teams playing in the SheBelieves Cup have qualified for the Women’s World Cup this summer in Australia and New Zealand.
Pitcher Song OK for Phillies after transfer to Navy reserves
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Philadelphia Phillies say Noah Song’s transfer from active duty to the Navy reserves frees up the pitching prospect to report to camp with the team on Thursday.
Song, a 25-year-old aviator from California, was taken by the Phillies in the winter meeting draft in December with hopes he would play after military service.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound right-hander was picked from the Boston Red Sox system in the draft for unprotected minor league players. Philadelphia put him on the military list while he continued active duty.
The Red Sox drafted Song in the fourth round — he likely would’ve gone much higher, but his impending military service caused teams to back off.
Song impressed in his only pro season, making seven starts for Boston’s Class A Lowell affiliate in 2019, with a 1.06 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 innings. With a fastball clocked in the upper 90s mph, the right-hander dominated that year as a senior at the U.S. Naval Academy, going 11-1 with a 1.44 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 94 innings.
In November 2019, Defense Secretary Mark Esper signed a memo clearing the way for athletes at military academies to delay service commitments and play pro sports after graduation. Song’s request to have those rules retroactively applied to him was denied.
Song began school as a flight officer in the summer of 2020 and finished that phase last April. He started additional aviation training the next month.
Song was among the 15 players, including three Boston pitchers, taken in the big league phase of the winter meeting draft. Washington took righty Thad Ward from Boston’s Triple-A roster with the first pick. Baltimore took Red Sox minor league pitcher Andrew Politi with the ninth choice and the Phillies chose Song with the 11th selection.
Coyotes trade Mayo to Golden Knights for draft pick
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have traded defenseman Dysin Mayo to the Vegas Golden Knights for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick.
The Coyotes also acquired the contract of defenseman Shea Weber in the deal announced Wednesday.
Mayo had four goals and eight assists in 82 games over two seasons after being taken in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL draft by the Coyotes. The 26-year-old split time with Arizona and the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL this season.
Weber has not played since Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final with the Montreal Canadiens. He was one of the NHL’s best defensemen during 16 seasons with Nashville and Montreal, finishing with 224 goals and 365 assists.
Weber’s contract is through the 2025-26 season, but he is not expected to play again.
Egg diet ‘reasonable’ to explain boxer’s failed doping test
LONDON — Conor Benn was cleared of intentional doping when the WBC ruled Wednesday that the British boxer’s consumption of eggs presented a “reasonable explanation” for his failed test.
Benn’s catchweight bout with Chris Eubank Jr. scheduled for last October had been canceled after Benn’s urine test showed trace amounts of fertility drug Clomiphene, a banned substance that boosts testosterone levels while burning fat.
The all-British bout was scheduled to take place 30 years after the fathers of Benn and Eubank Jr. — Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank — fought in the ring in one of British boxing’s great rivalries.
“Mr. Benn’s documented and highly elevated consumption of eggs during the times relevant to the sample collection raised a reasonable explanation for the adverse finding,” the WBC said in its ruling.
The WBC said it will reinstate the 26-year-old Benn in its rankings. The sanctioning body said there was “no conclusive evidence that Mr. Benn engaged in intentional or knowing ingestion of Clomiphene.”
Benn’s status remains in doubt despite the WBC’s ruling.
British boxing authorities had called off Benn’s bout following the tests conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association. Benn, who has denied any wrongdoing, had then relinquished his license with the British Boxing Board of Control.
The board and UK Anti-Doping are still investigating.
“The BBBoC has not been party to the review conducted by the WBC and has not been provided with sight of any evidence submitted on Mr. Benn’s behalf,” the board said in a statement.
