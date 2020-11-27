Mitchell, Schakel lead SDSU to win over No. 22 UCLA
SAN DIEGO — Matt Mitchell and Jordan Schakel scored 15 points apiece and San Diego State used its disruptive defense and 3-point shots to beat No. 22 UCLA 73-58 Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.
Mitchell and Schakel hit 3s early in the second half to open a 40-28 lead and the Aztecs dominated the rest of the way at empty Viejas Arena. Aguek Arop and Terrell Gomez scored 10 points each for SDSU, which was 30-2 last season and expecting its highest seed ever in the NCAA Tournament before it as canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mitchell and Schakel each hit three 3-pointers, and the Aztecs, picked to repeat as Mountain West Conference regular-season champions, went 9 of 23 from behind the arc.
UCLA, which played on SDSU’s home court for the first time since 1991, was without key players Jalen Hill and transfer Johnny Juzang. Chris Smith, the Bruins’ only senior, committed his fourth foul midway through the second half and came out — and then fouled out with 4:47 to go. He scored 10 points, none in the second half.
Jaime Jacquez Jr. scored 17 points for UCLA, and Cody Riley had 14 points and 12 rebounds.
USC beats Cal Baptist in OT; Mobley has 21 in debut
LOS ANGELES — Highly recruited Evan Mobley had 21 points and nine rebounds in his college debut, helping Southern California defeat Cal Baptist 95-87 in overtime on Wednesday night in the teams’ season opener.
Tahj Eaddy, a graduate transfer from Santa Clara, added 18 points for the Trojans (1-0), who had all five starters in double figures. Mobley’s older brother, Isaiah, added 14 points and 10 rebounds reuniting with his sibling for the first time since high school.
Cal Baptist’s Ty Rowell, who missed most of last season due to injury, had career highs of 32 points and nine 3-pointers. Mark Carbone added 15 points. Starters Gorjok Gak (13 points, 8 rebounds) and Reed Nottage (nine points) each fouled out. The Lancers made a school-record 20 3-pointers.
The Trojans fell behind by five under a barrage of 3-pointers by the Lancers (0-1) before Eaddy’s 3-pointer tied it 79-all, sending the game into overtime.
USC dominated the extra session, outscoring the Lancers 16-8. Evan Mobley had a couple highlight plays: hitting a hook shot and dunking off a teammate’s missed free throw. He scored six points in OT.
Evan Mobley began the game by tapping the ball out of bounds on the opening tip. The 7-foot forward who is expected to be a one-and-done player did just about everything else right.
Coaches sometimes pulled their masks down to shout instructions to players on the court and to those on the benches located on the baselines adjacent to where the coaching staffs sat.
Without cheering fans, players were easily heard yelling to each other when blaring music wasn’t echoing throughout Galen Center.
After falling behind by eight in the second half, the Lancers rallied to take a 75-70 lead on back-to-back 3-pointers by Rowell and Carbone. Another trey by Rowell kept them ahead by five before Ethan Anderson made two free throws and Eaddy’s 3-pointer forced overtime.
The Trojans built their largest lead of the first half at 31-22. The Lancers outscored USC 17-8, hitting half of their 10 3-pointers in the run that left them tied 39-all at halftime. Rowell hit three 3-pointers, including back-to-back treys to end the half.
Browns place DE Gustin on COVID list, team hit hard by virus
CLEVELAND — The Browns didn’t dodge COVID-19 on the holiday.
Cleveland placed defensive end Porter Gustin on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, further weakening a group already missing star Myles Garrett and the latest move for a Browns team hit hard by the virus in recent weeks.
Gustin’s positive test forced the Browns to close their facility for the third day in a row to conduct contact tracing. It also altered coach Kevin Stefanski’s practice schedule again as he prepares the Browns (7-3) for Sunday’s game at Jacksonville.
Cleveland’s defense did not get on the field on Thanksgiving as the unit was limited to only virtual meetings.
The Browns won’t be close to being at full strength this week, and it’s good they’ll be playing the Jaguars (1-9), who are dealing with their own COVID issues.
With Gustin now out, the Browns will be missing five players, including Garrett and defensive end Joe Jackson to coronavirus, which has been spiking in the NFL and across the country.
Dolphins optimistic Tua will face Jets despite sore thumb
MIAMI — Tua Tagovailoa’s sore thumb was better Thursday, and Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores expressed optimism his rookie quarterback will be able to play Sunday against the New York Jets.
Tagovailoa hurt the thumb on his throwing hand in practice and was limited in practice for the second day in a row.
“He got banged up a little bit,” Flores said. “I don’t think this is something we’re too worried about. ... He’s getting treatment, he’s rehabbing. We’ll see how this goes. It’s sore, but he’s a tough kid. He has played through some things before.”
Tagovailoa was sacked six times before being pulled in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins’ loss last weekend at Denver, but he remains the No. 1 quarterback ahead of veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Broncos: Lock safe after QB Driskel goes on COVID-19 list
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos No. 3 quarterback Jeff Driskel was placed on the COVID-19 list Thursday but contact tracing showed starter Drew Lock and the Broncos’ other QBs weren’t in danger of being infected by the coronavirus.
Lock, backup Brett Rypien and practice squad QB Blake Bortles all practiced on Thanksgiving after the Broncos consulted with Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer.
Darnold practices fully, on track to start Sunday for Jets
NEW YORK — Sam Darnold was a full participant at practice Thursday, putting the New York Jets quarterback on track to start Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
Darnold missed the 0-10 Jets’ past two games with a shoulder injury, his second since October. He had been working in an interval throwing program since last week and was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.
Coach Adam Gase had expressed optimism that Darnold might be able to play Sunday, and the quarterback’s upgrade on the injury report Thursday is a good indication that he could return.
Arsenal, Leicester, Hoffenheim advance in Europa League
Arsenal’s academy products helped the team cruise into to the knockout stage of the Europa League on Thursday, while Leicester needed a late equalizer from Jamie Vardy to advance.
Arsenal’s record signing Nicolas Pépé showed his better side after he was sent off in a 0-0 draw at Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday, scoring the opening goal in a 3-0 away victory at Norway’s Molde. The homegrown talents did the rest as Reiss Nelson doubled the lead and Folarin Balogun — less than a minute after coming on as a substitute — netted the third with his first goal for the club.
Hoffenheim and Leicester also progressed into the round of 32 with two matches to spare. The Premier League club equalized three times in a 3-3 draw at Braga, with Vardy grabbing the final goal in injury time.
AC Milan failed to win for the second straight game as the Italian powerhouse was held to a 1-1 draw at Lille.
A minute of silence was observed before all the matches to honor Diego Maradona, who died on Wednesday at the age of 60.
Maradona’s former club Napoli was in action later Thursday, along with Tottenham, Benfica and Real Sociedad.
Roussel shares lead at Alfred Dunhill after run of birdies
MALELANE, South Africa — Robin Roussel reeled off five straight birdies at the start of his back nine to shoot a 7-under 65 and take a share of the first-round lead at the European Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Championship on Thursday.
Roussel also finished with a birdie, his ninth of the day at Leopard Creek. He made two bogeys.
The Frenchman was tied with Adrian Meronk of Poland, who had two eagles in his opening round.
Scott Jamieson is one shot back in third and Richard Bland was fourth after a 67.
Vlhova beats US skier Moltzan to win 3rd race in 6 days
LECH-ZUERS, Austria — Petra Vlhova won her third World Cup race in six days Thursday, beating unheralded Paula Moltzan of the United States in a floodlit parallel event.
Coming off two straight slalom wins in Finland last weekend, Vlhova won the first run of the final against Moltzan by 0.21 seconds. The American seemed to have made up the deficit in the deciding run on the faster blue course but she crashed four gates short of the finish.
“Every run was like a final. The girls are really fast. But I am here and I won. It’s something amazing for me,” Vlhova said.
It was Moltzan’s first career podium on the World Cup, less than six weeks after she earned her first top 10 at the season-opening giant slalom in Austria.
100-meter world champion Coleman appeals doping ban to CAS
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Men’s 100-meter world champion Christian Coleman has formally appealed against his two-year ban for missing multiple doping tests, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Thursday.
The court also received an appeal by the World Athletics governing body against a decision to clear women’s 400-meter world champion Salwa Eid Naser on a technicality despite facing similar charges as Coleman.
The verdicts in the separate cases will have a big impact on two of the most anticipated sprint events at the Tokyo Olympics next year.
Tampa Bay outfielder Arozarena released in Mexico’s Yucatan
MEXICO CITY — Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena was released by Mexican authorities Thursday after his former partner told a judge in Yucatan state that she did not want to press charges.
Arozarena had been arrested Tuesday for a situation involving custody of his daughter, just two weeks after he won the Babe Ruth award for the Most Valuable Player in the postseason.
The Yucatan state prosecutors’ office confirmed Thursday that Arozarena was released because the ex-partner said any damages had been settled.
Arozarena has made no public comment and it was not clear if he had a lawyer.
‘Final warning’ for Pakistan cricketers in New Zealand
ISLAMABAD — The chief executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board has warned players on tour in New Zealand to obey COVID-19 protocols or the whole team risks being sent home.
In a WhatsApp voice note sent to Pakistan players on Thursday, Wasim Khan said he was given a “final warning” by both New Zealand Cricket and its government after six Pakistan players tested positive for the coronavirus on arriving in the country.
“They have told me straightaway that one more breach and they will send the whole team back,” Khan said in the two-minute message, recorded in the Urdu language, adding “it will be embarrassing” if this happens.
Closed-circuit television footage showed some members of the Pakistan squad had contravened protocols on the first day of managed isolation.
