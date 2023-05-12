US captain Tyler Adams set to miss rest of season for Leeds
LEEDS, England — United States captain Tyler Adams is unlikely to play again for Leeds this season.
Adams underwent hamstring surgery in March and Leeds manager Sam Allardyce confirmed Thursday he does not expect the defensive midfielder to feature in the team’s final three games as it battles to avoid relegation from the Premier League.
Leeds is in next-to-last place, two points from safety, and hosts Newcastle on Saturday. Leeds then visits West Ham before hosting Tottenham in the season finale.
The team has missed the protection Adams gives to its defense, losing six of its nine matches since he last appeared on March 11 and conceding an average of three goals a game in that spell.
Twins pitcher Tyler Mahle to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins pitcher Tyler Mahle will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery after an MRI showed issues with the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow.
He said the elbow reconstruction surgery will be done in the next two weeks. He plans to do rehab back home in Orange, California.
The 28-year-old Mahle, was pulled from his start on April 27 after showing diminished velocity. He expressed optimism after the game and said he didn’t expect to miss time, but he was later diagnosed with a posterior impingement and flexor pronator strain before more testing.
Mahle has a one-year, $7.5 million contract with Minnesota and will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.
“It was an easy decision just because it was so obvious after the second opinion,” Mahle said Thursday. “It was so obvious what I should do for, you know, my longevity and my future and just health. I wasn’t going to be able to come back this year and pitch effectively.”
Mahle, who is on the 60-day injured list, said he could have rehabbed and come back this season, but was told by doctors the same issues would occur again. Mahle said he was surprised by the final diagnosis because he didn’t feel the usual symptoms related to needing Tommy John surgery. He said he felt a pinch on full extension, one reason for the diminished velocity.
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray makes donations to Texas mall shooting victims
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has made two donations to victims of a Texas mall shooting last weekend, including $15,000 to a young boy who lost his entire family.
Murray — who is from Allen, Texas, where the shooting occurred — also donated $10,000 to a general fund for victims of the shooting and shared the links with his 372,000 followers on Twitter.
“This is sickening. Prayers to the mass shooting victims in Allen, Texas,” Murray said in his initial Twitter message on Sunday. “If there is anyway I can help those affected by this tragedy please let me know.
“When is this (expletive) gonna stop?”
Among the victims at the outdoor shopping mall were three members of a Korean American family: a couple and one of their sons, who was 3. Another son was wounded, said Myoung-Joon Kim, head of mission at the Consulate of the Republic of Korea in Dallas.
Bucks’ Jrue Holiday selected as NBA teammate of year for 2nd consecutive season
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has been selected the NBA’s teammate of the year for the second straight year and third time in the last four seasons.
The NBA announced on Thursday the voting results for the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award, which recognizes the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, leadership and dedication to a team.
Current players voted on the winner from a list of 12 finalists. The finalists were determined by a panel of league executives.
Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges finished second and Golden State’s Stephen Curry was third in the voting. The other finalists, in order of finish, were New York’s Derrick Rose, Miami’s Udonis Haslem, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes, Phoenix’s Damion Lee, Cleveland’s Darius Garland, Boston’s Grant Williams, Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr. and Denver’s Aaron Gordon.
Lillard won the award in 2021, the only time in the last four seasons it hasn’t gone to Holiday. Holiday won the award as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans in 2020 before earning it again with the Bucks the last two seasons.
Rangers designate veteran pitcher Kennedy for assignment
SAN FRANCISCO — Right-hander Ian Kennedy has been designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers after a tough start to his 17th season in the big leagues.
Texas recalled left-hander John King from Triple-A Round Rock, clearing roster room with Kennedy’s departure before Thursday’s opener of a four-game series at Oakland.
The 38-year-old Kennedy was 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA, surrendering eight earned runs and 10 total over 10 innings and 11 appearances. He made the team for opening day as a non-roster invitee for the second time, also doing so in 2021.
Manager Bruce Bochy said he spoke with Kennedy by phone on the way to the ballpark after the pitcher heard from Rangers general manager Chris Young.
“I just told him how much I appreciated being with him, working with him, getting to know him,” Bochy said. “Great teammate. It was more the fit, what we needed here, innings, flexibility, those type of things. But he was a pro, let me tell you, he was good with these guys, great teammate, so we’ll see what happens here.”
If Kennedy isn’t claimed on waivers or traded over the next seven days he could go to the minor leagues or be released.
King pitched for the Rangers in each of the past three seasons, including making the opening-day roster in 2022 among his three big league stints last year. He was 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA and a save over nine relief outings at Triple-A.
Juventus scores late to salvage draw with Sevilla in Europa League semis
Substitute Federico Gatti scored deep into stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Juventus against six-time champion Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals on Thursday.
Gatti headed in the equalizer in the seventh minute of added time in Turin to keep alive the Italian team’s hopes for a European trophy after a long drought.
Juventus won the competition when it was known as the UEFA Cup three times, most recently in 1993. The team will have to win in the second leg next week to get a chance to claim a first European title since winning the Champions League in 1996.
Sevilla has won the trophy six times and the Spanish squad again proved it is a title contender.
Youssef En-Nesyri scored in the 26th minute to finish a lethal counterattack for Sevilla, which eliminated Manchester United in the quarterfinals. It was the forward’s 18th goal in all competitions.
The visitors suffered a setback when Lucas Ocampos, who had several attempts on goal, had to be substituted in the 34th due to an injury.
NBC will air most of marquee Olympic events from Paris live during daytime
Swimming, gymnastics and track & field fans can rejoice. For the first time in a European Olympics, those event finals will be televised live on network television in the United States.
NBC will have at least nine hours of weekday daytime coverage, expanding to at least 11 hours on weekends. With Paris six hours ahead of New York, the marquee finals will air live in the morning or late afternoon.
NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service will have every sport and event live, including all 329 medal events, from July 26-Aug. 11, 2024.
“The Paris Olympics are going to be the most binge-worthy event of 2024,” said Pete Bevacqua, Chairman, NBC Sports. “For those wanting to watch the competition as it happens, Peacock will have everything live, creating the greatest single destination in sports media history.”
Most fans have wanted to watch Olympic events live. NBCUniversal has done that in the past with most sports, using its sister channels for around-the-clock coverage, but has kept the marquee events and finals for primetime.
During the Tokyo Games two years ago, the only way to watch gymnastics finals live was on Peacock or other NBC Sports digital platforms.
This will be the first time since 2012 that a Summer Games are being in held in Europe. The London Games marked the first time NBC had a site devoted to streaming every event live by using the Olympics world feed. That meant track fans could stream the 100 meter finals live while most waited until watching the taped coverage on NBC in primetime.
While some may look at this as an evolution in NBC’s coverage, Molly Solomon, the Executive Producer & President of NBC Olympics Production, termed it as a better way of taking advantage of the time zone.
Americans on the comeback: Kenin and Townsend produce upset wins at Italian Open
ROME — Two Americans who tasted success at a young age and then struggled to maintain their level produced upset victories at the Italian Open on Thursday.
Sofia Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion who has dealt with injuries, beat the reigning Australian Open champion and second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (4), 6-2; and Taylor Townsend, once a junior prodigy now on the comeback trail after maternity leave, eliminated third-ranked Jessica Pegula 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.
Kenin is ranked No. 134 while Townsend is No. 168 and had to go through qualifying.
Townsend is also celebrating a career-high ranking of No. 6 in doubles this week, helped by her partnership with Leylah Fernandez.
“I’m just really proud of myself. I’ve been working really hard over the past couple of years to come back,” Townsend said. “Moments like these are what it’s all about.”
It was Kenin’s first win over a top-10 player since beating top-ranked Ash Barty en route to her title Down Under more than three years ago.
Sabalenka was coming off the Madrid Open title.
Coco Gauff, another American and last year’s French Open runner-up, routed Yulia Putintseva 6-0, 6-1 in another second-round match on the red clay courts of the Foro Italico.
Madrid Open apologizes for silencing women’s doubles finalists
BARCELONA, Spain — The Madrid Open apologized on Thursday for not allowing the women’s doubles players to address the crowd during the awards ceremony after last weekend’s final.
While the finalists of the men’s doubles and men’s and women’s singles were given the chance to talk to spectators following their matches, winners Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia and losing finalists Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula were oddly denied that customary honor after Sunday’s final.
The circumstance was criticized by the players and bashed by fans on social media.
Four days after the incident, tournament CEO Gerard Tsobanian said it would never happen again.
“We offer our sincerest apologies to all the players and fans who expected more from the Madrid Open,” Tsobanian was quoted as saying on the tournament’s Twitter account.
“Not giving the chance to our finalists of women’s doubles to speak to fans after the match was unacceptable.”
After the final, Gauff lamented that she and the other players were not able to thank their fans for their support.
Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl on pace to break record for most goals in NHL playoff year
Leon Draisaitl is scoring goals in the NHL playoffs at a rate not seen in four decades.
The big German has 13 goals through Edmonton’s first 10 games, the most since Mark Messier scored 14 in 1983 and the third-highest total through 10 games in more than a century. Newsy Lalonde had 17 in 1919.
If the Oilers — now tied at two games apiece with Vegas in the second round — reach the Stanley Cup Final, Draisaitl could blow past the record of 19 goals set by Philadelphia’s Reggie Leach in 1976 and matched by Edmonton’s Jarri Kurri in 1985.
“There’s almost nothing that Draisaitl does anymore that surprises me,” retired player-turned-analyst Ray Ferraro said. “He’s an amazing player.”
How amazing? Oilers teammate Connor McDavid recently called Draisaitl “the best player in the world a lot of nights,” high praise from the player on the verge of being named league MVP for the third time.
“Obviously he’s playing on another level,” McDavid said.
Draisaitl’s success hasn’t exactly come out of nowhere. The 27-year-old from Cologne led all scorers with 110 points in 71 games in 2019-20 before the season was cut short because of the pandemic and then won the Hart Trophy as MVP.
Raiders sign 5 drafted players, including third-round WR Tre Tucker
HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders signed five of their drafted players Thursday, including wide receiver Tre Tucker.
Tucker was selected in the third round out of Cincinnati, where he caught 56 passes last season for 672 yards and three touchdowns. He also has two career kickoff returns for touchdowns.
Quarterback Aidan O’Connell was taken in the fourth round out of Purdue, where he passed for 9,219 career yards and 65 TDs.
Safety Chris Smith II, a fifth-rounder, had 132 career tackles at Georgia, with five tackles for loss, six interceptions and 10 pass breakups.
Linebacker Amari Burney was a sixth-round selection out of Florida, where he totaled 223 career tackles, 15 tackles for loss, seven sacks and 12 pass breakups.
Defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera, taken in the seventh round out of Arizona State after previously playing at Miami, had 161 career tackles, 20 1/2 tackles for loss and 3 1/2 sacks.
Djokovic expects to rev up his clay-court game at Italian Open
ROME — Novak Djokovic is right where he wants to be after a slow start to his clay-court season.
Back at the Italian Open — the clay event where he’s had his most success.
The top-ranked Serb is a six-time champion in Rome and six-time runner-up.
“Historically throughout my career, Rome has always been a very nice tournament for me,” Djokovic said Thursday. “Hopefully it can serve, again, as a great, great springboard for me to what’s coming up in Paris where I want to play my best.”
The French Open, the clay-court Grand Slam, starts at the end of the month, and Djokovic is hoping to add a third title at Roland Garros after his victories in 2016 and 2021.
Djokovic is returning after three weeks off due to a lingering issue with his surgically repaired right elbow.
European tour issues more fines, possible suspensions, for 26 players who competed for LIV
Equipped with a favorable court ruling, the European tour has expanded its sanctions against players who competed in LIV Golf or Asian Tour events without permission over eight months.
The tour already has issued fines of 100,000 pounds ($125,000) to 17 players who played in the first two LIV Golf events outside London and Portland, Oregon.
Now it is going after 26 players with fines that range from 12,500 pounds to 100,000 pounds for each tournament they played without a release. The amount depends on what the tour deems caused a negative effect on the European tour.
Players also could face suspensions — up to eight regular European tour events on the schedule — if they pay their fines and remain members. Any suspension would not start until the Porsche European Open in Germany on June 1-4.
Sergio Garcia was the only player who did not pay the initial fine. Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Richard Bland resigned their memberships last week. More players are likely to resign from what is commercially called the DP World Tour.
