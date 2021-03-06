Astros minus 8 pitchers because of virus protocols
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Houston Astros are minus eight pitchers because of COVID-19 protocols, but general manager James Click said there were no plans to pause activity at the team’s spring training camp.
Manager Dusty Baker said Friday that pitchers Cristian Javier, Pedro Báez, Francis Martes, Enoli Paredes and Hector Velazquez were out. On Thursday, Baker said pitchers Bryan Abreu, Ronel Blanco and Luis Garcia were sent away from the complex.
It was not known whether the eight pitchers had tested positive for the virus or had come in close contact with someone who had tested positive. There was no exact timetable for their return, but they must quarantine for at least a week under Major League Baseball’s health and safety protocols.
Earlier this week, the Astros lost starter Framber Valdez when he suffered a broken left finger while fielding a ball in an exhibition game.
The Astros aren’t in any danger of running out of pitchers, however. They list 23 pitchers on their 40-man roster, plus 16 more nonroster pitchers in camp.
Jose Urquidy started and pitched two innings Friday against Miami.
Washington releases Comeback Player of the Year Alex Smith
Washington released AP Comeback Player of the Year Alex Smith on Friday, a move that was expected but still provides a cold ending to the veteran quarterback’s storybook tenure with the organization.
Smith’s release clears just under $15 million in salary cap space for Washington, which is hoping to figure out its long-term QB situation and fill many holes in the aftermath of a 7-9 season, NFC East title and wild-card round loss. Coach Ron Rivera said he met with Smith this week, each side figured it was best to move on, and the organization granted Smith’s request to be released.
“I want to thank Alex for his contributions this past year,” Rivera said in a statement. “He made such an impact on our young roster, and his leadership was one of the key factors in our late-season success and in making the playoffs for the first time since 2015.”
Smith made a triumphant return to NFL action last season, two years after breaking two bones in his right leg and requiring 17 surgeries to repair it. His battle against a life-threatening infection and long rehab process to get back on the field became a documentary and an inspirational tale whether he played again or not. And, of course, he did play again.
AP source: Griffin, Pistons agree to buyout
DETROIT — Blake Griffin’s time in Detroit is over, another significant step in a rebuilding process that has the Pistons at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.
The veteran forward and the Pistons have agreed to a contract buyout, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the move was not yet official.
The Pistons announced last month that they would keep Griffin out of the lineup while resolving his future, a clear sign that the star forward could be on the way out. The Pistons also traded Derrick Rose to the New York Knicks last month.
Griffin, who turns 32 later this month, came to Detroit in a trade during the 2017-18 season. The question now is how valuable he might be to a contending team. He had a terrific 2018-19 season for the Pistons, helping them to the playoffs, but his health has been a concern in Detroit, just as it had been when he was with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Griffin has averaged 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists in the 20 games he’s played this season. ESPN first reported the buyout agreement.
NFL hires first Black female game official, Maia Chaka
NEW YORK — The NFL has hired Maia Chaka as the first Black female official in league history. She will work games during the 2021 season.
“I am honored to be selected as an NFL official,” Chaka said. “But this moment is bigger than a personal accomplishment. It is an accomplishment for all women, my community, and my culture.”
Chaka enters the NFL after working in the Pac-12 and Conference USA. She was selected in 2014 for the NFL’s Officiating Development Program, which identifies college officiating talent with the goal of showing them some of the same experiences as NFL officials before determining if they have the ability to succeed as an NFL official.
“Maia’s years of hard work, dedication and perseverance — including as part of the NFL Officiating Development Program — have earned her a position as an NFL official,” said Troy Vincent, who oversees the league’s football operations. “As we celebrate Women’s History Month, Maia is a trailblazer as the first Black female official and inspires us toward normalizing women on the football field.”
A graduate of Norfolk State, Chaka earned her bachelor’s in education in 2006. She is a health and physical education teacher in the Virginia Beach public school system.
The NFL did not specify which officiating position she will work.
Kupcho, Ernst share lead in LPGA’s Drive On Championship
OCALA, Fla. — Jennifer Kupcho and Austin Ernst each shot their second straight 5-under 67 to share the second-round lead Friday in the LPGA Tour’s Drive On Championship.
A day after playing most of the back nine with a migraine that blurs her vision, Kupcho had six birdies and a bogey at Golden Ocala.
“I’m feeling a lot better today,” the 23-year-old former NCAA champion said. “I would say yesterday was pretty rough. Yeah, the whole back nine I just pretty much wanted to get off the golf course and go lay down. ... It was definitely a rough day, but was able to get through it well so that was helpful.”
Golden Ocala is renowned for having replica holes from famous courses, three of them from Augusta National and two from the Old Course at St. Andrews. Kupcho won the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 2019 with a back-nine charge.
UCLA holds off Washington, 58-46, advances to Pac 12 semis
LAS VEGAS — Michaela Onyenwere scored six of her 12 points in the fourth quarter to help No. 9 UCLA hold off Washington for a 58-46 victory on Thursday night in a Pac-12 quarterfinal.
Charisma Osborne also had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Bruins (15-4), while Lauryn Miller had nine points and Natalie Chou added seven.
UCLA staved off upset-minded Washington, which pulled within three early in the fourth but couldn’t gain enough momentum to seize control of the game.
Flames fire coach Geoff Ward, replace him with Darryl Sutter
CALGARY, Alberta — The Calgary Flames fired coach Geoff Ward on Thursday night and replaced him with Darryl Sutter, who will lead the team for the second time.
The Flames announced the moves shortly after Ward coached the Flames to a 7-3 win over the Ottawa Senators. Calgary went 11-11-2 under Ward this season.
Ward became the interim coach when Bill Peters resigned in November 2019 following an investigation by the team into allegations of racism and assault by Peters in the minor leagues several years earlier. Ward was formally named the coach in September 2020.
Ward went 35-26-5 in 66 games with the Flames, who beat Winnipeg in a in a best-of-five qualifying series last summer but lost to Dallas in the first round of the playoffs.
It marks the second coaching change in the NHL this season. Montreal fired Claude Julien last week and replaced him with Dominique Ducharme.
The 62-year-old Sutter coached the Flames from 2002-06, winning 107 games and making two playoff appearances in three seasons. He led Calgary to the Stanley Cup final in 2004, when the Flames lost to Tampa Bay in seven games. Sutter also served as the team’s general manager from 2003-10.
Sutter, who has also coached Chicago, San Jose, Calgary and Los Angeles, won Stanley Cup titles with the Kings in 2012 and 2014.
Sabres coach on hot seat; GM says team’s play ‘unacceptable’
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger is on the hot seat for overseeing a high-priced and underperforming team that has won just twice in its past 12 games.
First-year general manager Kevyn Adams called the team’s play “unacceptable” and added “it’s flat-out not good enough” during a wide-ranging conference call on Friday.
Adams was short on specifics when it came to Krueger, saying “everything is under evaluation.” He said he has full authority from owners Terry and Kim Pegula to make hockey decisions.
NFL, NFLPA seek alternatives to opioids for pain management
The NFL is taking steps to learn more about different ways to help players manage pain.
Last month, the NFL and NFL Players Association asked researchers with experience conducting controlled, experimental studies related to pain management to submit information that may be useful in treating players.
The joint pain management committee comprised of medical experts appointed by the league and the union wants to know about alternatives to opioids, including CBD (cannabidiol) and other cannabis-derivative products, that may help players recover from sports-specific and musculoskeletal injuries.
The committee’s mission is to “improve player health through evidence-based treatment of acute and chronic pain, and to facilitate research to better understand and improve potential alternative treatments.”
“We all recognize that appropriate treatment of pain is an important aspect of not only sports medicine but just medicine in general, so we are always looking at new methods and new techniques for treating pain that will be safer and more effective than opioids,” Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, told The Associated Press.
The committee conducted two informational forums on CBD in 2020 to learn about its science and manufacturing.
Boone better with pacemaker, to return to Yanks this weekend
NEW YORK — Aaron Boone felt something was wrong.
“I guess I was having more episodes this winter of just kind of getting up and feeling real light-headed and almost like at times was going to pass out and just having more days of fatigue on simple matters,” the New York Yankees manager said Friday. “So that caused me to want to reach out and just go get checked up.”
Boone had open heart surgery on March 26, 2009, while he was a player with the Houston Astros, a procedure to correct a swelling of the aorta. The condition had been first discovered when he was in college.
He underwent yearly checkups since and said electrocardiograms this winter came back good, with no change, But when Boone was monitored for several weeks, he was found to have a heart rate as low as 30-39 beats per minute, well below the 60-100 considered normal for adults.
So he left the Yankees on Wednesday to have a pacemaker inserted at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, Florida.
Boone was discharged Thursday and hopes to return to the team — and possibly the dugout — on Saturday or Sunday after passing Major League Baseball’s novel Coronavirus protocols.
Denver Broncos place franchise tag on Justin Simmons again
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos safety Justin Simmons is the first NFL player to be franchise tagged in 2021.
NFL teams have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. EST to use the tag to prevent a pending free agent from hitting the open market.
The Broncos went ahead Friday and tagged their star safety for the second consecutive year. They have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal or Simmons would have to sign his $13.7 million franchise tag tender to play in 2021.
The sooner they work out a deal, the better for the Broncos, who would like some cost certainty heading into free agency, where they have amongst the most salary cap room in the league.
OF Jarrod Dyson finalizes $1.5M deal, returns to Royals
SURPRISE, Ariz. — Outfielder Jarrod Dyson returned to the Kansas City Royals, finalizing a $1.5 million, one-year contract on Friday.
The 36-year-old, who helped the Royals win the 2015 World Series, can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $50,000 each for 350, 400, 450, 500, and 550.
Dyson was a 50th-round pick by the Royals in the 2006 amateur draft and played for the Royals from 2010-16. He stole 176 bases, sixth in team history and two behind Frank White.
Dyson helped the Royals win the 2014 AL pennant and scored the go-ahead run in the fifth and final game of the 2015 World Series at the New York Mets. He entered in the 12th inning as a pinch-runner following Salvador Pérez’s single and scored on Christian Colón’s single off Addison Reed for a 3-2 lead in a game the Royals won 7-2.
Grosjean hit barrier at 192 kph with 67 G force in F1 crash
PARIS — Romain Grosjean was going 192 kph (119 mph) when he hit a metal crash barrier and his car exploded into a fireball around him at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
The impact was estimated at 67 Gs, a force equivalent to 67 times his body weight. By comparison, heavy braking in an F1 car produces about 6 Gs.
The findings came from an investigation into the horror crash last November by governing body the FIA that concluded on Friday, and will be presented to the drivers’ commission on Tuesday.
The French driver made an astonishing escape from the raging furnace.
Grosjean’s Haas car sliced in half after penetrating the barrier and quickly caught fire. He was trapped inside the cockpit for 27 seconds before scrambling out, yanking his jammed foot out of his racing boot in order to do so.
He suffered only minor burns to the back of his hands and a sprained left ankle, and was discharged from hospital soon after.
No fans allowed at Azerbaijan F1 GP amid virus concerns
BAKU, Azerbaijan — No fans will be allowed at the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix on June 6 because of ongoing Coronavirus concerns, organizers said Friday.
The Baku City Circuit which organizes the race said the decision not to allow fans “comes after extensive deliberation” with the Azerbaijan government, F1 and motorsport’s governing body, the FIA.
“Every opportunity has been explored to find a way to stage the race weekend in 2021 in a safe and responsible manner that would allow the return of fans to the fastest street circuit in F1,” the BCC said in a statement.
“However, while the global situation and pandemic response is continuing to improve, it has become clear that the 2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix race weekend has arrived too soon for BCC to safely host the event with fans present.”
Report: Ex-LSU AD wanted Miles fired amid sexual complaints
LSU’s former athletic director recommended in 2013 that Les Miles be fired as Tigers football coach because of his behavior with female student workers.
Then-athletic director Joe Alleva’s recommendation to former LSU President F. King Alexander is detailed in a newly released report into how the university handled sexual misconduct complaints.
The exhaustive report released Friday by the Husch Blackwell law firm, offers a scathing view of the resources and attention LSU has dedicated to such complaints and has resulted in the suspensions of two senior officials in the athletic department.
Executive deputy athletics director Verge Ausberry has been suspended 30 days and senior associate athletic director Miriam Segar 21 days. Both are suspended without pay and ordered to undergo sexual violence training.
Miles, who now coaches at Kansas, was investigated after two female student workers accused him of inappropriate behavior.
While that investigation by the Taylor Porter law firm found Miles showed poor judgment, it did not find violations of law or that he had a sexual relationship with any students. Taylor Porter also concluded it could not confirm one student’s allegation that Miles kissed her while they were in the coach’s car with no one else present.
UConn gives contract extensions to coaches Hurley, Edsall
STORRS, Conn. — The University of Connecticut announced Friday that it has agreed to two-year contract extensions for football coach Randy Edsall and men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley.
The terms of both deals remain the same, the school said.
Edsall’s contract, which was to expire in December, now runs through Dec. 31, 2023. Hurley’s deal has been extended through March 31, 2027.
Edsall is due to make $1.256 million next season and Hurley’s contract calls for him to make $2.9 million during the 2021-22 contract year.
Both contracts call for increases each year, which will be based in large part on bonuses and performance incentives.
The 48-year-old Hurley is in his third season at UConn. He has led the Huskies to a 48-35 record, including 13-6 this season, their first in the Big East after seven years in the American Athletic Conference.
Blackhawks’ Seabrook calls it a career because of injury
Brent Seabrook gutted out injuries and played through pain to win the Stanley Cup three times for the Chicago Blackhawks and take home an Olympic gold medal with Team Canada.
His physical style slowly took a toll and eventually ended his career.
“I told my body to screw off for 15 years,” Seabrook said. “It finally turned around and said, ‘I’m not going to do it anymore.’”
Seabrook announced Friday that his career is over because of a right hip ailment that rendered him unable to walk just before Christmas and didn’t let up when he tried skating again. The 35-year-old defenseman isn’t technically retiring because there are three years left on his contract, but he knows he won’t suit up in an NHL game again.
Bills sign safety Hyde to 2-year, $19.2 million extension
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills signed veteran safety Micah Hyde to a two-year contract extension on Friday.
The Bills announced the signing, while a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that it averages close to $9.6 million a year. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team did not reveal the value of the deal.
The 30-year-old Hyde had one season remaining on a five-year contract he signed upon joining the Bills in free agency in 2017, and is now locked up through 2023. He is entering his ninth NFL season after spending his first four with the Green Bay Packers.
In Buffalo, Hyde and fellow safety Jordan Poyer were the first veterans brought in two months after Sean McDermott took over as coach. Over that time, the two have been key members of the secondary, rounded out by cornerback Tre’Davious White. The secondary has consistently been one of the Bills’ strengths over the past four years.
Portuguese GP set for May 2, F1 hope spectators allowed
PORTIMAO, Portugal — The Portuguese Grand Prix will be held on May 2 and Formula One remains hopeful some fans can attend.
It remains uncertain whether they will be allowed in at the Portimao Circuit amid the Coronavirus pandemic, and it may prompt another public backlash if they are, but F1 said it was working with the promoter and the Portuguese government to find a solution.
“We hope to welcome fans to Portimao again this season in a safe way,” F1 president Stefano Domenicali said in a statement on Friday.
Last year, the Portimao Circuit in the southern Algarve region hosted an F1 race for the first time in 25 years. There were 27,000 spectators to see Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton make F1 history with his 92nd victory. He went on to clinch a seventh F1 title to equal Michael Schuamcher’s record.
Tennessee fires Kevin Steele less than 2 months after hiring
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee has fired Kevin Steele, and the longtime football coach could be paid up to $860,870 in severance for a job he had for seven weeks.
Steele was fired Tuesday without cause. He was given until Friday to turn in any university property still in his possession, according to a copy of his termination letter.
Tennessee hired the former Auburn defensive coordinator Jan. 12 when Jeremy Pruitt remained head coach. But Pruitt was fired Jan. 18, and Tennessee hired Josh Heupel on Jan. 27. Heupel wrapped up his coaching staff earlier this week, and Tim Banks is his new defensive coordinator.
Steele will be paid out in monthly installments through Jan. 31, 2023, though he is required to try to get a job that would help ease how much Tennessee has to pay him.
Nevada, UNLV each to face Pac-12 and Big 12 football teams
RENO, Nev. — Nevada and UNLV each will play non-conference football games against teams from the Pac-12 and Big 12 in September.
The 2021 schedule the Mountain West Conference announced Friday has the Wolf Pack traveling to California on Sept. 4 and Kansas State on Sept. 18. The Rebels visit Arizona State on Sept. 11 before hosting Iowa State Sept. 18.
Nevada hosts UNLV in Reno on Saturday Oct. 30 in the annual intrastate battle for the Freemont Cannon Nevada Day weekend.
UNLV opens the season with a non-conference game at home against Eastern Washington Thursday Sept. 2.
‘Miracle on Ice’ star Mark Pavelich dies at treatment home
MINNEAPOLIS — A member of the “Miracle on Ice” Olympic hockey team has died at a treatment center for mental illness.
Officials in Anoka County, Minnesota, confirmed Friday that 63-year-old Mark Pavelich died at the Eagle’s Healing Nest in Sauk Centre, Minnesota, on Thursday morning. The cause and manner of death are still pending.
“We are saddened to hear about the passing of 1980 Olympic gold medalist Mark Pavelich,” USA Hockey said in a statement. “We extend our deepest condolences to Mark’s family & friends. (He is) forever a part of hockey history.”
Pavelich was undergoing treatment at the home as part of a civil commitment for assaulting his neighbor in Cook County, Minnesota, in August 2019, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. Pavelich thought the man had spiked his beer.
Walter Gretzky, father of NHL star Wayne Gretzky, dies at 82
TORONTO — Walter Gretzky, the father of hockey great Wayne Gretzky, has died. He was 82.
Wayne Gretzky said in a social media post Thursday night that his father battled Parkinson’s disease and other health issues the past few years.
“It’s with deep sadness that Janet and I share the news of the passing of my dad,” Wayne Gretzky said. “He bravely battled Parkinson’s and other health issues these last few years, but he never let it get him down.
“For me, he was the reason I fell in love with the game of hockey. He inspired me to be the best I could be not just in the game of hockey, but in life.”
Walter Gretzky became a name himself, a constant in Wayne’s world. As Wayne’s star ascended, Walter remained a blue-collar symbol of a devoted hockey parent in a country filled with them.
Tsitsipas beats Khachanov to reach Rotterdam semifinals
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Stefanos Tsitsipas recovered from a break down in the deciding set to beat Karen Khachanov and reach the semifinals of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament on Friday.
Seeded second, the Greek player was 3-1 down in the third before breaking back and beating Khachanov 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. Tsitsipas is seeking his first tour title since February 2020.
His win set up a semifinal against fourth-seeded Andrey Rublev, who was pushed hard by qualifier Jeremy Chardy in a 7-6 (2), 6-7 (2), 6-4 win.
Chardy saved two match points at 6-5 down in the second set. In the decider, Rublev sealed the win with his 15th ace on his fourth match point. Rublev is aiming to reach his first final of 2021 after going 5-0 in tour finals last year.
In the other half of the draw, the semifinal pits Borna Coric against qualifier Marton Fucsovics.
Coric hit 11 aces on his way to a hotly contested 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) win over Kei Nishikori in their quarterfinal.
Badosa beats 4th seed Mladenovic to reach Lyon Open semis
LYON, France — Seventh-seeded Paola Badosa of Spain beat fourth-seeded Kristina Mladenovic of France 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2 in an error-strewn match to reach the Lyon Open semifinals on Friday.
Neither player looked comfortable on serve, combining for 21 double faults and 15 service breaks at the indoor tournament.
Badosa next faces 18-year-old Clara Tauson of Denmark, who continued her fine form by beating Camila Giorgi of Italy 6-3, 6-1.
Tauson had six aces and did not face a break point, also breaking Giorgi’s serve five times in a dominant display.
The 139th-ranked Tauson, a former Australian Open junior champion, knocked out top-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round.
She and Badosa are both looking to win their first WTA titles.
Second-seeded Fiona Ferro joined them in the last four in her bid for a third career title.
Ferro rallied to beat unseeded 19-year-old Clara Burel 2-6, 6-1, 6-3 in an all-French match where they dropped serve 12 times between them.
She next plays play Swiss player Viktorija Golubic, who beat unseeded Belgian player Greet Minnen 6-3, 7-6 (0).
Petra Kvitova, Garbiñe Muguruza advance to Qatar Open final
DOHA, Qatar — Petra Kvitova and Garbiñe Muguruza both advanced to the Qatar Open final on Friday, one winning in straight sets and the other without even playing a point.
Muguruza advanced when Victoria Azarenka pulled out with a back injury. Kvitova beat Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-4, winning the final four games after trailing 4-2 in the second set.
“I was just trying to get back to the rhythm which I lost after the first set and I’m really glad that I found a way,” Kvitova said.
Pegula, who reached the quarterfinals at last month’s Australian Open, was playing her seventh match in as many days after coming through qualifying in Doha.
“She is a very solid player from the baseline, and as we saw she can play some volleys as well, so it was very difficult,” Kvitova said.
Kvitova will play in her first final since last year’s Qatar Open, when she lost to Aryna Sabalenka. It will be a rematch of the 2018 final in Doha, when Kvitova beat Muguruza in three sets.
MLS investigating Beckham’s Miami team over Matuidi signing
NEW YORK — Major League Soccer announced Friday that it is investigating whether David Beckham’s Inter Miami violated salary budget and roster guidelines by its signing of French midfielder Blaise Matuidi.
The 33-year-old Matuidi, a member of France’s 2018 World Cup champions, joined Miami on Aug. 13 from Juventus. Miami said it used targeted allocation money.
Each team was allowed two high-priced designated players whose budget charge could exceed the maximum plus a third if there was a $150,000 payment to the league split among other teams, under roster rules announced by the league on March 1 last year.
Men’s World Cup downhill race stopped because of fog
SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria — The first men’s World Cup downhill following the world championships was stopped Friday because of fog after nine racers had completed their runs.
Low clouds in the upper part of the Schneekristal course initially forced organizers to use a reserve start lower down the hill. They interrupted the race when the fog bank moved down the mountain and affected visibility for the racers.
Snowfall in the middle section was also getting denser.
The race was called off 1½ hours after its start as conditions failed to improve.
Italian skier Dominik Paris was leading Vincent Kriechmayr by seven-hundredths of a second when it was stopped. The Austrian won the downhill and super-G world titles last month.
Matthias Mayer, Kriechmayr’s teammate, was 0.65 seconds off the lead in third, while Beat Feuz was more than a second behind in fourth. The Swiss skier leads Mayer and Paris in the discipline standings with two events remaining.
Soccer eases law to allow accidental handballs before goals
Accidental handballs in the buildup to a teammate scoring will no longer lead to the goal being ruled out after the law was eased on Friday.
The move by the International Football Association Board follows irritation in the game about how goals seem to be harshly ruled out since the law was changed two years ago.
“After analyzing everything it was felt this was maybe one step too far,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said. “This was the perception of the public and the perception we had at IFAB. For this reason we amended this regulation. It’s not embarrassing or a climbdown.”
IFAB said an “accidental handball that leads to a teammate scoring a goal or having a goal-scoring opportunity will no longer be considered an offense.”
SAmerica worried as European clubs won’t release players
South America’s governing soccer body plans to hold talks with FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Saturday about European clubs refusing to release players for international duty.
CONMEBOL said on Friday that FIFA was “looking for a solution to the stalemate” as Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola became the latest manager to reveal he won’t let his players travel to international matches this month if they have to quarantine on their return.
“They are not going to fly, for sure,” Guardiola said. “It makes no sense when players go to the national team and come back and (for) 10 days cannot play.”
Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp made similar statements this week.
Under current Coronavirus guidelines, arrivals from countries that Britain regards as high risk are subject to 10 days of hotel confinement. All of South America is on the so-called “red list.”
FIFA has extended an easing of its rules that frees clubs during the pandemic from obligations to release players to national teams. The decision came with 135 national teams set to play World Cup qualifying games in March, and 48 more playing African Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Qatar up for 2032 Olympics bid despite IOC backing Brisbane
DOHA, Qatar — Qatar was still committed Friday to bidding for the 2032 Olympics despite the IOC heading into exclusive talks with top choice Brisbane.
The International Olympic Committee used its new, more flexible bidding process last week to name the Australian coastal city its preferred choice more than 11 years before the Games.
That decision seemed to surprise other expected candidates including Qatari capital Doha and Budapest, Hungary.
The Qatar Olympic Committee on Friday “reiterated its total commitment to maintaining continuous dialogue” with an IOC-appointed panel which can have ongoing talks -- and even approach -- likely candidates for any future Games.
Doha applied to enter two previous Summer Games bidding contests but did not progress to be accepted on the IOC’s list of candidates.
One factor weighing against Qatar is searing heat in the July-August slot the IOC prefers to hold the Summer Games. Doha hosted the 2019 track and field world championships from late-September into October.
