Dodgers put Bellinger on injured list with calf problem
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed former NL MVP Cody Bellinger on the injured list with a bruised left calf.
The World Series champions made the move Friday before Bellinger and his teammates received their championship rings ahead of the Dodgers’ home opener against Washington.
Bellinger was accidentally spiked by Athletics reliever Reymin Guduan on Monday while beating out an infield single in the ninth inning of the Dodgers’ 10-3 win in Oakland.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said they had not seen “significant” improvement in Bellinger’s leg since the injury, but the outfielder was already jogging and moving. He missed the final two games of Los Angeles’ series in Oakland.
“All the tests say it’ll be a short-term missing of time rather than a long-term, which is great news all around,” Roberts said.
Bellinger batted .211 with two RBIs in the first four games of the season. He is eligible to return April 16 when the Dodgers open a series in San Diego.
Mookie Betts also wasn’t in the starting lineup for the Dodgers’ home opener against Washington due to back stiffness, but Roberts thought the former AL MVP could be available to pinch-hit. Betts was scratched from Wednesday’s game in Oakland.
Versatile veteran Chris Taylor took Bellinger’s typical starting spot in center field for the Dodgers’ home opener. Zach McKinstry started for Betts in right field.
Virus-battered Canucks aim to complete condensed season
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The Vancouver Canucks are recovering from the NHL’s worst COVID-19 outbreak and believe they can complete the pandemic-condensed season.
An outbreak has ripped through the team over the past week and a half with 25 people — 21 players and four members of the coaching staff — testing positive, and one additional player being deemed a close contact.
General manager Jim Benning said Friday many of the players are feeling better.
“I think our players, for the most part, our players are on the other side of it,” he said. “We still have family members that are getting sick and I think the players worry about that.”
There has been a “whole range” of COVID-19 symptoms, said team physician Dr. Jim Bovard, but no one has needed to be hospitalized.
The Canucks confirmed on Wednesday that a variant is involved in the outbreak. Full genome sequencing is being conducted by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control to determine which specific variant.
The team previously said an ongoing investigation by Vancouver Coastal Health and contract tracing ound that the outbreak was sparked by a single unidentified individual picking up the infection in a “community setting.”
Pau Gasol debuts in Barcelona return in 1st game in 2 years
BARCELONA, Spain — Pau Gasol played his first game in two years on Friday after returning to Barcelona, the team where he started his career two decades ago.
The former two-time NBA champion with the L.A. Lakers had not played since 2019, when he made his last appearance for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Hobbled since then with a nagging foot injury, the 40-year-old center decided to come back home in hopes of reviving his career in a second stint with Barcelona.
Gasol started the Euroleague home game against Bayern Munich. He scored nine points on four-for-nine shooting and grabbed four rebounds in 13 minutes.
Bayern won 82-72.
Due to health restrictions in the pandemic, there were no fans in the stadium in Barcelona.
Maine hockey coach Red Gendron dies unexpectedly at 63
ORONO, Maine — University of Maine hockey coach Red Gendron died unexpectedly Friday, the school announced. He was 63.
The Boston native, who took over coaching the Black Bears in 2013, died after suffering a medical emergency, university officials said.
“Words cannot express our deep sadness from the tragic, sudden loss of Red Gendron,” athletic director Ken Ralph said. “Our community and the entire UMaine athletics family mourn the loss of Coach Gendron.”
Maine’s best season under Gendron ended early when the coronavirus pandemic struck in March 2020. The team had an 18-11-5 record before the Hockey East playoffs were canceled. He was a finalist that year for the Spencer Penrose Award, given to the nation’s top coach.
Gendron held many coach positions over his career and was an assistant with the New Jersey Devils in 1994-95 when they won the Stanley Cup. He also served as coach of the Indiana Ice and Albany River Rats.
Katie Ledecky wins 200 free with world’s fastest time
MISSION VIEJO — Katie Ledecky won the 200-meter freestyle at the TYR Pro Swim Series meet with the world’s fastest time this year.
Ledecky touched first in 1 minute, 54.40 seconds in the outdoor pool Friday. She was well ahead of three-time Olympian Allison Schmitt, who was second in 1:58.04. Ledecky’s time tied Schmitt’s U.S. Open record set in 2012.
Ledecky’s best time in the event is 1:53.73 set at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, where she won gold.
US women face Sweden as they prepare for Olympics
The U.S. national team continues its preparations for the Tokyo Olympics by playing the team that knocked the Americans out of the Brazil Games.
The United States plays Sweden on Saturday in Stockholm. The Swedes shocked the Americans in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Olympics, advancing on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Sweden went on to play in the final in Rio de Janeiro but fell to Germany.
A lot has changed since that game. Coach Peter Gerhardsson has replaced Pia Sundhage, who led Sweden in 2016. U.S. coach Jill Ellis stepped away from the team following its victory at the 2019 World Cup, making way for Vlatko Andonovski.
The memory of that loss to Sweden still stings a bit for the American players. It was the earliest exit ever for the United States in the Olympics. Both teams are again Olympics-bound.
“Obviously, there’s always going to be that bitterness behind us of the finish in 2016, that being the worst finish that we’ve ever had in an Olympics,” Alex Morgan said. “There’s really no way to say otherwise. So, of course, when you think of it that way, we want to come back and be really dominant in the way that we play (in the Tokyo Games). This is that first stepping stone to that.”
The United States is the top-ranked team in the world. In Tokyo, the Americans will be vying to become the first women’s team to follow up a World Cup victory with an Olympic gold medal.
The U.S team is 5-0-0 so far this year, including a three-game sweep in the SheBelieves Cup tournament. Overall, the United States has a 37-game unbeaten streak, including 16 straight wins.
Following the game against No. 5 Sweden, the United States travels to Le Havre for a match against No. 3 France on Tuesday.
Ex-NFL player’s brain to be probed for trauma-related harm
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The brain of Phillip Adams — the former NFL player who killed a South Carolina physician, three family members and a repairman before fatally shooting himself — will be tested for a degenerative disease that has affected a number of pro athletes and has been shown to cause violent mood swings and other cognitive disorders, according to the local coroner.
York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said in a statement issued on Friday that she had gotten approval from Adams’ family for the procedure to be included as part of his autopsy, which will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina. The hospital will be working with Boston University, whose chronic traumatic encephalopathy center conducts research on the long-term effects of repetitive brain trauma in athletes and military personnel, according to its website.
According to police, Adams went to the home of Robert and Barbara Lesslie on Wednesday and shot and killed them, two of their grandchildren, 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie, and James Lewis, a 38-year-old air conditioning technician from Gaston who was doing work there. He also shot Lewis’ colleague, 38-year-old Robert Shook, of Cherryville, North Carolina, who was flown to a Charlotte hospital, where he was in critical condition “fighting hard for his life,” said a cousin, Heather Smith Thompson.
York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said investigators hadn’t figured out why Adams carried out the attack.
Olympic Gold: Men’s Gymnastics Struggling to Survive
The death of a 117-year-old program, one that captured championships and produced Olympians, ended with a gasp. And then a vote.
The fact the former did not alter the outcome of the latter offered a stark glimpse into the steadily eroding support for men’s gymnastics at the NCAA level, one that will eventually have a ripple effect up and down the food chain for a sport struggling for relevance inside the U.S. Olympic movement.
That gasp. John Roethlisberger could hear it during a University of Minnesota Board of Regents meeting last fall. At one point someone asked how much money the school’s athletic department would save by approving the proposal to cut men’s gymnastics, men’s tennis and men’s indoor track and field, a move athletic director Mark Coyle called necessary to help offset a $45-$65 million deficit due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The answer? $1.6 million. Or just over 1% of the athletic department’s $123 million budget.
“Everyone was appalled,” said Roethlisberger, a three-time Olympian and a three-time NCAA champion for the Golden Gophers. “It didn’t make a lot of sense. ... (We hoped) maybe we can reconcile and at least save our sport and they were like, ‘Nope, let’s vote.’”
And they did. Seven in favor of cutting men’s gymnastics, men’s tennis and men’s indoor track at the end of the 2020-21 academic year. Five against.
Minnesota’s decision came two months after Iowa announced it was dropping men’s gymnastics, men’s tennis and men’s and women’s swimming and diving. Again, administrators pointed to the long-term financial impact of the pandemic.
The losses will leave just five men’s gymnastics programs in the Big Ten and just 11 at the Division I level overall, not including the three service academies. And it leaves the USA Gymnastics men’s program in the precarious position of trying to reclaim a spot among the world’s elite while dealing with a diminishing talent base.
Adams said to have spurned NFL, union health programs
The NFL and its players’ union have an array of health programs designed to help players in their life after football. According to his agent, Phillip Adams did not avail himself of those opportunities.
Adams, a journeyman player, spent six seasons in the league. Authorities say he fatally shot five people in South Carolina — including a prominent doctor, his wife and their two grandchildren — before killing himself early Thursday.
Agent Scott Casterline told The Associated Press the 32-year-old Adams did not participate in the physical and mental health programs that are easily accessible for ex-players.
“We encouraged him to explore all of his disability options and he wouldn’t do it,” Casterline said, noting that Adams’ career was undercut by a severe ankle injury as a rookie in 2010. “I knew he was hurting and missing football but he wouldn’t take health tips offered to him. He said he would but he wouldn’t.
“I felt he was lost without football, somewhat depressed.”
The NFL Players Association offers assistance through its Players Athlete Foundation, Former Players department, and The Trust, which launched in 2013 and assists members by providing access to resources, experts and partners after football.
Japan imposes new virus measures in Tokyo ahead of Olympics
TOKYO — Japan announced Friday that it will raise the coronavirus alert level in Tokyo to allow tougher measures to curb the rapid spread of a more contagious variant ahead of the Summer Olympics.
Japan’s national vaccination drive has lagged and most people in the capital still have not been inoculated as infections have surged.
The raised status announced by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will allow Tokyo’s governor to mandate shorter opening hours for bars and restaurants, along with punishments for violators and compensation for those who comply. The measures are to begin Monday and continue through May 11.
Many of Tokyo’s cases have been linked to nightlife and dining, though they have recently spread to offices, elderly care facilities and schools, experts say.
Suga also raised the alert level for Kyoto in western Japan and the southern island prefecture of Okinawa, where cases have surged in recent weeks. The new status there is to continue through May 5, the end of Japan’s “Golden Week” holidays, to discourage traveling.
Hearings result in 13 of Texans QB’s accusers being ID’d
HOUSTON — The names of 13 of the 22 women who have filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment will be made public following court hearings Friday.
During two hearings, Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, asked that the names of the 13 women, who have sued under the name Jane Doe, be publicly identified so his client can “have a chance at properly defending himself.”
Tony Buzbee, the lawyer for the 22 women, argued against releasing their names, saying doing so could put their lives in danger. One of two accusers who made their names public during a news conference Tuesday has already received death threats, Buzbee said.
The 22 women accuse Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will while he got a massage. At least one woman has alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex. All of the women are either licensed massage therapists or worked in a spa or similar business.
At a news conference Friday afternoon, Hardin said that during some of the massages “some sexual activity would have taken place” but that “never at any time under any circumstances did this young man ever engage in anything that was not mutually desired by the other party.”
During the first of Friday’s court hearings, state District Judge Dedra Davis ordered that the lawsuit of one woman be refiled within two days with her name on it.
At a second hearing related to lawsuits filed by 12 other women, Buzbee told state District Judge Rabeea Collier that nine of the women had agreed to make their names public. Collier then ordered the other three to refile their lawsuits with their names included.
Blue Jays could play game in Buffalo
The possibility of the Toronto Blue Jays playing games this season in Buffalo, New York, has prompted the Triple-A affiliate to temporarily relocate to Trenton, New Jersey.
The Buffalo Bisons announced they will open their season in New Jersey next month while their home field is renovated in anticipation of the Blue Jays’ arrival.
The Blue Jays have opened this season at their spring training home in Dunedin, Florida. Though no date has yet been set, the team plans to shift to Buffalo as early as late May unless it receives approval to resume playing in Toronto.
The upgrades to Buffalo’s Sahlen Field include moving the bullpens off the field to behind the outfield walls, building new batting cages and renovating clubhouse and weight room facilities to meet Major League Baseball standards.
The Blue Jays played a majority of home games in Buffalo last year after Canadian health officials denied the team’s request to play in Toronto because of cross-border travel restrictions stemming from the pandemic.
Richmond game vs W&M canceled; Spiders play JMU April 17
RICHMOND, Va. — The Colonial Athletic Association says Saturday’s game between William & Mary and Richmond has been canceled because of coronavirus-related protocols within the Tribe program.
The league also says the Spiders and James Madison, who have each had to pull out of a scheduled matchup because of COVID-19 protocols, will play April 17 at James Madison.
The Dukes (4-0, 2-0 CAA) are the top-ranked team in the STATS Perform FCS Top 25 but have not played a home conference game this season. If they beat the Spiders, they would be in position to claim the league’s automatic berth in the FCS playoffs.
Before this season, the league decided a team needed to play at least three conference games to qualify for the automatic berth. Had the 12th-ranked Spiders (3-0, 3-0) been able to face the Tribe and win, they would have been among the contenders to gain the automatic bid.
Longtime Pirates usher Phil Coyne dies at 102
PITTSBURGH — Phil Coyne, who spent more than 80 years ushering Pittsburgh Pirates fans to their seats through varying stages of success and failure by the team, has died. He was 102.
The team said Coyne died Friday. No cause of death was given.
“Phil was and always will be a true Pirates legend,” team chairman Bob Nutting said in a statement.
Coyne began working for the Pirates in 1936. For the next eight decades, he served as a fixture in the stands as the franchise moved from Forbes Field to Three Rivers Stadium to PNC Park.
The club estimated he worked more than 6,000 games, a span that included three World Series titles and a close-up look at the Hall of Fame careers of Roberto Clemente and Bill Mazeroski and the meteoric rise of Barry Bonds and Andrew McCutchen.
Werenski’s season-ending injury latest blow to Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski is out for the rest of the season and scheduled for sports hernia surgery, the latest blow to a team that has fallen out of playoff contention and is expected to sell at the NHL trade deadline.
Werenski was placed on injured reserve Friday and is set for surgery next week. His injury comes days after forward Boone Jenner was ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing an operation to repair a broken finger.
“Zach has been playing through the injury for most of the season,” general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. “As much as we would like to have him in the lineup, having the surgery now is the right decision and will allow him to be 100% before the start of training camp in the fall.”
Werenski, 23, trailed only fellow defenseman Seth Jones in ice time this season, averaging over 24 minutes a game. He had 20 points in 35 games as a bright spot in an increasingly rough season for the Blue Jackets.
Predators’ injury list grows longer with Forsberg on IR
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Predators placed forward Filip Forsberg on injured reserve Friday in just one of their updates on an injury list that keeps growing longer.
The Predators also said rookie forward Eeli Tolvanen (lower body injury) and defenseman Dante Fabbro (upper body injury) now are week to week.
Right wing Mathieu Olivier will miss four to six weeks with a lower body injury after being hurt in the second period of Thursday night’s 7-1 win over Detroit. He limped to the dressing room trying to keep the weight off his right skate after blocking a shot, then returned five minutes later in the second period. He was ejected for fighting Adam Erne after he boarded Nashville teammate Matt Benning.
The Predators have won nine of 10 and 11 of 13 to climb into the fourth spot in the Central Division. They currently have 45 points, a four-point edge over Chicago, after being 28th overall in the NHL standings in late February. Nashville now is 14th overall.
Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi declares for NBA draft
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi declared for the NBA draft Friday and will skip his senior season.
The school said Ayayi will hire an agent and pursue a professional career.
“My four years at Gonzaga have been unforgettable and some of the most special times in my life,” Ayayi said in a news release. “I’m honored to be a Zag forever.”
Ayayi was a finalist for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award this season. He averaged 12 points per game while shooting 57.5% from the field. The French native’s 6.8 rebounds per game were second on the team as Gonzaga advanced to the NCAA title game, where the Bulldogs lost to Baylor.
Ayayi recorded the first triple-double in program history in a win at Portland on Jan. 9. He scored all 12 of his points in the first half, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out a career-high 14 assists. His 18 rebounds against Iowa were the most by a Bulldog guard since the program moved to Division I in 1958-59.
Nuggets sign guard Shaquille Harrison to bolster backcourt
DENVER — The Denver Nuggets bolstered their backcourt by signing guard Shaquille Harrison to a two-way deal.
Harrison played sparingly for Utah this season, averaging 3.3 minutes over 17 appearances.
In addition, Denver waived forward Greg Whittington on Friday and guard Gary Clark, who was acquired as part of the deal with Orlando that landed Aaron Gordon.
The 27-year-old Harrison wasn’t selected in the 2016 NBA draft after a career at Tulsa in which he averaged 11.1 points and 3.5 assists. He signed a deal with the Phoenix Suns in September 2016.
Over 156 games with Phoenix, Chicago and Utah, he’s averaged 5.5 points and 2.4 rebounds. His most productive season was 2018-19 in Chicago when he played in 73 games and averaged 6.3 points.
Cincinnati fires Brannen following investigation
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati has fired men’s basketball coach John Brannen following an investigation into reports of a rift with Bearcats players.
The school fired Brannen on Friday, six days after he was put on paid leave after six Cincinnati players decided to transfer last month. Tim Morris will serve as interim coach until a replacement is hired.
“The decision to move in a new direction comes after a thorough review of our program, which included conversations with student-athletes, coaches and staff, as well as with Coach Brannen,” Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham said in a statement. “Ultimately, the University is acting in the best interests of our student-athletes and of the institution, and this decision is reflective of our commitment to both, as well as to our values that we hold dear.”
Brannen was hired from Northern Kentucky in 2019 and seven players he recruited have since left the program. Four players who left this year were members of the 2020 freshman class who entered the transfer portal during a week in March.
The Bearcats went 20-10 before last season was canceled due to the pandemic. They missed the NCAA Tournament this year after going 12-11.
ESPN announcers now set for whole NCAA volleyball tournament
OMAHA, Neb. — A day after volleyball coaches criticized ESPN’s coverage plans for the NCAA tournament, the cable television network reversed course and announced Friday there would be commentators for all matches streamed on its digital platforms.
ESPN’s original plan was to stream the first- and second-round matches with no play-by-play announcers or analysts. Several coaches, including Kelly Sheffield of top-seeded Wisconsin, complained publicly that having no announcers would diminish the stature of the tournament.
The NCAA said Thursday night that ESPN was not contractually required to provide any coverage for the first and second rounds. ESPN will be providing coverage for all rounds for the first time this year.
“Despite the variety of challenges related to the pandemic, all 47 matches will be live on an ESPN platform and will include commentators,” the network said in a statement.
The tournament starts Wednesday and will be held at the CHI Health Center, with the first two rounds and regional semifinals played in the facility’s convention center. The regional final, national semifinals and championship match will be played in the adjoining arena.
Blue Jays’ Teoscar Hernández on IL after COVID close contact
DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Toronto Blue Jays have placed outfielder Teoscar Hernández on the injured list after he was exposed to someone with a positive coronavirus case outside of the team.
Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Friday the team is conducting contact tracing and testing in accordance with Major League Baseball’s guidelines after Hernández’s close contact.
Free agent P Carpenter banned 1 year for drug violation
NEW YORK — Free agent pitcher David Carpenter has been suspended for one year for violating the minor league joint drug prevention and treatment program.
A person familiar with the matter said Carpenter’s ban was for refusing to take a test. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the commissioner’s office didn’t disclose that information when it announced the suspension.
Carpenter has pitched in six big league seasons and last appeared in the majors in 2019 for the Texas Rangers. The right-handed reliever has a 3.69 career ERA but hasn’t held down a full-time bullpen job since 2015, when he made 30 appearances with the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees.
The 35-year-old’s suspension is effective immediately.
Sonego rallies past Hanfmann to reach Sardegna semifinals
CAGLIARI, Sardinia — Third-seeded Lorenzo Sonego rallied past Yannick Hanfmann 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3 for a spot in the Sardegna Open semifinals on Friday.
Sonego trailed by a set and a break before coming back to beat the 105th-ranked Hanfmann.
“I like a battle and to win when suffering,” Sonego said. “But I’m hoping I start a bit better tomorrow.”
Sonego’s semifinal opponent will be second-seeded Taylor Fritz, who defated Aljaz Bedene 6-3, 6-4.
Fritz served eight aces and won 86% of his first-serve points.
The other semifinal will feature defending champion Laslo Djere against fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili on the red clay courts of the Cagliari Tennis Club.
Djere eliminated Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, and Basilashvili beat fifth-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.
Djere won the first edition of the tournament at Forte Village in October.
4 Euros host cities get UEFA extension amid doubts on fans
The Euro 2020 host cities of Munich, Rome, Bilbao and Dublin have been given an extension until April 19 to remain part of the rescheduled tournament by providing guarantees on fans being allowed into games.
UEFA set the new deadline on Friday after receiving confirmation from eight other cities across Europe that crowds will be allowed at stadiums as coronavirus restrictions are eased.
UEFA is most concerned about Ireland, which is in one of Europe’s longest lockdowns, being in a position to say in 10 days if stadiums can open up to supporters.
Bilbao is under threat of being cut from hosting rights because of the conditions from the Basque Country authorities that are hard to comply with, including having 60% of the region vaccinated by then.
UEFA is more hopeful of receiving government guarantees from Italy, which is due to stage the opening game on June 11 between Italy and Turkey in Rome, and Germany, where four games are due to be in Munich.
Blackmore bids to be 1st female jockey to win Grand National
She’s the new face of British and Irish horse racing, to some the savior of a sport that has endured the worst kind of publicity in recent weeks.
Now Rachael Blackmore has the chance to make herself known to an audience well beyond the typical borders of racing by breaking down what has long been seen as one of the biggest gender barriers in all of sports.
Three weeks after becoming the first woman to finish as the leading jockey at the prestigious Cheltenham Festival, Blackmore — a 31-year-old Irishwoman — will look to be the first female winner of the Grand National Steeplechase, one of the world’s most grueling horse race that features 40 horses running a 4½-mile (6,400-meter) course containing 30 fences.
Blackmore is down to ride Minella Times, a horse that is currently joint-second favorite at 10-1, at Aintree on Saturday in a race that even non-horse racing enthusiasts turn on to watch and has been a mud-splattered British sporting institution since 1839.
One that Blackmore, as a kid, used to watch in awe. Indeed, her first memory of horse racing is going over to a friend’s house and taking part in a sweepstake for the National.
South Carolina’s Martin receives 2-year extension, no raise
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin has received a two-year contract extension through the 2024-25 season.
The school’s board of trustees approved the deal on Friday.
The move ends more than a month of questions about Martin’s future after the Gamecocks finished the season with a 5-16 record and have not qualified for the NCAA Tournament since he led them to the Final Four in 2017.
Martin did not receive a raise — he’s set to make $3.2 million next season — and the university will not owe him a buyout if he’s dismissed in the final two years of the deal. Martin also won’t owe the school if he leaves for another job during the last two seasons of the contract.
Martin will make $3.3 million in the final three years of the contract.
The coach has a 153-131 record in nine seasons at South Carolina. His teams have gone 70-88 in Southeastern Conference play.
Advocates call on NCAA to act in response to anti-trans laws
Athletes, coaches and advocates are calling on the NCAA to act in response to state laws banning transgender athletes from competing in organized sports.
“Simply put, trans inclusion makes our sports, our teams and our communities stronger,” said Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve, who was among those speaking out.
Reeve pointed out Friday that the real threat to women’s sports is the lack of investment, resources and coaching opportunities, as well as pay disparity.
The NCAA, which has had a transgender inclusion policy since 2011, requires states that host NCAA championships to provide an environment that is “safe, healthy and free of discrimination.” The organization has said it is monitoring the recent wave of proposed bills and laws enacted across the country that impact transgender student-athletes.
Conservative lawmakers in at least 28 states have introduced legislation to ban or limit transgender athletes from competing on teams or sports that align with their gender identity. Laws banning transgender women and girls from participating in organized sports have been signed in Idaho, Mississippi, Tennessee and Arkansas.
Rangers’ Bush early setback in comeback from elbow surgery
ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers reliever Matt Bush was put on the 10-day injured list Friday with right elbow inflammation, a potentially concerning move for the hard-throwing pitcher only three games into his comeback from missing 2 1/2 seasons because of twice having elbow surgery.
Manager Chris Woodward said Bush’s arm just didn’t feel good, though there hadn’t been a full evaluation to determine the extent of the issue.
London mayor wants to host Indian Premier League cricket
LONDON — The mayor of London wants to bring Indian Premier League cricket matches to the British capital.
Mayor Sadiq Khan told The Associated Press he is working with London-based cricket team Surrey about the feasibility of getting IPL franchises to play in London, saying the city has benefitted from having NFL, NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball teams come across the Atlantic for games in recent years.
