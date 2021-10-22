Chargers sign return specialist Andre Roberts
COSTA MESA — Wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts signed with the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday after being released earlier this week by the Houston Texans.
Roberts is in his 11th season and is one of the league’s top kick and punt returns, something the Chargers have been lacking. He was an All-Pro selection while with the New York Jets in 2018. Over the past four seasons, Roberts leads the NFL in return yards and has returned one punt and one kickoff for touchdowns.
He is seventh in the AFC this season in kick returns, averaging 21.4 yards. To make room for Roberts, the Chargers waived wide receiver KJ Hill.
Keenum, 3rd-string back Johnson lead Browns past Broncos
CLEVELAND — Case Keenum stepped in for Baker Mayfield and made the most of his first start in two years, third-string back D’Ernest Johnson rushed for 146 yards and the busted-up Cleveland Browns beat the Denver Broncos 17-14 on Thursday night.
Keenum didn’t put up impressive stats (21 of 33 for 199 yards), but threw a touchdown pass and did enough — as did Cleveland’s maligned defense — to get the Browns (4-3) a much-needed victory.
They survived without Mayfield, who sat out with a shoulder injury and could miss more time.
Johnson, playing because stars Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt were both out with calf injuries, had the best game of his career. He scored on a 4-yard run in the first half and picked 52 on seven carries as the Browns chewed up the final 5:17 after the Broncos pulled within three.
Denver quarterback Teddy Bridgewater threw a pair of TD passes and gutted it out while playing with foot and quadriceps injuries. He finished 23 of 33 for 187 yards with one interception.
The Broncos (3-4) dropped their fourth straight game, and maybe as importantly, lost star linebacker Von Miller to a lower leg injury. The eight-time Pro Bowler missed all of 2020 with a dislodged ankle tendon.
Miller got hurt late in the first half when he banged legs with teammate Dre’Mont Jones while rushing Keenum.
Mayfield, who has been playing with a torn labrum, also has a broken bone in his non-throwing shoulder but believes he can continue to play with it, a person familiar with the quarterback’s health told the Associated Press.
García to start Game 6 of ALCS for Astros against Red Sox
HOUSTON — Rookie Luis García will start for the Houston Astros against the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of the AL Championship Series on Friday night with a trip to the World Series on the line.
García started Game 2 and gave up a grand slam in the first inning before leaving with no outs in the second because of discomfort in his right knee. Manager Dusty Baker announced Thursday that García would get the ball for Game 6 and said the Astros are confident the problem is behind García and he’ll be 100% healthy for Friday’s start.
The Astros fell behind 2-1 in the series after two big wins by the Red Sox. But they rode their powerful offense to consecutive victories in the last two games to take the series lead and move within a win of advancing to the World Series for the second time in three seasons.
American Athletic Conference rebuilding with 6 C-USA schools
The American Athletic Conference is adding UAB, Texas-San Antonio, Rice, North Texas, Charlotte and Florida Atlantic to the league, replacing three schools that are leaving for the Big 12 Conference and growing to 14 teams.
The AAC announced the additions Thursday, a move that it hopes will stabilize the conference in the short term and allow it to withstand future poaching of its members by wealthier leagues.
The conference said when exactly the new members join is still to be determined.
“This is a strategic expansion that accomplishes a number of goals as we take the conference into its second decade. We are adding excellent institutions that are established in major cities and have invested in competing at the highest level,” AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco said in a statement.
The American, formerly the Big East, has been a feeder conference from Power Five leagues for nearly two decades. Most recently, the Big 12 announced the additions of AAC powers Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida to replace Southeastern Conference-bound Oklahoma and Texas.
The Sooners and Longhorns have said they will join the SEC in 2025, but a quicker departure is possible.
The Big 12 has said it is targeting 2023 for the arrival of its new members, which also includes BYU.
The AAC’s move strips Conference USA of six schools, leaving that league both searching for new members and trying to fend off other poachers. The Sun Belt has said it is interested in expanding beyond its current 10 football members and some of C-USA’s remaining eight schools would be geographic fits.
The American was born in 2013 from the downfall of Big East football, rebuilding around mostly C-USA schools. The AAC emerged as the strongest of the so-called Group of Five conferences when it comes to football during the College Football Playoff era. Five times in seven season, the American has earned the New Year’s Six bowl spot that goes to the highest ranked G5 conference champion.
Japan’s Iwata takes 1st-round lead at Zozo Championship
CHIBA, Japan — Japanese golfer Hiroshi Iwata shot a 7-under 63 Thursday to take the first-round lead at the PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship.
Iwata had a one-stroke lead over Joaquin Niemann and 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama on the par-70, 7,041-yard Narashino Country Club course.
Defending champion Patrick Cantlay is taking the rest of the year off and is not playing in what has turned out to be the only PGA tournament on the Asia swing. Only three of the top 20 in the world are playing in Chiba.
Tokyo Olympics gold medal winner Xander Schauffele shot 70, as did Rickie Fowler, who is playing on a sponsor’s exemption for the second straight year.
British Open champion Collin Morikawa shot 71.
Ko’s LPGA streak ends as SKoreans pack Busan leaderboard
BUSAN, South Korea — Jin Young Ko missed extending an LPGA Tour scoring record in the rain while her South Korean compatriots packed the first round leaderboard of the BMW Ladies Championship on Thursday.
Ko had 14 straight rounds in the 60s, tying her with Annika Sorenstam (2005) and So Yeon Ryu (2015-17) for the most in tour history, going into the round. But Ko finished with a 1-under 71 after a birdie on the 18th hole at LPGA International Busan.
“I was able to tie with Annika and So Yeon because I worked hard every moment and I gave it my best every hole and every shot,” Ko said. “This in itself is really meaningful, and really 14 consecutive rounds in the 60s is not easy. I worked hard a lot, and also you need a bit of luck as well.”
Ko said she’s looking forward to better weather for the next three rounds in Busan.
“It was raining. It was cold. So it was a tough round,” she said. “And when you play in Korea, there’s that extra bit in you that wants to do a little bit better, and there’s that extra bit of pressure as well.”
Ko was seven strokes behind leader Na Rin An, who shot 64.
In Gee Chun and Ju Young Pak had 65s and were tied for second.
American Danielle Kang, whose father was born in Busan, shot 66 and was in a group tied for fourth.
Congress seeks information from NFL on WFT investigation
A Congressional committee is seeking documents and information from the NFL regarding the investigation into the Washington Football Team and how the league handled it.
The House Committee on Oversight and Reform said Thursday it sent a letter to Commissioner Roger Goodell requesting by Nov. 4 all documents and communication about the probe into the workplace culture at the Washington Football Team.
“We have serious concerns about what appears to be widespread abusive workplace conduct at the WFT and about the NFL’s handling of this matter,” U.S. Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, wrote in the letter to the commissioner.
“Communications between league management and WFT leadership also raise questions about the league’s asserted impartiality in these investigations.”
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league has received the letter and shares the committee’s “concern that all workplaces should be free from any form of harassment and discrimination. We look forward to speaking to her office soon.”
The Washington Football Team hired lawyer Beth Wilkinson in the summer of 2020 to look into allegations of sexual harassment and other improper conduct within the organization. The league later took over that investigation and fined the team $10 million in July and said the culture at the club was “toxic” and ownership and senior officials paid little attention to sexual harassment and other workplace issues.
Sakkari, Halep advance in Moscow; Rublev ousted
MOSCOW — Maria Sakkari clinched a spot at the WTA Finals for the first time by reaching the quarterfinals at the Kremlin Cup on Thursday when Anna Kalinskaya retired with an illness in the second set.
The third-seeded Sakkari, who was leading 6-2, 1-0 when Kalinskaya retired, became the first Greek woman to qualify for the season-ending event for the top eight players.
“It’s achieving one of my biggest goals this year, it’s very satisfying,” Sakkari said.
Former champion Simona Halep also advanced by beating home favorite Veronika Kudermetova 6-1, 7-6 (4) and Anett Kontaveit ousted Andrea Petkovic 6-1, 6-4.
In the men’s tournament, Adrian Mannarino saved a match point before beating defending champion Andrey Rublev of Russia 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals.
Melnikova wins all-around final at gymnastics worlds
KITAKYUSHU, Japan — Angelina Melnikova of Russia won the women’s all-around final on Thursday to claim the first gold medal of the gymnastics world championships.
Melnikova, the 2020 Olympic all-around bronze medalist, built up a solid lead with high scores on the vault and uneven bars and finished with 56.632 points.
With defending champion Simone Biles and Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee of the United States not taking part, the stage was set for a new generation of gymnasts to emerge.
Leanne Wong of the United States was second with 56.340 points, followed by teammate Kayla DiCello with bronze at 54.566.
The 21-year-old Melnikova, an Olympic team gold medalist in Tokyo, won the bronze medal at the 2019 worlds. She had won four medals from past world championships but had never claimed a world title until Thursday.
HBCU’s Howard, Morgan State to play at NBA All-Star weekend
Among those likely playing at the NBA All-Star weekend this season are Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Stephen Curry.
Also playing at All-Star weekend: the men’s teams from Howard and Morgan State.
The NBA plans to generate exposure for historically Black colleges and universities at the All-Star weekend again this season, announcing Thursday the matchup for the inaugural NBA HBCU Classic on Feb. 19. Howard was scheduled to play Morgan State that day at home in Washington; instead, at the NBA’s request, the teams will meet in Cleveland on the Saturday of All-Star weekend.
Howard athletic director Kery Davis wasn’t sure how his basketball coach, Kenny Blakeney, would like the idea of giving up a home Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference game against a rival. Turns out, Blakeney didn’t need any convincing.
PHF strikes women’s hockey streaming deal with ESPN+
NEW YORK — The Premier Hockey Federation has reached an agreement to make ESPN+ the exclusive home for watching games in this U.S. this season, a major step forward for the women’s hockey league in putting all of its games on a single platform.
The deal covers 60 regular-season games for the newly renamed National Women’s Hockey League as well as the Isobel Cup playoffs. The season opens Nov. 6.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for the PHF and most importantly for our athletes who deserve the exposure that a major network can provide,” PHF Commissioner Tyler Tumminia said in a statement released Wednesday. “Partnering with ESPN+ is a significant step in our history as we continue to grow the sport with a platform that will introduce our new era to a larger audience with an enhanced standard for how our games will be delivered.”
Each of the league’s six teams — the Boston Pride, Buffalo Beauts, Connecticut Whale, Metropolitan Riveters, Toronto Six and Minnesota Whitecaps — will play each opponent four times in the regular season.
The PHF said the 2021 season produced record digital viewership and engagement as part of its second year in a streaming partnership with Twitch.
“This is historic for us,” Tumminia told ESPN. “ESPN is becoming the home of hockey, right? We all wanted to be a part of that.”
The league’s move to ESPN+ comes as the cable sports giant returns to broadcasting NHL games this season.
“The Premier Hockey Federation is an exciting, up-and-coming league that we look forward to presenting to hockey fans in the U.S. exclusively on ESPN+,” said John Lasker, the vice president for digital media programming. “As the top professional women’s hockey league in North America, the PHF makes a great addition to our growing lineup of hockey on ESPN+, which now includes NCAA men’s and women’s hockey, the Kontinental Hockey League from Europe and Asia, and more than 1,000 NHL games this season.”
NFL Academy in London eyes games, US college summer camps
LONDON — The NFL Academy in London has top coaching and state-of-the-art facilities to help young prospects improve in American football. But it’s been missing one key component: games.
The academy is part of the NFL’s initiative to establish a year-round presence in London and grow the sport’s popularity, in a model the league hopes to replicate in Germany when it brings regular-season games there.
More than 80 teenagers, mostly from Britain, study, train and practice in hopes of landing a scholarship to play for a college in the United States. It launched two years ago.
“Because of COVID, we haven’t had the chance to play anybody,” coach Tony Allen said last week during a practice session at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which hosted NFL games the past two Sundays.
That’s scheduled to change Saturday when the academy finally gets to play a real game. They’ll face a freshman squad from the University of East Anglia. Along with the pandemic, finding opponents with players the same age has been a challenge.
More games are planned against other university teams, academies in France and Sweden, as well as some European national teams.
Game film is important for student-athletes hoping to switch to an American high school or land a college scholarship, although a few academy players have been able to make the jump without games.
Drake forfeits football game due to “COVID-19 issues”
DES MOINES, Iowa — A football game between Drake and Stetson set for Saturday in Des Moines was canceled Thursday due to coronavirus concerns among Drake personnel.
The Drake University athletics department said in a news release that the Pioneer Football League canceled the game because of “COVID-19 issues within Drake’s Tier I personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers, and staff.”
Drake medical staff and university administrators were involved in the decision.
Devils Jack Hughes has dislocated left shoulder, no surgery
NEWARK, N.J. — Jack Hughes, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NHL draft, has a dislocated left shoulder and will be sidelined.
The Devils made the announcement on Thursday, saying Hughes won’t need surgery at this time and has started physical therapy. The team didn’t say how long he would be out.
Hughes was hurt on Tuesday night in a game against Seattle. He was ridden hard into the boards by Kraken defenseman Jeremy Lauzon shortly after New Jersey’s second goal and didn’t return.
The team says Hughes will be re-evaluated next week. He was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
Hughes scored two goals in the Devils season-opening win over the Chicago Blackhawks, including the game winner in overtime with a nifty backhand move.
Mourinho’s Roma humbled 6-1 in ECL; Tottenham also loses
Jose Mourinho’s Roma was routed 6-1 by Norwegian team Bodø/Glimt in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, the first time the Portuguese manager has seen one of his team’s concede six goals in a game.
Roma is one of the big favorites to win UEFA’s new third-tier competition but trailed 2-0 after 20 minutes and conceded four more goals after the break. It was the Italian team’s first loss after winning its first two group games.
Tottenham, one of the other favorites, also had a setback as it lost 1-0 to Vitesse in the Netherlands.
In the Europa League, West Ham and 10-man Lyon both earned a third straight victory to remain the last two teams in Europe’s second-tier competition with a perfect record.
Lyon came from two goals down to beat Sparta Prague 4-3 away while West Ham cruised to a 3-0 home win against Genk.
After Kanter’s Tibet comments, Celtics blacked out in China
Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent is not showing current or archived Boston Celtics games on its platforms, in apparent response to comments that Celtics center Enes Kanter made to advocate Tibetan independence.
Kanter, as part of a series of social media posts, also called Chinese President Xi Jinping a “dictator.” Kanter did not play in Boston’s season-opening 138-134 loss to New York on Wednesday night. The game that was not shown on the streaming services that typically broadcast most NBA games to millions in China.
The NBA had no immediate comment and the Celtics were not practicing Thursday. It was also not immediately clear how long Tencent’s plans to not air the Celtics would last.
Kanter was wearing shoes emblazoned with the words “Free Tibet” during Wednesday night’s game. “More than 150 Tibetan people have burned themselves alive!! — hoping that such an act would raise more awareness about Tibet. I stand with my Tibetan brothers and sisters, and I support their calls for Freedom,” he wrote on Twitter.
The league and China have had a damaged relationship since October 2019, when then-Houston general manager Daryl Morey tweeted in support of government protesters in Hong Kong and sparked what essentially became a blackout for the league in the world’s most populous nation.
Winther takes 1-shot lead after 1st round in Mallorca
SANTA PONSA, Spain — Jeff Winther shot an 8-under 62 to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Mallorca Open on Thursday.
The Danish player had 10 birdies and two bogeys at the Santa Ponsa course.
“I didn’t have any expectations going into this week, got my family here so we are just trying to enjoy it,” Winther said. “I took the whole day off yesterday, didn’t touch a club. Warmed up on the range where we can only hit 5-irons. Apparently that’s the way to do it.”
Two players were tied for second — Niklas Lemke of Sweden and Bryce Easton of South Africa, who carded 63s for the lowest rounds of their European Tour careers.
Five players were another shot back in a tie for fourth place, including Spaniards Jorge Campillo and Álvaro Quirós.
The Mallorca Open is the third and final event of the European Tour’s Spain swing.
Packers sign former Texans outside linebacker Mercilus
GREEN BAY, Wis. — With the Green Bay Packers having won five consecutive games despite several key injuries, they signed veteran outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus on Thursday in hopes of boosting not only their pass rush but their championship hopes.
On Wednesday, with the news of the possible addition of Mercilus, the team’s most recent championship was on Aaron Rodgers’ mind.
“This season is beginning to remind me a little bit of a season over a decade ago, where we’ve had a number of injuries and in the course of the season added certain pieces to the mix that ended up playing a big role down the line,” Rodgers said. “I think you guys can imagine what season I’m talking about, which is a good thing.”
That was the 2010 season, when the team won the Super Bowl despite having 16 players on injured reserve. The situation isn’t as dire this season, but the Packers have been hit hard by injuries, in general, and at outside linebacker, in particular, with Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith and backups Chauncey Rivers and Randy Ramsey on injured reserve.
Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele placed in NHL’s COVID-19 protocol
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Winnipeg center Mark Scheifele was placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol Thursday and sat out the Jets’ home opener against the Anaheim Ducks.
The team said Scheifele tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday morning, but was asymptomatic. He had a negative test and would have been cleared to play Thursday night against Anaheim if he had another negative test before the game started.
Scheifele is the second Winnipeg player to test positive for COVID-19 this week after captain Blake Wheeler was put in league protocol Monday with the team in Minnesota prepping to take on the Wild.
Wheeler must isolate from the club for at least 10 days and will require a doctor’s approval to return once he’s symptom-free. Scheifele and Wheeler make up two-thirds of Winnipeg’s top line with Kyle Connor.
Reggie Willits 4th to leave Boone’s Yankees coaching staff
NEW YORK — Yankees manager Aaron Boone lost a fourth member of his staff when New York announced Thursday that first base coach and outfield instructor Reggie Willits will leave at the end of the year to become a volunteer assistant for Oklahoma’s college baseball program.
A native of Chickasha, Oklahoma, Willits played for Oklahoma in 2002-03 and coached Binger-Oney High School to Oklahoma state championships in 2013-14.
A former major leaguer, Willits had been with the Yankees for seven years, the first three as minor league outfield and base-running coordinator and the last four as first base coach and outfield instructor.
Following the Yankees’ loss to Boston in the AL wild-card game, the team fired third base coach Phil Nevin, hitting coach Marcus Thames and assistant hitting coach P.J. Pilittere.
Others on the staff are Matt Blake (pitching), Carlos Mendoza (bench), Mike Harkey (bullpen), Tanner Swanson (quality control and catching), Radley Haddad (bullpen catcher and coaching assistant) and Brett Weber (coaching assistant and replay coordinator).
World Cup European playoff draw set for Nov. 26
ZURICH — The playoff brackets to decide Europe’s final three qualifiers for next year’s World Cup will be drawn on Nov. 26, FIFA said Thursday.
The 12-team playoffs will decide who joins the 10 European qualifying group winners at the World Cup in Qatar. Germany and Denmark were the first to advance this month.
The playoff draw at FIFA headquarters will include runners-up in the 10 groups plus two group winners form the UEFA Nations League.
The path to Qatar through Nations League results is open to teams who place third or worse in their World Cup qualifying group. Those could be Austria, the Czech Republic or Wales.
The 12 countries will be drawn into three four-team brackets and play March 24-29. Seeded teams get a home game in the bracket semifinals.
