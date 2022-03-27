MLB asks umps for more random checks on sticky substances
Major League Baseball is asking umpires to make more random checks of pitchers for sticky substances after watching its crackdown become less effective late last season.
MLB instituted regular checks last June 21 for grip aids. Seattle’s Héctor Santiago was ejected on June 27 and Arizona’s Caleb Smith was tossed on Aug. 18, and both received 10-game suspensions.
“After an initial dip in spin rates as a result of the periodic checks, unfortunately the data showed that spin rates started to rise toward the end of the season as players grew accustomed to the circumstances of routine umpire checks,” MLB Senior Vice President of On-Field Operations Mike Hill wrote in a memorandum Friday to team owners, executives and managers, and all major and minor league players.
“As a result, umpires have been instructed to be more vigilant and unpredictable in the timing and scope of their checks during the 2022 season,” he said.
The memorandum, first reported by Sports Illustrated, was obtained by The Associated Press.
Last season, umpires checked all starting pitchers multiple times and all relievers either at the end of his first inning or when removed, whichever occurred first. Caps, gloves and fingertips were checked.
Zane Smith wins Truck Series race at COTA in double overtime
AUSTIN, Texas — Zane Smith inherited the Truck Series win at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday when a three-wide move for the lead went awry and Smith sailed past his rivals for the victory in double overtime.
Kyle Busch led a race-high 31 of the 46 laps around the permanent road course and was desperately trying to stretch his fuel to the finish when the race went haywire. Alex Bowman moved from third alongside Stewart Friesen, who tried to defend the pass by diving inside of Busch.
All three trucks were side-by-side as the drivers dove into a turn. Unable to maneuver through, the trucks slid off course and Smith shot past the leaders to take over the top spot.
Smith was able to drive away from the challengers as Busch and Bowman both tried to regain position. He scored his fifth career victory and second through four races this season. Smith also won the season-opening race at Daytona in his Ford for Front Row Motorsports.
“Truck races are crazy, you are never out of it until it’s over,” Smith said after collecting the checkered flag. He won all three stages and led 11 total laps.
John Hunter Nemechek finished second in a Toyota, followed by Busch, his boss. Kyle Busch Motorsports driver Chandler Smith was fifth to give KBM three trucks in the top five.
Cal takes men’s swimming and diving crown back from Texas
ATLANTA — Destin Lasco the 200 yard backstroke by more than a second Saturday night at McAuley Aquatic Center to help California win the men’s swimming and diving national title.
Cal, which has won two of the last three championships, finished with 487.5 points, 51 ahead of defending national champion and second-place Texas. Florida was third with 374.
In the second event on the fourth-and-final day of the NCAA championships, Lasco finished in 1 minute, 37.71 seconds and Cal teammate was third in 1:39.06 as the Golden Bears took control of the team competition. Carson Foster of Texas finished second in 1:38.77 but the Longhorns gave up their lead — for good.
Bobby Finke of Florida — who won two gold medals (800 meter freestyle and 1500 meter freestyle) at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics — cruised to a victory in the 1,650 yard freestyle in 14:22.28 seconds, shattering the pool record (14:29.43 by Georgia’s Sebastien Rouault in 2008). N.C. State’s Will Gallant finished second in 14:31.34.
Nanna Koerstz Madsen hangs onto JTBC Classic lead
CARLSBAD — Nanna Koerstz Madsen was tied for the lead in the JTBC Classic when she teed off Saturday on the par-4 18th. She two-putted for par and a 3-under 69 — and walked off with an unexpected three-stroke lead over Na Rin An.
Coming off a breakthrough victory two weeks ago in Thailand that made her the LPGA Tour’s first Danish champion, Koerstz Madsen took advantage of An’s closing triple bogey to pull away at Aviara Golf Club.
“I do think it’ll be easier going into tomorrow with a lead than it was in Thailand,” Koerstz Madsen said. “You still have all excitement in your body that you got control tomorrow. ... Three can change over two holes. ... I still have to do my stuff, and then we’ll see what happens tomorrow.”
An, the South Korean rookie who earned tour membership as the LPGA Q-Series medalist, eagled the short par-4 16th and birdied the par-5 17th to tie Koerstz Madsen for the lead.
But on the 18th, trying to hit off the cart path near the green, An fired the ball low into the path curb, sending it bounding down the path. She was able to hit her next shot off the path onto the edge of the green and made a 7 for a 69.
“It is what it is,” An said. “I was thinking of how best to finish the hole with the lowest score possible.”
Said Koerstz Madsen: “I’ve been there many times.”
Koerstz Madsen rebounded after a three-stroke meltdown of her own when she bogeyed the par-4 seventh and made a double bogey on the par-5 eighth. She steadied herself quickly, making a birdie on the par-4 ninth and par-5 10th.
Christian Eriksen scores on return as Dutch beat Denmark 4-2
AMSTERDAM — Welcome back.
Christian Eriksen scored moments after entering as a substitute for Denmark against the Netherlands on Saturday to make a dream return in his first international match since his cardiac arrest during the European Championship in June.
The Netherlands won the wide-open match 4-2 but the result of the friendly seemed almost irrelevant to the crowd at the stadium where Eriksen first rose to prominence for Ajax.
“To be back here is always beautiful,” Eriksen, speaking Dutch, told Dutch broadcaster NOS. “I had many beautiful years here.”
He said he still thinks often of the night he collapsed in Copenhagen against Finland.
“It’s part of me. It’s part of the world,” he said.
Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand enjoyed the comeback, too.
“It’s always a pleasure to see Christian Eriksen play football,” he said.
Eriksen, fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator, got a pat on the back from Hjulmand, a handshake from Memphis Depay, and a standing ovation from much of the Johan Cruyff Arena as he trotted onto the pitch to make his return to international competition at the start of the second half.
Perez in pole for Saudi Arabian GP day after nearby attack
JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia — Sergio Perez took his first career pole position at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as Formula One continued amid heavy scrutiny on Saturday, the day after an attack on a nearby oil depot.
Perez edged the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. on his final lap, pushing his own Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen — the world champion — down to fourth.
All day, the focus was on why F1 went ahead with racing so close to the bombed, smoke-covered depot located about 11 kilometers (seven miles) from the track.
Sainz Jr. agreed with the decision to race, but said the matter won’t go away once F1 globe-trots away to Australia and then Europe.
“There will need to be discussions after this race,” the Spanish driver said. “Because what has happened in the last 24 hours is definitely a point of discussion.”
Lewis Hamilton is usually so outspoken on human rights and other important issues. But this time he said little about the collective decision to race — which followed hours of discussions on Friday night — other than he’s eager to get home.
“I’m not here to comment on that. Together as a group we all discussed and made a decision as a sport,” Hamilton said. “I don’t feel a particular way about it, I’m looking forward to getting out.”
The seven-time world champion Hamilton is F1′s record holder with 103 pole positions and 103 wins yet produced one of his worst ever qualifying performances in 16th.
There was a heavy crash during the second part of qualifying as Mick Schumacher mangled his Haas car spinning and sliding backward into a wall on the sinewy Jiddah circuit, bringing out a red flag.
Schumacher was flown by helicopter for checkups. Haas team principal Guenther Steiner said he could be kept overnight as a precaution and will not race.
NW Missouri St. beats Augusta for 3rd straight D-II title
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Trevor Hudgins hit five 3-pointers and finished with 31 points to help fifth-seeded Northwest Missouri State beat Augusta 67-58 Saturday and the Bearcats became the first program in history to win three consecutive Division II national championships.
Northwest Missouri State (34-5) improved to 4-0 in championship games has won four of the last five titles, beginning with the program’s first in 2017 (the 2020 D-II NCAA Tournament was not played due to COVID-19).
“I’ve just been blessed with really good kids,” Northwest Missouri State coach Ben McCollum. “It makes me like I can coach a little bit.”
Luke Waters added 12 points and Mitch Mascari scored 11 for the Bearcats, who finished their season on an 11-game win streak.
Tyshaun Crawford had 15 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for No. 3 seed Augusta (33-4). Troy Cracknell and Tyree Myers scored 12 points apiece.
Jets sign former Cowboys, Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein
NEW YORK — The New York Jets signed former Cowboys and Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein to a one-year deal, setting up a potential training camp competition between proven veterans.
The 34-year-old Zuerlein, nicknamed “Greg the Leg,” heads to New York after spending the last two seasons in Dallas. The Athletic reported Saturday the contract is worth up to $2.75 million.
Zuerlein joins Eddy Pineiro, who was tendered a one-year, $2.43 million restricted free agent contract offer last week. The Jets have the right of first refusal if another team tries to sign Pineiro.
The kicker spot has been shaky lately for New York, which has had Pineiro, Matt Ammendola, Alex Kessman, Sam Ficken, Sergio Castillo, Chase McLaughlin and Kaare Vedvik all play in games the last three seasons.
The Jets entered last year with two unproven kickers who had little NFL experience with Ammendola beating out Chris Naggar in training camp. But Ammendola struggled and was replaced by Kessman, who missed two extra points in his only game. New York then signed Pineiro in December and the 26-year-old veteran provided stability, going 8 for 8 on field goals and 9 for 10 on extra points.
Yankees GM Cashman: Extension offer coming for slugger Judge
TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge will soon get an offer for a long-term contract extension, general manager Brian Cashman said Saturday.
“Between now and opening day we’ll make an offer and he’ll obviously receive an offer and all the conversions will have taken place and will either resolve into a multiyear deal or it won’t,” Cashman said.
“We’re committed. We’ll make an offer and hear what he has to say in response and then it will be pencils down before opening day,” he said.
The Yankees open on April 7 at home against the Boston Red Sox.
Judge has said he doesn’t want to negotiate an extension during the regular season. The outfielder, who turns 30 next month, is eligible to become a free agent after the World Series.
The Yankees and Judge so far have failed to reach a deal for 2022, which could result in the two sides heading into arbitration during the season. He asked for a raise from $10,175,000 to $21 million, and the Yankees offered $17 million.
Irving indicates he plans on staying with Brooklyn Nets
MIAMI — Kyrie Irving is finally going to play a home game for Brooklyn again on Sunday. And he apparently intends to play home games with the Nets for years to come.
Irving, speaking to reporters Saturday following Brooklyn’s game-day shootaround practice in Miami, said he feels comfortable being a member of the Nets and that he wants to remain teammates with Kevin Durant.
Irving holds a $36.5 million player option for next season. He could opt out and sign up to a five-year contract worth as much as $246 million this coming summer — assuming the Nets offer such a deal.
Uno wins figure skating worlds as American Zhou takes bronze
Olympic bronze medalist Shoma Uno concluded a dominant figure skating world championships by winning the gold medal Saturday, while Vincent Zhou of the U.S. catapulted from sixth after his short program to earn the bronze.
Uno finished with 312.48 points to easily outdistance Yuma Kagiyama, who finished second to his Japanese teammate in both the short program and free skate. Kagiyama had 297.60 points while Zhou finished with 277.38.
“I haven’t won too often so I’m very happy about that,” Uno said. “I was watching all the performances of the previous groups so I knew very well where I was. All my emotions went into a smile at the end of my program.”
In the free dance, which wrapped up worlds in Montpellier, France, Olympic ice dance champs Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron delivered for their home fans a memorable performance at Sud de France Arena.
Papadakis and Cizeron shattered the world record with their rhythm dance, then did the same in the free dance Saturday, giving them a total of 229.82 points. Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue were second with 222.39 points in the final competition of their career together, while American teammates Madison Chock and Evan Bates finished third.
It was an emotional and redemptive performance Saturday for the 21-year-old Zhou, who helped the Americans win team silver at the Beijing Games — a medal that could be elevated to gold pending a Russian doping investigation.
Zhou was preparing for the men’s competition when he tested positive for COVID-19, knocking him out of the rest of his Olympics. He was forced to spend nearly two weeks in quarantine before he was finally allowed out in time to perform in the closing exhibition gala, then was deemed a “close contact” and barred from the closing ceremony.
Jordan, Meronk share lead in Qatar, Samooja 1 shot back
DOHA, Qatar — Matthew Jordan and Adrian Meronk share the lead heading into the final round at the Qatar Masters, with Kalle Samooja one stroke back after shooting 6-under 66 on Saturday.
Jordan (70) and Meronk (72) have 54-hole totals of 8-under 208 at Doha Golf Club as both search for their first European tour win.
The 282nd-ranked Jordan had a front-nine 39 but recovered with five birdies on the back nine in an overall “stressful” round.
“I couldn’t get up and down,” the Englishman said, “but I knew I wasn’t that far off. Fortunately enough, it all started to click. It was stressful but always very rewarding when you do well.”
Samooja of Finland had a double bogey on the par-4 second hole but added eight birdies in the day’s best round.
“It was almost a perfect round,” Samooja said. “I just lost my ball in a palm tree on the second hole and made a double but otherwise I played really, really good golf.”
Longtime leader Pablo Larrazábal (75) slipped two shots back in a three-way tie for fourth with fellow Spaniard Adrian Otaegui (70) and South Africa’s Wilco Nienaber (74).
Ben Martin maintains 2-shot lead in Dominican Republic
PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic — Ben Martin shot a 2-under 70 on Saturday to hold onto a two-shot lead in the PGA Tour’s Corales Puntacana Championship.
Martin had five birdies and three bogeys as the wind dropped a bit at Corales Golf Course to take a 14-under 202 total into the final round. He opened with consecutive 66s.
“Not a 66, but 2 under, I felt like it was solid.,” Martin said “Not sort of being in a final pairing in I don’t remember when, so a little bit of nerves like to start the round, but made a couple pars and then birdied the third hole to kind of settle in.
“The golf course is starting to firm up a little bit. The wind wasn’t blowing quite as much, so maybe those things kind of balanced out. All in all, pretty pleased with 2-under par.”
The 34-year-old former Clemson player has made only one other PGA Tour start this year, missing the cut in Puerto Rico with rounds of 78 and 70. He won the 2014 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open for his lone PGA Tour title.
Baffert-trained Country Grammer wins Dubai World Cup
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Country Grammer provided Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert with victory in the $12 million Dubai World Cup on Saturday.
Ridden by Frankie Dettori, Country Grammer pulled ahead of favorite Life Is Good a half furlong from the finish and won by about two lengths on the 1 1/4-mile (2,000-meter) course at Meydan.
Hot Rod Charlie was second and Japan’s Chuwa Wizard, last year’s runner-up, edged Life Is Good for third.
Life Is Good got off to a fast start and led the field into the home turn but faded as Dettori’s well-timed challenge paid off.
Country Grammer, owned by Los Angeles-born Saudi investor Amr Zedan, was the runner-up at the Saudi Cup in February after a nine-month layoff.
It’s the fourth Dubai World Cup victory for Dettori.
