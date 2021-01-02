USC DL Marlon Tuipulotu, CB Olaijah Griffin headed to draft
LOS ANGELES — Southern California defensive lineman Marlon Tuipulotu and cornerback Olaijah Griffin are headed to the NFL draft.
The two key defensive starters for the 21st-ranked Trojans announced their intentions Friday.
USC already had lost All-America safety Talanoa Hufanga and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, who declared their plans last month.
Tuipulotu was a three-year starter for the Trojans, making 8½ sacks and 104 total tackles. He made the All-Pac-12 first team this season with two sacks and 23 tackles, filling an important role after star lineman Jay Tufele opted out of the season to prepare for the NFL.
Griffin was the Trojans’ top cornerback this season, drawing coverage assignments against the Pac-12’s top receivers. The son of rapper Warren G had 22 tackles and his first career interception.
Chargers’ Bosa, Allen among 6 starters ruled out vs. Chiefs
COSTA MESA — The Los Angeles Chargers will be without six starters, including both of their Pro Bowl selections, for Sunday’s season finale at Kansas City.
Wide receiver Keenan Allen has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Allen, who is tied for fifth in the league with 100 receptions, missed last week’s game against Denver due to a hamstring injury he suffered in the Dec. 13 game against Atlanta. Tight end Hunter Henry will miss his second straight game as he remains on the COVID-19 list.
Defensive end Joey Bosa is out for the second straight week due to a concussion and shin injury.
Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (foot), cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (hamstring) and safety Rayshawn Jenkins (foot) have also been ruled out along with reserve linebacker Malik Jefferson (shoulder). Offensive tackle Sam Tevi (knee) and safety Jahleel Addae (calf) are questionable.
Los Angeles (6-9), which has won three straight games, placed Hayward and Jefferson on injured reserve and signed linebacker Cole Christiansen, defensive end Joe Gaziano, tight end Matt Sokol and safety Jaylen Watkins.
Wright, Schwartz help Colorado beat USC
LOS ANGELES — McKinley Wright IV had 17 points, D’Shawn Schwartz added 13 points and a career-high 10 rebounds, and Colorado beat Southern California 72-62 on Thursday night.
Evan Battey scored 11 points and Jeriah Horne 10 for Colorado (7-2, 1-1 Pac-12).
Maddox Daniels hit a 3-pointer and, after USC’s Isaiah Mobley made a layup to tie it at 12-all, Schwartz hit another 3 to give Colorado the lead for good about six minutes into the game. The Buffaloes scored 12 of the final 14 first-half points, capped by back-to-back 3s by Wright and Horne to make it 44-33 at the break.
Tahj Eaddy hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points for the Trojans (5-2, 0-1). Freshman Evan Mobley had 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.
Noah Baumann and Eaddy each made a 3 before Chevez Goodwin hit two free throws in an 8-0 run over a 25-second span that pulled USC to 57-55 with nine minutes to play but the Trojans made just one of their next 11 field-goal attempts as Colorado used an 11-3 spurt to push its lead back into double figures when Battey converted a three-point play with 98 second remaining.
Browns female executive to fill in as coach
Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson will fill in for wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
This will be the second time Brownson has been called on by coach Kevin Stefanski.
Earlier this season, she became the first female in NFL history to handle in-game assistant coaching duties when she substituted for tight ends coach Drew Petzing. He didn’t travel with the Browns to Jacksonville as his wife gave birth to the couple’s first child.
Stefanski again praised Brownson on Friday for her versatility. He added her to his staff shortly after being hired by Cleveland last year.
The team said earlier this week that one of its coaches tested positive for COVID-19, but didn’t identify O’Shea.
It’s been an interesting week for Cleveland’s wide receivers. Four of them, including Jarvis Landry, missed last week’s game in New York as COVID-19 close contacts. They were activated on Thursday and will now play their biggest game in years without their position coach. The Browns will make the postseason for the first time since 2002 with a win over the Steelers. They reopened their facility Friday.
The team will be without several players, including top cornerback Denzel Ward on Sunday. The Browns did not have any new positive COVID-19 tests on Friday, and after getting league approval, practiced indoors. They canceled practice Thursday and kept their building closed to determine whether there was a virus outbreak.
Cleveland will be without Ward, starting linebacker B.J. Goodson, safety Andrew Sendejo and tight end Harrison Bryant when it faces Pittsburgh, which will sit starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and others so they’re rested for the playoffs.
Packers won’t have Pro Bowl OT Bakhtiari for rest of season
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari will miss the rest of the season after the three-time Pro Bowl selection injured his knee in practice Thursday.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed the severity of the injury Friday. The injury comes six weeks after the standout left tackle agreed to terms on a four-year contract worth up to $105.5 million with a $30 million signing bonus.
“It’s just one of those unfortunate, freak things that happens sometimes in practice,” LaFleur said. “It was certainly nobody’s fault. It was a freaky deal, and you know, it’s tough to replace a guy of his caliber. I mean, you’re talking about a premier left tackle in this league.”
The injury was first reported by NFL Network.
Bakhtiari played a major role in helping the Packers (12-3) win a second straight NFC North title and and score a league-leading 31.6 points per game. The 2013 fourth-round pick from Colorado was one of seven Packers selected to the Pro Bowl last week. He was a second-team Associated Press All-Pro pick last year.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Friday he was “still kind of in the grieving process” after learning Bakhtiari wouldn’t return this season.
Bucs place 3 defensive players on COVID-19 list
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed three defensive players on the reserve/COVID-19 list: linebackers Shaq Barrett and Devin White, and lineman Steve McLendon.
White tested positive for COVID-19 and Barrett, the Bucs’ top sack threat, is considered a high-risk close contact. All three will miss Sunday’s game against Atlanta.
White is likely out for the Bucs’ playoff game next weekend; Tampa Bay has clinched a wild-card spot in the NFC.
The Bucs have three players with at least eight sacks, and White and Barrett are two of them.
BYU quarterback Zach Wilson entering NFL draft
PROVO, Utah — BYU quarterback Zach Wilson is entering the NFL draft.
Wilson announced the decision Friday on Twitter.
“After much thought prayer and consideration, I’m excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2021 NFL draft,” Wilson tweeted. “I pray that I will always back Cougar Nation proud.”
Wilson passed for 3,692 yards and 33 touchdowns with three interceptions this season as a junior to help the Cougars finish 11-1. He capped his BYU career with a victory over UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl.
In three seasons at BYU, Wilson passed for 7,652 yards with 56 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
Porter Jr. sidelined by coronavirus protocols
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. will not play against Phoenix on Friday night because of the NBA’s coronavirus protocols.
There’s no timetable for his return and he could miss multiple games because of contact tracing.
Porter is second on the team in scoring with a 19.5-point average. He was a first-round pick out of Missouri in the 2018 NBA draft. He sat out his first season because of back issues.
Porter earned All-Bubble, second-team honors when play resumed over the summer in Florida. The Nuggets made it to the Western Conference finals before being eliminated by the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers.
Dolphins hope virus infection is isolated case
Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores expressed optimismy about the likelihood quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick’s coronavirus infection is an isolated case within the team.
“We’ve taken every precaution,” Flores said Friday. “We’ve followed the protocols. As far as close contacts, we’re in good shape from that standpoint.”
Fitzpatrick went on the reserve-COVID-19 list Thursday and is expected to miss the regular-season finale at Buffalo on Sunday, when Miami will try to clinch an AFC wild-card berth. Every player on the active roster practiced Thursday and Friday, an indication none was identified as a high-risk close contact with Fitzpatrick.
Rookie Tua Tagovailoa will start his ninth game in a row Sunday, and veteran Jake Rudock signed Thursday as the new backup quarterback.
Fitzpatrick came off the bench in the fourth quarter last week to rally Miami to an improbable win at Las Vegas. He’s now sidelined on the verge of making the playoffs for the first time in his 16-year career.
“He’s a big part of the team,” Flores said. “It’s disappointing for him more than anything. I know how important this team is to him. We’ll just push forward and give our best effort on Sunday.”
Receivers DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant, guard Solomon Kindley and linebacker Shaq Lawson are all questionable for the Bills games.
Arizona State/Washington men’s basketball game postponed
The Pac-12 has postponed Saturday’s men’s basketball matchup between Arizona State and Washington due to COVID-19 issues within the Sun Devils program.
It’s the second straight postponement for the Sun Devils after their game scheduled for Thursday at Washington State was also called off.
The Pac-12 said it will work with all programs to try and reschedule the postponed games.
Arizona State has not played since Dec. 16 and is scheduled to face UCLA next Thursday. The Sun Devils had games against Incarnate Word and Utah before Christmas postponed because of COVID issues within those programs.
Washington is next scheduled to play at Stanford on Thursday.
US beats Sweden 4-0 for 3rd straight shutout, wins Group B
EDMONTON, Alberta — Boston College’s Spencer Knight made 27 saves and the United States opened the first and second periods with two-goal bursts to beat Sweden 4-0 on Thursday night and win Group B in the world junior hockey championship.
The United States will face Slovakia — the fourth-place finisher in Group A — in the quarterfinals Saturday.
After opening with a 5-3 loss to Russia, the United States has reeled off a team-record three straight shutouts, beating Austria 11-0 and the Czech Republic 7-0 to set up the showdown with Sweden for the top spot in the group.
Boston College’s Drew Helleson and Boston University’s Trevor Zegras scored in the first four minutes, and Minnesota’s Ryan Johnson and Wisconsin’s Alex Turcotte connected in quick succession early in the second.
Sweden lost in regulation in the preliminary round for the first time since falling 2-0 to Canada in 2006.
In the other quarterfinals, defending champion Canada will play the Czech Republic, Sweden will face Finland, and Russia will play Germany.
NBA issues $85,000 in fines for Hornets-Mavericks dustup
NEW YORK — The NBA fined three players a total of $85,000 on Friday for their roles in a dustup during a game between Charlotte and Dallas.
The Mavericks’ James Johnson was fined $40,000. For the Hornets, Cody Martin lost $25,000 and Caleb Martin $20,000.
The commotion happened with about 2:40 left in Wednesday’s game, a 118-99 victory by Charlotte.
The NBA said Johnson deliberately pushed Cody Martin out of bounds, “aggressively confronting him and initiating the incident.” Cody Martin’s fine was for pushing Johnson in retaliation and making contact with a game official.
Caleb Martin was fined for entering the action and making contact with a referee.
Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was fined $25,000 by NBA
NEW YORK — Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Friday for making contact with a game official Thursday night in the Jazz’s 106-95 home loss to the Phoenix Suns.
The incident occurred early in the second quarter.
Clarkson is averaging 16.5 points and 22.6 minutes this season.
Solskjaer joy as Man United opens 2021 level with Liverpool
MANCHESTER, England — In the chill of the Old Trafford night, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watched anxiously in stoppage time.
There was a 2-1 lead for Manchester United to protect against Aston Villa and the chance to go level on points with Premier League leader Liverpool.
Matty Cash was first denied an equalizer by goalkeeper David de Gea’s save. Then, United defender Eric Bailly made a decisive block from Keinan Davis with the clock ticking down.
“There is a reason behind the color of my hair,” Solskjaer said of his grey locks, “and that’s just that we like to do it the hard way at Man United.”
When the final whistle blew, it was little wonder, Bailly was so triumphant and embraced by Bruno Fernandes, who struck the winner from the penalty spot.
A league unbeaten run that’s been extended to 10 games — featuring eight wins — has the record 20-time English champions well-placed to mount a challenge for a first title since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.
Solskjaer isn’t getting ahead of himself, especially after seeing it so hard to protect this win after Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s first-half header was canceled out by Bertrand Traoré before Fernandes converted the penalty won by Pogba.
“We’ve shown what we are capable of and we are improving at home as well,” said Solskjaer, who was feeling the heat when United was knocked out of the Champions League a month ago. “This result is massive for the confidence and for the attitude.”
5 Man City players isolating after contracting COVID-19
LONDON — Five Manchester City players are continuing to isolate and won’t be available for the game against Chelsea after contracting the coronavirus, manager Pep Guardiola said Friday.
Ahead of Sunday’s trip to Stamford Bridge, City has returned to training after the virus outbreak led to the postponement of Monday’s Premier League match against Everton.
The club has only identified forward Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker as having contracted COVID-19.
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said Friday that there have been a “couple” of positive cases among the club’s staff but players weren’t infected.
The Premier League has said it has no plans to suspend the competition despite rising infections nationally caused by a more transmissible variant of COVID-19.
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is unhappy with the league, criticizing the late decision to postpone the match against Fulham around three hours before Wednesday’s 6 p.m. kickoff after a coronavirus outbreak at its London rival.
Leicester defender Jonny Evans agrees to contract extension
LEICESTER, England — Leicester defender Jonny Evans has agreed to a contract extension through the 2022-23 season, the Premier League club announced.
The Northern Ireland player has been a mainstay on Leicester’s backline since arriving in June 2018 from West Bromwich Albion.
Back on ice: Some US sliders finally able to begin seasons
Some U.S. luge, bobsled and skeleton athletes have rejoined the international World Cup sliding circuits, after they all stayed home for the first half of the season because of issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.
There are some exceptions: most athletes and coaches who are members of the U.S. Army’s World Class Athlete Program will not be with their teams for the remainder of the season, a list that includes USA Bobsled coach Mike Kohn. The Army hasn’t signed off on letting soldiers in that program, which includes more than a dozen Olympic sports, compete yet while citing concerns about the rising numbers of positive COVID-19 cases both in the U.S. and around the world.
Friday marked the first day of actual international competition for American sliders, with USA Luge taking part in a Nation’s Cup race in Königssee, Germany. That was a precursor to this weekend’s World Cup races there, and seven of the eight U.S. sleds that competed qualified for races Saturday and Sunday.
USA Luge athletes and coaches all had to get three negative COVID-19 tests in a three-day span before rejoining the circuit, and the International Luge Federation has been able to pull off four race weekends already this season without any major virus issues.
Swim Series reduced to two sites
The first TYR Pro Swim Series event of 2021 has been reduced to two sites because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Irvine, California, was dropped as a host of the meet from Jan. 14-17 after a regional stay-at-home order for Southern California was extended last week.
San Antonio, Texas, will be the main site and feature an invitation-only field of the top-ranked U.S. swimmers. Richmond, Virginia, will host up to 100 women and 100 men based on current U.S. Olympic Trials time standards.
Results from both sites will be combined to determine winners.
Under normal circumstances, the Pro Swim Series consists of four-day long-course meets at a single site with 400 to 600 swimmers, including foreign competitors.
The U.S. Olympic trials are scheduled for June 13-20 in Omaha, Nebraska.
