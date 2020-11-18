Cousins, Vikings overcome Patterson return, beat Bears 19-13
CHICAGO — Kirk Cousins threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns, and the Minnesota Vikings overcame a 104-yard kickoff return by Chicago’s Cordarrelle Patterson to beat the Bears 19-13 on Monday night.
Cousins won for the first time in 10 career Monday night starts. He hit Adam Thielen with a 6-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to put Minnesota ahead 19-13, and the Vikings (4-5) hung on for their third straight win. They also snapped a four-game losing streak against Chicago (5-5).
Bears quarterback Nick Foles got taken from the field on a cart in the game’s final minute. He landed on his right, throwing shoulder when he was slammed to the ground by Minnesota’s Ifeadi Odenigbo as he threw the ball away.
Patterson joined Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington as the only players with eight kick returns for touchdowns when he ran back the opening kickoff of the second half to give Chicago a 13-7 lead. It was the longest kickoff return in franchise history, surpassing Gale Sayers’ 103-yarder against Pittsburgh on Sept. 17, 1967.
Still, the Bears lost their fourth in a row, matching their longest skid since coach Matt Nagy was hired in 2018.
Cousins completed 25 of 36 passes. He threw two touchdowns to Thielen, who made a one-handed grab on a first-quarter score.
Theo Epstein steps down after 9 seasons leading Cubs
CHICAGO — Theo Epstein, who transformed the long-suffering Chicago Cubs and helped bring home a drought-busting championship in 2016, is stepping down after nine seasons as the club’s president of baseball operations.
The team announced Tuesday that Epstein is leaving the organization, and general manager Jed Hoyer is being promoted to take his place.
Epstein said after the season he anticipated remaining on the job for at least one more year, with his contract set to expire in 2021. He had said repeatedly he thinks executives have about a 10-year shelf life in a job, and next year would have marked a decade since he left the Boston Red Sox for Chicago.
Epstein said in a statement he will “cherish” his time with the Cubs and said it was simply time to make a change.
The 46-year-old Epstein, who led Boston to World Series championships in 2004 and 2007, is one of five executives to lead multiple organizations to titles. He, Pat Gillick, John Schuerholz and Dave Dombrowski are the only ones to do so with teams in each league.
Panthers hire Peterson, NHL’s first Black assistant GM
The Florida Panthers on Tuesday hired Brett Peterson as an assistant general manager.
The team said Peters is believed to be the first Black assistant GM in the National Hockey League.
Peterson’s hiring comes days after the nearby Miami Marlins hired Kim Ng as the first female GM in Major League Baseball. Among its recent anti-racism and diversity initiatives, the NHL formed an executive inclusion council that aims to increase minority participation in front offices and on coaching staffs.
The 39-year-old Peterson has a background as a player agent just like GM Bill Zito and fellow assistant Paul Krepelka. He was previously vice president of hockey for Wasserman Media Group and has been an NHLPA certified agent since 2009.
AP Source: Bucks getting Holiday to play with Antetokounmpo
Point guard Jrue Holiday is being traded from New Orleans to Milwaukee, which is aiming to give two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo the improved roster that he seeks with the decision on his supermax contract extension looming, a person with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday.
The Pelicans are getting Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and a package of future first-round draft picks from the Bucks, the person told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no deal had been finalized.
ESPN, The Athletic and The New York Times first reported details of the Holiday trade. ESPN also said the Bucks were executing a second trade with Sacramento, with Bogdan Bogdanovic and Justin James going to Milwaukee for Donte DiVincenzo, D.J. Wilson and Ersan Ilyasova.
Bach issues gentle plea for Olympians to get vaccinated
TOKYO — As he toured the Athletes Village on Tuesday, IOC President Thomas Bach issued a gentle plea to all competitors to get vaccinated before the Tokyo Olympics — if a vaccine is available.
Bach, who is visiting Tokyo this week for the first time since the Olympics were postponed, again said the vaccine would not be a requirement, but he urged athletes and fans to help protect themselves and others.
“The IOC will appeal to the athletes and other participants — in particular all those who are living here in the village — to have a vaccination,” Bach said, wearing a white mask with the Olympic rings on the right side. “But it will be their free decision.
“I’m sure many, many of the athletes and the participants will follow this advice, or maybe don’t even need it and will do it on their own.”
Bach also said a “reasonable number” of fans should be able to attend the Tokyo Olympics with or without a vaccine. And, before heading to the new $1.4 billion National Stadium in central Tokyo, he said confidently that the postponed games will open on July 23.
Thiem beats Nadal; Tsitsipas outlasts Rublev in ATP Finals
LONDON — Dominic Thiem mastered the tiebreakers again to get the better of Rafael Nadal, and defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas also won Tuesday on Day 3 of the ATP Finals.
Thiem beat the 20-time Grand Slam champion in straight sets and secured his spot in the semifinals when Tsitsipas outlasted tournament newcomer Andrey Rublev in the evening match at an empty O2 Arena.
Thiem clinched a 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4) win on his fifth match point in his first meeting with Nadal since the Australian Open quarterfinals in January, when the Austrian player prevailed after winning three tiebreakers in a tight four-set match.
“If I want to look for mistakes or for things I didn’t do right, I think I wouldn’t find many,” Thiem said.
The U.S. Open champion opened group play in the season-ending event with a three-set victory over Tsitsipas on Sunday and qualified for the semifinals when Tsitsipas won 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (6), handing Rublev his second defeat.
On Wednesday, top-ranked Novak Djokovic will play Daniil Medvedev — both players won their opening matches — and Alexander Zverev faces Diego Schwartzman, with both in search of their first victories.
Wichita State coach Marshall resigns after misconduct probe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall resigned Tuesday following an investigation into allegations of verbal and physical abuse, ending a tenure that soared to the Final Four and crashed on the eve of the upcoming season.
Marshall, who has long been known for his combustible sideline persona, came under scrutiny when former player Shaq Morris claimed he’d been struck twice by his coach during an October 2015 practice. Morris also claimed that he’d seen Marshall choke assistant coach Kyle Lindsted, who soon departed to become an assistant at Minnesota. Marshall denied the claims.
The school said Marshall agreed to a settlement of $7.75 million to be paid over the next six years.
49ers expect reinforcements after bye week
SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers are expecting to get back significant reinforcements after their bye week.
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday he’s hopeful that leading rusher Raheem Mostert, No. 1 receiver Deebo Samuel, and star cornerback Richard Sherman will all be back for the game Nov. 29 against the Los Angeles Rams after they all missed time with injuries.
Backup running back Tevin Coleman and reserve linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles also could be back for the Rams game, while running back Jeff Wilson Jr. and linebacker Mark Nzeocha may need to miss one more game before returning.
Philadelphia’s Jim Curtin named MLS Coach of the Year
Philadelphia Union coach Jim Curtin has been named Major League Soccer’s Coach of the Year.
Curtin led the team to its first Supporters’ Shield as the Union finished the coronavirus-shortened season with a league-best 14-4-5 record.
Philadelphia averaged 2.04 points per game to finish atop the league and allowed a league-low 20 goals.
Play-in tourney on, Olympics likely out for NBA in 2020-21
NEW YORK — The 2020-21 NBA schedule will feature a play-in tournament and an NBA Finals that could run all the way until July 22 — keeping some players from competing in the Olympics.
The league’s 75th season, delayed and shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic, will begin Dec. 22 and look like none other. The NBA announced Tuesday how it will make up the 72-game schedule, which won’t be entirely known until well after it’s started.
Teams will play 42 intraconference games, with each club facing the other teams within its conference three times. Teams will play the remaining 30 games against the opposite conference — one at home and one on the road.
When that’s finished, the play-in tournament, approved Tuesday by the board of governors on a one-year basis, follows involving the teams with the seventh through 10th-best records in each conference. They will play for the final two playoff spots in the East and the West.
Canada reviewing NBA plan to play in Toronto amid pandemic
TORONTO — The Canadian government is reviewing a proposal from the NBA and the Raptors to play in Toronto amid the pandemic.
A spokesman for Health Minister Patty Hajdu said Tuesday officials have been in contact with the Raptors and will continue to engage with them “in the coming weeks.” Raptors general manager Bobby Webster told Sportsnet television the team needs to know “in the coming days. This is not a next week type thing.”
The Raptors and the NBA need an exemption to a requirement that anyone entering Canada for nonessential reasons must self-isolate for 14 days. The U.S.-Canada border remains closed to nonessential travel.
The federal government denied the Blue Jays’ request to play in Toronto earlier this year because health officials didn’t think it was safe for players to travel back and forth from the United States, one of the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. The number of cases in both countries, but particularly in the U.S, has surged since then.
McCown with Texans 19 seasons after hoping to join team
HOUSTON — In 2002, the Houston Texans were an expansion team preparing for their first season and Josh McCown had just wrapped up his college career at nearby Sam Houston State.
Back then the Texas native longed to play for the new franchise, but he was drafted by Arizona instead.
Nineteen seasons and nine teams later, the quarterback finally got his wish when he signed with the Texans this month to be their third quarterback behind Deshaun Watson and AJ McCarron.
“Going back to pre-draft and everything that went on (in 2002) ... I followed it closely because it was another team in Texas,” McCown said. “The desire to come here was strong. Things just work out funny, but to be here 19, almost 20 years later is crazy.”
McCown joins the Texans after spending the early part of the season on the Eagles practice squad, a job that allowed him to stay at his home in Texas because of the pandemic instead of reporting to Philadelphia.
FIFA sets new Club World Cup dates for February in Qatar
ZURICH — The pandemic-delayed Club World Cup will be played next year in Qatar from Feb. 1-11, FIFA said Tuesday.
Only two of the seven tournament places — European champion Bayern Munich and Qatari champion Al-Duhail — have currently been decided.
The 2020 Club World Cup lineup should be completed after the Copa Libertadores final in late January.
The FIFA-run club tournament was originally scheduled for mid-December in Qatar, but the CONCACAF Champions League final will not be played until Dec. 22 in Orlando, Florida, and the Asian Champions League final is scheduled for Dec. 19 in Doha.
Qatar has proven its ability to host games safely, with the Asian Champions League being played in the country in a biosphere bubble since it resumed in the group stage in September.
Morgan among players named to US camp roster for Netherlands
Alex Morgan, who is currently playing for Tottenham after giving birth to her daughter in May, is among the players included on the U.S. roster in advance of the final match of the season against the Netherlands.
Coach Vlatko Andonovski named 23 players Tuesday to the six-day training camp in Europe before the Nov. 27 match in Breda, the team’s first game since March. Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd, two veterans who were on the 2019 World Cup-winning team, were left off the roster.
The United States beat the Netherlands 2-0 in Lyon, France, last year for the Americans’ fourth World Cup title and second in a row. Rapinoe converted a penalty kick and Rose Lavelle scored following a solo run.
Stanford’s Catarina Macario is the lone non-professional on the roster. Although the Brazilian-born Macario recently became a U.S. citizen and was issued a passport, the FIFA process that would allow her to compete with the United States has not been completed.
Spain hammers Germany, joins France in Nations League semis
SEVILLE, Spain — Spain booked its place in the Nations League Final Four in style Tuesday, inflicting the heaviest loss for Germany in 89 years.
Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick in a 6-0 win for Spain, which now heads to the semifinals as group winner. The win showed off Spain’s strength in depth to keep scoring after a raft of substitutions in attack.
France had already qualified for the Final Four and remained unbeaten in a 4-2 win over Sweden, which was relegated. Ruben Dias’ late goal gave Portugal a 3-2 win over Croatia.
Only three out of four games in League A were played as Switzerland’s game with Ukraine was canceled following a coronavirus outbreak in the Ukrainian squad. The Final Four is scheduled for October 2021.
Brazil tops World Cup qualifying, Ecuador routs Colombia 6-1
SAO PAULO — Brazil extended its winning streak to four matches by beating Uruguay 2-0 on Tuesday to lead South American World Cup qualifying.
Arthur in the 34th minute, his first goal for Brazil, and Richarlison doubled the lead in the 45th.
Ecuador, the surprise of the World Cup qualifying campaign, routed Colombia 6-1 and now has nine points from four games.
Argentina, with seven points, had a late game against Peru.
The top four teams will automatically qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The fifth-place team will go into an inter-continental playoff.
Switzerland-Ukraine soccer game canceled amid COVID-19 cases
LUCERNE, Switzerland — Ukraine’s Nations League game against Switzerland was canceled hours before the scheduled kickoff on Tuesday after six of its players tested positive for COVID-19.
The Ukraine soccer federation said in a statement the game could not take place after health officials in the Swiss canton (state) of Lucerne put its entire squad into quarantine.
Six Ukraine players and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 in Switzerland as part of mandatory pre-game screening before UEFA-organized games.
Drummond picks up $28 million option, will stay with Cavs
CLEVELAND — Center Andre Drummond has told the Cavaliers he will exercise his $28.7 million contract option and stay with them this season.
Drummond was acquired by Cleveland in a surprising trade from Detroit in February. He had been expected for months to pick up the option.
A two-time All-Star with Detroit, the 27-year-old Drummond has consistently said he enjoys playing with the young Cavs. But now that he’s under contract for 2021, he could be packaged by the team in a trade because he has an expiring deal.
Drummond averaged 17.5 points and 11.1 rebounds in eight games with the Cavs, who were one of the eight teams excluded form the Orlando bubble. For his career, Drummond, the No. 9 overall pick in 2012, has averaged 14.5 points and 13.8 rebounds.
NCAA graduation rates reach another record high at 90%
INDIANAPOLIS — College athletes continue to graduate at record rates and outperform non-athletes, according to the NCAA’s new Graduation Success Rate report.
The data released Tuesday shows 90% of Division I athletes who enrolled in 2013 earned a degree within six years — an increase of 1 percentage point over last year’s previous high and 10 percentage points above the goal established by the late NCAA President Myles Brand in 2006.
The federal report shows 69% of all students earn degrees within six years, though that does not count students who enroll at one school and graduate from another.
Georgia State breaks ground on new 7,300-seat arena
ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia State broke ground Tuesday on a new 7,300-seat basketball arena just north of its football stadium at the former Turner Field.
The Georgia State Convocation Center is set to open in August 2022. It will replace the school’s 3,854-seat Sports Arena, which opened in 1972.
President Mark Becker hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the $85.2 million facility, which also will be used for graduation events and concerts.
NFL assembles all-Black officiating crew for first time
The NFL will have an all-Black officiating crew for the first time in league history when the Rams play the Buccaneers on Monday night.
“This historic Week 11 crew is a testament to the countless and immeasurable contributions of Black officials to the game, their exemplary performance, and to the power of inclusion that is the hallmark of this great game,” said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations.
The crew consists of: referee Jerome Boger, umpire Barry Anderson, down judge Julian Mapp, line judge Carl Johnson, side judge Dale Shaw, field judge Anthony Jeffries and back judge Greg Steed.
Five members of the crew work together regularly. Johnson and Steed will join the group for this game. The crew has a combined 89 seasons in the league and has worked six Super Bowls.
The league has assigned crews based on geography this season to limit travel due to the coronavirus pandemic. Crew assignment guidelines have also been relaxed to assign officials to games closer to their homes when feasible.
The first Black official in any major sport was Burt Toler, hired by the NFL in 1965.
Ken Griffey Jr. joins ownership group for Seattle Sounders
SEATTLE — The Seattle Sounders have added Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. to the club’s ownership group.
Griffey’s ownership stake was finalized earlier in the year, but the announcement had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team said Tuesday. Griffey and his family make up the second addition to the ownership group this year, along with Seattle Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke and his wife, Tara.
New Mexico State basketball temporarily moving to Phoenix
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — New Mexico State’s men’s basketball team will temporarily move to Phoenix due to coronavirus restrictions in its home state.
The Aggies are expecting to be in Arizona for five weeks, but could extend their stay depending on developments with the pandemic, deputy athletic director Braun Cartwright said Tuesday. They are hoping to play their first game next week.
New Mexico State looked at three sites in Las Vegas and Arizona before deciding to move its entire operations to the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa in Phoenix. The Aggies will practice and stay at the resort, and are looking at various places to play games in the Phoenix area.
Salt Lake City all in on future Olympic bid, timing unknown
SALT LAKE CITY — A committee preparing a bid for Salt Lake City to host a future Winter Olympics has watched closely as the coronavirus pandemic upended carefully crafted plans and postponed the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. But members said Tuesday that their desire to bring the Olympics back to Utah in 2030 or 2034 is unwavering.
The COVID-19 pandemic is a reminder of the risks that come with hosting the Olympics, but also offers an opportunity to learn valuable lessons from how Tokyo and Beijing organizers adapt, said Salt Lake City committee CEO Fraser Bullock.
Bullock was a key player in the team that organized Salt Lake City’s 2002 Olympics that had to overcome a bribery scandal and reshape security plans after the 9/11 attacks.
Kentucky to sell fan cutouts at Rupp Arena
Kentucky will sell fan cutouts for men’s basketball games Rupp Arena. and at women’s basketball and volleyball games and gymnastics events at Memorial Coliseum.
Prices start at $50 with options ranging from four- to six-foot tall cutouts and an upgraded version autographed by men’s coach John Calipari. The Rupp premium option is a four-foot version to be placed in the first two rows of the arena. The six-foot tunnel option includes Calipari’s autograph and will be placed in the tunnels and corners where the team enters the floor.
Similar options are available for women’s games with autographs by interim coach Kyra Elzy, volleyball coach Craig Skinner, and gymnastics coach Tim Garrison.
DE Takk McKinley waived by Bengals after failing physical
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday waived defensive end Takk McKinley less than a week after claiming him off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons.
The team said he failed a physical, but didn’t provide any other details.
The Bengals picked up McKinley last Wednesday after he was waived by the Falcons, who made the move after the 2017 first-round draft pick had expressed on social media his desire to get out of Atlanta.
The Falcons did not pick up McKinley’s fifth-year option before the season.
He had a combined 13 sacks in his first two seasons, but a lack of production and frequent injuries the past two years may have contributed to his frustrations and request to be moved.
Omaha’s Korn Ferry stop to be regular-season finale in 2021
OMAHA, Neb. — The 2021 Pinnacle Bank Championship will be the final event on the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour, with 25 pros receiving PGA Tour cards after the tournament at The Club at Indian Creek.
The tour announced Tuesday the event would be played Aug. 9-15 and all four rounds will be televised by the Golf Channel.
The top 25 players in the Korn Ferry points standings automatically receive PGA Tour cards for the following year.
Organizers also announced a five-year extension with title sponsor Pinnacle Bank through 2025.
Cornell’s Jimmy Boeheim puts name in transfer portal
ITHACA, N.Y. — Jimmy Boeheim, a senior forward at Cornell and the oldest son of longtime Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim, has placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal, according to a university spokesman.
The decision came after the Ivy League announced last week that it had canceled its basketball season, athletic communications director Jeremy Hartigan said Tuesday.
The 6-foot-8 Boeheim averaged a team-high 16.7 points and 5.6 rebounds in 21 games last season.
His younger brother, Buddy, a junior guard at Syracuse, said Friday in a Zoom call that Jimmy was upset at the Ivy League decision.
Virtual Pro Bowl: Game will play out on Madden NFL 21
NEW YORK — The Pro Bowl will play out on the EA Sports Madden NFL 21 video game after the real-life version of football’s all-star game was canceled.
The NFL opened monthlong fan voting Tuesday for the first virtual Pro Bowl, which could feature players whose team makes the Super Bowl because they won’t have to attend and play in real life.
NFL executive vice president of club business and events Peter O’Reilly said league partners “are uniquely positioned to help the NFL make the transformation of this high-profile event from live to virtual possible.”
Lawyer: Semenya to go to European Court of Human Rights
CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Caster Semenya’s lawyer said Tuesday they will take her case to the European Court of Human Rights in what’s likely to be a last-ditch legal challenge against regulations that require the South African and some other female athletes to artificially lower their natural testosterone levels to compete.
Greg Nott, who has represented Semenya for more than a decade, gave no timeframe for their challenge at the Strasbourg, France-based court, but it’s unlikely there would be a resolution before the Tokyo Olympics next summer.
Semenya, the two-time Olympic champion in the 800 meters, has twice lost legal appeals against World Athletics’ highly contentious testosterone limits, first at sport’s highest court in Switzerland in 2019 by a 2-1 majority of the judges, and then at the Swiss supreme court in September.
The rules require female athletes with conditions called differences of sex development that lead to high natural testosterone to lower it to below a specific level through birth control pills, hormone-blocking injections or surgery to be allowed to compete. The rules apply to track events with distances from 400 meters to the mile. Athletes must show their levels are below the threshold for at least six months before competing at top events like the Olympics, world championships, or Diamond League meets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.