Defensive ends Bosa, Nwosu ruled out for Chargers vs. Denver
COSTA MESA — Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa will miss Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos due to a concussion and shin injury.
Bosa, who was voted to the Pro Bowl for the third time earlier this week, will miss his third game of the season. He was inactive for the Nov. 8 game against Las Vegas and Nov. 15 contest at Miami due to a concussion.
The Chargers (5-9) have also ruled out defensive tackle Uchenna Nwosu due to a knee injury.
Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen, second in the AFC with 100 receptions, is questionable due to a hamstring strain.
Duke women end basketball season amid virus
The Duke women’s basketball team ended its season Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“The student-athletes on the Duke women’s basketball team have made the difficult decision to conclude their current season due to safety concerns,” said Michael Schoenfeld, Vice President for Public Affairs & Government Relations and Chief Communications Officer for Duke University.
“We support their decision, as we have supported the choices made by all student-athletes at Duke during this unprecedented time. Duke will maintain our current schedule of competition in other sports and will continue to observe our rigorous health and safety protocols, which include daily testing for all student-athletes and are based on guidance from leading medical experts.”
The men’s basketball team planned to keep playing.
The women’s basketball team has been on pause since Dec. 16 because of two positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program’s travel party. The Blue Devils (3-1) postponed games against Miami, N.C. State and UNC Wilmington. The team’s next scheduled contest was against Louisville on Thursday.
The Blue Devils are the first Power Five team to drop out after starting this season. The Ivy League opted out of playing winter sports in November before the basketball season started. A few other schools also decided not to play.
New coach Kara Lawson, who was hired in July, had said this month: “I don’t think we should be playing right now. That’s my opinion on it.” That came a day after Duke men’s coach Mike Krzyzewski questioned why college basketball was being played in the midst of the pandemic.
MLS scoring king Chris Wondolowski staying with Earthquakes
SAN JOSE — Chris Wondolowski, Major League Soccer’s career scoring leader, signed one-year contract to remain with the San Jose Earthquakes.
The 37-year-old forward scored a team-high seven goals during the 2020 regular season to extend his career record to 166.
“While the pandemic has caused so much pain throughout the world, it’s also given me an opportunity to reflect on the things I value the most,” Wondolowski said in a statement Friday.
“I was fully committed to making 2020 the final year of my career, but I’ve reconsidered and can’t wait to join my teammates one more time as we look to bring an MLS Cup back to San Jose.”
Wondolowski holds nearly every MLS scoring record. He was drafted by the Earthquakes in 2005 and ranks first in team history in appearances, starts and minutes. In the last 11 seasons, the Californian has been the club’s leading scorer every year but 2018.
“We’re excited to have Wondo fighting on our side in 2021 and for our fans to enjoy the league’s greatest goal scorer for one more season,” general manager Jesse Fioranelli said.
Jets assistant coach Jefferson to miss Sunday
New York Jets assistant head coach Shawn Jefferson will miss the team’s home game Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.
Jefferson, who also oversees wide receivers for the team, has been deemed a high-risk close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
This is Jefferson’s second season with the Jets after being hired by head coach Adam Gase. He’s a former NFL receiver for the Chargers, Patriots and Falcons.
Two Manchester City players have virus
Manchester City players Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The team said two staff members also tested positive and that all four are self-isolating in accordance with Premier League and government protocols.
Gabriel Jesus has been slowed by injuries and has just four goals this season in all competitions. The Brazil forward scored 23 goals in 53 games last season.
England defender Walker is in his fourth season with City.
The club said it wished all four “a speedy recovery over the Christmas period ahead of their return to work, training and competition.”
Finland beats short-handed Germany in world juniors
EDMONTON, Alberta — Aku Raty, Henri Nikkanen, and Topi Niemela each had a goal and an assist to help Germany beat short-handed Germany 5-3 on Friday night in the world junior hockey championship.
The United States opened round-robin play later Friday,
Missing nine players because of the coronavirus, Germany had only 14 skaters — nine forwards and five defensemen. Three players can return to the tournament Sunday and another five Tuesday, barring more positive tests.
Anton Lundell and Mikael Pyyhtia also scored for Finland in the Group A game. Tim Stutzle and Florian Elias each had a goal and assist for Germany, and Samuel Dube also scored.
Finland outshot Germany 18-4 in the first period and 50-22 overall.
Earlier in Group A, Slovakia beat Switzerland 1-0 on Roman Faith’s goal with 5:43 left. Simon Latkoczy made 28 saves, stopping Inaki Baragano with his glove on a late power play.
On Saturday, the United States will face Austria, and Sweden will play the Czech Republic in Group B, and Canada will open its title defense against Germany in Group A.
Boston Celtics Hall of Famer K.C. Jones dies at 88
BOSTON — Basketball Hall of Famer K.C. Jones, who won eight NBA championships as a Celtics player in the 1960s and two more as the coach of the Boston teams that took the title in 1984 and ‘86, has died. He was 88.
The Celtics said Jones’ family confirmed Friday that he died at an assistant living facility in Connecticut, where he had been receiving care for Alzheimer’s disease for the past several years.
Jones joined with Bill Russell to lead San Francisco to back-to-back NCAA championships in 1955-56. The two also played on the U.S. team that won the Olympic gold medal at the 1956 Games in Melbourne.
A second-round draft choice by the Celtics, Jones reunited with Russell to win eight straight NBA titles from 1959-66. He retired in 1967 and began coaching, first in college at Brandeis and Harvard before joining the Los Angeles Lakers as an assistant, in 1971-72, where he earned another championship ring.
He was an assistant coach on the Celtics team that won it all in 1981 before guiding the team led by Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish to the 1984 and ‘86 championships.
Newly champion Mexico coach hospitalized with COVID-19
MEXICO CITY — The man who coached Club Leon to Mexico’s soccer championship less than two weeks ago has been hospitalized with pneumonia related to COVID-19, the club announced Friday.
The team’s official Twitter account said in a brief post that Ignacio Ambriz was “stable, under medical observation and evolving in a favorable manner.”
Leon defeated Pumas 2-0 on Dec. 13 to win the Apertura championship in Mexico’s twice-a-year season system. The team earned 40 points during the tournament — just three short of the short-season record.
Ambriz, 55, played as a defender for several clubs in the Mexican league and was capped 64 times for the national team, which he captained at the 1994 World Cup.
As a coach, he led Puebla, San Luis, Guadalajara, Queretaro, America and Necaxa before taking over at Leon in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.