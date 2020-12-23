Editor’s Note
Due to an earlier deadline of 8 p.m. throughout the pandemic, some games might not make it into the print edition of your Valley Press. Please find the following full stories on our website at www.avpress.com: National Basketball Association: Lakers vs. Clippers.
Durant returns with 22 and a 125-99 Nets rout of Warriors
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant looked good as new against his old team, Kyrie Irving was even better and the Brooklyn Nets emphatically kicked off the Steve Nash era with a 125-99 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in the NBA’s season opener.
Durant shook off 18 months of rust in a matter of moments and finished with 22 points in 25 minutes of his first official game since rupturing his Achilles tendon while playing for Golden State in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals.
Irving led Brooklyn with 26 points and Caris LeVert scored 20 as the Nets led by as many as 38, pouring on the points the way the Phoenix Suns did when Nash was their point guard, or more recently Golden State did when Durant was their All-Star forward.
The Nets are expected to contend for the Eastern Conference title after finally getting Durant and Irving on the court together and they used the first game of the shortened, 72-game season to prove they might be worth the hype.
Stephen Curry had 20 points and 10 assists for the Warriors, a depleted team that looks nothing like the powerhouse that won two titles in Durant’s three seasons there.
Strong, Lee, Taua pace Nevada in Potato Bowl win over Tulane
BOISE, Idaho — Carson Strong threw for 271 yards and five touchdowns, Devonte Lee and Toa Taua each rushed for over 100 yards, and Nevada beat Tulane 38-27 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday.
Nevada (7-2) finished 2020 the same way it started the year — by playing in the same bowl game, which the Wolfpack lost 30-21 to Ohio on Jan. 3.
This year’s Potato Bowl allowed Nevada to end with a win after losing its regular-season finale to San Jose State, which cost the Wolfpack a spot in the Mountain West title game.
“I was so proud of how we stepped up individually,” Nevada coach Jay Norvell said. “I challenged this team to win the one-on-one battles and they did that. They didn’t look for someone else to make a play. They stepped up and were accountable.”
Cameron Carroll rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown for Tulane (6-6), which was one of 19 schools to play 11 regular-season games amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Green Wave failed in their bid to win three consecutive bowl games for the first time in program history.
South Carolina pulls out of Gasparilla Bowl, game canceled
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Gasparilla Bowl was canceled Tuesday after South Carolina withdrew because of COVID-19 issues within the program.
Gasparilla Bowl executive director Scott Glaser said organizers tried to find an opponent for UAB for Saturday’s game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, but came up empty.
“The current environment has presented many challenges,” Glaser said.
The Gamecocks, who finished 2-8, opted out due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program.
NHL COVID-19 rules require coaches to mask up behind bench
NHL coaches are required to wear masks behind the bench, owners are barred from having face-to-face meetings with players, and teams can travel with no more than 50 people.
Those are among the coronavirus-related protocols the NHL released Tuesday in preparing to open the 2021 season on Jan. 13. Players scheduled to report for the start of training camp over the next two weeks.
The NHL also announced it is tweaking its offside rule for the upcoming season.
Both of the player’s skates must be fully across the plane of the opposing blue line ahead of the puck in order to be offside. That’s a switch from the previous rule in which a player was considered onside if he had at least one skate physically touching the blue line.
Under the coronavirus protocols, players arriving at their home cities for the start of training camp will be required to self-quarantine for a seven-day period, during which they will be tested four times. The NHL’s seven teams which failed to qualify for the playoffs open camp on Dec. 31, with the remaining 24 teams beginning four days later.
Coaches are required to wear face coverings at all times, except when on the ice and when eating and drinking. Team executives, such as owners and presidents, are listed in the Group 3 category, which is restricted from having direct contact with coaches and players at all times.
The rules cover everything from travel to mandating a team health official conduct a remote educational meeting for players and staff outlining the protocols before camps open.
Congress approves bill to crack down on racehorse doping
WASHINGTON — A bill to ban race-day doping of horses and set national medication and track-safety standards for the horse-racing industry is nearing the finish line. Lawmakers gave final approval to the bill late Monday as part of the massive legislation on spending and pandemic relief.
President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill in the next few days.
Passage of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act comes after a series of doping scandals and a rash of horse fatalities in recent years. More than two dozen people were charged last March in what authorities described as a widespread international scheme to drug horses to make them run faster.
The House approved the bill by voice vote in September, sending it to the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell co-sponsored similar legislation. The measure was eventually folded into the larger spending package.
McConnell’s home state of Kentucky boasts some of the country’s top breeding farms and Churchill Downs, site of the Kentucky Derby, the first leg of the fabled Triple Crown.
Engelland latest NHL veteran retiring before 2021 season
Deryk Engelland on Tuesday became the latest NHL veteran to step away from hockey before players report to training camps to prepare for a shortened 2021 season.
The 38-year-old is moving on after 11 seasons to take a role with the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. Engelland was the Golden Knights’ first local player, selected in the expansion draft after living in Las Vegas for most of his career.
Owner Bill Foley called the rugged defenseman a “no ego, selfless, hardworking player who has an unwavering commitment to protecting those who are unable to protect themselves.” Engelland was part of Vegas’ Stanley Cup Final run in its inaugural 2017-18 season. He declined offers from the front office to be traded at the 2020 deadline when it was clear he wasn’t going to be a regular part of the lineup.
Last week, St. Louis Blues forward Alex Steen announced his retirement because of a back injury, and goaltender Henrik Lundqvist said a heart condition would prevent him from playing. Lundqvist signed a one-year contract with the Washington Capitals in October after a lengthy career as the face of the franchise for the New York Rangers.
New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk retired last month with an eye injury. Steen, Boychuk and Lundqvist will be considered injured players and paid for the season. Those teams can use long-term injury relief to save against the $81.5 million salary cap that’s remaining flat in light of revenues lost to the pandemic.
Bengals ride big first half to shocking win over Steelers
CINCINNATI — Giovani Bernard scored two first-half touchdowns after turnovers and the Cincinnati Bengals held on to stun the badly slumping Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 on Monday night.
The Bengals led 17-0 at halftime and survived a rally by the Steelers, who lost their third straight after 11 consecutive wins to start the season. Pittsburgh didn’t get a first down until more than halfway through the second quarter.
Cincinnati (3-10-1) snapped a streak of 11 straight losses to Pittsburgh in most unlikely fashion, with Ryan Finley at quarterback. The second-year player, making his first start in place of injured No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow, completed seven passes for 89 yards, but his 23-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter all but sealed it for the Bengals.
It was the second huge upset of this NFL weekend. Pittsburgh was a 14-point favorite, and the Los Angeles Rams were favored by 17 before losing to the previously winless New York Jets on Sunday. It was the first time since the 1970s that two teams favored by 14 points or more lost on the same weekend.
Florida’s Johnson leaves hospital 10 days after collapse
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson is being released from the hospital Tuesday, 10 days after collapsing on the court at Florida State and needing emergency medical attention.
The school released a statement from his family saying, “We continue to be amazed at the pace of his recovery and look forward to spending Christmas together as a family.”
The family added that it will share “any information we think could help others” regarding the cause and extent of Johnson’s illness.
Kentucky’s John Calipari is one of many coaches in college basketball who have said they would like to know if Johnson’s collapse was related to his positive COVID-19 test months earlier.
“As much as everyone involved wants firm answers, the process to draw definitive conclusions continues, and we ask for patience as the medical professionals continue their work,” the family said.
Johnson crumpled to the floor coming out of a timeout on Dec. 12. He was moved to a stretcher and carried to a waiting ambulance as teammates, coaches, staff, fans and others watched in disbelief.
ESPN declined to show video of the incident. Witnesses said Johnson was standing near midcourt and suddenly fell forward and landed on his face.
Mullens injury clears way for Beathard to start for 49ers
Nick Mullens will miss the rest of the season with a serious elbow injury, moving third-stringer C.J. Beathard into a starting role for the final two games and sending the San Francisco 49ers on desperate search for a backup.
Mullens got hurt late in Sunday’s loss at Dallas and coach Kyle Shanahan said he will likely need reconstructive surgery on his throwing elbow.
Starter Jimmy Garoppolo has been cleared to return to practice from an ankle injury that has sidelined him the past six games, but won’t be ready to play Saturday night against Arizona. Backup Josh Johnson was placed on the COVID-19 list Tuesday, leaving Beathard as the only available quarterback.
Shanahan said he doesn’t expect Garoppolo to be cleared to play this week.
Air Force-Navy football game moving to 9/11 next year
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Next year’s game between service-academy rivals Air Force and Navy has been moved to Sept. 11 in recognition of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the academies announced Tuesday.
The game was originally scheduled for Oct. 2.
“We will use this nationally televised opportunity to reflect on the meaning of our freedom and the competitive spirit of our nation,” Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk said in a statement. “Two service academies coming together to display our strength of unity and our determination to forever persevere.”
Air Force athletic director Nathan Pine called it “an appropriate move for our country.”
“The game will be a fitting way to showcase the amazing future leaders of character from both academies on national television on this solemn anniversary,” Pine said.
It will mark just the third time the two schools have played in September and the earliest they have ever met. They normally meet the first Saturday in October.
NFL says 14 players positive in latest testing
The NFL said Tuesday that there were 14 confirmed positives among players and 31 new confirmed positives among other personnel in the league’s latest round of testing for the novel coronavirus.
In all, 16,222 COVID-19 tests were administered over a seven-day period ending last Saturday to 2,391 players, and 25,279 tests were administered to 4,536 personnel.
That brings the totals since testing began Aug. 1 to 201 players and 359 other personnel as confirmed positive cases out of more than 840,000 tests.
Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 are immediately isolated and not permitted access to club facilities or direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with those who test positive to monitor symptoms.
Auburn finalizing deal with Boise State’s Harsin
Auburn and Boise State’s Bryan Harsin are finalizing an agreement for him to become the Tigers’ head coach.
A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Harsin and Auburn were in the final stages of a deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because negotiations were not complete.
Yahoo Sports first reported Auburn was narrowing its search to Harsin.
The 44-year-old Harsin is 69-19 with three Mountain West titles in seven seasons at Boise State, his alma mater.
Auburn fired Gus Malzahn earlier this month after eight seasons, a somewhat surprising move after a 6-4 season — and one that cost the school more than $21 million to buy out the former coach’s contract.
Clemson’s Lawrence, Alabama stars Maxwell Award finalists
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Alabama stars Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith are the finalists for the Maxwell Award given to college football’s top player.
The finalists for nine college football awards were announced Tuesday, including those honoring the top defensive player, quarterback and running back.
The winners will be announced Jan. 7 during ESPN’s college football awards show. Lawrence and Jones are also finalists for Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, along with Florida’s Kyle Trask.
Smith is also up for the Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the outstanding receiver. Florida’s Kyle Pitts is the first tight end to be a Biletnikoff finalist, and Mississippi’s Elijah Moore made it three for three finalists from the Southeastern Conference.
Mets, Syndergaard agree to $9.7M salary to avoid arbitration
NEW YORK — The New York Mets and Noah Syndergaard agreed to a $9.7 million, one-year contract Tuesday for next season, when the injured right-hander hopes to return from Tommy John surgery.
The Mets and Syndergaard avoided arbitration by settling on the same salary Syndergaard was set to make in 2020. He ended up earning $3,592,593 when the season was shortened to 60 games by the coronavirus pandemic.
Syndergaard had reconstructive right elbow surgery in March, shortly after spring training was suspended by Major League Baseball because of the coronavirus. He missed the entire regular season and should be on track to return in the middle of the 2021 season.
NWHL semifinals, final to air live on NBCSN in February
National Women’s Hockey League games will be televised live in the U.S. for the first time when NBC Sports Network airs the Isobel Cup semifinals and final in early February.
The NHWL and NBC Sports announced the historic agreement Tuesday for the games Feb. 4 and 5. Getting on TV in the U.S. gives the sport a platform it doesn’t have in the country aside from the Winter Olympics.
“To me, that’s the biggest piece about this, the biggest element, is not just touching an audience once every four years,” NWHL Commissioner Tyler Tumminia said in a phone interview. “It’s epic for the league and what it does for our brand, but it’s so important for young girls and boys to be able to see female athletes on television like this and not just once every four years.”
It will be the first women’s professional hockey shown live on a widely distributed, major U.S. cable network. NHL Network aired the Canadian Women’s Hockey League’s Clarkson Cup final in 2019, and Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association games were streamed by ESPN and other U.S. entities in early 2020.
The six-team league is holding its season and playoffs in a quarantined bubble in Lake Placid, New York, from Jan. 23-Feb. 5 with games taking place in the arena that was the scene of the 1980 “Miracle On Ice.” Tumminia said that poetic setting was part of the league’s pitch to NBC Sports, which is the NHL’s national rights holder and quickly signed on for these games.
Pierce, Collins lead 1st-time nominees for basketball hall
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce and longtime player, coach and broadcaster Doug Collins lead the first-time nominees announced Tuesday for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
Also making their debut as candidates are Michael Cooper, Howard Garfinkel, Lou Henson, Val Ackerman, Yolanda Griffith and Lauren Jackson. Finalists are scheduled to be announced in early March — in the timeframe of NBA All-Star weekend, the Hall of Fame said, though it’s unclear if an actual All-Star event will take place — and those elected would be unveiled in early April, at the NCAA Final Four, if that happens as planned.
Other returnees to the ballot, the Hall said, include Chauncey Billups, Chris Bosh, Richard Hamilton, Bob Huggins, Ben Wallace, Chris Webber, Jay Wright, Swin Cash and Becky Hammon.
The Class of 2021 Enshrinement ceremony is scheduled to take place in Springfield next September. The Class of 2020 ceremony, headlined by Lakers star Kobe Bryant, was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been rescheduled for May 13-15 in Uncasville, Conn.
Detroit Lions close training facility
The Detroit Lions have closed their training facility after two people within the franchise tested positive for COVID-19.
The Lions say players and coaches will have virtual meetings Tuesday.
Detroit is scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who can clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win, on Saturday at Ford Field.
College baseball player’s body found in Florida apartment
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in Florida are investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old college baseball player.
The body of Derek Becker was found Sunday in an apartment near the Keiser University campus in West Palm Beach, the Palm Beach Post reported.
Police have released few details about the case.
In a statement on posted Twitter, Keiser University CEO and Chancellor Arthur Keiser said Becker attended the school’s flagship campus and played on the Seahawk baseball team. He attended Cohoes High School near Albany, New York.
Phillies promote Sam Fuld to general manager
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies have promoted Sam Fuld to general manager.
The team also promoted Jorge Velandia to assistant general manager and Terry Ryan to special assistant to the general manager.
Dave Dombrowski was hired to run baseball operations two weeks ago.
The 39-year-old Fuld joined the Phillies in November 2017 as the major league player information coordinator, working closely with the coaching staff to integrate advanced metrics into the team. He also worked as an outfield instructor.
Fuld was the director of integrative baseball performance last season. He oversaw athletic training, strength and conditioning, and nutrition.
LSU defensive coordinator Bo Pelini leaving program
LSU defensive coordinator Bo Pelini is leaving the program after one difficult season in which the Tigers allowed six opponents to gain more than 500 yards..
In a statement released by LSU on Monday, Pelini said he and head coach Ed Orgeron “mutually decided it’s best” to part ways.
“I am grateful to call Coach O a friend and I am thankful for the opportunity to come back to LSU, but I have decided to move on in my coaching career,” Pelini added.
Pelini, hired after Dave Aranda left the Tigers to become Baylor’s head coach, signed a four-year contract with LSU worth more than $9 million. He would still be owed nearly $7 million under the terms of his deal, but LSU said Pelini agreed to leave with a one-time payment that had not yet been disclosed.
South Carolina not bowl-bound; virus ends season
South Carolina’s 2-8 football team won’t be going to a bowl game after pausing team activities due to the novel coronavirus.
The Gamecocks were set to play UAB in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida on Saturday. Instead, the school announced Tuesday it was ending its season.
South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner had contacted the bowl and the Southeastern Conference office about the Gamecocks not being able to play. Tanner said the combination of positive COVID-19 tests plus necessary contact tracing made it impossible to compete.
Brentford beats Newcastle, reaches cup semis for 1st time
Second-division club Brentford reached the semifinals of a major cup competition for the first time in its 131-year history by beating Newcastle 1-0 in the English League Cup on Tuesday.
Brentford, which fielded a weakened team for the quarterfinal match owing to its busy upcoming schedule in the league, still created the better chances against its Premier League opponent and finally took one of them in the 66th minute when Josh Dasilva met a cross from the left with a low volley.
Drawn against one of two non-Premier League teams left in the competition, Newcastle wasted a great chance to advance to the semifinals of an FA Cup or League Cup for the first time since the 2004-05 season.
Instead, it became the fourth Premier League team — after Southampton, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham — to be eliminated by Brentford, which is the first team to qualify for the last four.
Manchester City, which has won the competition in each of the last three seasons, visits Arsenal later Tuesday.
Everton hosts Manchester United and Tottenham is away to second-tier Stoke in Wednesday’s quarterfinal matches.
English soccer might need ‘circuit breaker,’ says club doc
IPSWICH, England — English soccer would benefit from being briefly suspended as more clubs are hit by COVID-19 outbreaks, including the new variant strain, a team’s medical staff member said on Tuesday.
Matt Byard, the physiotherapist at third-tier side Ipswich, voiced his concern after his club’s training ground was forced to be closed after five players, the coach and the general manager of football operations tested positive for the coronavirus.
Byard said the speed of the transmission and the “data and symptom profile” confirms the cases at the club were the new strain of the virus, which has been detected mainly in London and the southeast of England and has sparked concern worldwide because of signs that it may spread more easily.
While there is no indication it causes more serious illness, numerous countries in Europe and beyond have restricted travel from Britain as a result.
Atlético wins 2-0 at Sociedad to increase lead in Spain
BARCELONA, Spain — Mario Hermoso and Marcos Llorente scored second-half goals to give Atlético Madrid a 2-0 victory at Real Sociedad, increasing its lead in the Spanish league on Tuesday.
In a meeting between the front-runner and the sensation of the league this season, Atlético put on another dominant performance in defense and attack to show why it is the early title favorite.
Diego Simeone’s team did not generate much in attack, but it took full advantage of its best scoring opportunities, and its defense remained airtight from start to finish.
Hermoso headed in a free kick by Yannick Carrasco to put the visitors at San Sebastián ahead four minutes after halftime. Llorente put the result beyond doubt in the 74th with a powerful strike from the edge of the area.
Atlético moved three points clear of second-place Real Madrid. Sociedad was left in third place, but now six points adrift. The Basque Country club had led the league earlier this season but has now gone six rounds without a victory.
Atlético has one more game to play than Madrid and three more games to play than Sociedad.
Later, fifth-place Barcelona visits Valladolid needing to win to not fall further behind.
Official costs of Tokyo Olympics up by 22% to $15.4 billion
TOKYO — The official cost of the postponed Tokyo Olympics has increased by 22%, the local organizing committee said in unveiling its new budget on Tuesday.
In an online news conference, organizers said the Olympics will cost $15.4 billion to stage. This is up from $12.6 billion in last year’s budget.
The added $2.8 billion is the cost of the one-year delay. Expenses come from renegotiating contracts and measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Olympics are to open on July 23. The Paralympics follow on Aug. 24.
Audits by the Japanese government over the last several years, however, show the costs are higher than officially stated and are at least $25 billion.
Tokyo said the Olympics would cost about $7.5 billion when the IOC awarded the games in 2013. A University of Oxford study this year said Tokyo is the most expensive Summer Olympics on record.
Study: Graduation gap widens between white, Black athletes
The graduation gap between white and Black and football players on bowl-bound teams is increasing.
The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport found that among the 56 teams playing in bowl games in this pandemic-affected season, white athletes graduate at a rate 16.3% higher than their Black teammates.
A similar study last year saw white athletes graduate at a rate of 15.6% higher than Black athletes.
“Generally, those numbers had been going up for any number of year,” study primary author Richard Lapchick said Tuesday. “The gap between Black and white student athletes had been narrowing, but this year it went up.”
Lapchick acknowledged the study was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Last year’s report included 39 bowl games (78 teams) instead of 28 games in 2020. Lapchick, the institute’s director at the University of Central Florida, said he was still adjusting data given Army’s late inclusion to the Liberty Bowl after Tennessee opted out of the game.
AP All-Big Ten: Ohio State’s Fields, Indiana’s Allen honored
Quarterback Justin Fields repeated as offensive player of the year and is joined by three of his teammates on The Associated Press All-Big Ten football team announced Tuesday.
Lineman Daviyon Nixon of Iowa is the defensive player of the year and is among six Hawkeyes players on the first team in voting by 24 media members.
Northwestern redshirt freshman safety Brandon Joseph is newcomer of the year, and Indiana’s Tom Allen is coach of the year.
Fields is a repeat first-team selection along with Buckeyes offensive lineman Wyatt Davis. Fields, Nixon, Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson and Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim were unanimous picks.
Fields led Ohio State to a 6-0 record and the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff. He has completed 73% of his passes this season for 1,521 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Nixon led the Big Ten with 13.5 tackles for loss, including 5.5 sacks, and was part of a defensive line that allowed a conference-low 2.84 yards per rushing attempt.
SEC coaches name DeVonta Smith offensive player of year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Southeastern Conference coaches have chosen Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith as offensive player of the year over two fellow Heisman Trophy candidates.
The top-ranked Crimson Tide dominated the awards and All-SEC teams released on Tuesday. Cornerback Patrick Surtain II was defensive player of the year and Nick Saban was named coach of the year.
Tide teammates Alex Leatherwood and Landon Dickerson shared the Jacobs Blocking Trophy.
Smith was chosen as top offensive player over candidates including Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask. All three are among the top Heisman contenders.
Georgia punter Jake Camarda is special teams player of the year. Auburn tailback Tank Bigsby and Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak are co-freshmen of the year.
Jones was named the top scholar-athlete and first-team All-SEC quarterback.
Gio Reyna voted US Soccer’s top young male player of year
CHICAGO — Gio Reyna was voted the U.S. Soccer Federation’s Young Male Player of the Year on Tuesday after a breakthrough season that included debuts with Borussia Dortmund and the American national team.
The midfielder made his national team debut in an exhibition at Wales on Nov. 12, the day before his 18th birthday, and four days later against Panama became the third-youngest scorer in U.S. national team history.
A son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna and former U.S. midfielder Danielle Egan, Gio Reyna made his Bundesliga debut on Jan. 18 at Augsburg and has five goals and seven assists in 39 matches.
Voters included national team coaches and players, the USSF board of directors and athletes council, Major League Soccer and United Soccer Leagues head coaches, select media and formers players and administrators.
Chasing 1st win, Foss-Solevaag takes lead in night slalom
MADONNA DI CAMPIGLIO, Italy — Sebastian Foss-Solevaag took a big lead in the opening run of a men’s World Cup night slalom on Tuesday, positioning himself for his first career win.
The Norwegian led Ramon Zenhaeusern of Switzerland by four-tenths of a second, with Alex Vinatzer of Italy trailing by five-tenths in third.
Zenhaeusern won the first slalom of the season in nearby Alta Badia on Monday, and Vinatzer finished that race in fourth after posting the fastest first-run time.
Foss-Solevaag is among the most consistent performers in the slalom discipline. He finished in the top 10 in eight of the nine slaloms last seasons, more than any other competitor.
However, he has gathered just two podium results so far, most recently in St. Moritz, Switzerland, in March 2016.
He was also part of the Norwegian team that won bronze in the Olympic team event in Pyeongchang in 2018.
‘Emotional win’: Kristoffersen triumphs in night slalom
MADONNA DI CAMPIGLIO, Italy — An explosive second run earned Henrik Kristoffersen “one of the most emotional wins” of his career Tuesday, leading Sebastian Foss-Solevaag for a Norwegian 1-2 finish at a men’s World Cup night slalom on Tuesday.
In the traditional last race before Christmas on the floodlit Canalone Miramonti course, Kristoffersen was 1.25 seconds behind in 12th after the first run but charged ahead in the second to beat first-run leader Foss-Solevaag by 0.33.
Alex Vinatzer of Italy was 0.34 behind in third, edging Austria’s Manuel Feller by one-hundredth.
His frenetic run kickstarted the season for Kristoffersen, who won the World Cup titles in slalom and GS last year but struggled in his key disciplines in the new campaign.
Haskins apologizes after photos show mask-less partying
Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins publicly apologized Tuesday after photo evidence came to light of him partying with several people unmasked after playing Sunday.
Haskins said on Twitter he spoke with coach Ron Rivera and took full responsibility for putting the team at risk during the pandemic.
“It was irresponsible and immature of me and I accept responsibility for my action,” Haskins said. “I also want to apologize for creating a distraction for my team during our playoff push. I will learn and grow from this and do what’s best for the team moving forward.”
The team is aware of the situation and said it’s handling it internally. There was no immediate word whether Haskins would be fined or suspended for violating COVID-19 protocols. The team fined him earlier this season for a separate violation while on the road.
Haskins started Sunday for the first time since early October and threw two interceptions and a touchdown in a 20-15 loss to Seattle. It’s unclear if he’ll play in Washington’s next game against the Carolina Panthers that could be the NFC East clincher, though Rivera called Alex Smith the starter if healthy.
We The South: The Raptors settling into their Tampa home
TAMPA, Fla. — Just like last year, the Toronto Raptors are opening the season at home, against the New Orleans Pelicans, and every available ticket for the game has been sold.
It’s exactly the same.
And entirely different.
The Tampa era — it’ll last until at least early March, maybe the full season, nobody knows for certain yet — of Raptors basketball formally opens Wednesday night, when the team plays host to the Pelicans. Unlike last season, when more than 20,000 fans crammed into Scotiabank Arena on opening night, Wednesday’s matchup is expected to draw a socially distanced 3,800, the maximum permitted right now at Tampa’s Amalie Arena according to the health and safety protocols put in to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
For the Raptors, it feels like home. It looks like home. It is home, for now.
“We are all creatures of habit. Familiarity is where we thrive,” said Teresa Resch, the Raptors’ vice president of basketball operations and one of the guiding forces behind the team’s move to Tampa. “And the more familiar you can make it, the more comfortable you are, the better you are able to perform and ultimately that’s what we’re trying to do here is we’re trying to grow as an organization and perform our best.”
The Raptors and those who are assisting them in Tampa have tried to simulate the comforts the team has at home in Toronto, at least as much as possible. “We The North” signage is everywhere in the hotel that the Raptors will use as a practice facility, from the elevator doors to the ballroom wall behind one of the baskets. The court that the Raptors will use for games came from Toronto. And there’s a 2019 world championship banner swaying from the rafters — alongside the Tampa Bay Lightning’s retired jerseys for Vincent Lecavalier and Martin St. Louis — at the same end of the court as the Raptors’ bench.
Sancho scores to seal Dortmund’s 2-0 win in German Cup
BERLIN — Jadon Sancho scored a rare goal to seal a hard-fought 2-0 win for Borussia Dortmund at second-division Eintracht Braunschweig in the second round of the German Cup on Tuesday.
Sancho, who is yet to score in 11 appearances in the Bundesliga this season, at least hasn’t lost his scoring ability in the cup, where the 20-year-old England forward took his tally to two in as many games. Sancho also scored in Dortmund’s 5-0 win at third-division Duisburg in the first round, when Lucien Favre was still coach.
Favre was fired on Dec. 13. His replacement, Edin Terzić, made seven changes from the lineup that lost 2-1 at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Friday, giving 22-year-old Steffen Tigges his debut.
Tigges, captain of Dortmund’s under-23 team, was given his chance after Terzić opted to rest 16-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko. Moukoko picked up a minor injury in Berlin, where he became the league’s youngest ever goal-scorer.
Juventus loses 3-0 in first league defeat of season
MILAN — Juventus fell to its first league defeat of the season as the 10-man Bianconeri lost 3-0 at home to Fiorentina to slip further behind in Serie A on Tuesday.
Dušan Vlahović got Fiorentina off to the perfect start when he scored in the third minute. An Alex Sandro own goal and a late effort from former Juventus defender Martín Cáceres sealed the match for Fiorentina, which recorded its first win since Cesare Prandelli returned as coach.
Juventus had to play most of the match at a numerical disadvantage after former Fiorentina winger Juan Cuadrado was sent off in the 18th minute.
Juventus had started the day in third place, four points behind Serie A leader AC Milan. But it began the match seven points behind — with a game in hand — after Napoli’s appeal against a default loss to the Bianconeri was upheld.
Florida, Mullen sanctioned for NCAA recruiting violations
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida received a year of probation and football coach Dan Mullen was sanctioned Tuesday after the school and the NCAA agreed to resolve an infractions case involving impermissible contact with recruits last year.
None of the infractions was deemed Level I, the most serious, but the NCAA said the head coach did not promote an atmosphere of compliance. It did not name Mullen, who has been Florida’s coach since 2018.
Many of the penalties, including reduced evaluation days and number of permissible phones calls to recruits, were implemented earlier this year
Table tennis world team championships canceled
The table tennis world team championships have been canceled because of the pandemic.
The championships were originally scheduled for March in the South Korean city of Busan but were then postponed three times.
The International Table Tennis Federation says in a statement that it hoped to hold the event in February 2021 but was forced to cancel “due to the worsening situation in Korea Republic and with the pandemic still problematic in many regions of the world.”
South Korean authorities are trying to limit social gatherings following a recent surge in virus cases. The ITTF says it was informed the measures would not make it possible to host international sports events in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.