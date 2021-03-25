Chargers agree to terms with linebacker Kyler Fackrell
COSTA MESA — The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to terms with outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell.
Fackrell will be going into his sixth season, He had four sacks in nine starts for the New York Giants last season along with a 46-yard interception return for a touchdown against Dallas in a Oct. 11 loss.
Fackrell entered the league as a third-round selection by Green Bay in 2016 and played four seasons for the Packers. His best season was in 2018 when he had a career-high 10 1/2 sacks. He could also be looked to provide help on special teams after seeing extensive action on return and coverage units his first three seasons in the league.
Angels’ starter Quintana has solid start in 4-2 win over Royals
Los Angeles starter José Quintana worked 4 1/3 innings and gave up an earned run on four hits, walked two and struck out four. Mike Trout and Dexter Fowler each doubled and Justin Upton his his fourth home run. with two aboard in the sixth. Shortstop José Iglesias turned in a spectacular defensive play, diving to his left and throwing out Cam Gallagher from a seated position.
Jakob Junis struck out three of the six batters he faced in relief and Greg Holland retired the side in order in the fifth. Hunter Dozier hit his fourth home run.
NHL ref’s career over, ‘make-up’ calls in hockey spotlight
The NHL announced Wednesday that Tim Peel’s career as a league referee is over after he was picked up by a TV microphone saying he wanted to give the Nashville Predators a penalty, an incident that put the notion of “make-up” calls squarely in the spotlight.
Peel will “no longer will be working NHL games now or in the future,” the league said. The 54-year-old Peel had planned to retire next month, but his early exit sparked discussion across the league about the approach and mindset of officials tracking the games.
“Watch what happens at the end of games,” said Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour, a former center who played more than 1,600 NHL games. “It seems to always get a power play, the team that’s behind. I think it’s just human nature. It’s hard. I know they’re not trying to do that. I don’t believe that that’s how they go about it. It’s just human nature to maybe look for the team that’s down, but it seems to happen all the time.”
NHL vice president of hockey operations Colin Campbell said “nothing is more important than ensuring the integrity of our game” and that Peel’s conduct “is in direct contradiction to the adherence to that cornerstone principle that we demand from our officials and that of our fans, players, coaches and all those associated with our game expect and deserve.”
The NHL determined it was Peel’s voice on the TV broadcast of the Predators home game against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night after Nashville forward Viktor Arvidsson was issued a minor tripping penalty five minutes into the second period.
“It wasn’t much, but I wanted to get a (expletive) penalty against Nashville early in the,” the unidentified official was heard saying before the audio cut off. Peel worked the game with referee Kelly Sutherland.
“There is no justification for his comments, no matter the context or intention,” Campbell said.
Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice, who is in his 23rd NHL season behind the bench, said make-up calls were much more common in the past.
MLB steps up ball monitoring to suppress foreign substances
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is increasing its monitoring of baseballs in an attempt to suppress any use of foreign substances by pitchers.
Mike Hill, newly hired as executive vice president of baseball operations and disciplinarian, wrote in a memorandum to team officials on Tuesday that “players are subject to discipline ... regardless of whether evidence of the violation has been discovered during or following a game.”
“Examples of prohibited conduct include, but are not limited to, handling foreign substances, advising a pitcher how to use or otherwise mask the use of foreign substances, interfering with the collection of game-used baseballs and failing to report observed violations of these rules by players or staff.”
Hill said team leaders may be held responsible for violations by staff.
In a two-page memo to owners, CEOs, team presidents, general managers and mangers first reported by ESPN and the New York Post, Hill outlined three new enforcement components.
Pulisic confident at Chelsea, hopes for Olympic appearance
Christian Pulisic is confident of regaining a regular role with Chelsea and would like to play for the U.S. at the Olympics while realizing he may not be released for them.
Pulisic is with the U.S. national team for the first time since October 2019 ahead of exhibitions against Jamaica on Thursday at Wiener Neustadt, Austria, and on Sunday at Northern Ireland. The 22-year-old midfielder and forward from Hershey, Pennsylvania, has had a difficult second season with Chelsea, missing the start of the season because of an injury, then struggling to gain playing time since Thomas Tuechel replaced manager Frank Lampard.
“It hasn’t been the easiest thing,” Pulisic said Wednesday at U.S. training camp in Austria. “Obviously, I’m a guy who always wants to play.”
The U.S. under-23 team will play a one-game match on Sunday in Guadalajara, Mexico, most likely against Canada or Honduras, in an attempt to reach the Olympics for the first time since 2012. Clubs do not have to release players for the Olympics, which overlap the start of the 2021-22 European season.
Jags sign QB Beathard, potentially setting up Minshew trade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars signed former San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard on Wednesday, giving them an experienced backup if they trade Gardner Minshew.
Responding to a question about Minshew potentially being on the block last week, coach Urban Meyer said “at this point, no.”
Signing Beathard could change that. He started 12 games over four years in San Francisco.
Beathard threw for 3,469 yards, with 18 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions. He was a third-round draft pick from Iowa in 2017. NFL Network reported he signed a two-year deal worth $5 million.
Jacksonville is expected to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in next month’s NFL draft. The Jaguars also have 2020 sixth-round pick Jake Luton on the roster.
Luton started three games as a rookie, finishing with two touchdowns and six interceptions.
Minshew has started 20 games in two seasons, going 7-13. The 2019 sixth-round pick has thrown for 5,530 yards, with 37 TDs and 11 INTs, and has four game-winning drives.
Ohio State’s Liddell speaks out about social-media abuse
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State star E.J. Liddell says he’ll continue speaking out against social-media users who direct racist, abusive and threatening messages at him and other athletes.
Liddell was rattled by a social-media rant directed at him after the Buckeyes were upset by Oral Roberts in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. Ohio State took the threats seriously enough to alert police, and Liddell decided to make them public via a Twitter post that has been liked over 223,000 times, retweeted more than 17,000 times and attracted national media attention.
“I just wanted to use my voice a little bit,” Liddell said Wednesday in a video call with reporters. “I’ve been quiet about it, and I just keep pushing because I have pretty tough skin when it comes to criticism. But that wasn’t constructive criticism — it was just brutal, hardcore. Just didn’t sit right with me.”
The rant at Liddell ended with: “I hope you die”
Snyder to buy out other Washington owners, pending approval
Dan Snyder will soon be the sole owner of the Washington Football Team.
Snyder is buying out the team’s minority owners in a move that gives him total control and should end a lengthy, bitter court dispute along with any speculation that he’d be pushed to sell his boyhood team he bought in 1999.
An NFL spokesman on Wednesday confirmed that Snyder’s application for a debt waiver of $450 million was approved by the league’s finance committee and that the deal is pending approval from team owners. Three-quarters, or 24 of 32 teams, need to sign off during a vote at the annual league meeting next week to make it official.
Multiple messages seeking comment that were left for the team, a public relations firm representing Snyder and lawyers representing the minority owners were not immediately returned.
Fred Smith, Dwight Schar and Bob Rothman currently own 40.5% of Washington Football Inc. They sued Snyder in federal court in Maryland in November, seeking an injunction to allow them to sell their shares of the team.
This effectively settles that matter and puts Snyder completely in charge of the team, which Forbes most recently valued at $3.5 billion. Washington is in the midst of an organizational upheaval after dropping its name last year and launching an independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment in the workplace by several former employees.
Saliva test boosts efforts to detect concussions in rugby
A saliva test described by academics as a “game-changer” in the effort to detect concussions in rugby players will be presented to the sport’s governing body next week, in hopes it eventually could be used to diagnose head injuries in all sports.
A study by the University of Birmingham in England, in collaboration with English rugby authorities, saw researchers take saliva samples from 156 players who had head injury assessments during matches in England’s top two divisions in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.
Using biomarkers within the saliva, the researchers developed a test which could successfully predict the outcome of a HIA in 94% of cases.
The team now aims to collect further samples from players in two elite men’s rugby competitions to provide additional data to expand the test. It will first be presented at a player-welfare symposium run by World Rugby.
Tiny school, big feat: First playoff win for Alba since ‘55
ALBA, Mich. — A boys basketball team in northern Michigan has won its first state playoff game — since 1955.
Alba defeated Central Lake, 43-39, in a district game Tuesday night.
“Due to COVID, we didn’t pour anything on anybody,” coach Nathan Bootz said Wednesday when asked if he got a Gatorade shower after the big victory. “There were tears shed in the locker room. It was a special moment because we’re just a small group. We’re a family.”
How small? The team has only seven players, including a 7th grader. Alba is in Antrim County, 40 miles northeast of Traverse City. The high school has 31 students.
Next for the Wildcats: a game Thursday night against Ellsworth, regular season champions in the Northern Lakes Conference. It’s like the biblical David vs. Goliath.
“And we have a whole bag of stones,” the coach joked. “We’ve got to play smart basketball, control possessions and limit their opportunities to score.”
New mom Wie West looks forward to first-tee nerves again
SAN DIEGO — New mom Michelle Wie West is looking forward to being nervous again on the golf course.
It’s been nearly two years since she played a competitive round on the LPGA Tour and nine months since she gave birth to daughter Makenna.
She figured the beginning of the West Coast swing was the perfect place to return, particularly because she now lives in San Francisco with husband Jonnie West, the director of basketball operations for the Golden State Warriors, and their daughter.
Wie has been away long enough that when she arrived this week for the Kia Classic at Aviara in Carlsbad, she didn’t recognize a number of her fellow tour pros, in part because there are a lot of rookies and also because it’s more difficult because everyone is wearing a mask.
But playing in the pro-am brought back a familiar feeling.
“I’m definitely nervous but also grateful to feel nervous again,” Wie West said in a videoconference Wednesday from the course in northern San Diego County.
Wie West said she’s been practicing in earnest for her return since the first of the year. She said it’s hard to tell where her game is because she’s been away so long. “But I’m pretty proud of myself for grinding it out there. I’ve been grinding. Like I said, I’m just grateful I’m out here. I’m enjoying myself and having a lot of fun.”
She tees off Thursday afternoon in the first round of the tournament being played without fans.
McCullers agrees to $85M deal with Astros for 2022-26
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and the Houston Astros have agreed to an $85 million, five-year contract covering 2022-26, a deal awaiting announcement by the team.
McCullers agreed on Jan. 15 to a $6.5 million, one-year contract that avoided salary arbitration. He would have been eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series.
His new agreement calls for a $3.5 million signing bonus, payable within 30 days of the contract’s approval by the commissioner’s office, and salaries of $15.25 million in both 2022 and 2023, and $17 million annually from 2024-26.
Tatis Jr. feeling better, could return soon to Padres lineup
Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was feeling better a day after coming out of a game due to left shoulder discomfort, leaving the San Diego Padres and their fans breathing easier.
“He’s feeling really good today. In fact he was lobbying to get in the lineup today, so I thought that was very encouraging,” manager Jayce Tingler said Wednesday during a videoconference from Peoria, Arizona.
“He’s going to have a good work day today and we’ll kind of see where it goes. I think everybody’s kind of expecting him to be back in the lineup in the next day or two. Very encouraging news,” he said.
The sight of the electrifying 22-year-old suddenly leaving Tuesday’s game after making a backhanded play was a jolt to the Padres, who have high expectations for this season coming off San Diego’s first playoff appearance in 14 years. Tatis has quickly become one of the faces of baseball, and last month he signed the longest deal in major league history, for 14 years and $340 million.
Tatis fielded the ball hit by Cincinnati’s Jonathan India, made a one-hop throw to first base and then began walking off the field. He was met by Tingler and a trainer. After a few minutes in the dugout, Tatis headed toward the clubhouse accompanied by a trainer.
Rangers exercise 2022 option on manager Woodward’s contract
SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Texas Rangers have exercised their 2022 option on manager Chris Woodward’s contract even before he begins his third season with the team.
Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels said the move announced Wednesday, a week before the start of the 2021 season, was merely a formality for the team.
“We were already committed to him beyond this year,” Daniels said.
Woodward is 100-122 in his two seasons with the Rangers, who are in a rebuilding mode with a roster full of young players.
Daniels said the organization and Woodward have a shared vision of seeing the young group improve at the big league level this season. The Rangers were an AL-worst 22-38 during the 2020 season that was interrupted, delayed and shortened because of the pandemic. They had three 22-year-old rookies, and only one position player over 26, in the starting lineup of the season finale.
UNC freshman big man Day’Ron Sharpe declares for NBA draft
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina freshman big man Day’Ron Sharpe is entering the NBA draft.
The 6-foot-11, 265-pound Sharpe announced his decision in a social media post Wednesday after averaging 9.5 points and 6.9 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game off the bench.
He has shown the ability to be a dominant rebounder with a good passing touch and a strong frame, a combination that has him widely viewed as a first-round prospect even as he’s a still-developing talent.
Playmaker Tre Mann declares for NBA, says goodbye to Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida point guard Tre Mann, the program’s best one-on-one playmaker since Jason Williams more than two decades ago, is leaving school early and turning pro.
Mann is expected to hire an agent and does not intend to return to college. The 6-foot-5 sophomore from Gainesville led the Gators with 16 points a game and 83 assists this season and was the team’s second-leader rebounder, averaging 5.6 a game. He also shot 40.2% from 3-point range.
He elevated his play down the stretch, averaging 20.9 points over Florida’s final seven games. His four consecutive 20-plus-point games matched the longest streak by a Florida player over the past 25 years (Nick Calathes, Matt Walsh).
Pirates LHP Brault shut down, RHP Cederlind has Tommy John
BRADENTON, Fla. — The Pittsburgh Pirates are shutting down left-handed starter Steven Brault for at least a month to address discomfort in his throwing shoulder.
Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said it’s likely Brault will be out for a minimum of 10 weeks. The team had expected Brault to be a part of a totally revamped starting rotation in 2021.
Brault complained of tightness in his left arm after two innings of work last Friday in an exhibition game against Baltimore. Tomczyk says at the moment the team does not believe the 28-year-old Brault requires surgery, just rest. Brault went 1-1 with a 5.43 ERA in eight innings of work this spring.
Brault won the Steve Blass Award given annually to the team’s best pitcher last fall after going 1-3 with a 3.38 ERA in 11 appearances (10 starts).
AP source: Slot CB K’Waun Williams returns to 49ers
SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers have brought back another key piece for their roster, agreeing to a one-year deal to retain slot cornerback K’Waun Williams.
A person familiar with the deal said the sides agreed to the deal Wednesday after Williams considered offers from several other teams. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced.
NFL Network first reported the agreement.
The Niners have been aggressive this offseason about retaining many of their key free agents after slumping to an injury-riddled 6-10 season in 2020. San Francisco had gone to the Super Bowl in the 2019 season and believes a healthy roster could contend again in 2021.
The 49ers gave left tackle Trent Williams the richest contract ever for an offensive lineman, re-signed fullback Kyle Juszczyk and also brought back several members of the secondary with Williams joining outside cornerbacks Emmanuel Moseley and Jason Verrett and safety Jaquiski Tartt as free agents who re-signed in San Francisco instead of joining other teams.
Indianapolis re-signs Xavier Rhodes to 1-year deal
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday that they have re-signed cornerback Xavier Rhodes to another one-year contract.
The 30-year-old, three-time Pro Bowler played his first seven seasons with Minnesota. But after being released by the Vikings just before free agency started last season, Rhodes joined the Colts on a one-year deal in hopes of jump-starting his career.
He did. Rhodes started all 16 games, made 42 tackles, broke up 12 passes, intercepted two and returned one for a touchdown.
Georgia WR Pickens needs knee surgery after practice injury
ATHENS, Ga. — In a potentially major blow to one of the nation’s top teams, Georgia receiver George Pickens will require knee surgery after being injured during spring practice.
A school statement said Pickens, projected as one of the nation’s top receivers going into the 2021 season, sustained the injury to his right knee during a non-contact drill on Tuesday.
An MRI confirmed damage to the anterior cruciate ligament. The school said a full recovery is expected but did not say how long the junior will be out.
Russia’s Shcherbakova wins women’s short program at worlds
STOCKHOLM, Sweden — The expected was seeing two Russians and a Japanese woman in the top three after the short program at the World Figure Skating Championships.
Less predictable was the two American skaters, helped by the struggles of other contenders, putting the United States in range of the maximum three berths at next year’s Olympics.
Anna Shcherbakova, Russia’s three-time national champion, won the free skate Wednesday. Shcherbakova’s balletic performance flowed in a way none of the other competitors managed. Her triple lutz-triple loop combination was the most difficult of any tried, and she wore a huge smile leaving the ice.
“I am most satisfied with my combination, it was the hardest jump in my program and the most important one,” Shcherbakova said.
Her 81.00 points placed her nearly two points ahead of Japan’s Rika Kihira, whose score was damaged by two under-rotated jumps, including a triple axel that only one other skater hit in the short program.
Popyrin builds on recent momentum with win at Miami Open
MIAMI — Alexei Popyrin built on his recent momentum by beating Feliciano Lopez 6-4, 7-6 (4) Wednesday on the first day of men’s play at the Miami Open.
Popyrin, a 21-year-old Australian who won his first ATP Tour title late last month in Singapore, will next play big-serving American Reilly Opelka, who is seeded 30th.
Lopez, 39, was the oldest player in the men’s draw.
Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France, runner-up at the recent Open 13 in Marseille, France, beat Pedro Sousa 6-1, 6-3. Herbert will next face No. 11-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada.
On the women’s side, wild-card Ana Konjuh of Croatia won her first main-draw match in a WTA event since 2018 when she beat Katerina Siniakova 7-6 (3), 7-5. Konjuh’s career has been slowed by four elbow surgeries.
Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain overcame two match points and a 5-1 deficit in the final set to overtake Bernarda Pera 6-2, 2-6, 7-5. American Danielle Collins swept Kristina Mladenovic 6-3, 6-3.
Lyon, Chelsea, Barça and Bayern win in Women’s CL final 8
PARIS — Wendie Renard calmly netted a late penalty as five-time defending champion Lyon beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0, while Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Chelsea also won their Women’s Champions League first-leg quarterfinal games on Wednesday.
The Lyon captain scored in the 86th minute at Parc des Princes, putting her team in position to advance at home next week as it seeks a sixth consecutive title and eighth overall.
“There are no fans so there’s less pressure,” Renard said of playing in an empty stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Away goals are important. We were a little more aggressive and combative in the second half.”
Pernille Harder scored against her former team as Chelsea beat Wolfsburg 2-1 in Hungary. The Denmark captain, who joined Chelsea in September, collected a pass from Sam Kerr and slotted the ball into the bottom corner in the 66th minute. Eleven minutes earlier, Kerr netted from a tight angle to open the scoring.
Wolfsburg, which won back-to-back titles in 2013 and ’14, secured an away goal when Dominique Janssen converted a penalty in the 70th minute. Both legs are being played in Budapest because of travel restrictions.
In the other matches, Barcelona beat Manchester City 3-0, and Bayern defeated Swedish club Rosengård by the same score.
Barça will take a comfortable lead to Manchester thanks to goals from Asisat Oshoala, Mariona Caldentey and substitute Jennifer Hermoso.
Women’s soccer stars join Biden to promote closing pay gap
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is making the case Wednesday that the pay disparity between men and women has hurt the economy, bringing members of the U.S. women’s national soccer team to the White House to help set new goals for equality.
Wednesday marked “Equal Pay Day” — which is how far into the year women must work on average to make up the pay disparity between what men and women earned the prior year. The Census Bureau estimates that a woman working full-time would earn about 82 cents for each dollar paid to a man.
Biden and his wife, Jill, will host a roundtable with Margaret Purce and Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. women’s national soccer team, which most recently won the World’s Cup in 2019 and has challenged the U.S. Soccer Federation over wage discrimination.
“It’s really amazing,” Rapinoe said ahead of the meeting. “Both of us feel honored to even be invited and continue the fight that we’ve had for a long time.”
Amazon Prime Video to stream 21 Yankees games
NEW YORK — Amazon Prime Video will stream 21 Yankees games to members in New York’s broadcast market for the second straight season, a slate that starts with an April 18 matchup against Tampa Bay.
The games are produced by the Yankees’ YES Network and are all scheduled for broadcast on WPIX. YES said Wedneday they will be available at no additional cost to Prime members in the Yankees’ home market of New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania, and north and central New Jersey.
Broadcasts will include a 15-game pregame show and streams viewed on Android, iOS mobile and Fire TV and will include an in-game statistics feed.
Major League Baseball owners voted in November 2019 to have digital streaming rights within a team’s broadcast market revert to each club from Baseball Advanced Media starting with the 2020 season.
K-State signs AD Gene Taylor to extension with raise
Kansas State and athletic director Gene Taylor agreed to a contract extension Wednesday that includes a significant jump in base salary to $925,000 per year and would keep him directing the Wildcats through June 2027.
The 63-year-old Taylor, who has been praised for his fundraising but questioned over decisions on coaches, was nearing the end of a five-year deal he signed in 2017. That contract paid him $450,000 the first year with $50,000 increases each of the next four, though he also agreed to a 13% paycut last year to help with budget problems caused by the pandemic.
Greatest Honour the favorite for Saturday’s Florida Derby
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — Greatest Honour has been installed as the 6-5 morning-line favorite for Saturday’s Florida Derby, a race that may set him up as the favorite for the Kentucky Derby.
Greatest Honour, a winner of both his starts this year for trainer Shug McGaughey on the same Gulfstream Park track that he’ll be racing on this weekend, drew the No. 7 post Wednesday in the 11-horse field.
The Bob Baffert-trained Spielberg is the 4-1 second choice and will start from the No. 10 post, while third choice Known Agenda has odds of 5-1 for trainer Todd Pletcher and will start in the No. 8 spot.
The field, from the rail out, for the Florida Derby, a $750,000 Grade 1 race: Nova Rags, 12-1; Quantum Leap, 20-1; Jirafales, 30-1; Southern Passage, 30-1; Known Agenda; Sigiloso, 30-1; Greatest Honour; Soup And Sandwich, 20-1; Collaborate, 6-1; Spielberg; and Papetu, 15-1.
The race awards 100 Kentucky Derby points for the win, 40 points for second, 20 points for third and 10 for fourth. There are two other Derby preps Saturday that offer the same points, those being the Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway Park in Kentucky and the Grade 2 UAE Derby at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.