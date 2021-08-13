Pac-12 says COVID-19 issues can result in forfeits in 2021
SAN FRANCISCO — Pac-12 teams that cannot play because of COVID-19 issues will likely be forced to forfeit games this season.
The conference announced Thursday it is reinstituting its forfeiture policy after it modified its rules last season because of the pandemic.
Last season, a game that could not be played because of COVID-19 problems with either team was canceled and deemed no contest. This season, COVID-19 will not be automatically considered an excused absence.
“If an institution is unable to play a contest through its own fault, it shall forfeit such contest to its opponent,” the conference said.
A forfeit will count as a conference victory for a forfeiting team’s opponent.
“The Pac-12 rule provides the Commissioner with discretion to determine whether an institution is at fault or primarily at fault for an inability to play a contest based on the facts of the situation,” the conference said.
The Pac-12 announced earlier this month that regular COVID-19 testing will no longer be required for vaccinated individuals. Vaccinated individuals will also no longer be immediately subjected to quarantine after exposure to an infected individual.
Regular testing will still be required for unvaccinated players, coaches and staff.
Cubs release former ace Arrieta after rough return to team
CHICAGO — Jake Arrieta won a Cy Young Award and helped the Chicago Cubs capture a drought-busting World Series championship in his first stint with the club. His second go-round was nowhere near as successful.
It ended with his release on Thursday.
Arrieta was informed of the decision a day earlier, after getting tagged for eight runs in a 10-0 loss to Milwaukee, Cubs president Jed Hoyer said. The 35-year-old right-hander was 5-11 with a 6.88 ERA in 20 starts.
“Nothing that happened on the mound last night or the other nights in any way diminishes his role in club history,” Hoyer said. “When you look back, I think there’s a really good argument to say he’s one of the more influential people in the history of this franchise.”
The Cubs also placed catcher Willson Contreras on the 10-day injured list because of sprained right knee that Hoyer said is not serious. They selected right-handed pitcher Ryan Meisinger from Triple-A Iowa, reinstated catcher catcher Austin Romine from the 60-day IL and designated left-hander Kyle Ryan for assignment.
Arrieta agreed in February to a $6 million, one-year deal. His return to Chicago had a chance to be a feel-good story, but it ended on a rough note. He was 0-7 with a 9.92 ERA in his final 11 starts.
Arrieta was the NL Cy Young Award winner with Chicago in 2015 and helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series, their first championship since 1908. He went 68-31 with a 2.73 ERA in 128 starts over five years and threw two no-hitters during his first stint with the team.
He then signed a $75 million, three-year contract with Philadelphia in free agency and went 22-23 with a 4.36 ERA in 64 starts with the Phillies. He had a 4-4 record and a 5.08 ERA in nine starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
When Arrieta returned to Chicago, he joined a new-look rotation. The Cubs traded Yu Darvish to San Diego and let Jon Lester depart for in free agency.
Local favorite Michele Thomson leads Women’s Scottish Open
FIFE, Scotland — Michele Thomson of Scotland shot a 7-under 65 on Thursday at Dumbarnie Links to take the first-round lead in the LPGA Tour’s Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open.
Thompson, the 33-year-old Ladies European Tour player from Aberdeen, rebounded from an opening bogey with an eagle on No. 2. She birdied seven of her final 11 holes at Dumbarnie Links.
“Probably had a little bit of a nervous start I would say,” Thompson said. “Obviously, being at The Scottish Open, it’s my fourth one now, but obviously still got the nerves off the first tee and hit a bit of a ropey drive and just made bogey from there, which was fine. Stood up on the second tee and just restarted.”
U.S. Women’s Open champion champion Yuka Saso, Jasmine Suwannapura and Anne van Dam were second at 67.
“We got lucky with no wind this morning and being able to score 5 under, it’s totally a good day for me,” Suwannapura said.
Mi Jung Hur, the 2019 winner, was at 68 with Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Yealimi Noh, Ryann O’Toole, Kelsey MacDonald, Lauren Stephenson, Atthaya Thitikul, Olivia Cowan, Sarah Schmelzel and Becky Morgan. Defending champion Stacy Lewis opened with a 71.
Britain’s Ujah suspended for doping violation at Olympics
LONDON — British 4x100-meter relay silver medalist Chijindu Ujah has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit for an alleged doping violation at the Tokyo Olympics.
The AIU announced Thursday that the doping control laboratory in Tokyo had notified the International Testing Agency of an “adverse analytical finding” in Ujah’s doping sample.
It said Ujah’s sample contained the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, which are selective androgen receptor modulators (SARM) and help with building muscle.
Ujah was part of the British quartet alongside Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake who finished second to Italy in a close race.
If found guilty, Ujah and the British team could be stripped of the silver medal.
No spectators allowed at qualifying for US Open tennis
NEW YORK — Matches in qualifying rounds for the U.S. Open will be closed to spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. Tennis Association on Thursday called it a “particularly tough decision.”
Qualifying is held at Flushing Meadows the week before main draw competition begins there on Aug. 30. The USTA said in June it would allow 100% capacity for all sessions during the main part of the Grand Slam tournament.
“The decision regarding the qualifying tournament, though heartbreaking, will have no impact on fan access to the main draw,” USTA spokesman Chris Widmaier said.
No spectators were allowed to attend any part of last year’s U.S. Open because of the virus outbreak.
The USTA said Thursday the “greatest number of players and their entourages are on site” during qualifying, with 256 players participating in those preliminary rounds sharing the grounds with the main draw players and their entourages.
Vaccination or negative test required for Saints games
NEW ORLEANS — The Superdome remains on track to open at full capacity for New Orleans Saints games this season, but only to fans who provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours prior to games, and who wear masks.
The City of New Orleans enacted new rules Thursday for entertainment venues and indoor facilities hosting large social gatherings on the heels of spiking COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state in recent weeks. That came after the State of Louisiana enacted a mask mandate for such venues.
In a statement Thursday, the Saints expressed both an intent to enforce the new rules at homes games, but also empathy for fans who might be frustrated by the new hurdle to enter games.
Nuggets sign journeyman Jeff Green to 2-year, $10M deal
DENVER — The Denver Nuggets added experience, versatility and another 3-point shooter by signing free agent forward Jeff Green to a two-year, $10 million contract on Thursday.
The Nuggets are Green’s 11th team in 14 NBA seasons.
Green shot a career-best 41.2% from 3-point range for the star-studded Brooklyn Nets last season when he averaged 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 68 games, including 38 starts. He averaged 27 minutes a game.
In eight playoff games, Green averaged 8.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists and shot 55.6% from 3-point range in 24.7 minutes.
President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly said Green “brings a wealth of experience to our team; his impact will be felt both on the court and in the locker room.”
Green, who is 6-foot-8 and 235 pounds, has appeared in 967 career games (583 starts) for Oklahoma City, Boston, Memphis, Cleveland, Washington, Orlando, Utah, the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston and Brooklyn.
He holds career averages of 12.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 44.4% from the field and 34% from 3-point range.
Baltimore Orioles slugger Chris Davis announces retirement
BALTIMORE — Slugger Chris Davis announced his retirement Thursday, ending a career in which he became one of baseball’s most prodigious home run hitters before his production declined amid injury problems during his final seasons with the Baltimore Orioles.
Davis, 35, was going to miss the entire 2021 season after surgery in May to repair the labrum in his left hip.
“After an extended time dealing with my injury and recent hip surgery, I informed the Orioles about my decision to retire effective today,” Davis said in a statement released by the team. “I want to thank the Orioles partnership group, led by the Angelos family, the Orioles organization, my teammates and coaches.”
Next year was the final season of Davis’ $161 million, seven-year contract.
Davis led the majors with 53 home runs in 2013 and 47 in 2015. He finishes his career with 295 in 13 seasons with the Orioles and Texas Rangers.
A powerful left-handed hitter at 6-foot-4, Davis was a crucial part of Baltimore’s best run since the 1990s. He helped the Orioles reach the postseason in 2012, 2014 and 2016, although he did not play in the playoffs in 2014, when the team made it to the AL Championship Series.
Guidelines offered for return to fall sports in Connecticut
STORRS, Conn. — The organization that oversees high school sports in Connecticut released guidelines Thursday for holding a fall season as the pandemic continues.
The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference is asking that athletes wear masks while participating in indoor sports such as volleyball and that swimmers put them on when they are not in the water.
There will be no mask required for outdoor sports, including football, soccer, cross country and field hockey.
The CIAC is not requiring that athletes be vaccinated against COVID-19, but says those who have not had their shots will be subject to quarantine should they be exposed to the virus.
Brewers reinstate closer Hader from COVID-19 reserve list
CHICAGO — The Milwaukee Brewers reinstated All-Star closer Josh Hader from the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday.
Hader joined several Brewers on the COVID-19 list on Aug. 2 after he tested positive. He entered Thursday’s game against the Chicago Cubs with 22 saves in 23 chances.
The Brewers also optioned left-hander Hoby Milner to Triple-A Nashville and transferred righty John Axford, out for the remainder of the season with an elbow injury, to the 60-day injured list.
Bieber to throw off mound for first time since injury
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber is scheduled to throw off a mound for the first time since straining his right shoulder June 13.
President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said the right-hander is expected to have a bullpen session Friday or Saturday when the Indians are in Detroit.
Bieber, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, said last week he still believes he’ll pitch again this season even though his rehabilitation has taken longer than expected. Bieber is 7-4 with a 3.28 ERA in 14 starts.
The Indians have said Bieber has a strain in his rotator cuff. His velocity had noticeably dropped over his last few starts before the team decided to give him a rest. Bieber was 8-1 in the shortened 2020 season and led the majors in wins, ERA (1.63) and strikeouts (122).
Florida CB Jaydon Hill tears knee ligament, out for season
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida cornerback and projected starter Jaydon Hill will miss the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, an injury coach Dan Mullen called a “massive disappointment.”
A junior from Huntsville, Alabama, Hill started five games last season and had been slotted to play opposite Kaiir Elam, who tied for the Southeastern Conference lead with 13 pass defenses in 2020.
Instead, the Gators are left to find Hill’s replacement a week into training camp.
“Just kind of a shame that stuff happens out there on the field,” Mullen said.
Hill was looking forward to becoming a full-time starter in his third season and helping Florida regain its reputation as being on the nation’s top secondary units. The Gators ranked 100th out of 127 teams nationally in pass defense last season.
Tsitsipas, on birthday, tops Khachanov 6-2, 6-3 in Toronto
TORONTO — Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrated his 23rd birthday Thursday by defeating Karen Khachanov 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open.
The crowd serenaded the No. 3 seed from Greece with a rendition of “Happy Birthday” as he was presented with a white sheet cake decked out with fresh fruit.
“One of the best feelings you can experience on a tennis court,” said Tsitsipas, who is ranked No. 3 and lost this year’s French Open final to Novak Djokovic in five sets.
Tsitsipas dominated his Russian opponent, saving both his break points and winning 74% of his service points.
He next faces Casper Ruud of Norway in the quarterfinals Friday. The pair met at the Madrid Open in May, with Ruud winning in straight sets in the round of 16.
Sabalenka ends Canadian’s strong run in Montreal tennis
MONTREAL — Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus ended Rebecca Marino’s strong run at the National Bank Open on Thursday with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over the Canadian.
Marino, a wild card ranked 220th, made it to the round of 16 by upsetting No. 16 seed Madison Keys and Paula Badosa, ranked No. 31.
Sabalenka, ranked No. 3, saved four break points to cruise to a 5-0 lead in the first set. Marino showed life in the second set with a pair of aces and held serve through the first six games. But she struggled with break points, going 0-for-5 in the 59-minute match.
In a later match at this U.S. Open tuneup, Canada’s Bianca Andreescu, the No. 2 seed, plays Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur. Andreescu is looking to defend her 2019 title at the tournament formerly known as the Rogers Cup. The event was not held in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Winnipeg Jets ink forward Andrew Copp to 1-year deal
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to terms with forward Andrew Copp on a one-year contract.
The deal is worth $3.6 million for Copp, who had 15 goals and 24 assists in 55 games for the Jets last season, adding two assists in eight playoff games.
The 27-year-old Ann Arbor, Michigan native has played 411 games over seven seasons for Winnipeg and has 61 goals, 88 assists, and 74 penalty minutes. Copp has also played 34 games in the Stanley Cup playoffs for the Jets and recorded three goals and nine assists to go with 14 penalty minutes.
Copp was drafted by the Jets in the fourth round, 104th overall, in the 2013 NHL draft.
Lukaku seals return to Chelsea for club-record $135 million
Romelu Lukaku sealed a return to Chelsea on Thursday by moving from Inter Milan for a reported $135 million, a record transfer fee for the European champions that made the Belgium striker the seventh most expensive player of all time.
Lukaku is back at the London club where he spent three seasons from 2011, though he was out on loan for two of those years before being sold for 28 million pounds (now $39 million) to Everton.
Now, the 28-year-old striker is one of the world’s best strikers, prompting Chelsea to buy him back for more than three times that fee to make him the second most expensive player in Premier League history. England midfielder Jack Grealish joined Manchester City from Aston Villa last week for 100 million pounds ($139 million).
Chelsea didn’t disclose the fee in a statement announcing the arrival of Lukaku on a five-year deal.
Seton Hall files to dismiss player’s suit over knee injury
NEWARK, N.J. — Seton Hall University has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by former star basketball player Myles Powell over a knee injury Powell claims was misdiagnosed by team staff and led to his not being drafted by any NBA teams.
In his lawsuit filed last month that seeks unspecified damages, Powell claimed the failure of the South Orange, New Jersey-based school, coach Kevin Willard and staffer Tony Testa to correctly diagnose a knee injury led to physical and financial damage. Powell was Seton Hall’s third all-time leading scorer and was the Big East Conference player of the year in 2019-2020.
The suit alleged Powell was misdiagnosed with an ankle injury early in the 2019-20 season, when it was actually a lateral meniscus tear to his right knee. The suit further alleges the high-scoring guard was not told of the extent of his injury and the failure to treat it properly caused permanent damage.
Testa would inject “pain killer” medication into the knee to allow Powell to play, the suit alleged. It also alleged Willard was aware of the pain issues and the treatment that allowed Powell to play.
Spanish league gets approval for multibillion-dollar deal
MADRID — The majority of Spanish league clubs on Thursday approved a multibillion-dollar deal with an investment fund after giving Real Madrid and Barcelona the option not to participate.
The league said 38 of the 42 clubs from the first and second divisions in Spain voted in favor of the deal with private equity firm CVC, which is intended to boost the clubs’ finances and help the league cut into the Premier League’s global dominance. The agreement could bring in up to 2.7 billion euros ($3.2 billion) to the league.
The league and CVC gave the four clubs who voted against the deal the option to opt out, meaning they would not benefit from the new funds and would not relinquish a percentage of their future revenues. Athletic Bilbao also opposed the agreement. The fourth club that voted against the deal was not disclosed.
Oklahoma RB Brooks back after sitting with COVID-19 concerns
Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks maximized his time while sitting out last season due to COVID-19 concerns.
Brooks, who rushed for 2,067 yards and 18 touchdowns his first two years with the Sooners, refined his game while Oklahoma compiled a 9-2 season that ended with a Cotton Bowl win over Florida.
Now that he’s vaccinated, he’s ready to jump back into action.
“I’d probably say I’m more explosive than I was a year ago,” Brooks said. “Definitely worked on my strength and my first step. Also catching the ball. I worked on everything -- my strengths and my weaknesses. It’s all coming together. I’m going to take it day by day and stay consistent.”
Brooks adds his smooth running style to an offense that features Heisman candidate quarterback Spencer Rattler. As a freshman, Brooks ran for 1,056 yards and 12 touchdowns and averaged 8.9 yards per carry. The next season, he ran for 1,011 yards and six scores and averaged 6.5 yards per attempt.
He comes back with a different perspective. He said he saw things more like a fan when he watched games on television.
“It was kind of frustrating,” he said. “I could kind of see the side where they want the teams to do certain things and it’s hard when you’re not out there doing it. It was fun seeing it from a certain point of view.”
He also worked on the mental game, considering how he would handle various situations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.