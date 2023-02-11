Kings sign goaltender Pheonix Copley to 1-year extension
LOS ANGELES — Goaltender Pheonix Copley has signed a one-year extension with the Los Angeles Kings worth $1.5 million.
Copley’s 15 wins since making his Kings debut on Dec. 6 at Ottawa are the most in the league over the past two months. He is 15-3-1 with a 2.92 goals-against average and .897 save percentage in 20 games this season.
Copley, who has won three of his last four starts, has emerged as Los Angeles’ top goaltender and has started 20 of the Kings’ 26 games since being called up. He set a career high with 45 saves on 48 shots faced in a 4-3 win over Florida on Jan. 24.
Copley began the year in the American Hockey League with the Ontario Reign and posted a 6-4-1 mark in 11 starts. He was promoted when Cal Petersen struggled the first two months before being placed on waivers and sent down to Ontario.
Petersen and Jonathan Quick were splitting time in net.
This is Copley’s ninth professional season. He spent time with Washington and St. Louis before signing with the Kings last year.
New Mexico St. suspends operations of men’s basketball team
New Mexico State indefinitely suspended its men’s basketball program Friday night in a virtually unheard-of move that the university says is unrelated to a fatal shooting involving one of its players last year.
The school also placed first-year coach Greg Heiar and his staff on administrative leave for what it said were violations of university policy and separate from the Nov. 19 shooting of a student from rival University of New Mexico. Aggies power forward Mike Peake was suspended in early December while a third-party investigator looks into his involvement in the shooting in Albuquerque.
The shut-down of a Division I program in midseason for reasons other than a spate of injuries or, more recently, a COVID-19 outbreak, is virtually unheard of. SMU’s football program canceled its 1988 season after the NCAA handed it the “death penalty” the year before, but that move was made before the season was underway.
New Mexico State’s game against California Baptist on Saturday has been cancelled, and it is unknown how many more of the team’s five remaining games, all in the Western Athletic Conference, will also be wiped out.
The program has been teetering since the night of the shooting. Shortly after the shooting, Heiar loaded the team onto a bus and left town, minus Peake and three players who had picked him up and taken him to the hospital with a leg injuries. Police stopped the bus on its way back to the school’s campus, three hours south in Las Cruces.
Peake has not been charged in the shooting. The district attorney in Albuquerque is conducting a separate investigation.
The school’s announcement said Friday’s move was not related to the shooting and its aftermath. The board of regents released a separate statement saying it supported “the action taken by the university leaders and is confident a full and thorough investigation will be conducted.”
The Aggies had previously canceled the game against the Lobos in Albuquerque that had been scheduled for the day after the shooting, along with the Dec. 3 rematch in Las Cruces.
The Aggies have won seven WAC titles and made eight appearances in March Madness since 2007. They are supposed to move into Conference USA next year. But this year, they have struggled to a 9-15 record — including 10 losses in their last 12 games — under Heiar, who took over for Chris Jans when he left for Mississippi State. Jans went 122-32 in five seasons and took the Aggies to three tournaments.
AP sources: Bally Sports owner to miss payment next week
Diamond Sports Group, the largest owner of regional sports networks, will miss a $140 million interest payment next week, which would put the company closer to filing for bankruptcy.
Two people familiar with the financing plans told The Associated Press that the missed interest payments would begin a 30-day grace period, where Diamond Sports Group could negotiate with creditors and restructure its debt. Another avenue could be a pre-arranged Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.
The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not at liberty to discuss financial transactions.
Diamond owns 19 networks under the Bally Sports banner. Those networks have the rights to 42 professional teams — 14 baseball, 16 NBA and 12 NHL.
Bloomberg reported last month that Diamond Sports Group has an overall debt of $8.6 billion.
Sinclair Broadcast Group — which owns Diamond — bought the regional sports networks from Walt Disney Company for nearly $10 billion in 2019. Disney was required by the Department of Justice to sell the networks in order for its acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s film and television assets to be approved.
Diamond has nearly $1 billion in rights payments, mostly to baseball teams, due in the first quarter this year. Commissioner Rob Manfred told the AP earlier this week after an owners’ meeting that MLB would be in a position to step in if Diamond was unable to broadcast games.
NASCAR champion Kyle Busch returns to Xfinity Series
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Kyle Busch will end a one-year break and drive in NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series for Kaulig Racing this season.
Busch won 102 races over 362 starts in the series and continued to drop down and race in the developmental level even as he became a champion at the Cup level. NASCAR eventually restricted in 2020 the number of Xfinity races a regular Cup driver could compete in each season. Busch, who made the jump to Richard Childress Racing this season, raced just five times each of his last two seasons.
Stevens: No surgery expected for Brown after facial fracture
BOSTON — Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said Friday he doesn’t anticipate All-Star Jaylen Brown missing a significant amount of time after suffering a broken bone in his face.
Stevens said Brown has been fitted with a mask. Brown was diagnosed with a maxillary fracture after he took an inadvertent elbow from Jayson Tatum on Wednesday while going for a rebound during Boston’s win over Philadelphia.
Brown was sitting Friday night with Boston hosting Charlotte and will be evaluated over the next few days. That will determine how long he will be sidelined.
Siakam, Edwards, Fox added to NBA All-Star Game roster
NEW YORK — Toronto forward Pascal Siakam, Minnesota guard Anthony Edwards and Sacramento guard De’Aaron Fox have been added to the player pool for the All-Star Game as injury replacements.
Commissioner Adam Silver’s office announced the picks Friday, after they were first reported by ESPN.
Siakam, Edwards and Fox replace Golden State’s Stephen Curry, New Orleans’ Zion Williamson and Phoenix’s Kevin Durant — all of whom are injured and will be unable to play in the Feb. 19 game at Salt Lake City.
It’s the second All-Star selection for Siakam, and the first for Edwards and Fox.
Curry, Williamson and Durant were all selected as starters for the game. Those starting spots will now go to Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Utah’s Lauri Markkanen and Memphis’ Ja Morant, the NBA said.
Tiger Woods returns to Riviera to play 1st event of the year
Tiger Woods is returning to competition for the first time without the use of a cart since July, announcing Friday he will play at the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles.
Woods was hopeful of playing next week’s tournament at Riviera, where he is the host of an event that typically had the strongest field of the West Coast swing even before it became elevated with a $20 million purse.
The uncertainty came from a bout with plantar fasciitis as he was preparing to play in December. That kept him from playing in his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. He played a made-for-TV exhibition over 12 holes and the PNC Championship with his son. Both times he was allowed to ride in a cart.
Carts are not allowed on the PGA Tour — Casey Martin used one under the Americans with Disabilities Act — and Woods has said he was not interested in using one to play at the highest level.
No-show Reynoso suspended by MLS in absence from Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. — All-Star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso has been suspended without pay by Major League Soccer for failure to report to preseason training with Minnesota United FC, the club announced Friday.
Minnesota United’s statement provided no further details on the situation. The 27-year-old Reynoso has remained in his native Argentina since the Loons opened camp more than a month ago.
Coach Adrian Heath has said Reynoso has been dealing with personal matters. He has not specified a timeline for his return, only that the club has been hopeful he’ll join them soon.
Reynoso led the Loons with 10 goals last season. He also had 11 assists in 29 games and was named to the MLS All-Star team for the second straight year.
Adam 4th Ray in arbitration; Javier, Alvarado reach deals
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Reliever Jason Adam became the fourth Tampa Bay player to go to a salary arbitration hearing this year, asking a panel for $1,775,000 on Friday while the Rays argued for $1.55 million.
Houston pitcher Cristian Javier avoided a hearing by agreeing to a $64 million, five-year contract, and Philadelphia reliever José Alvarado got a $3.45 million, one-year deal.
Adam was 2-3 with a career-low 1.56 ERA and a career-best eight saves in 67 relief appearances, striking out 75 and walking 17 in 63 1/3 innings. He earned $1.15 million.
A decision is expected Saturday from the panel that heard Adam’s case.
Tampa Bay also is awaiting decisions in the cases of relievers Ryan Thompson ($1.2 million vs. $1 million) and Colin Poche ($1.3 million vs. $1,175,000) and outfielder Harold Ramirez ($2.2 million vs. ($1.9 million). Those decisions are being held for later cases to be argued or settled.
Teams have won three of five decisions: All-Star pitcher Max Fried ($13.5 million) lost to Atlanta and reliever Diego Castillo ($2.95 million) was defeated by Seattle, while pitcher Jesús Luzardo ($2.45 million) and AL batting champion Luis Arraez ($6.1 million) both beat Miami.
A decision also is pending for Los Angeles Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe.
Favre seeks dismissal from Mississippi welfare funds lawsuit
JACKSON, Miss. — Brett Favre’s lawyers filed papers Friday again asking a Mississippi judge to dismiss the retired NFL quarterback from a lawsuit that demands repayment of millions of dollars of welfare money intended to help some of the poorest people in the U.S.
The Mississippi Department of Human Services last year sued Favre and more than three dozen other people or businesses. The suit says money from the Temporary Assistance to Needy Families program was improperly spent, including on projects Favre supported: $5 million for a volleyball arena at the university where Favre’s daughter played the sport and $1.7 million toward development of a concussion treatment drug.
“It is apparent that MDHS has sued Favre, a Mississippi and national celebrity, to try to deflect responsibility for its own egregious wrongdoing in allowing tens of millions of dollars of its public funds to be misspent — funds for which MDHS itself admits it was ‘exclusively responsible,’” said the filing Friday by Favre’s lawyers, including Eric D. Herschmann of Austin, Texas.
Favre, who lives in Mississippi, sought to be dismissed from the state lawsuit in November, then the state revised its demand against him in December. The filing Friday responds to the state’s December demand.
The latest attempt to get out of the state lawsuit came a day after Favre filed three defamation lawsuits against Mississippi Auditor Shad White and two former NFL players who have sharply criticized Favre in their roles as national sportscasters — Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe.
Irvin files lawsuit seeking $100M after misconduct claim
McKINNEY, Texas — Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has filed a defamation lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages, claiming he was falsely accused of misconduct by a female employee at a Phoenix hotel.
Irvin, 56, was pulled off the remainder of NFL Network’s Super Bowl week coverage following a complaint about his behavior in a hotel on Sunday. He has worked at the network since 2009.
The lawsuit against a “Jane Doe” and Marriott International, Inc., was filed Thursday in Collin County, Texas. Marriott International declined to comment.
In interviews this week with with Dallas’ 105.3 The Fan and the Dallas Morning News, Irvin said he had a conversation with a woman at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel that lasted between 45 seconds and one minute. Irvin said he didn’t know her and “there was no sexual wrongdoing.”
Irvin also said he initially didn’t remember the meeting because “I had a few drinks, to tell you the truth.”
In his lawsuit, Irvin said he returned to the hotel, he briefly greeted, shook hands and talked with several fans, including the woman, for a few minutes before going to his room alone.
Cristian Javier, Astros agree to $64M, 5-year contract
HOUSTON — Pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros agreed Friday to a $64 million, five-year contract that avoided a salary arbitration hearing.
Javier gets a $2 million signing bonus, payable within 30 days of the deal’s approval by the commissioner’s office, and salaries of $3 million this season, $7 million in 2024, $10 million in 2025 and $21 million in each of the following two years.
His salaries in the final two years can increase based on Cy Young Award voting, by up to $6 million in 2026 and $8 million in 2027. He would get a $2 million boost for each first-place finish, $1 million for second and $500,000 for third through fifth,
Javier has the right to block trades to 10 teams without his approval in 2026 and 2027.
Nets’ Thomas fined $40,000 by NBA for derogatory slur on TV
NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas was fined $40,000 by the NBA on Friday for using derogatory and disparaging language during a live television interview.
Thomas was being interviewed along with Spencer Dinwiddie on TNT after the Nets’ 116-105 victory over Chicago on Thursday night. He was asked about Dinwiddie’s joke that he and Dorian Finney-Smith, who came together from Dallas in the trade for Kyrie Irving, helped make the Nets a better-looking team.
Thomas laughingly responded with a gay slur.
The 21-year-old guard, who before Thursday had become the youngest player in league history with three straight 40-point games, apologized after the game on social media.
Mexico turns to new national team soccer coach Diego Cocca
MEXICO CITY — Diego Cocca will have his work cut out as Mexico’s new national soccer team coach, after Mexico failed to make it out of the group stage at the 2022 World Cup.
It was the first time Mexico hadn’t advanced to the round of 16 since 1978.
But the Argentine coach has a reputation for breaking losing streaks. Cocca, 50, was presented Friday as the new national coach, replacing Gerardo “Tata” Martino.
Some had been pulling for Miguel Herrera or Uruguayan Guillermo Almada to take over the helm. But Cocca was the coach who helped Mexico’s first-division Atlas team win its first domestic championship in 70 years.
Trail Blazers say they were confident Payton II was healthy
Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin said Friday the team was confident Gary Payton II was healthy before agreeing to trade him to Golden State in a four-team deal that could be at risk.
The Athletic reported that Payton had failed Golden State’s physical on Friday. The Warriors can either allow the trade to go through anyway, or rescind it.
Cronin said he was aware of the report but hadn’t been contacted by the Warriors, Hawks or Pistons, who were also in the deal.
“I haven’t heard from any teams about this. So for now I have to defer,” said Cronin, who was at a news conference to speak about Portland’s moves at the NBA trade deadline.
Payton’s time in Portland was brief. He signed a $28 million, three-year contract last summer after playing on Golden State’s NBA championship team. But he missed the first 35 games of the season in Portland because of a core injury that required surgery.
The Athletic reported that that Payton could be sidelined for two to three months with the injury. The report also cite unnamed sources that said he had been playing through pain in Portland.
Canada’s women take job action over cuts ahead of World Cup
The Canadian women’s national team says they’re outraged by cuts to the women’s program and won’t participate in team activities.
“The time is now, we are taking job action,” the team posted to Twitter on Friday. The team was scheduled to play in the SheBelieves Cup starting next week in Orlando, Florida.
“We have been told, quite literally, that Canada Soccer cannot adequately fund the women’s national team, and they have waited to tell us this until now, when we are six months away from the World Cup,” the women said in a statement.
Canada’s women won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and qualified last summer for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, starting on July 20.
Canada was scheduled to play its opening SheBelieves Cup match against Japan on Thursday at Exploria Stadium. The United States and Brazil are also playing in the round-robin tournament that will visit three U.S. cities.
Team captain Christine Sinclair and teammate Janine Beckie told Canadian television network TSN that players do not intend to participate in ``any Canadian Soccer Association activities until this is resolved.”
“It’s gotten to a point where, at least for me personally, until this is resolved, I can’t represent this federation,” Sinclair said.
In their statement, the women said they’ve had to cut training camp days and full camp windows, and cut the number of players and staff invited into camps. They’ve been told there will be no home games scheduled before the World Cup.
East Carolina won’t play Tulane after death of radio voice
GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina says it won’t play its men’s basketball at Tulane on Saturday after the death of Pirates radio announcer Jeff Charles while with the team Friday in New Orleans.
In a statement Friday, East Carolina said any rescheduling decision was yet to be determined. Tulane listed the American Athletic Conference game as postponed on its schedule as of Friday night.
Charles had worked as the team’s “Voice of the Pirates” for more than 30 years, calling 15 football bowl games and more than 1,000 basketball games.
Chock and Bates lead at Four Continents figure skating
Madison Chock and Evan Bates began preparing for the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships even before they were crowned U.S. ice dance champions for the fourth time in their careers.
It’s clearly paying off.
Chock and Bates took the lead after the rhythm dance at Four Continents on Friday night, scoring 87.67 points to their program set to “Let’s Dance” by David Bowie. That was enough to edge Canadian champs Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen, who scored 86.28 points, and Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha, who scored 79.04 points.
“We were prepared and we let our training carry us into this week,” said Chock, who along with Bates won Four Continents in 2019 and 2020. “It feels so good to be skating the way we are training.”
In the women’s event, Haein Lee rode a personal-best free skate to vault from sixth after her short program into first place, becoming the first South Korean skater to win Four Continents since Yuna Kim in 2009 in Vancouver, Canada.
Lee finished with 210.84 points to edge countrywoman Yelim Kim, who fell apart on the back half of her free skate and finished with 209.29 points. Mone Chiba broke up the South Korean sweep by taking the bronze medal for Japan.
Isabeau Levito, the 15-year-old American champion who was second after the short program, withdrew with an illness.
Wolf ousts Tiafoe in Dallas Open quarters, Isner advances
DALLAS — J.J. Wolf rallied for a three-set victory over No. 2 seed Frances Tiafoe, and John Isner won his 500th career tiebreaker in another straight-sets win in the quarterfinals of the Dallas Open on Friday.
Top-seeded Taylor Fritz held on to beat No. 7 seed Marcos Giron 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-3 in a rematch from the quarterfinals of the inaugural Dallas event last year, when Giron won in three sets to set up the first all-American semifinals on the ATP Tour since 2004.
There wasn’t a chance for a replay of four U.S. semifinalists in Dallas, with China’s Yibing Wu facing eighth-seeded Adrian Mannarino of Italy in the last quarterfinal. Wu rolled to a 6-3, 6-4 victory and will face Fritz.
Wolf, the No. 6 seed, reached his second career semifinal by erasing two break points in the deciding game of another all-American match, closing out the 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win with his 11th ace on his second match point.
Wolf was broken twice by Tiafoe, a U.S. Open semifinalist last year, while facing nine break points in the first set. The 24-year-old didn’t face another break point until the final game.
