Steele takes 1-shot lead at PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship
INZAI CITY, Japan — Brendan Steele finished with four consecutive birdies and shot a 6-under 64 on Thursday to take the first-round lead at the PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship.
“Everybody says if you birdie 18, dinner tastes better,” Steele said. “But four in a row is definitely, really nice and feels good.”
It was a happy return to the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, where Steele was the runner-up a year ago in the same tournament behind winner Hideki Matsuyama.
“I love it here,” Steele said. “Loved the course last year — really happy be back.”
The Zozo Championship is the only PGA Tour event in Japan and has a purse of $11 million. There are no COVID-19 crowd-limit restrictions in place this year.
“Nice for us to be able to get out the hotel a little bit this year and enjoy the culture a little bit,” Steele said. “So I’ve enjoyed it a ton.”
It was a big day for other Americans as well.
Adam Schenk was a shot back after a 65 on a rainy day on the course on the outskirts of Tokyo. Sam Ryder, Matthew NeSmith, and Keegan Bradley were two back.
Three more Americans were three behind: Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, and Maverick McNealy.
Defending champion Matsuyama, who won by five strokes a year ago, got off to a slow start before a home crowd with a 71.
Deshaun Watson facing new lawsuit claiming sexual misconduct
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing a new civil lawsuit from a woman in Texas claiming he pressured her into a sexual act during a massage therapy session two years ago.
The woman, referred to in court documents as Jane Doe, filed the lawsuit on Thursday in Harris County District Court in Houston. She claims Watson asked to have sex with her after getting a massage in a hotel room in 2020. When she refused, he “was able to pressure her into oral sex.”
According to the lawsuit, Watson paid her $300, although her normal charge is $115 for an hourly massage. The woman claims Watson continued to text her following the encounter.
She’s seeking “minimal compensatory damages” but has “suffered mental anguish because of Watson’s behavior,” according to the lawsuit.
Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, said he’s trying find out the accuser’s name.
“It is against Texas Civil procedure to file an anonymous civil law suit, though it is certainly permissible in a criminal case,” Hardin said in an email to AP. “But in a civil case where you are seeking money, the defendant is entitled to know who you are.”
The NFL did not immediately responded to a request for comment.
Mathis runs for 163, Legg’s FG lifts WVU over Baylor 43-40
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Tony Mathis rushed for a career-high 163 yards and two touchdowns and Casey Legg kicked a 22-yard field goal with 33 seconds left to lift West Virginia to a 43-40 victory over Baylor on Thursday night.
Mathis came up big in the absence of West Virginia’s leading rusher, CJ Donaldson, who was ruled out of the game after entering the concussion protocol during a loss at Texas on Oct. 1.
Mathis scored on a 34-yard run with 7:05 left and set up the winning field goal with a 37-yard run to the Baylor 8. He surpassed his previous best of 118 yards against Kansas last year. West Virginia (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) compiled 217 rushing yards.
Baylor had one last chance starting from its 23-yard line. But backup quarterback Kyron Drones threw two incompletions and was tackled near midfield on a scramble as time ran out.
Defending Big 12 champion Baylor (3-3, 2-2) lost its second straight game despite rolling up 590 yards of offense.
The Bears lost starting quarterback Blake Shapen in the third quarter when he slid at the end of a scramble and took a helmet-to-helmet hit from West Virginia’s Andrew Wilson-Lamp. Wilson-Lamp was flagged for targeting. The call was upheld upon review and Wilson-Lamp was ejected. Shapen left the field, went to a medical tent to be evaluated and did not return.
Shapen completed 14 of 22 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns.
Plumlee accounts for 7 TDs, UCF “Citronauts” rout Temple
ORLANDO, Fla. — John Rhys Plumlee accounted for seven touchdown to match a program record and led UCF to a 70-13 rout of Temple on Thursday night.
Plumlee threw for 373 yards and four touchdowns and added another 37 yards on the ground with three scores. All three short-yardage touchdown runs and a 25-yard TD pass to Kobe Hudson came in the first half as UCF (5-1, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) jumped out to a 35-13 halftime lead.
Plumlee hit Ryan O’Keefe with touchdown passes that included a 68-yarder on consecutive drives early in the third quarter. Plumlee added a 64-yard TD pass to Hudson that stretched the Knights’ lead to 56-13 about midway through the third.
Hudson finished with four catches for 121 yards receiving and O’Keefe had seven for 111.
UCF put up 737 yards of offense while holding Temple (2-4, 0-2) to 293. It was the Knights’ sixth straight win against the Owls and the third game this season surpassing 600 yards of offense. It was also the Knights most yards of offense since gaining 798 against Memphis on Oct. 17, 2020.
The Knights honored their ties to the Kennedy Space Center, where roughly a third of its employees are UCF alumni, by rebranding as The Space U Citronauts for the game. They wore space-themed, all-black uniforms displaying a Canaveral blue “Space U” wordmark on the front of their jerseys. The Knights are 7-0 in spaced-themed games.
E.J. Warner completed 24 of 43 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown pass for Temple.
AP Source: Brady could be fined for apparent kick of Jarrett
The NFL has looked at Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett’s disputed roughing-the-passer penalty on Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady to determine whether Brady attempted to kick Jarrett and if that warrants a fine, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the league notifies players of fines on Friday. Fines for kicking are $10,500 for a first offense and $15,500 for a second.
Jarrett was flagged for slinging Brady to the ground during Tampa Bay’s 21-15 win over Atlanta on Sunday. It appeared Brady tried to kick Jarrett as both players were getting up, but he didn’t make contact.
Jarrett and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones are automatically subject to fines for roughing penalties that sparked outrage among players, coaches and fans because the hits didn’t seem to warrant flags.
Fines for roughing the passer are $15,000 for first offense and $20,000 for second. It was the first offense this season for both Jarrett and Jones.
Punter Gillan returns from London and practices with Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan returned to practice Thursday after remaining in the United Kingdom for a couple of extra days because of a passport issue.
Gillan returned to the United States on Wednesday and was a full participant for New York (4-1) in the workout for Sunday’s home game against the Baltimore Ravens (3-2).
“To clear things up for you guys, there was no ‘stuck in London’ or anything like that,” Gillan said. “This is something that we knew we had to do for a while. I just had to get my passport, P1 Visa, extended to get back into the country. So, we did.”
Gillan said he spent the extra days in London with his family. He had a gym for workouts and used his iPad to watch film to prepare for the Ravens.
Gillan ran into problems with his passport because he did not have a work visa. He arrived in the U.S. as a teenager with a NATO visa and never changed it.
Rockies shake up staff, part ways with hitting coach Magadan
DENVER — The Colorado Rockies parted ways with hitting coach Dave Magadan after a season in which the team averaged a franchise-low 4.31 runs per game.
The Rockies also reassigned third base/infield coach Stu Cole to a minor league position, the team announced Thursday. Colorado finished 68-94 and missed the playoffs for a fourth straight season.
Colorado’s offense struggled with slugger Kris Bryant limited to 42 games due to back soreness and plantar fasciitis. The team had a .254 average, which was the second-lowest in team history behind last season’s .249 mark. Their 149 homers also were the second-fewest over a full season in franchise history.
Manager Bud Black will return in 2023 for a seventh season with the club. His staff includes bullpen coach Reid Cornelius, first base coach Ron Gideon, assistant hitting coach Andy González, assistant hitting coach P.J. Pilittere, bench coach Mike Redmond and pitching coach Darryl Scott.
Bates reinstated at Eastern Michigan after charges dropped
YPSILANTI, Mich — Emoni Bates was reinstated to the Eastern Michigan basketball team and as a student Thursday after prosecutors agreed to drop felony charges against him, his attorney and the school said.
The 18-year-old Bates was a top prospect out of high school who transferred to Eastern Michigan in August after playing his freshman season at Memphis. He was charged after police found a gun in a car he was driving last month. Defense attorney Steve Haney said the vehicle and the gun didn’t belong to Bates.
Bates was “immediately reinstated to all athletic and campus activities” because of the agreement between prosecutors and Bates’ attorneys, the school said in a statement, adding that the move was made in accordance with athletic department policies.
Bates was charged with two felonies — carrying a concealed weapon and “altering ID marks” — on Sept. 19 after a traffic stop. Bates failed to stop at an intersection and a search turned up the weapon, the Washtenaw County sheriff’s office said. He pleaded not guilty at his probable cause hearing last week.
Bates will plead down to a misdemeanor charge, Haney said. A hearing was scheduled for next Wednesday. Bates also must complete a diversion program to have his record expunged.
Wizards’ Carey in concussion protocol after traffic accident
WASHINGTON — Vernon Carey Jr. of the Washington Wizards has entered the NBA’s concussion protocol following what the team said was a minor traffic accident.
Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Thursday that Carey started having symptoms after practice Wednesday. Unseld said he didn’t have details about the accident, but he thought it happened on Carey’s way home from the team’s open practice Tuesday night.
The 6-foot-9 Carey played in seven games last season for the Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.
Washington opens the regular season Wednesday night at Indiana.
FIFA judge among 5 Venezuelans guilty of corruption charges
ZURICH — A FIFA disciplinary judge and a former president of Venezuela’s soccer federation were found guilty by the world soccer body on Thursday of financial corruption.
Former federation president Laureano González was banned for five years for mismanagement of its money including a “fictitious invoicing scheme,” FIFA said in announcing the verdicts of its ethics committee. González was ordered to pay a fine of more than $410,000.
Carlos Terán was a member of FIFA’s disciplinary committee when he approved and accepted “undue pecuniary advantages in the form of additional monthly payments,” FIFA said.
Terán was banned from soccer for two years and fined 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,000).
The offenses were linked to both men serving on an emergency management panel — known by the FIFA term “normalization committee” — that was running the federation.
Three more emergency panel members were found guilty of charges including conflicts of interest and taking monthly payments and fined $10,000. One-year FIFA bans for Bernardo Añor Guillamón, Luis Eduardo Fernández and Gilberto Velazco Ramírez were each suspended for two-year probation periods.
Venezuela is the only one of the 10 South American soccer federations whose men’s team has never qualified for a World Cup.
Wisconsin OT Logan Brown dismissed from football team
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin offensive tackle Logan Brown has been dismissed from the team because of an “internal incident,” interim coach Jim Leonhard said Thursday.
Brown, a former five-star recruit, had tweeted late Wednesday night that he was entering the transfer portal.
“The reality of what happened is there was an internal incident here within the program and Logan Brown was dismissed from the program,” Leonhard said. “It was not a choice. He was dismissed from our program.”
Leonhard, who took over for the fired Paul Chryst on Oct. 2, didn’t detail the incident that led to Brown’s exit.
Brown was rated as the nation’s No. 17 overall prospect in the 2019 class, according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports.
Oscar Garcia out as Reims coach in French league
REIMS, France — Reims coach Oscar Garcia was fired on Thursday, with the French club saying the Spaniard has failed to live up to expectations.
Reims has earned only eight points from its opening 10 league games yet held leader Paris Saint-Germain to a goalless draw last week.
Reims said in a statement that Garcia was fired “in view of the results, which fell short of the expected goals, and in order to protect the best interests of the institution.”
Deputy coach William Still has been appointed as caretaker.
Garcia, a former coach of Barcelona’s youth teams, joined Reims in June 2021 on a three-year deal.
He became the fourth French league coach to be fired this season after Lyon’s Peter Bosz, Brest’s Michel Der Zakarian and Auxerre’s Jean-Marc Furlan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.