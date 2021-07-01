Dodgers transfer Seager to 60-day IL, add RHP Bobby Wahl
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers transferred infielder Corey Seager to the 60-day injured list on Wednesday.
The move made room for right-hander Bobby Wahl on the 40-man roster.
Seager fractured his right wrist on May 15 against Washington and has missed 40 games since going on the IL the next day. He batted .265 with four homers and 22 RBIs in 37 games before getting hurt. Seager was the MVP of last year’s World Series and NL Championship Series.
The Dodgers claimed Wahl off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers, where he spent parts of three seasons. He is 0-2 with a 7.63 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 17 career appearances for Oakland (2017), the New York Mets (2018) and the Brewers (2020).
This season, Wahl has split time between Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville. He’s allowed a combined 11 runs in 10 1/3 innings, with 11 strikeouts. The 29-year old right-hander is 9-8 with a 3.80 ERA and is 40 for 45 in save opportunities in 172 career minor league games.
Attorney: Woman says Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer assaulted her
LOS ANGELES — Police are investigating an allegation of assault against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and an attorney for the accuser says the woman has obtained a protection order.
Major League Baseball also is looking into the allegation.
“The Dodgers were made aware of the allegations against Trevor Bauer late this afternoon and immediately contacted MLB, which will be handling this matter,” the team said in a statement during its game Tuesday night against San Francisco.
“The Dodgers take any allegations of this nature very seriously, but will have no further comment at this time,” the club said.
The protection order was obtained under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act and was the result of an “assault that took place at the hands of Mr. Bauer” where the woman “suffered severe physical and emotional pain,” attorney Marc Garelick said.
Pasadena police spokesman Lt. Bill Grisafe confirmed that the department is looking into accusations of an assault involving Bauer, but provided no additional details.
TMZ, which first reported the story, said Bauer lives in Pasadena.
Jon Fetterolf, Bauer’s co-agent, disputed the allegations that Bauer committed any nonconsensual violence. He said Bauer met the woman in April, and the two had “a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated” by the woman.
“Her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent, and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications,” Fetterolf said. “Any allegations that the pair’s encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Fetterolf said the woman asked Bauer repeatedly for “rough” sexual encounters, demanding to be “choked out” and slapped in the face.
Fetterolf claimed Bauer and the woman remained friendly in text messages after their encounters. The attorney said Bauer became concerned and confused after the woman told him she had sought medical care for a concussion days after their second and final encounter.
Parker leads WNBA All-Star team that will face US Olympians
NEW YORK — Candace Parker will headline a WNBA All-Star team that will face the U.S. Olympic squad in Las Vegas on July 14.
Parker, who was not chosen for the 2016 Olympic team after helping the U.S. win gold medals in 2008 and 2012, was chosen for her sixth All-Star appearance.
Joining the Chicago forward are her Sky teammates Courtney Vandersloot and Kahleah Copper, who is one of eight players making their All-Star debuts.
Other All-Stars announced Wednesday include Las Vegas players Liz Cambage and Dearica Hamby, who will be playing in their home arena at Mandalay Bay. The Connecticut Sun have a trio of players headed to the game — DeWanna Bonner, Jonquel Jones and Brionna Jones.
New York’s Betnijah Laney, Dallas’ Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally and Atlanta’s Courtney Williams round out the WNBA’s team. All four players are first-time All-Stars.
The WNBA team will be co-coached by Lisa Leslie and Tina Thompson.
That team will face a U.S. squad led by Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, who will be making their fifth Olympic appearance. It’s a record 12th All-Star Game for Bird and 10th for Taurasi — tying her with Tamika Catchings for second most all-time.
Fans, media and players voted in 36 players as part of a pool that the league’s 12 head coaches chose from to compile the WNBA’s All-Star team. Elena Delle Donne, who hasn’t played all season while she recovers from back surgery, was part of that pool thanks to strong fan support. Nneka Ogwumike, who was surprisingly left off the U.S. Olympic team, was also in the 36-player pool, but not chosen by the coaches. She’s been sidelined by a sprained knee since early June.
California school stripped of title over tortilla incident
CORONADO — The governing body for high school sports in California on Wednesday stripped a Southern California high school of its basketball division championship after some of its players threw tortillas at the opposing team, which was from a largely Latino school.
Coronado High School will lose its boys Division 4-A regional championship because of the “degrading and demeaning behavior” following the June 19 division championship game, according to a statement from the California Interscholastic Federation.
At least two students from mostly white Coronado High were captured on video throwing tortillas into the air toward the other team after a 60-57 victory over Orange Glen High School of Escondido.
The incident followed a squabble between coaching staff from both schools. It received national attention and prompted several investigations.
The Coronado Unified School Board voted unanimously to fire coach JD Laaperi following the incident, and district Superintendent Karl Mueller issued a public apology.
A Coronado High alumnus who provided the tortillas to players said throwing them was a tradition at a college he attended, the University of California, Santa Barbara. Luke Serna said he is of half-Mexican descent and that there was “absolutely no racial intent behind that action,” the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.
But the California Interscholastic Federation statement said its state executive director “reiterates that discriminatory and racially insensitive behaviors toward an opponent contravene the principles of education-based athletics.”
“In this instance, there is no doubt the act of throwing tortillas at a predominately Latino team is unacceptable and warrants sanctions,” the statement said.
Mueller said Wednesday the school is reviewing the federation’s sanctions and will decide whether to appeal them.
“We have also retained an outside investigator to thoroughly review the incident, which will guide any additional corrective actions,” Mueller’s statement said.
In addition to vacating the regional championship, the governing board placed Coronado High on probation for the next three school years and said the school’s boys basketball team can’t host postseason contests at the sectional, regional or state level through the 2022-2023 school years.
For all other school sports teams, administrators, athletes, coaches and athletic directors must take a “sportsmanship workshop” before being allowed to host postseason contests, the board said. The workshop must include racial and cultural sensitivity training. And school administrators and athletic directors must undergo “game management training.”
The board also recommended that both schools work together to offer restorative justice opportunities for students.
Indians’ Naylor set for surgery after horrific leg injury
CLEVELAND — Indians outfielder Josh Naylor sustained multiple leg fractures and torn ligaments in his violent collision with rookie second baseman Ernie Clement during a game Sunday in Minnesota.
The team said Naylor visited foot and ankle specialist Dr. Mark Berkowitz at the Cleveland Clinic on Wednesday. Berkowitz confirmed the diagnosis and scheduled surgery for Friday to address the severe injuries.
A more definitive time frame for Naylor’s recovery will be made after the operation, but he’s likely to miss the rest of 2021.
Naylor’s foot got trapped underneath him after he charged in and slammed into Clement while the teammates tried to catch a fly ball in short right field. Upon impact, Naylor was sent sprawling and his lower leg was bent back awkwardly.
The Indians were visibly shaken by Naylor’s injury, the most serious and one of many to affect Cleveland this season.
Clement said it was difficult seeing “one of my brothers” get hurt. Clement, who needed stitches in his chin after the incident, said he was inspired by text messages he got from Naylor on Monday as the Indians bounced back with a 13-5 win over the Detroit Tigers.
The 24-year-old Naylor has been a solid contributor this season for the Indians, who acquired him as part of a six-player trade last year from San Diego.
Naylor played right field and first base and was batting .253 with seven homers and 21 RBIs before getting hurt. Beyond his stats, his aggressive playing style and fiery personality have made him a fan favorite.
Germany coach Joachim Löw’s 15-year tenure ends in regret
BERLIN — Joachim Löw’s 15-year tenure as coach of Germany’s national soccer team is over, and many think it should have ended a long time ago.
The Germans at least advanced from the group stage this time, unlike three years at the World Cup when they were defending champions, but then lost to England 2-0 at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the European Championship.
“I take responsibility for this exit, no ifs or buts,” Löw said Wednesday in his last news conference as Germany coach. “It’s going to take a bit of time to get over this disappointment.”
Löw led Germany to the World Cup title in 2014, and a semifinal appearance at Euro 2016, but his team never recovered from its early exit at the last World Cup.
An attempted reboot after the tournament in Russia failed to yield the desired results. First there was the embarrassing 6-0 loss to Spain last November, and then a 2-1 loss to North Macedonia in World Cup qualifying in March.
Chip Ganassi sells entire NASCAR team to Trackhouse Racing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chip Ganassi sold his NASCAR team to Justin Marks, owner of Trackhouse Racing, and declared Wednesday that he will pull out of the nation’s top stock car series at the end of this season.
Ganassi fields two cars in the Cup Series but will transfer his North Carolina race shop and all its assets to Marks for 2022.
“He made me a great offer that required my attention. The team wasn’t for sale,” Ganassi told The Associated Press.
“I’m not out of racing, I’m just out of NASCAR,” Ganassi said. “I still have an IndyCar team. I still have an IMSA sports car team. I still have a Formula E team. I had an offer that I was required to consider.”
The sale was announced at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, where Ganassi said “if I was trying to sell my team, I would have talked to everybody that was looking for a charter or looking for a team or looking to get involved in the sport. I did not. I talked to one person.”
Marks said he called Ganassi out of the blue to make his pitch.
“I think there’s a lesson here that sometimes you just have to make the call and that’s what I did, I said, ‘I’m in the process right now, we’re at a point in time where I’m trying to identify opportunities to grow in this space and to a create a great future for Trackhouse,’” Marks told AP.
Marks, who drove 22 Xfinity Series races for Ganassi from 2016 through 2018, said the team owner was intrigued.
“He was interested in hearing what I had to say,” Marks said. “I think maybe he didn’t know how serious I was. We had a great conversation that day.”
A pair of charters went for at least $10 million each two weeks ago, but in addition to two charters Marks also gets the Ganassi shop and assets inside the building. Marks declined to discuss terms of the deal, which was completed last week.
Ganassi said NASCAR has had an infusion of new interest from younger owners, citing Marks but also Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan at 23XI Racing. Jeff Gordon last week was given a new role at Hendrick Motorsports that positions the former champion driver to eventually take over NASCAR’s winningest team. Brad Keselowski at the end of this season is expected to move to Roush Fenway Racing in a role that gives him an ownership stake.
AP source: IOC to expand soccer rosters to 22 for Olympics
Olympic soccer rosters will be expanded from 18 players to 22 for the Tokyo Olympics, a person with knowledge of the change told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Teams can include 22 players on squads, but must stay with 18 on team sheets for individual matches, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the change had not been formally announced by the International Olympic Committee.
The change was considered because of the challenges teams faced as a result of the pandemic.
Olympic squads are normally limited to 18 players, including four alternates. At any time during the tournament, teams can make a roster change due to injury — unlike in the World Cup, when rosters are frozen after the first match. However, World Cup rosters can include 23 players.
Carlisle brings optimistic vision back to Pacers bench
INDIANAPOLIS — Rick Carlisle chose the Indiana Pacers for many reasons.
He enjoyed his first two stints in Indianapolis, already had strong relationships with team owner Herb Simon and president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard and thought the roster was a good fit for his coaching style.
The Pacers appreciated something else — Carlisle’s championship resume. On Wednesday, nearly a full week after Pritchard hired him, Carlisle mapped out his vision for the Pacers.
“This is my kind of team. As I look at the roster and as I’ve talked to all these guys, I have an even greater feeling that it’s a group of guys I will have a blast working with,” he said. “I like the way they’re talking. We’re going to find a way to play better defense and we’ve got to get back to the playoffs and win in the playoffs.”
For the 61-year-old Carlisle, it’s essentially a homecoming.
Before spending 13 seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, going 555-478 and winning the NBA championship in 2010-11, Carlisle had already made two stops in Indiana. First, he was Larry Bird’s assistant coach during the most successful three-year run in franchise history. Then he returned in 2003 for four seasons as head coach, a tenure best remembered for a brawl during a game at Detroit and the ensuing suspensions that took the Pacers out of title contention.
Four times during those seven seasons, Carlisle helped the Pacers reach the Eastern Conference finals.
AP source: Saints’ Ramczyk agrees to 5-year, $96M extension
NEW ORLEANS — Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, who once quit football during college to pursue a career in welding, has agreed to a five-year contract extension making him one of the highest-paid offensive linemen in the NFL.
“It’s a huge relief,” Ramczyk said on a video conference call hosted by the Saints after he’d agreed to his new contract. “Extremely happy with how everything played out.”
The new contract for the 2019 All-Pro selection is worth up to $96 million, a person with knowledge of the situation said.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday because financial terms have not been announced. The person said the extension, which was first reported by ESPN, guarantees Ramczyk $60 million.
While the 6-foot-6, 314-pound Ramczyk did not discuss specifics about financial terms, he acknowledged that it represented one of the most lucrative contracts yet for an NFL right tackle.
“Obviously, it’s awesome. But at the end of the day, I’m going to go out and do what I always do,” Ramczyk said. “I’m still me. I’m still going to be the same guy, same work ethic.”
Ramczyk was a late first-round draft choice out of Wisconsin in 2017, five years after he quit football at Division II Winona State and enrolled at Mid-State Technical College with intentions of becoming a welder.
Mets reliever Betances having season-ending shoulder surgery
ATLANTA — New York Mets reliever Dellin Betances will have surgery on his right shoulder and miss the remainder of the year after pitching just once this season.
Betances gave up one run in one inning against Philadelphia on April 7 and was placed on the 60-day injured list the next day with a right shoulder impingement.
Mets manager Luis Rojas said Wednesday that Betances “has been playing with some shoulder pain.” Betances had a 19.24 ERA with two minor league teams in his rehabilitation assignments.
“He’s always a good presence for your bullpen and from an experience standpoint pitching in New York, it’s always an asset,” Rojas said. “It’s unfortunate to hear about this.”
The 33-year-old Betances was a four-time All-Star with the Yankees. He pitched only once in 2019 because of injuries, then signed a $10.5 million, one-year deal with the Mets that included a player option.
Betances was 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA in 15 games with the Mets in 2020. He exercised his option for a $6 million deal this year, but again was beset by a significant injury.
Fired Mets GM Porter suspended by MLB through 2022 season
NEW YORK — Fired New York Mets general manager Jared Porter was suspended by Major League Baseball through at least the end of the 2022 regular season following an investigation that began after a report that he sent sexually explicit text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while he was working for the Chicago Cubs.
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the discipline Wednesday without saying specifically what the investigation had found.
“My office has completed its investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct by Jared Porter,” Manfred said in a statement. “Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Porter violated MLB’s policies, and that placement on the ineligible list is warranted.”
Porter is eligible to apply for reinstatement after the final game of the 2022 regular season, a timetable that could allow him to apply for front-office openings that October.
Porter was fired by the Mets on Jan. 19, about nine hours after ESPN reported that he sent dozens of unanswered texts to the woman, including a picture of “an erect, naked penis.” ESPN said it obtained a copy of the text history, and some of the messages and photos Porter sent were displayed in the report online.
Porter was fired by the team for cause, and MLB started its investigation.
Canadian boxer Bujold wins appeal to compete at Tokyo Games
TORONTO — Canadian boxer Mandy Bujold looks forward to the day when she can tell her daughter that she got in the Olympic ring with sport’s highest court — and won.
The 11-time national flyweight champion has won her appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, allowing her to compete in the Tokyo Olympics. The CAS ruled Wednesday that the International Olympic Committee’s boxing task force must include an accommodation for women who were pregnant or postpartum during the qualifying period.
“Years down the road, I’m going to have a conversation with my daughter about this stage in my boxing career, I’m now going to be able to tell her that I took time off to become a mom and came back a stronger, better woman and proved that you can have a family and be an Olympian,” Bujold told The Canadian Press. “This decision has impacted not only my future, but also the future generation of young girls.”
Bujold appealed to the CAS after her qualifying tournament in Argentina was scrapped due to COVID-19.
Semenya fails to reach Olympic qualifying time for 5,000
LIEGE, Belgium — Caster Semenya failed in her bid to achieve the qualifying time for the 5,000 meters at the Tokyo Olympics during a meet in Belgium on Wednesday.
Semenya was taking part in a race at Liege which was held after an Olympic qualifying deadline of June 29 had already expired. The South African athlete finished in fourth place with a time of 15 minutes, 50.12 seconds, meeting organizers said, falling short of her target of 15:10.00.
The two-time Olympic champion has been barred from defending her 800-meter title and from running in events from 400 meters to one mile at top track meets under World Athletics’ testosterone rules. She has refused to bow to those rules and take medication to lower her natural testosterone levels, calling the regulations unfair and discriminatory.
She can now only run in the 100 and 200 meters, or in long-distance races. All of those events are unfamiliar to her.
Semenya hasn’t given up on getting the rules overturned in court. She said in February she was challenging the testosterone policy at the European Court of Human Rights in her third legal appeal. Semenya has previously lost court cases against World Athletics at the Court of Arbitration for Sport and at the Swiss supreme court. No date has been set for her case at the human rights court but it’s unlikely it would be heard before the Tokyo Games open on July 23.
Breastfeeding Olympians allowed to bring babies to Tokyo
TORONTO — Canadian basketball player Kim Gaucher, who is breastfeeding her infant daughter, has won in her quest to bring the baby to the Tokyo Olympics, which she called “the right decision for women in sports.”
The International Olympic Committee announced Wednesday that nursing mothers will now be allowed to bring their babies to Tokyo. The move comes after Gaucher made an emotional plea via Instagram to have 3-month-old Sophie travel with her to the Games.
Gaucher, a 37-year-old from Mission, British Columbia, said the IOC was forcing her to make a tough choice: skip the Olympics or spend 28 days in Tokyo without her daughter.
“We very much welcome the fact that so many mothers are able to continue to compete at the highest level, including at the Olympic Games,” the IOC said in a statement. “We are very pleased to hear that the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee has found a special solution regarding the entry to Japan for mothers who are breastfeeding and their young children.”
Gaucher said she heard the news from her husband Wednesday morning as she was at training camp in Florida.
“I’m incredibly happy and very thankful for all the people who fought for this and helped out with this,” she said. “There can be moments of frustration, but I think women’s sports is evolving and sometimes it takes a little bit of time for everyone to get on the same page. I’m happy that this decision has been made. The right decision for women in sports and we can move forward.”
The IOC had stipulated that no family could travel to Tokyo due to COVID-19 restrictions, but Gaucher pointed out that international media and sponsors may travel to Tokyo and a capped number of Japanese spectators will be allowed in venues.
“Japanese fans are going to be in attendance, the arenas are going to be half full, but I will not have access to my daughter?” Gaucher said in her video. “We’ve tried appeals. Everyone says they’re on board, but nobody can do anything. Let’s see if we can make a difference. It’s 2021. Let’s make working moms normal.”
The new policy affects other athletes who have qualified for Tokyo, including U.S. soccer star Alex Morgan, whose daughter, Charlie, was born in May 2020 and has been able to accompany her mother on the road.
