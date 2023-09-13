Ohtani misses 9th straight game for Angels dealing with oblique strain
SEATTLE — Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani was out of the lineup for his ninth straight game Tuesday as he continues to deal with a right oblique strain.
Angels manager Phil Nevin said he’s moving forward with the idea that the lineup will be absent Ohtani’s name until he says he’s ready to go.
“He’s going to come in and tell me one day he’s ready to play and he’s then he’ll play,” Nevin said.
Ohtani was originally in the lineup for Monday’s series opener in Seattle, but after going through his pregame workout was scratched. Nevin said the earliest they would likely consider getting Ohtani back in the lineup would be Friday when the Angels open a series at home against Detroit.
But Nevin said that if Ohtani walked in the clubhouse before Wednesday’s day game in Seattle and said he was ready there’d be a discussion about putting him back in the lineup.
“When he’s ready to play, when he feels comfortable swinging then he’s going to play,” Nevin said “I get the frustration. I mean, I write his name down, it looks a lot better. I don’t care who’s on your team. I know fans come to see him, especially when we’re at home. And I get that frustration.”
Ohtani got hurt during batting practice before the Angels’ 6-3 loss to Baltimore early last week.
Ohtani already has been shut down for the season as a pitcher. He is likely headed for some sort of procedure to address a ligament tear in his pitching elbow.
Ohtani is eligible for free agency after this season. He is batting .304 with 44 homers, 95 RBIs and 20 steals. He also is 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts on the mound, making a strong bid for his second AL MVP award in three seasons.
Padres shut down starter Yu Darvish for the season due to persistent elbow injury
LOS ANGELES — Yu Darvish won’t pitch again for the San Diego Padres this season due to a stress reaction in his elbow.
Darvish and the Padres confirmed the decision to shut down the veteran right-hander Tuesday night before San Diego faced the NL West-leading Dodgers.
Darvish went 8-10 with a 4.56 ERA across 24 starts this season after agreeing in February to a six-year, $108 million contract through 2028. The 37-year-old hasn’t pitched since Aug. 25, and the Padres ultimately decided it wasn’t worth attempting to squeeze a few more starts out of the five-time All-Star in their disappointing season.
Darvish won’t throw for the next six weeks. He will be re-evaluated after the rest, and that will determine whether he must consider surgery, he said.
After the Padres shut down Darvish last month, an examination revealed a bone spur in his elbow. He got a cortisone injection in hopes of feeling good enough to pitch in September, but his elbow is still sore.
Darvish won 16 games for San Diego last year before performing well in the postseason during the Padres’ run to the NLCS. He earned his 100th career victory this June.
US routs Oman 4-0 in exhibition as Balogun, Aaronson and Pepi score
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Folarin Balogun scored in the 13th minute, Brenden Aaronson converted a free kick in the 60th and Ricardo Pepi got a goal in the 79th to lead the United States over Oman 4-0 in an exhibition Tuesday night for a two-game sweep of the Americans’ first matches in Gregg Berhalter’s return as coach.
Khalid Al-Braiki added an own goal in the 81st when he deflected in a cross by defender Kevin Paredes, who had entered two minutes earlier in his U.S. debut.
Berhalter was hired after the failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and led the Americans to the second round of last year’s tournament, where they lost to the Netherlands 3-1. He was replaced by interim coaches while the U.S. Soccer Federation investigated a domestic violence accusation brought to its attention by the Reyna family, then was rehired.
The 11th-ranked U.S. has an automatic berth for 2026 as a co-host of the 48-nation tournament, No. 73 Oman has never qualified for soccer’s top tournament.
Next up for the Americans are exhibitions against Germany on Oct. 14 at East Hartford, Connecticut, and three days later against Ghana in Nashville, Tenn.
Aaron Rodgers’ injury means the Packers won’t get a first-round pick from Jets in next year’s draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ torn left Achilles tendon is costing his former team a chance at an extra first-round pick in next year’s draft.
That’s because the four-time MVP’s inability to play will cost the Green Bay Packers a first-round draft pick.
Part of the package the Jets used to acquire Rodgers included compensation in the 2024 draft. Under the terms of the deal, the Packers would get a 2024 first-round pick only if Rodgers played 65% of the Jets’ snaps during the 2023 season.
Now that Rodgers’ season is likely over, the Packers will get a second-round pick instead.
Rodgers had taken just his fourth regular-season snap for the Jets when he was brought down by Buffalo’s Leonard Floyd during New York’s 22-16 overtime victory over the Bills. An MRI on Tuesday confirmed Rodgers has a torn Achilles tendon, a person told The Associated Press while speaking on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced it.
In the trade that brought Rodgers and a 2023 fifth-round draft pick to the Jets, the Packers acquired a second-round pick (No. 42 overall) and a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft as well as the conditional selection in 2024. The Packers and Jets also swapped 2023 first-round picks, with Green Bay selecting 13th overall and the Jets picking 15th.
Panel finds no single factor in horse deaths at Churchill Downs
Horse racing’s federally created oversight panel found no single cause of death among 12 horses at Churchill Downs this spring, but recommends further action and analysis to mitigate risk at the home of the Kentucky Derby, according to a report released Tuesday.
The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) report also suggested improved veterinary screening and the creation of a blue-ribbon committee to study synthetic surface options throughout the sport.
The report comes two days before the start of Churchill Downs’ fall September meet and follows the June 7 suspension of racing to conduct an internal safety review. The spring meet was shifted to Ellis Park in western Kentucky.
That move came in the aftermath of seven horse deaths in the days leading up to the 149th Derby on May 6 — including two on the undercard — and five more in the weeks afterward. HISA immediately convened an emergency summit and recommended pausing the meet after consulting industry experts, veterinarians and trainers.
Though Tuesday’s report determined there was no single factor in any of the areas, HISA CEO Lisa Lazarus said on a subsequent Zoom call the investigation revealed a multitude of factors.
“Because of that, we need a multifaceted and a multipronged response,” said Lazarus, adding that “horses dying is not okay.”
“We have a really significant and real opportunity to tackle all of those factors and make real progress. If you look historically and kind of where we’ve been and where we are now. We have been making progress repeatedly over the years, but we just need to do better and make more progress faster.”
Ohio State coach Ryan Day says Kyle McCord will be starting quarterback going forward
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State coach Ryan Day said Kyle McCord will remain the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, finally committing to the third-year player after two games where he received most of the playing time.
Day has refrained from naming a definitive starter after McCord and Devin Brown competed throughout the offseason to replace C.J. Stroud.
“We decided that Kyle is going to be the starter,” Day told reporters. “We’re going to go ahead and make that distinction.”
McCord has thrown for 497 yards, three touchdowns and interception for the sixth-ranked Buckeyes (2-0).
Brown is 8 for 16 in two games against Indiana and Youngstown State.
Former No. 1 tennis player Simona Halep gets 4-year ban in doping case
LONDON — Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has been suspended from professional tennis for four years for doping violations, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Tuesday.
The 31-year-old Romanian “committed intentional anti-doping rule violations “ by failing a drug test during the 2022 U.S. Open and for irregularities in her Athlete Biological Passport, the ITIA said.
Halep, who plans to appeal the ruling, had been provisionally suspended since October 2022. The four-year ban will run to Oct. 6, 2026.
Halep reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings in 2017. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, a year after winning the French Open.
Halep, who had blamed contaminated nutritional supplements, plans to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
“I am continuing to train and do everything in my power to clear my name of these false allegations and return to the court,” Halep said in a statement.
She said she also will “pursue all legal remedies against the supplement company in question.”
The ITIA’s tribunal heard from Halep and her expert scientific witnesses but concluded that the player committed both offenses.
Interim US coach Twila Kilgore’s first roster looks a lot like the team that played in the World Cup
The U.S. women’s national team will look a lot like the squad that played in the World Cup when it takes the field for a pair of exhibition games this month that will serve as send-off matches for retiring players Julie Ertz and Megan Rapinoe.
Interim coach Twila Kilgore’s first roster includes forwards Jaedyn Shaw and Mia Fishel, who have not played for the national team before. All the players who went to the World Cup are on the squad, except for Sophia Smith and Kristie Mewis, who are both nursing injuries.
Kilgore was named interim coach last month when Vlatko Andonovski stepped down following the U.S. team’s elimination from the Women’s World Cup. Kilgore was an assistant under Andonovski.
The U.S. will play South Africa on Sept. 21 at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati and on Sept. 24 at Chicago’s Soldier Field.
The match in Cincinnati will be the final international appearance for Ertz, who earlier announced her retirement. Megan Rapinoe will play in her final match for the national team in Chicago.
The United States went into the World Cup as the two-time defending champions but the team was bounced from the tournament in the Round of 16 by Sweden. It was the Americans’ earliest-ever elimination from a World Cup.
“As we continue the search for our new head coach, we felt it was best to call up all of the World Cup players who are fit to play, while also bringing in some players that we believe can help us moving forward as we start our preparations for the Olympics next year,” said U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker.
The United States has already qualified for the Paris Games.
Ex-NFL Media journalist sues the league, alleging long-standing institutional discrimination
A former NFL Media journalist is accusing the league of refusing to address what he calls long-standing institutional discrimination and said his contract was not renewed because he repeatedly voiced concerns regarding equity and racial injustice.
In making his allegations in a discrimination and retaliation lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in New York City, Jim Trotter also cited Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula as making racially insensitive comments. Trotter said the concerns he raised with league executives, including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, regarding those comments and the lack of diversity among NFL Media employees fell on deaf ears.
“The NFL has claimed it wants to be held accountable regarding diversity, equity and inclusion. I tried to do so, and it cost me my job,” Trotter said in a statement released by his law firm, Wigdor. “I’m filing this lawsuit because I can’t complain about things that are wrong if I’m unwilling to fight for what is right.”
Trotter is Black and now works for The Athletic after previously being a reporter for the NFL Network, before his contract was not renewed in March.
The NFL issued a statement disputing Trotter’s allegations.
NCAA troubled by UNC criticism of handling of Walker waiver, says committee members received threats
The NCAA Board of Directors said Tuesday it was “troubled” by North Carolina’s public criticism of the decision to deny an eligibility waiver to Tar Heels transfer receiver Tez Walker, adding that some committee members have received threats of violence.
The statement comes less than a week after North Carolina said the NCAA had denied appeal efforts for immediate eligibility for Walker, an announcement that included pointed criticism from both Tar Heels coach Mack Brown and athletic director Bubba Cunningham.
In his statement, Brown said he had “lost all faith” in the NCAA’s ability to govern college football, then ended by saying: “Shame on you, NCAA. SHAME ON YOU!”
“Those comments directly contradict what we and our fellow Division I members and coaches called for vociferously – including UNC’s own football coach,” said the statement from Georgia President Jere Morehead, the DI board chairman, and Evansville president Christopher Pietruszkiewicz, the vice chairman. “We are a membership organization, and rather than pursue a public relations campaign that can contribute to a charged environment for our peers who volunteer on committees, we encourage members to use established and agreed upon procedures to voice concerns and propose and adopt rule or policy changes if they are dissatisfied.”
The NCAA said its national office in Indianapolis was coordinating with law enforcement to deal with possibly criminal threats against committee members. NCAA regulatory committees are comprised of administrators from the association’s more than 1,100 member schools.
NCAA rules allow players to transfer without sitting out a year once while they are undergraduates. Because Walker has transferred twice, he needed a waiver to play this season.
Bull riding star J.B. Mauney announces retirement, week after breaking neck in Lewiston Roundup
LEWISTON, Idaho — Bull riding star J.B. Mauney announced his retirement Tuesday, a week after breaking his neck in the Lewiston Roundup.
The 36-year-old Mauney, from Charlotte, North Carolina, said on Instagram he had surgery at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston that required the removal of a disk.
“Surgery went great, and I would like to thank everyone ... for taking care of me,” Mauney wrote. “Unfortunately with the surgery, it ended my bull riding career. Just wanted to let everyone know that I’m OK and now on the road to recovery!”
Mauney was hurt when he landed on his head after being bucked off by Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics’ Arctic Assassin in Lewiston at an Xtreme Bulls event. He won PBR world championships in 2013 and 2015.
”(This) is not the way I wanted to go out but everything happens for a reason,” Mauney wrote.
NCAA rejects Iowa defensive lineman Noah Shannon’s appeal of season-long suspension for gambling
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The NCAA has denied Iowa defensive lineman Noah Shannon’s appeal of his season-long suspension for his involvement in sports wagering, coach Kirk Ferentz announced Tuesday.
Shannon has not been charged in the state’s criminal investigation of illegal sports wagering by athletes at No. 25 Iowa and Iowa State. The senior from Aurora, Illinois, has started 28 games and came out of spring listed No. 1 at left defensive tackle.
“I am incredibly disappointed by the NCAA’s decision this weekend,” Ferentz said. “Noah is an exceptional person who has been a great leader on and off the field for our program over the last five years. While we will certainly miss him on the field, I am grateful that Noah has chosen to remain a part of our program as he prepares for the next step of his journey.”
Ferentz said last month that Shannon made at least one wager on an event involving a Hawkeyes team in another sport, which is an NCAA violation punishable by a permanent loss of eligibility. Ferentz said then that Shannon had done “nothing criminal” and that the full-season suspension was harsh.
Revolution make additional coaching staff changes in aftermath of Bruce Arena’s abrupt resignation
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Revolution have made additional changes to their coaching staff following last week’s abrupt resignation of longtime coach Bruce Arena after he was placed on administrative leave by Major League Soccer because of allegations he made insensitive and inappropriate remarks.
The team announced Tuesday night that Clint Peay, who had been serving as coach of New England’s reserve MLS Next Pro Revolution II team since 2019, has been elevated to interim head coach of the MLS club. Arena’s longtime assistant Richie Williams was originally given the interim title after Arena was placed on leave last month. Arena quit his post on Saturday.
In a news conference earlier Tuesday, Williams said the team had asked him to remain interim head coach until the end of the season.
“That’s where my focus is right now,” Williams said.
Williams’ comments came after a team-wide meeting earlier in the day. It’s unclear what prompted the additional changes to the coaching staff. The team’s statement did not mention if Williams will have any continued role with the Revolution.
Oklahoma City mayor unveils plan for $900M arena to keep NBA’s Thunder through 2050
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt unveiled a proposal Tuesday for a new $900 million downtown arena that would keep the NBA’s Thunder in the city through at least 2050 if approved by voters.
The plan released released by city officials calls for the continuation of a 1% sales tax for six years, $70 million from an existing sales tax approved by voters in 2019 for upgrades to the current arena, and a $50 million contribution from the Thunder ownership group. The deal calls for at least $900 million to be spent constructing the new arena.
According to a city press release, the proposal will be presented to the nine-member Oklahoma City Council on Sept. 26. A majority of the council would need to approve a call for a Dec. 12 citywide election, where voters would decide the plan’s fate.
If approved, Holt says the Thunder will play in the new arena for at least 25 years. The goal is for the new arena to open in time for the 2029-2030 NBA season.
David Stearns agrees to become Mets president of baseball operations, according to reports
NEW YORK — David Stearns has agreed to become president of baseball operations for the underperforming New York Mets, according to several reports.
The 38-year-old will serve under owner Steve Cohen and above general manager Billy Eppler, the reports said Tuesday. Stearns led the Milwaukee Brewers’ baseball operations department from September of 2015 through the 2022 season before stepping down and moving into an advisory role.
Mets manager Buck Showalter, who is concluding the second season of a three-year contract, said Tuesday he was not thinking about the impact Stearns’ hiring could have on his job status. Brewers manager Craig Counsell is unsigned beyond this season, though he was hired by Stearns’ predecessor, Doug Melvin.
NHL and NHLPA are now planning to hold a scaled-down World Cup of Hockey in February 2025
HENDERSON, Nev. — If a World Cup of Hockey materializes in the near future, it won’t be a traditional international tournament like the Olympics.
The NHL and NHL Players’ Association are still planning to host a World Cup in February 2025, though the sides have scaled back what they think they can do given the timeframe and uncertainty regarding Russian players. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly wouldn’t reveal specific ideas being considered other than to say it won’t be a “typical” World Cup of eight national teams playing over the course of 16 days.
“We’re focused on an alternative type of tournament that leverages kind of the unique internationality of our sport,” Daly said Tuesday at the NHL/NHLPA Player Media Tour. “And so that’s the process we’re in now working with the Players’ Association really to design something that we can plug into February of ’25.”
The initial hope was to stage the World Cup in 2024, but Russia’s war in Ukraine and some federations’ objections to Russian players taking part were among the issues that scuttled that plan. The aim is still for 2025, which would come a year before the Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina, Italy.
Houston Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. fractured girlfriend’s vertebra in NYC assault, prosecutors say
NEW YORK — Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr.’s alleged attack on his girlfriend in a New York City hotel room left the woman with a fractured neck vertebra and a deep cut above her right eye, prosecutors revealed at his arraignment Tuesday.
Porter, 23, pleaded not guilty to felony assault and strangulation charges in connection with the incident early Monday at the Millennium Hilton near the United Nations in Manhattan. Prosecutors said he didn’t stop until his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, ran out into the hallway covered in blood.
The NBA star, who had been in police custody since his arrest around 6:45 a.m. Monday, was released after posting bail, which was set at $75,000 cash or $100,000 bond. He was also ordered to stay away from Gondrezick.
“This is a serious domestic violence case,” Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Mirah Curzer said in court.
According to Curzer, Porter has a history of abusing Gondrezick, including an incident in which he rammed his car into hers.
Porter is due back in court in Manhattan on Oct. 16. The Rockets are scheduled to play a preseason game that day in San Antonio, with their regular season tipping off about two weeks later.
A message seeking comment was left with Porter’s lawyer.
In a statement Monday, the Rockets said: “We are in the process of gathering information surrounding the matter involving Kevin Porter Jr. We have no further comment at this time.”
According to a criminal complaint, Gondrezick told police that Porter punched her repeatedly in the face with a closed fist, causing an inches-long gash above the right eye, bruising and substantial pain to her face.
Gondrezick, 26, said Porter also wrapped his hands around her neck and strangled her, causing her to have difficulty breathing, redness and bruising to her neck, and loss of motion to her left arm.
Italy beats Ukraine in key Euro 2024 qualifier. Spain wins big and Romania fans’ chants stop game
European champion Italy took a big step Tuesday toward being able to defend its title. Spain and Belgium won easily on their path to Euro 2024. Sweden looks like it’s failing to qualify for the first time in 28 years.
Romania and Kosovo managed to finish a game that risked being abandoned. Political pro-Serbia chants by home fans in Bucharest forced a 45-minute delay in the first half and players were taken back to their locker rooms.
After Romania risked forfeiting the game as a 3-0 loss, late goals earned a 2-0 win though the national federation now faces punishment in a UEFA disciplinary case.
The highest-stakes game of the evening saw Italy secure a vital 2-1 win over Ukraine in what shapes as a tight race to finish second in the group led by England.
Two first-half goals by Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi in his home stadium at San Siro gave new coach Luciano Spalletti a first win after a tension-filled draw at North Macedonia on Saturday.
Italy’s improved and more energetic performance survived Ukraine forward Andriy Yarmolenko cutting the lead before halftime.
Italy and Ukraine are tied on seven points — with North Macedonia, which beat Malta 2-0 but has the toughest schedule — trailing six behind England, who Spalletti’s team must face at Wembley Stadium next month.
Argentina beats altitude and Bolivia 3-0 in World Cup qualifier despite no Messi
LA PAZ, Bolivia — Argentina expected a tough battle in the altitude of La Paz. The World Cup champion’s climb appeared even steeper with Lionel Messi out of the lineup.
Argentina still beat Bolivia 3-0 on Tuesday in its second match of the qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup.
It’s now two for two in qualifiers for coach Lionel Scaloni’s team, which was led by veteran Ángel Di María and a strong midfield.
Uruguay had the chance to join Argentina atop the standings table, but lost 2-1 at Ecuador. The Ecuadorians now have moved back to zero; they started the tournament at -3 after having three points deducted by FIFA for the falsification of birth information of defender Byron Castillo, who is of Colombian origin.
Chile was hosting Colombia and Brazil was playing Peru later Tuesday. Brazil and Colombia are also coming off wins in their opening games.
The 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada is expanding to a 48-team format. The top six teams in South America will secure a direct spot. The seventh-place team will contest an intercontinental playoff for a berth.
Humbert beats Wawrinka to help France top Switzerland at Davis Cup Finals
MANCHESTER, England — Ugo Humbert beat Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 6-4 to help France get off to a winning start against Switzerland in the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals on Tuesday.
Humbert’s victory gave France an unassailable lead after Adrian Mannarino defeated Dominic Stricker 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in Group B play.
The doubles pairing of Nicola Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin sealed the 3-0 French victory by beating Marc-Andrea Huesler and Wawrinka 6-2, 6-2.
Australia and Britain square off in Group B on Wednesday in Manchester.
Laslo Djere and Dusan Lajovic won singles matches in Serbia’s 3-0 victory over South Korea in Group C at Valencia — with Spain and the Czech Republic next playing in the Spanish city.
In Group A, Chile defeated Sweden 3-0 behind singles victories by Cristian Garin and Nicolas Jarry. Defending champion Canada and Italy are also in the group.
