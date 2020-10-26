Musovski, Vela score in LAFC’s 2-0 victory over Galaxy
LOS ANGELES — Danny Musovski and Carlos Vela scored second-half goals and Los Angeles FC beat the 10-man LA Galaxy 2-0 on Sunday.
LAFC improved to 8-7-4 to move into fourth place in the Western Conference. The last-place Galaxy dropped to 5-10-3.
The Galaxy went down a man in the 22nd minute when Giancarlo Gonzalez was given a straight red card for bring down Diego Rossi. A penalty kick and yellow card were originally called, but it was changed after a video review.
Musovski opened the scoring in the 58th minute with a chip over goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann. Vela, retuning from a knee injury, entered in the 70th and scored in extra time.
Misty, drizzling day postpones Cup race in Texas on Lap 52
FORT WORTH, Texas — NASCAR’s Cup playoff race in Texas was postponed Sunday night after 52 laps on a misty day that slowly deteriorated to drizzle while it never actually rained before the event was called off.
The delay was just over four hours, and the restart planned for Monday morning. But the forecast isn’t promising with a 90% chance of rain overnight and the forecast high temperature barely reaching 50 degrees.
The pandemic-reduced crowd watched Clint Bowyer emerge as the leader with Jimmie Johnson second in the last Texas race as full-time drivers for both veterans.
The cars kept running for eight laps after the weather caution first came out as jet dryers circled the track. The cars sat uncovered on pit road for about half and hour before the tarps came out and the drivers and crews headed for cover.
Martin Truex Jr. was moved to the back of the field because of an illegal spoiler, and crew chief James Small was ejected. But Truex, also fined $35,000 and docked 20 points in a blow to his championship outlook, was all the way up to fifth when the race was stopped.
McDonald celebrates 28th birthday with first LPGA Tour win
GREENSBORO, Ga. — Ally McDonald celebrated her birthday with her first LPGA Tour victory.
“It’s the best birthday present ever,” McDonald.
The 28-year-old from Mississippi held off Danielle Kang by a stroke Sunday in the LPGA Drive On Championship-Lake Reynolds Oconee. McDonald closed with a 3-under 69 for a 16-under 272 total on the Great Waters Course. Kang birdied the par-5 18th for a 68.
“I’ve never doubted my ability, but I’ve definitely questioned whether I would be able to win out here,” McDonald said. “It’s really hard to win out here. So, I’ve just really hung in there and tried to stick to my process since Day 1. That was able to get me in the winner’s circle today. I’m really thankful.”
McDonald birdied the first three holes on the back nine, dropped a stroke on 14, birdied 16, bogeyed 17 and parred the par-5 18th. Kang birdied Nos. 12, 13 and 14 to pull within a stroke, but bogeyed the 15th.
Kang won back-to-back events in Ohio in the summer, leads the Race to CME Globe and, at No. 5 in the world, was the top-ranked player in the field.
AP source: NFL fines Titans $350,000 for COVID-19 outbreak
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The NFL has fined the Tennessee Titans $350,000 for violating protocols leading to the league’s first COVID-19 outbreak during the season, a person familiar with the discipline told The Associated Press.
The Titans had 24 people, including 13 players, test positive for COVID-19 between Sept. 24 and Oct. 11. The outbreak led the NFL to postpone two Tennessee games and the rescheduling of a game against Pittsburgh from Oct. 4 to Sunday and the second against Buffalo from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13.
The NFL and its players association sent officials, including infectious disease experts, to Nashville where they reviewed video and interviewed players, coaches and other personnel.
But the NFL found the Titans failed to wear masks at all times and were “insufficiently clear” to players about not meeting or working out once the facility closed. That kept the loss of draft picks or a forfeit out of the possible punishments.
That led to the fine, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the NFL nor the Titans have commented on league discipline connected with the outbreak.
Newgarden wins IndyCar finale but can’t deny Dixon 6th title
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Scott Dixon controlled his own fate and simply needed a smooth Sunday drive to win a sixth IndyCar championship.
He was a tactician as he followed Josef Newgarden around the streets of downtown St. Petersburg. So long as he kept Newgarden in his sight, Dixon would yank the crown away from the American and add another milestone to his illustrious career.
Newgarden won the season finale, using a spectacular two-car pass for the lead in a valiant effort to win a second consecutive title. Winning was not enough, though, to deny Dixon his coronation.
Dixon stealthily finished third in an easy drive to another title.
“They just shadowed us all day, it was the smart play,” said Newgarden, who admitted his shot at the title was so slim it spoiled his mood the entire weekend.
Dixon was already looking forward to the next goal: A.J. Foyt’s record seven titles.
“Six is good. Seven sounds better,” Dixon said. “That’s obviously going to be the goal. But it’s tough, as you can see from the competition, even if you mess up just a little bit.
“Just have a smooth race, and that’s what we did. Credit to Josef, he drove a hell of a race there and put us under a lot of pressure.”
The 40-year-old New Zelander has won all six titles with Chip Ganassi Racing. Dixon has won two of the last three championships, a run interrupted last year when Newgarden won his second title.
Newgarden tied Dixon with his series-best fourth win of the season but Newgarden was in too large of a hole to catch his rival. Although Dixon at one time led the standings by 117 points, the final margin was a mere 16 points over Newgarden.
Creed gets in Truck series final 4 with victory in Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas — Sheldon Creed qualified for the championship round of the NASCAR Truck series by winning the two-lap shootout to end a wild finish at Texas on Sunday.
Creed’s series-leading fourth win put him in the championship finale at Phoenix alongside Brett Moffitt, who qualified with last week’s win at Kansas.
The green-white-checkered finish was set up when playoff contender Ben Rhodes clipped non-contender Christian Eckes with both in the top five with two laps to go. The contact sent Eckes spinning into the wall and left Rhodes with enough damage that he dropped to 20th.
Creed led the most laps, and the rest of the way after a pair of drivers outside the title chase tangled while leading with 20 laps to go. Stewart Friesen had just passed Creed when Johnny Sauter tried to pass him low. They collided side-by-side in Turn 2 and drifted into the outside wall together.
Austin Hill and Zane Smith took second and third, and are the other two under the cutline with one qualifying race remaining at Martinsville on Friday.
Schumacher takes NHRA SpringNationals for 85th Top Fuel win
BAYTOWN, Texas — Top Fuel victory leader Tony Schumacher won for the first time in more than two years Sunday in the Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals at Houston Raceway Park.
The eight-time season champion pushed his victory record to 85, beating points leader and defending series champion Steve Torrence with a 3.669-second run at 330.63 mph, Torrence had a 3.687 at 330.07.
“I’m super proud and I’m so happy for my guys,” Schumacher said. “I’ve done this and lived these moments, and been part of some cool stuff, and these guys were able to dig deep. That final round, those are epic battles. You’ve got two badass teams battling it out and it was the best race we’ve seen all year. It was a team effort and everybody did a great job.”
Tommy Johnson Jr. won in Funny Car, Aaron Stanfield in Pro Stock and Eddie Krawiec in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the 10th of 11 races in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season. The finale is next weekend at Las Vegas.
Johnson stayed in title contention and extended Don Schumacher Racing’s Funny Car winning streak to 13, beating Ron Capps with a 3.929 at 321.04 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. He won for the third time this season and 22nd overall.
Stanfield raced to his first Pro Stock win, topping Jeg Coughlin Jr. with a 6.535 at 211.03 in a Chevrolet Camaro.
Krawiec won for the first time in more than two years, edging Ryan Oehler for his 48th victory. Krawiec had a 6.801 at 198.61 on a Harley-Davidson.
Zverev beats Schwartzman 6-2, 6-1 for another Cologne title
COLOGNE, Germany — Alexander Zverev made it back-to-back ATP Tour titles on Sunday when he beat Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-1 in the final of the Cologne Championship.
Zverev hit nine aces, saved the only break point he faced and converted five of his own to beat the French Open semifinalist. The first set was over in 38 minutes, the second in just 33.
“It’s getting better. I’ll be back to my best form soon,” Zverev said, referring to problems with his hip. “I didn’t know two days ago if I could finish the tournament. I’m happy I didn’t give up.”
It’s Zverev’s 13th title overall, and the third time the U.S. Open finalist has won back-to-back titles after wins in Washington and Montreal in August 2017, and Munich and Madrid the previous May.
The German got the better of Felix Auger-Aliassime to win last week’s Cologne Indoors final for his 12th title. The tournaments were both at the same venue and were added to the tour as late replacements during the coronavirus pandemic.
Only 250 people including players, tournament officials, spectators and journalists were allowed at Sunday’s final due to restrictions to contain the coronavirus.
It’s unclear if there will be another competition in Cologne next year.
“I hope the ATP will establish a tournament here in the long term,” Zverev said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.