AUX rosters set for Series Two
ROSEMONT, Ill. — Captains Aubrey Leach, Nadia Taylor and Andrea Filler selected their teams for the second series of the 2023 Athletes Unlimited AUX Softball season during Friday morning’s draft.
Highland and UCLA grad Rachel Garcia was chosen by Filler on the Blue Team.
The three squads open the middle series on Sunday with a pair of games at Parkway Bank Sports Complex. Team Taylor faces Team Filler in the first game at 10 a.m., before squaring off with Team Leach at 12:30 p.m.
San Diego State seeks info from the Mountain West related to a potential exit, an AP source says
San Diego State University has sent a letter to the Mountain West seeking information related to a potential exit next year, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday night due to the sensitivity of the situation.
According to multiple reports, SDSU wants an extension of the deadline to give formal notice it is leaving the Mountain West to avoid having to pay double the exit fee.
SDSU hopes to join either the Pac-12 or the Big 12 but has not received a formal invitation. The person said the school, which has been in the Mountain West since its inception in 1999, is doing due diligence to be prepared to make a decision if it is invited to change conferences.
ESPN first reported that SDSU sent the letter to the Mountain West on Tuesday.
Talk of SDSU potentially moving to the Pac-12 intensified after Southern California and UCLA announced last summer that they will move to the Big Ten in August 2024.
However, the Pac-12 isn’t expected to announce any expansion plans until it finalizes a TV contract, which isn’t expected until sometime in the summer.
The big issue appears to be the timing of when SDSU would give a year’s notice to leave. According to reports, if SDSU waits until after June 30 to give notice, its exit fee would increase from around $16.5 million to almost $34 million.
Brittney Griner misses Mercury’s game at Mystics with hip injury
WASHINGTON — Brittney Griner missed the Phoenix Mercury’s game at the Washington Mystics on Friday night because of a hip injury.
Griner was ruled out roughly 20 minutes before tip-off. It’s the first game she has missed this season since returning from her imprisonment in Russia.
Griner was nevertheless embraced by opponents in the nation’s capital down the road from many of the folks in the U.S. government who worked to get her home. She was freed in December as part of a high-profile prisoner exchange after spending eight months in jail on drug charges, when Russian authorities said Griner carried vape canisters with cannabis oil into the country.
US captain Becky Sauerbrunn to miss the World Cup with a foot injury, AP source says
U.S. national team captain Becky Sauerbrunn has a right foot injury that will keep her out of the Women’s World Cup next month.
A person familiar with the matter confirmed to The Associated Press a report in The Athletic that Sauerbrunn will miss the World Cup. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because an Sauerbrunn’s status has not been publicly announced.
The U.S. women’s national team is expected to unveil its 23-player roster for the World Cup next week. The two-time defending World Cup champions will play a send-off match against Wales in San Jose on July 9 before departing for the tournament, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
The United States opens the World Cup with a match against Vietnam on July 22 in Auckland.
The loss of Sauerbrunn is a blow to the team. The 38-year-old defender is considered among the top players in the world at center back and anchored the backline for the World Cup champions in 2015 and 2019.
Sauerbrunn, who plays professionally for the Portland Thorns in the National Women’s Soccer League, originally hurt her foot in April. She briefly was a substitute in a June 3 match against the Reign, but hasn’t played since. The nature of the injury has not been made public.
Sauerbrunn has played for the senior national team since 2008, appearing in three total World Cups. She also won a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics and a bronze at the Tokyo Games in 2021.
The United States has been hit with injuries ahead of the World Cup. Forward Mallory Swanson had surgery after injuring her left knee during an April exhibition match against Ireland. Fellow forward Catarina Macario recently announced that she would miss the World Cup after tearing her ACL playing for her club team in France last year.
University of Colorado football coach Sanders might have to have his left foot amputated
Deion Sanders might lose his left foot as a result of circulation issues that forced him to have two toes amputated in 2021.
Sanders allowed camera crews with “ Thee Pregame Show “ to film a meeting with his medical team at the University of Colorado, where he’s preparing for his first season as head football coach.
In at 11-minute segment released Friday on YouTube, Sanders met with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Ken Hunt, vascular surgeons Dr. Donald Jacobs and Dr. Max Wohlauer and athletic trainer Lauren Askevold to discuss his daily pain levels and possible next steps.
“You just have to understand what the risks are. Things can cascade,” Jacobs said, adding that Sanders might not just lose another toe but “he could lose the foot.”
“Well, I know what risks are,” Sanders replied. “I only have eight toes. So, I’m pretty sure I understand.”
Sanders said he has no feeling on the bottom of his left foot and said if a procedure is recommended he wants to get it done right away because once the season starts he’ll too busy.
“I want to do it this summer because when we get rolling, I’m not going to have time to do it,” Sanders said. “This is the best downtime I have.”
Sanders missed three games at Jackson State in 2021 after having two toes amputated during the season.
Sanders took over the downtrodden Buffaloes program in December following Colorado’s 1-11 season in 2022.
His hiring has led to a resurgence of interest in the program that’s had just two winning seasons since 2016, one of those was a 4-2 mark during the pandemic season of 2020.
The Buffs sold out their spring game in April and has sold out its season ticket allotment for the first time in nearly three decades. Colorado opens at TCU on Sept. 2 and hosts former Big 12 rival Nebraska a week later at Folsom Field.
Michael Jordan selling majority ownership stake in Charlotte Hornets
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Michael Jordan is finalizing a deal to sell the majority share of the Charlotte Hornets, a move that will end his 13-year run overseeing the organization, the team announced Friday.
Jordan is selling to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, the Hornets said. Plotkin has been a minority stakeholder in the Hornets since 2019. Schnall has been a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks since 2015 and is in the process of selling his investment in that team.
It’s not clear how long the process of selling will take to finalize by the NBA’s Board of Governors. Jordan is expected to keep a stake in the Hornets, the team he bought in 2010 for about $275 million.
“In the same way that it’s wonderful that one of our greatest, Michael Jordan, could become the principal governor of a team, he has the absolute right to sell at the same time,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said earlier this month at the NBA Finals. “Values have gone up a lot since he bought that team, so that is his decision.”
The sale price was not immediately announced. The most recent sale of an NBA team came when Mat Ishbia bought the Phoenix Suns, a deal that when struck in December valued that franchise at $4 billion.
Other members of the new potential Hornets ownership group — pending the approval — are recording artist J. Cole, Dan Sundheim, Ian Loring, country music singer-songwriter Eric Church, and several local Charlotte investors including Amy Levine Dawson and Damian Mills.
Teen says she was sexually assaulted by boys at Greg Norman’s home after being served alcohol
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — LIV Golf leader Greg Norman and his wife are being sued by a high school girl who says she was sexually assaulted at their Florida home by two boys during a party where alcohol was served to her, her alleged attackers and other minors.
The lawsuit alleges that Norman, 68, and his wife, interior designer Kirsten Kutner, served alcohol to minors during a pool party her teenage daughter hosted for her Oxbridge Academy classmates and other teens at their Palm Beach Gardens mansion in September 2021.
The girl and her parents allege that Kutner served her daughter and the girl drinks before other guests arrived.
More alcohol was served throughout the party, the lawsuit alleges, and the girl became “incapable of standing on her own and was seen stumbling around the party.”
The girl alleges that two boys, who also had been drinking at the party, then sexually assaulted her on the grass next to the pool.
The lawsuit, which was filed in March, alleges that Norman and Kutner failed to ensure the girl’s safety, well-being and sobriety at their home by illegally providing alcohol to her and the other teens.
The lawsuit is seeking unspecified damages for pain, suffering, mental anguish and loss of enjoyment.
Norman leads the controversial, Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour, which announced last week that it would merge with the PGA and European tours.
Attorneys for the girl did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment. The names of the girl, her parents and the alleged assailants are not given in the lawsuit.
A Norman spokesperson had no immediate comment Friday. Norman and Kutner have been married since 2010. The daughter named in the lawsuit is Kutner’s from a previous relationship. The couple purchased the 12,000-square-foot (1,100-square-meter) mansion five months before the alleged attack for $12 million, tax records show.
Canucks buy out Ekman-Larsson’s contract, making the defenseman an unrestricted free agent
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The Vancouver Canucks have bought out Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s contract, making the 31-year-old Swedish defenseman an unrestricted free agent July 1.
Vancouver said Friday it agreed to pay Ekman-Larsson $19.33 million, spread over the next eight years to reduce its salary-cap hit. Ekman-Larsson had four years and $29 million remaining on the eight-year, $66 million contract he signed with Arizona in 2018.
“The business of hockey is very complex and tough decisions have to be made if you want to remain competitive,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said. “Buying out Oliver gives us a lot more flexibility and cap space the next couple of years and significantly reduces his hit in the subsequent season.”
The Canucks acquired the former Arizona captain and forward Conor Garland in a July 2021 trade with the Coyotes.
Ekman-Larsson had two goals and 20 assists in 54 games for the Canucks last season, missing the final 27 games because of an ankle injury. In 902 games in 13 seasons with the Coyotes and Canucks, he has 135 goals and 304 assists.
Warriors promote Mike Dunleavy Jr. to general manager replacing Bob Myers
SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors are promoting within to replace general manager Bob Myers, naming Mike Dunleavy Jr. as their new GM on Friday ahead of next week’s draft.
Owner Joe Lacob said when Myers announced May 30 he would leave when his contract was done at the end of June that the organization would strongly consider internal candidates.
The 42-year-old Dunleavy has worked closely under Myers since his move to the front office, serving as vice president of basketball operations the two seasons after two years as assistant general manager. He will begin his sixth season in a front-office role. Dunleavy became a pro scout for the Warriors in 2018 once he wrapped up his 15-year playing career during which he spent 2002 through part of ‘07 with Golden State.
The Warriors selected him with the third overall draft pick in 2002 out of Duke.
“We think Mike is the perfect fit to lead our basketball operations department,” Lacob said. “He has a wealth of basketball knowledge, stemming from his family upbringing, a 15-year NBA playing career and five seasons serving under Bob Myers in our front office. He’s young and energetic, has established numerous relationships around the league and communicates well with players and coaches—all important traits in this business. Mike’s ready for this challenge and responsibility.”
Dunleavy has big shoes to fill and decisions to make with Myers leaving after the Warriors lost in the Western Conference semifinals to LeBron James and the Lakers following Golden State’s championship run last year.
Draymond Green has a $27.6 million player option and has said he’d like to stay with the core of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to help the Warriors chase another championship.
NCAA committee recommends dropping marijuana from banned drug list, focus testing instead on PEDs
INDIANAPOLIS — An NCAA panel is calling for the removal of marijuana from the organization’s list of banned drugs, suggesting that testing should be limited to performance-enhancing substances.
The proposal released Friday from the Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports would mark a big change for the NCAA, which has been conducting drug tests at championship events since 1986. Committee members recommended halting cannabis tests at such events until a final decision is made, likely this fall.
Legislation would still have to be introduced and approved by all three NCAA divisions to take effect. Administrators in Divisions II and III had asked the committee to study the issue.
The recommendation comes as the U.S. is seeing more and more states allowing medical or recreational marijuana use.
Earlier this year, the committee increased the THC threshold needed for a positive test and recommended revamped penalties for athletes. The threshold for THC — the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana — was raised from 35 to 150 nanograms per milliliter, matching that of the World Anti-Doping Agency.
The committee noted last December that marijuana and its byproducts are not considered performance-enhancing substances. Instead of focusing on penalties for cannabis use, the panel suggested stressing policies that focus on the potential threats from marijuana use and the need to reduce the harm and use of cannabis products.
It also recommended schools that test to use those results to help find “problematic” cannabis use. The committee also wants to provide schools with additional guidelines about cannabis.
Separately, the committee proposed setting a threshold of 0.1 nanograms per milliliter as a trace level for the hormone GW1516 in hopes of preventing athletes from becoming ineligible because of ingesting the substance unintentionally from contaminated supplements.
The substance was initially designed for diabetes treatment but was discontinued in 2007. It has been linked to positive doping tests in endurance-related sports.
Richie Palacios traded to Cardinals from Guardians for $100,000
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians traded utilityman Richie Palacios to the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday for $100,000.
Palacios, who played in 54 games for the defending AL Central champions last season, had been designated for assignment Sunday when the club activated right-hander Cody Morris from the 60-day injured list.
Palacios had spent all this season at Triple-A Columbus, where he batted .217 with three homers, 13 doubles and 30 RBIs in 56 games.
The 26-year-old Palacios was selected by Cleveland in the third round of the 2018 amateur draft. At one time, he was once considered one of the club’s top prospects, but the Guardians have a surplus of young outfielders and middle infielders.
Palacios will be assigned to the Memphis Redbirds, the Cardinals’ Triple-A affiliate.
Antonio Brown’s tenure as arena league owner ends; NAL terminates Albany for missed payments
Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown’s brief and chaotic tenure as a National Arena League owner appears to be over after the league terminated the Albany Empire’s membership over a failure to make its monthly payments.
The NAL on Thursday announced its board of owners unanimously reached the decision after “exhausting all avenues” over the Empire’s refusal to make its past two payments, as well as Brown refusing to pay a $1,000 fine conduct detrimental to the league over recent comments. The termination ends the Empire’s season at 1-6 and with seven games remaining.
Brown became part owner of the two-time defending champion Empire in March and then last month took over a 94% stake in the franchise based in New York’s state capital.
The NAL said that upon taking over ownership, Brown initially paid the Empire’s April assessment, before challenging it a month later and having it credited back to him, while also failing to make the team’s payment for May. Teams are required to make the payments, which represent one-seventh of the league’s monthly operating budget.
The NAL said Brown’s accountant, Alex Gunaris, informed the league “that it didn’t seem like Mr. Brown was going to pay the assessment or fine.”
A message left with Empire president Alberony Denis was not immediately returned.
Albany County’s executive committee released a statement, saying: “This is an unfortunate situation. We are aware MVP Arena management is alerting ticketholders and we will be reviewing options moving forward.” MVP Arena management, which operates the Empire’s home, announced it is refunding tickets purchased for the team’s final three home games.
After a collision, the U.S. boat retires from final leg of Ocean Race, asks for a ruling
The leading boat in The Ocean Race dropped out of the last leg of the around-the-world sailing competition on Friday and asked the sport’s overseers for compensation in the standings to make up for the collision that punctured its carbon fiber hull.
Six months after leaving Spain on a 32,000-nautical mile (37,000-mile, 59,000-km) circumnavigation of the globe, 11th Hour Racing was T-boned by Guyot environnement — Team Europe 17 minutes after leaving The Hague, the Netherlands, for the seventh and final leg. Guyot skipper Benjamin Dutreux has admitted the collision was his fault.
Newport, Rhode Island-based 11th Hour has filed a Request for Redress to the World Sailing International Jury. It is empowered under the Racing Rules of Sailing to compensate a boat when “a boat’s score or place in a race or series has been or may be, through no fault of her own, made significantly worse.”
11th Hour was atop the leaderboard through six legs and the corresponding in-port races with 33 points. Team Holcim — PRB was second, with 31 points, followed by Team Malizia (27), Biotherm Racing (19) and Guyot environnement (2). The seventh leg, to Genoa, Italy, is worth five points to the winner, four for second place and three for third; without a ruling by the jury, 11th Hour would get zero points.
11th Hour skipper Charlie Enright said crews are working to repair the boat so it can rejoin what it started.
“We are working around the clock to repair the boat as quickly as possible, and our intent is to sail to Genoa to rejoin the fleet and complete this lap around our blue planet,” he said. “Everyone is obviously devastated — no one wants to finish a race like this — but spirits are high within the team, and everyone is focused on finishing this incredible race on a high note.”
The 11th Hour team had won three straight legs of the race to move atop the standings, giving the race’s only U.S. entry a chance for victory if it had finished in front of or only one boat behind the Swiss Team Holcim. But Dutreux said he didn’t see the American boat, which had the right of way, and crashed his bowsprit into the 11th Hour hull.
“I take all responsibility. It’s our fault for sure,” said Dutreux, whose last-place boat immediately retired from the leg. “I’m very sorry about this. I really hope they will get back and win this race. ... We will try to help them all we can.”
