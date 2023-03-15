Alcaraz, Fritz, Gauff into quarterfinals at Indian Wells
INDIAN WELLS— Carlos Alcaraz is three victories away from returning to the world’s top ranking, having reached the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open on Tuesday.
Alcaraz, ranked No. 2, advanced when Jack Draper retired with the Spaniard leading 6-2, 2-0 after 46 minutes of play. It was Alcaraz’s 101st ATP Tour victory.
“I would say I returned well, I hit great shots,” Alcaraz said. “I finished the match with confidence in my shots, to come into the next round with more confidence.”
Draper was affected by an abdominal injury that first surfaced in his win against Andy Murray a day earlier. The injury affected the Brit’s serve, which dropped well below 100 mph, and his movement. A trainer visited him between sets and Draper won just one point in the first two games of the second set before quitting.
Coco Gauff rallied from a break down in the third set to beat Swedish qualifier Rebecca Peterson, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 and reach the quarterfinals.
Down 2-4, Gauff fought her way back and saved three break points while serving at 4-all before closing out the match in the next game.
Four years ago, Peterson routed a then-14-year-old Gauff at a Challenger tournament in Michigan.
“She whopped me really bad,” Gauff said on court. “I think today was really a mental thing, just staying in the match. I wasn’t playing my best in some moments and I wasn’t serving as well as I’d like to, but I think that my mentality kept me in.”
The sixth-seeded American next plays No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka, who beat 16th-seeded Barbora Krejcikova, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.
No. 3 Jessica Pegula lost to 15th-seed Petra Kvitova 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (11) after the American blew four match points
“Sorana Cirstea took out No. 5 Caroline Garcia 6-4, 4-6, 7-5, No. 7 Maria Sakkari beat 17th-seeded Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, and No. 10 Elena Rybakina defeated Varvara Gracheva 6-3, 6-0.
On the men’s side, defending champion Taylor Fritz moved into the quarters with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Marton Fucsovics.
No. 5 Daniil Medvedev overcame a swollen right ankle and outlasted 12th-seeded Alexander Zverev, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 7-5.
He next plays Spain’s Alejandro Davidovch Fokina, who beat Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-4.
No. 10 Cameron Norrie, the 2021 champion, beat sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev, 6-2, 6-4. Norrie improved to 21-3 this year.
Norrie advanced to a quarterfinal against Frances Tiafoe, who beat qualifier Alejandro Tabilo, 6-4, 6-4.
US to play Mexico in April 19 exhibition without top players
CHICAGO — The U.S. men’s soccer team will play Mexico in an exhibition on April 19 at Glendale, Arizona.
The match announced Tuesday is not on a FIFA fixture date, meaning many if not all Europe-based players will not be available, a group that includes most starters from last year’s World Cup roster.
The U.S., with its full player pool available, has CONCACAF Nations League matches at Grenada on March 24 and against El Salvador three days later at Orlando, Florida.
Mexico is at Suriname on March 23 and home against Jamaica three days later.
Bally Sports owner files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Diamond Sports Group, the largest owner of regional sports networks, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday. The move came after it missed a $140 million interest payment last month.
Diamond owns 19 networks under the Bally Sports banner. Those networks have the rights to 42 professional teams — 14 baseball, 16 NBA and 12 NHL.
The company said in a release Tuesday night that it expects to continue to operate during the bankruptcy process and that coverage of games should not be affected.
Diamond Sports also said it is negotiating a restructuring agreement with debt holders that will eliminate most of its debt. Under an agreement with creditors, it would become a separate company from Sinclair Broadcast Group.
“DSG will continue broadcasting games and connecting fans across the country with the sports and teams they love,” Diamond Sports CEO David Preschlack said in a statement. “We look forward to working constructively with our team and league partners and all DSG stakeholders throughout this process and beyond.”
Diamond said in a financial filing last fall it had debt of $8.67 billion. The bankruptcy filing was made in the Southern District of Texas.
Sinclair Broadcast Group bought the regional sports networks from The Walt Disney Co. for nearly $10 billion in 2019. Disney was required by the Department of Justice to sell the networks for its acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s film and television assets to be approved.
Diamond has nearly $1 billion in rights payments, mostly to baseball teams, due in the first quarter this year. The company is current on payments to hockey and basketball teams, but it might withhold payments from some baseball teams where it is trying to renegotiate a better deal.
Zendejas will represent US long-term instead of Mexico
CHICAGO — Alejandro Zendejas says he is committing to the U.S. national team over Mexico.
The 25-year-old forward made his U.S. debut in a Jan. 25 exhibition against Serbia but remained eligible to ask FIFA for a one-time switch of affiliation to Mexico.
Zendejas started three matches for the U.S. at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup, where he was a teammate of Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams, then played for Mexico in friendlies against Ecuador in October 2021 and Guatemala last April plus three under-23 matches for El Tri.
Mexico was ordered to forfeit all five matches and fined 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,900) by FIFA for using Zendejas while he was affiliated with the U.S.
“I am very proud of being Mexican-American. Values from both cultures have made me the person I am today,” Zendejas said in a statement Tuesday. “Making a decision on your international career is very difficult, and I believe in following your heart. Mine tells me that my future lies representing the USA.”
Zendejas was in the youth academy of Major League Soccer’s Dallas team. He made his MLS debut against Houston on May 1, 2015, and transferred to Mexico’s Chivas in June 2016, then went on loan to Zacatepec in June 2017. Zendejas transferred to Necaxa in June 2020 and to Club América in January 2022.
Lawyers want Roger Goodell role cut in NFL race bias claims
NEW YORK — Lawyers for NFL Coach Brian Flores and two other Black coaches asked a judge Tuesday to reconsider her decision letting some of a federal lawsuit’s racial discrimination claims against the league and its teams possibly go before Commissioner Roger Goodell in arbitration proceedings rather than before a jury.
In a Manhattan court filing, the lawyers said Judge Valerie E. Caproni should take another look at her March 1 ruling allowing most claims in a lawsuit by Flores to go before a jury but forcing claims by two other coaches into arbitration.
They said the decision threatens the fairness of arbitration proceedings nationwide by upsetting “an extensive and well-developed body of case law requiring that arbitration be a reasonable replacement for a judicial forum.”
The lawyers wrote that letting Goodell preside over claims by the coaches gives other employers a green light to insert “completely biased arbitrators” into arbitration agreements.
They said they now fear that U.S. employers in other professions will seek to appoint their own chief executives or other “clearly biased” individuals as arbitrators. They said it also encourages employers to do away with neutral arbitral selection processes and other aspects of arbitration designed to ensure fairness.
Lawyers for the NFL and Goodell did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.
Braves option RHPs Ian Anderson, Bryce Elder to Triple-A
NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Atlanta Braves have optioned Ian Anderson to their Triple-A affiliate, the latest setback for a right-hander whose promising start included pitching five hitless innings in Game 3 of the 2021 World Series.
The Braves announced Tuesday they had optioned both Anderson and right-hander Bryce Elder to Triple-A Gwinnett. Both players had been competing for the fifth spot in the Braves’ starting rotation.
Anderson, 24, went 3-2 with a 1.95 ERA in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and followed that up by going 9-5 with a 3.58 ERA while making 24 starts in 2021. He had a 4-0 record with a 1.26 ERA in eight postseason starts from 2020-21.
He was the winning pitcher in the Braves’ 2-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the 2021 World Series and had a no-hitter going when he was removed after five innings.
But, he hasn’t been the same since.
Anderson went 10-6 with a 5.00 ERA in 22 starts last season and was sent to the minors in early August. He has gone 0-1 with a 6.14 ERA in three preseason appearances this spring.
AP source: Commanders fire offensive line coach John Matsko
The Washington Commanders have fired offensive line coach John Matsko, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team had not announced the move.
It’s the latest shakeup for Ron Rivera’s staff since bringing in Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator and assistant head coach.
Matsko, 72, worked under Rivera the past three seasons in Washington and all nine years Rivera coached in Carolina.
It was not immediately clear who Matsko’s replacement will be. Assistant offensive line coach Travelle Wharton remains on staff.
Cavaliers sign guard Sam Merrill to multiyear contract
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers signed guard Sam Merrill to a multiyear contract on Tuesday, filling their open roster spot as they near clinching a playoff berth.
Merrill signed a 10-day contract with the Cavs on March 3. Rather than give him a second 10-day deal, the team opted to sign him for three years, two guaranteed.
The 6-foot-4 Merrill has only appeared in one game for Cleveland after playing in 34 for the G League Charge and averaging 16.4 points. He scored a season-high 32 while making 10 of 14 3-pointers against Greensboro on Feb. 22.
Cleveland is intrigued by Merrill’s potential and the team views him as a player who can improve the Cavs’ outside shooting. Merrill has made 39% of his 3-pointers in 37 career games with Cleveland, Milwaukee and Memphis.
The Cavs, who have a three-game lead over Brooklyn for the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference, will face Charlotte on Tuesday night without All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell (sprained finger) or center Jarrett Allen (bruised eye).
Merrill, 26, was drafted by New Orleans in the second round in 2020 following a four-year career at Utah State.
Canelo Álvarez sets ring return to face John Ryder in Mexico
LOS ANGELES — Canelo Álvarez will return to the ring May 6 in his native Guadalajara, Mexico, to defend his four super middleweight title belts against Britain’s John Ryder.
Promoter Matchroom Boxing announced Álvarez’s next fight Tuesday. The bout will be at Akron Stadium, the home of Mexican soccer club Chivas.
Álvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) is fighting for the first time since he won the final bout in his famed trilogy with Gennady Golovkin by unanimous decision last September. Álvarez also will be fighting one year after his one-sided upset loss to Dmitry Bivol in a light heavyweight bout.
The 32-year-old Álvarez is returning on Cinco de Mayo weekend to fight in Mexico for the first time in 11 1/2 years.
Macron launches 500-day countdown to Paris Olympics
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron launched the 500-day countdown to the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics on Tuesday, bringing the public up to date with his government’s hopes for the Games, including the ambitious use of the Seine.
Macron addressed hundreds of officials at a “speech of thanks” in the Paris police headquarters, saying that though plans are advancing “nothing should be taken as a guarantee.”
“All that remains for us are 500 short days that separate us from the extraordinary events that are the Olympic Games and the Paralympic Games, (where) we are going to host the world,” Macron said.
In the speech and on Twitter, Macron thanked the 45,000 volunteers mobilizing to make the Games “a success” and again trumpeted the 5,000 new sports grounds that are in the works. Officials are pushing to get infrastructure and sites ready in time, with projects pockmarking many of Paris’ boulevards.
Macron also made reference to the ambitious 1.4-billion-euro ($1.5 billion) scheme to clean the polluted waters of Paris’ main river artery.
“The Seine and the Marne (rivers) will be made swimmable,” he said.
Several events are to be held in the Seine, including the 10-kilometer swimming marathon — in a mirror of the first Paris Olympics in 1900.
Macron also hopes to ditch tradition by staging the opening ceremony on water in an ambitious plan that will see craft floating on the Seine by the Eiffel Tower — as millions watch.
The Paris Games’ budget is at 4.4 billion euros ($4.7 billion), according to an Elysee official who spoke anonymously in line with the French presidency’s customary practices. Ticket sales are a substantial part of the revenues — at least one third — that Paris organizers need to pay for the Olympics, he said.
“The first phase of ticket sales is encouraging,” the Elysee official said. He added that the huge demand for tickets during the first phase of sales earlier this month, when more than 3 million tickets were sold, has made Macron confident that securing the funds for the Paris Games is on track.
Macron has not yet weighed in on a Ukrainian-led call for a blanket ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes.
Ukrainian Olympic gymnast Verniaiev’s doping ban halved
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The doping ban which caused Olympic gymnastics champion Oleg Verniaiev to miss the Tokyo Games was halved at the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Tuesday and freed him to compete immediately.
The decision potentially paves the way for Verniaiev’s return at next year’s Olympics in Paris.
The 29-year-old Ukrainian, who won Olympic gold on the parallel bars and silver in the all-around in 2016, tested positive for the banned substance meldonium in an out-of-competition test in August 2020 and was originally banned for four years from that November.
At that time, many gymnastics events were canceled because of the pandemic and the Olympics were postponed a year to 2021.
Verniaiev denied wrongdoing and appealed the case to CAS, which cut the ban to two years.
CAS said Verniaiev argued he tested positive because of “contaminated food products,” and added the panel of three judges decided his violation was upheld but there were “grounds for a reduction in the period of ineligibility.” The brief CAS statement did not provide details of how the panel reached that conclusion ahead of the expected publication of a full ruling.
“It was a long process, during which I proved that I had no intention to doping,” Verniaiev wrote on Instagram. With the next Summer Games in Paris just over a year away, he signed off his post “Citius. Altius. Fortius.” — the Olympic motto and Latin for “faster, higher, stronger” — and posted a picture from a training session.
Biathlon great Marte Olsbu Roeiseland retires
OSLO, Norway — Marte Olsbu Roeiseland, who made history with five medals in biathlon at the Winter Olympics last year, announced her retirement on Tuesday.
The Norwegian won three gold medals and two bronze in Beijing in biathlon. Olsbu Roiseland matched the record for most medals at one Winter Games by any athlete and became the first female biathlete to achieve the feat.
She also won two silver medals at the 2018 Olympics and completed a historic clean sweep at the 2020 world championships as the first biathlete with medals in all seven events.
The International Biathlon Union said 32-year-old Olsbu Roiseland would retire after her home World Cup this week in Holmenkollen, Norway.
Man gets 3-year banning order for racially abusing Toney
NEWCASTLE, England — A man who racially abused Brentford striker Ivan Toney on social media has been banned from every soccer stadium in Britain for three years in what police described Tuesday as a “landmark ruling.”
Antonio Neill sent a racist message to Toney on his Instagram account after the striker scored two goals against Brighton in a Premier League match on Oct. 14.
Police started an investigation after Toney shared a picture of the abuse and the message was traced to the 24-year-old Neill, who lives in Blyth, a town in northern England.
Neill appeared in a magistrates’ court in Newcastle on Jan. 25 and pleaded guilty to sending an offensive message.
On Monday, he was handed a four-month sentence suspended for two years as well as a three-year soccer banning order, the first to be issued under a government act which became law in 2022. That widened the scope for banning orders to be issued for online hate crimes relating to a person with a connection to a soccer organization.
“If you are going to choose to be vile and abusive to others, doing it from behind a computer screen or on your phone doesn’t mean you’ll get away with it. Far from it,” Northumbria police and crime commissioner Kim McGuinness said in a statement released Tuesday.
The order forbids Neill from attending any regulated soccer match in Britain and also prevents him from traveling abroad to watch international friendlies, qualification matches and tournaments.
Brentford said the club hopes sentences for online abuse increase and called on social media companies to remove all hateful content to make their platforms safe for everyone.
