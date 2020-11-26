No. 9 UCLA women's basketball opener called off
The season-opening women’s basketball game between Cal State Fullerton and No. 9 UCLA has been called off.
There was an 80-minute delay Wednesday before the game was called. Fullerton was awaiting results from its COVID-19 tests from last Friday.
Some UCLA players went on the court at Pauley Pavilion to kill time by shooting. The Titans remained on their bus outside the arena.
UCLA says there’s no make-up date yet.
Chargers demote special teams coordinator George Stewart
COSTA MESA — The Los Angeles Chargers have demoted special teams coordinator George Stewart.
Assistant special teams coach Keith Burns and senior coaching assistant Chris Caminiti will take over, coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday.
The move comes after a series of breakdowns on special teams nearly cost the Chargers (3-7) against the New York Jets on Sunday. Punter Ty Long was supposed to run out the clock before taking an intentional safety but went down with one second left in the fourth quarter. The Chargers were able to cover the ensuing free kick and hold on for the 34-28 win.
Long also had a punt blocked for the third time in four games, and the Chargers have struggled to produce yardage in the return game and limit the starting field position of their opponents throughout the season. They are 28th in punt returns, 30th in punt coverage, 31st in kick coverage and 16th in kick returns.
"We weren't getting it done, so I feel like we need to make a change," Lynn said.
Stewart, who will become an analyst, has been with the Chargers since 2017. He has coached in the NFL for 32 years, directing special teams in stints with Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay and San Francisco before coaching wide receivers in Atlanta and Minnesota.
Lynn played under Stewart for the 49ers in 1995-96.
"You're talking about a confidant. You're talking about a guy that taught me a lot about the game, especially in special team area, and has always had my back so it was extremely hard. I feel like to was something we needed to do," Lynn said.
This is the second straight season Lynn has made a significant in-season change to his coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt was fired midway through the 2019 season.
Cowboys assistant Markus Paul dies day after medical event
FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul died Wednesday, a day after being taken to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency at the team's facility. He was 54.
The team said the cause of death was pending.
Paul was in his third season with the Cowboys after previous being a strength and conditioning coach with the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, New York Jets and 12 seasons with the New York Giants. Paul was part of five Super Bowl championships, three with the Patriots and two with the Giants.
The former NFL safety played for the Chicago Bears (1989-93) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1993). He played in 71 games with 17 starts over those five seasons. He was a fourth-round draft pick out of Syracuse, where he was an AP All-American as a senior in 1998.
Revolution beat Supporters’ Shield winner Philadelphia 2-0
CHESTER, Pa. — Adam Buksa and Tajon Buchanan scored four minutes apart — both on assists from Carles Gil — in the first half and the New England Revolution beat the Supporters’ Shield winner Philadelphia Union 2-0 on Tuesday night in the MLS Cup playoffs.
New England will play No. 4 seed Orlando on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Buksa headed in a free kick in the 26th minute for his seventh goal of the season. Buchanan cut back his defender at the corner of the 18-yard box to send a shot under MLS goalkeeper of the year Andre Blake for his third goal this season against the Union.
Expansion-club Nashville upsets 2019 runner-up Toronto FC
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Daniel Ríos scored in the 108th minute and Nashville beat the defending Eastern Conference champion Toronto FC 1-0 on Tuesday night, becoming the first expansion team to win two MLS Cup playoff games.
Ríos followed Hany Mukhtar’s shot that Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westberg got a hand on, and tapped it into the back of the net. Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis sealed it with two close-range saves in the 121st minute, earning his MLS-leading 10th shutout of the season.
Nashville, which had three goals called back for being in an offside position, will play on Sunday at Columbus in the semifinals.
Rolovich believes Washington State will be able to play USC
Washington State coach Nick Rolovich said he believes the Cougars will have enough healthy players to play their next scheduled game on Dec. 4 against Southern California.
Rolovich spoke after the Cougars held their first practice in nearly a week Wednesday. Washington State had to cancel its game at Stanford last weekend and this week’s Apple Cup against rival Washington due to a combination of injuries and players being held out due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing protocols.
"Way more confident than when we canceled Stanford. I think we’ve got a real chance,” Rolovich said.
Washington State athletic director Pat Chun announced during a radio show Tuesday night that the Cougars had 12 football players currently in COVID protocols. Washington State was about to leave for its game at Stanford last Friday when it received test results that ruled out a total of nine players either due to positive tests or contact tracing and placed the Cougars below the 53-man minimum of scholarship players available.
Rivers refuses to let sore toe end consecutive starts streak
INDIANAPOLIS — Philip Rivers has endured worse injuries over his 17-year career.
In November 2017, he cleared the concussion protocol just in time to make his 186th consecutive start. He played the 2007 AFC championship game with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Heck, he even made it back less than eight months later for the 2008 season opener, or as he might call it, start No. 33. Then there were all those other painful weeks that never made the weekly injury report.
So you can bet the Indianapolis Colts quarterback isn't going to let a gimpy big toe on his right foot prevent him from extending the streak to No. 235 on Sunday in a key division showdown against Tennessee. Not a chance.
“It’s certainly important to me and I’m thankful that I’ve been healthy enough to be out there," Rivers said Wednesday. “I do think there is something about that availability being there each and every week. I think there is a fine line there. You don’t just try to keep that alive to keep it alive. This isn’t one of those instances."
Rivers has started every game since cracking the San Diego Chargers lineup in the 2006 season opener.
SoftBank Hawks sweep Yomiuri Giants for Japan Series title
FUKUOKA, Japan — The Japanese baseball season started late and the schedule was cut back, but the end result the same as usual.
The Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks won their fourth straight Japan Series title on Wednesday, sweeping Tokyo’s Yomiuri Giants in four games in the best-of-seven series.
The Hawks won the clinching game 4-1 in the southwestern city of Fukuoka after taking the first three by the mostly one-sided scores of 13-2, 5-1 and 4-0.
The Hawks won last season the same way, taking four straight from the Giants in the season-ending series.
The Hawks have become a dynasty in Japan. They have now won the last four titles, six of the last seven, and seven of the last 10.
The four games in the series were played in stadiums half-filled with fans because of the coronavirus pandemic. Fans wore masks and concession stands were open, but the singing and cheering that is typical at Japanese games was more subdued.
Attendance on Wednesday at the PayPay Dome in Fukuoka was 19,679 in a stadium that holds 38,500 for baseball.
Jags turn to QB Glennon against Browns after Luton's debacle
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mike Glennon’s first start in more than three years took a circle of benchings that involved five quarterbacks and two teams more than a thousand miles apart.
Try to follow along: Glennon got benched in 2017 for then-Chicago rookie Mitchell Trubisky, who got benched this season for Nick Foles, who got benched last year in Jacksonville for rookie Gardner Minshew, who got replaced this month by rookie Jake Luton, who is now benched in favor of Glennon.
Whew!
Jaguars coach Doug Marrone made Glennon his starter for Sunday's game against Cleveland (7-3) three days after he considered pulling Luton during a 27-3 loss to unbeaten Pittsburgh. Luton completed 16 of 37 passes for 151 yards and four interceptions against the Steelers.
All hands on defense: Jags alter practice to fill staff void
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Defensive tackle Abry Jones, the longest-tenured player on Jacksonville’s roster, arrived at practice Wednesday with a visor on his head and a play-calling sheet in his hand.
Jones was ready for his new, albeit temporary, role with the team.
Jones helped fill some gaping holes on Jacksonville’s defensive staff, which was without coordinator Todd Wash and two more assistants because of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing. Wash, defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich and defensive assistant Dwayne Stukes already have been ruled out for Sunday’s game against Cleveland (7-3). It will be the second consecutive game missed for Rebrovich.
Coach Doug Marrone and assistant special teams coordinator Mike Mallory are running the defense during practice this week — with help from several veteran players.
“Coach Marrone did a great job bringing enthusiasm and energy to the defense, got the calls in quickly and crisply, so that’s all you can really ask for from him,” linebacker Joe Schobert said. “His coaching points in between snaps were not up to par, what we’re used to, but everything else, I think he did a good job.”
Secondary/safeties coach Joe Dana will call the defense against the Browns and assistant linebackers coach Tony Gilbert will handle the D-line. Assistant Tyler Wolf will take care of Gilbert’s responsibilities from the coaching booth.
Mitchell Trubisky practices but Bears delay QB decision
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Nick Foles or Mitchell Trubisky? No decision yet.
Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy on Wednesday delayed announcing whether Foles or Trubisky will start at quarterback Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers.
It’s looking more like Trubisky will play, though, and at least the Bears know with certainty will have starting running back David Montgomery after he missed their fourth straight defeat against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 16 due to a concussion.
Foles did not practice Wednesday due to a glute and hip injury suffered against the Vikings, and he also missed Monday’s practice. Trubisky was able to go both days despite a shoulder injury he suffered Nov. 1.
Bengals get more bad news when concussion sidelines Bernard
CINCINNATI — With its backfield already depleted and running game anemic, the Cincinnati Bengals now may have to do without Giovani Bernard.
Bernard, who has been starting since featured back Joe Mixon injured a foot on Oct. 18, was held out of practice Wednesday with a concussion, the team said. It wasn't clear if he would be able to play in Sunday's game against the New York Giants (3-7).
Bernard, previously a situational player known more for his blocking and pass-catching, has rushed 57 times for 191 yards and two touchdowns.
If he can't go, the likely starter would be Samaje Perine, who has played in every game this season but has just 24 carries for 102 yards.
Cleveland Brown has another player test positive
The Cleveland Browns have had another yet-to-be identified player test positive for COVID-19.
The team released a statement saying it has closed its facility in Berea, Ohio, to conduct contact tracing to see if others may have been exposed to the person.
The Browns still hoped to practice Wednesday, but that can’t happen until tracing is complete.
This has been a familiar pattern for the Browns, who will be without star defensive end Myles Garrett again this week at Jacksonville after he tested positive for the virus. Garrett also missed Sunday’s game against Philadelphia, and Cleveland’s defense stepped up without him by getting five sacks, a safety and scoring a touchdown.
Garrett remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list along with fullback Andy Janovich, offensive lineman Chris Hubbard and defensive end Joe Jackson, who went there Tuesday.
Bayern, Man City win to advance to Champions League last-16
After the Champions League paused to pay tribute to Diego Maradona, defending champion Bayern Munich and Manchester City won on Wednesday to advance to the knockout rounds.
The Argentina great’s death was announced two hours before the first games kicked off. A minute’s silence was observed by players before each of the eight games, which were all played in empty stadiums because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Bayern’s 3-1 win over Salzburg included Robert Lewandowski’s 71st Champions League goal, tied for third all-time with Real Madrid great Raul.
City's 1-0 win at Olympiakos means six elite teams are already into the last 16 with two rounds of the group stage still to play. Barcelona, Juventus, Chelsea and Sevilla advanced on Tuesday.
Liverpool wasted the chance to join them, as the 2019 champion conceded its first goals in this season’s competition to lose 2-0 at home against Atalanta.
Eden Hazard’s seventh-minute penalty in a 2-0 win at Inter Milan helped ensure Real Madrid is back on track after a shaky start to the campaign. Inter is last in group B and facing elimination.
Marseille, the 1993 European champion, and debutant Midtjylland cannot advance after losing their fourth straight games, against Porto and Ajax, respectively.
Lens misses out on top-6 place after drawing 1-1 with Nantes
PARIS — Lens missed the chance to move into the top six places in the French league when it was held to a 1-1 home draw by Nantes on Wednesday.
Former Chelsea starlet Gael Kakuta turned in Simon Banza's cross from 10 meters out to put northern side Lens ahead in the 27th minute.
Nantes improved after the break and equalized in the 81st when midfielder Abdoulaye Toure beat goalkeeper Jean-Louis Leca from the penalty spot.
Lens was playing one of its two games in hand from the opening 11 rounds, while Nantes caught up by completing its 11th game.
The draw leaves Lens in eighth place while Nantes is in 14th.
NWHL season to last 2 weeks and played in Lake Placid bubble
The National Women’s Hockey League season will be limited to a two-week run and played in a bubble in Lake Placid, New York, as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.
The league announced Wednesday that its sixth season will be Jan. 23 to Feb. 5. Each of the six teams will play each other once, followed by a playoff round with the top four advancing to the Isobel Cup semifinals, followed by a one-game final.
The games will be played without the presence of fans at the Herb Brooks Arena, which hosted hockey competition at the 1980 Winter Games.
Vandy women's soccer player option to kick for football team
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Women’s soccer player Sarah Fuller has practiced with the Vanderbilt football team, and coach Derek Mason said Wednesday she’s a good option to be the Commodores kicker Saturday against Missouri.
“She’s really good with a soccer ball, she seems to be pretty good with a football so we'll see,” Mason said. “We're keeping all options open right now, and we'll get a chance to see what she does on Saturday if given the opportunity.”
Mason said his Commodores (0-7) are having health issues with their specialists. Vanderbilt has declined to comment on any players who've either tested positive for COVID-19 or are in quarantine. Junior Pierson Cooke is 3-of-7 on field goals this season, and junior Wes Farley is the backup.
Fuller, a senior from Wylie, Texas, made three saves last weekend as Vanderbilt upset top-seeded Arkansas 3-1 in women's soccer to capture the Southeastern Conference Tournament tile.
Mason said he reached out to soccer coach Darren Ambrose, a close friend, to see if Fuller could work as an option. He saw Fuller kick in practice Tuesday both off the tee and kicking a couple field goals.
2 weightlifters lose London Olympic medals because of doping
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Two Romanian weightlifters were stripped of their 2012 Olympic medals on Wednesday after positive doping tests, extending the record of doping cases at any Summer or Winter Games to 77.
The International Olympic Committee said silver medalist Roxana Cocos and bronze medalist Razvan Martin tested positive for multiple steroids in a reanalysis of their samples.
Huskers' Walker to sit 16 games for violation at Tennessee
LINCOLN, Neb. — The NCAA has suspended Nebraska's Derrick Walker for the first 16 games of the season for a rules violation while he was at Tennessee in 2018-19.
The Nebraska athletic department made the announcement Wednesday shortly before the Cornhuskers' opener against McNeese State.
The 6-foot-8, 232-pound junior forward played limited minutes for the Volunteers team that reached the NCAA regional semifinals in 2018-19. Walker sat out last season at Nebraska under transfer rules.
UEFA ruling relegates Ukraine from Nations League top tier
NYON, Switzerland — UEFA ruled Wednesday that Ukraine must forfeit a Nations League game against Switzerland that was canceled when the entire squad was put into quarantine by Swiss doctors, a decision that relegates the team from the competition’s top tier.
UEFA’s appeal committee awarded Switzerland a 3-0 win by default because last week's game couldn't be played after several Ukraine players tested positive for COVID-19.
The Ukraine soccer federation later said its players tested negative on returning to Kyiv. It can appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Luge federation calls off plans to race in China this season
Luge officials have called off plans to hold a World Cup race this season on the newly built track for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, citing the ongoing concerns about international travel during the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision means the International Luge Federation is seeking a new site for what was expected to be the last race on this season’s schedule — and that most of the world’s luge athletes will not see the Chinese track for the first time until the Olympic season, which is less than ideal in terms of preparation and planning for the games.
Typically, new Olympic venues hold test events and international training weeks in the year prior to the games. Luge was planning to do the same this season, to help athletes get ready for the 2022 Olympics.
NBA moves Indianapolis' All-Star weekend to 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis will host the NBA All-Star weekend in 2024, the league said Wednesday, formally rescheduling the plans for that city to be the site of the league’s midseason showcase this season.
Cleveland will play host in 2022 and Salt Lake City will do so in 2023, both of those sites and years previously announced. The next open spot on the league’s All-Star calendar was 2024, which now belongs to Indianapolis.
The league said “public health conditions prevented the Pacers, the NBA All-Star Host Committee and the NBA from appropriately planning and executing fan-focused All-Star activities in Indianapolis that were envisioned for this February.”
