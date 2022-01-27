Rahm is best on South Course; Horschel leads at Torrey Pines
SAN DIEGO — Top-ranked Jon Rahm closed with an eagle on the tougher South Course at Torrey Pines for a 6-under 66 on Wednesday, trailing leader Billy Horschel by three strokes after the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Horschel shot a bogey-free 9-under 63 on the North Course and led Michael Thompson by one stroke. Of the 30 players who shot 67 or better, 26 played the North. Rahm’s was the best score on the South by one over Luke List, Peter Malnati and Cameron Tringale. The players switch courses Thursday and play the final two rounds on the South.
Taking advantage of the North’s shorter distances and more forgiving rough, Horschel made five birdies on the front nine, highlighted by a 25-foot putt on the par-4 second hole. The 35-year-old from Florida is seeking his first non-match play victory on the PGA Tour since April 2018.
“I told my caddie, ‘Let’s just go out there, no expectations, and just enjoy,’” Horschel said. “And I think we did a really good job of that. My game is in a really good spot.”
Thompson also played bogey-free, putting him one shot ahead of Stephan Jaeger and Kevin Tway.
Rahm’s strong start in San Diego is no surprise: The world No. 1 got his first PGA Tour victory at Torrey Pines in 2017, and he won last year’s U.S. Open on the South Course for his first major.
“Doesn’t shock me,” Horschel said when told of Rahm’s impressive round. “I think he won a U.S. Open on that course, last I checked. He’s a really good player. There’s a reason why he’s the No. 1 player in the world.”
Rickie Fowler, Doug Ghim and Francesco Molinari also shot 66s, all on the North.
Sabres’ Dell suspended 3 games, thinning team’s goalie ranks
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres’ injury-depleted goalie ranks were thinned further on Wednesday after the NHL issued Aaron Dell a three-game suspension for body-checking Ottawa forward Drake Batherson into the end boards.
In determining the length of the suspension, the NHL took into account that Batherson broke his left ankle after being shoved by Dell late in the first period of Ottawa’s 5-0 win on Tuesday night.
Buffalo is already missing four goalies due to injury. Dell’s suspension means the team will likely need to sign another netminder before leaving for a three-game western swing starting at Arizona on Saturday.
AP source: Raiders request interview with Todd Bowles
The Las Vegas Raiders have made a request to interview Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles for their head coach opening.
A person familiar with the search said Tuesday the Raiders made the request to speak with Bowles about filling the void left when Jon Gruden resigned in October. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was not announcing its candidates.
Bowles is the third known candidate for the position. Interim coach Rich Bisaccia interviewed for the full-time role last week and Patriots defensive assistant Jerod Mayo was expected to interview with owner Mark Davis on Tuesday.
Bowles had a 24-40 record in four seasons as head coach of the Jets before getting fired following the 2018 season. New York went 10-6 his first season before finishing last the next three seasons as he struggled to put together a capable offense.
But Bowles is considered one of the brighter defensive minds in the game with his aggressive, blitzing style helping Tampa Bay win the Super Bowl last season.
During Bowles’ three seasons in Tampa, the Bucs are tied for the third most sacks, rank third in takeaways and fifth in average yards per play allowed.
Bowles also had a three-game stint as interim coach in Miami in 2011 and was defensive coordinator in Arizona in 2013-14.
The Raiders are seeking a full-time coach after Gruden was forced to resign following the release of old offensive emails he wrote.
Norwegian skiers, other Olympic hopefuls positive for virus
OSLO — Two members of Norway’s women’s cross-country ski team have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of next month’s Beijing Olympics, the team said Wednesday, as other countries also face tense waits to see whether their own infected athletes can recover in time.
Swiss hockey players, Russian bobsledders and German skeleton sliders are among other would-be Olympians facing a nervous wait.
Heidi Weng, a two-time overall World Cup champion, and Anne Kjersti Kalvå contracted COVID-19 at a training camp in the Italian Alpine resort of Seiser Alm and are now isolating.
Norwegian cross-country manager Espen Bjervig said in a video call their participation in the Olympics was uncertain.
Team doctor Øystein Andersen said Italian rules mean that Weng and Kalvå will be in isolation for 10 days, until Feb. 3. The opening ceremony is on Feb. 4 and the Olympic cross-country skiing program starts the next day.
AP source: Vikings hire Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as GM
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their general manager, according to a person with knowledge of the process, taking an innovative turn by bringing in an analytics expert from Cleveland’s front office who once worked on Wall Street.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Wednesday because the Vikings had not yet announced the decision.
Adofo-Mensah, the vice president of football operations for the Browns for the last two years, was one of two finalists the Vikings identified from an initial pool of eight candidates.
The other was Kansas City executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, who was hired as general manager of the Chicago Bears on Tuesday before he made it to Minnesota for his scheduled visit. Adofo-Mensah was at Vikings headquarters on Tuesday for his second formal interview. With Poles and Adofo-Mensah, who are both Black, filling vacancies this cycle there are now seven minority general managers in the NFL.
The 40-year-old Adofo-Mensah has an economics degrees from Princeton, where he was a walk-on basketball player, and Stanford. He is a native of New Jersey, just like Vikings owners Zygi Wilf and Mark Wilf. Adofo-Mensah was a commodities trader and portfolio manager early in his career before entering the NFL in 2013 with San Francisco in research and development. After seven seasons with the 49ers, Adofo-Mensah was hired by the Browns in 2020.
LPGA has new sponsor, big commitment for developmental tour
BOCA RATON, Fla. — The LPGA Tour has a new title sponsor for its developmental tour that will boost prize money, award $10,000 to each of the leading 10 players that graduate to the LPGA Tour and seek to eventually cut entry fees in half.
Epson America has a five-year deal with the LPGA Tour that runs through 2026.
The newly named Epson Tour, which is set to begin the first week of March in Florida, will announce its schedule in a few weeks.
“This ground-breaking partnership will provide expanded opportunities for the future stars of the game from around the globe to test their talent and take one step closer to realizing their dreams,” LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said.
The developmental tour enters its 42nd year of structured competition, and it has produced such future stars as Karrie Webb, Lorena Ochoa, Inbee Park and Nelly Korda. Nine players who started on the tour accounted for 12 victories last season on the LPGA Tour.
Bulls F Jones could miss 6-8 weeks with broken finger
CHICAGO — The banged-up Chicago Bulls lost another player to a long-term injury when forward Derrick Jones Jr. broke his right index finger Tuesday while working out at the team’s training facility.
Jones, sidelined with a bone bruise since getting hurt Jan. 12 against Brooklyn, is expected back in six to eight weeks. His finger was placed in a splint and he “could potentially return earlier with a protective splint,” the Bulls said in a news release.
The 6-foot-5 Jones is averaging 6.3 points and 3.4 rebounds in 17.2 minutes per game, shooting 58.2% from the field. He has played in 31 games during his first season with the Bulls, making eight starts.
Chicago, one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, has been beset by injuries lately to guards Lonzo Ball (left knee surgery) and Alex Caruso (right wrist surgery).
Caruso is expected to be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks, the team said Saturday. Chicago had lost six of seven before Zach LaVine and Javonte Green returned from injuries in Monday night’s 111-110 victory at Oklahoma City.
Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury
ATLANTA — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night’s loss to the Boston Celtics.
Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night’s game at the Atlanta Hawks the team’s medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis.
Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in the wrist.
Davis has emerged as a prominent scorer and starter for the struggling Kings. The second-year player is averaging 10.4 points per game. He scored a career-high 35 points on Jan. 19 against Detroit and 22 points the following game against Milwaukee.
Rapinoe, Lavelle re-sign with OL Reign
Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle are back with OL Reign.
The National Women’s Soccer League club re-signed Rapinoe to a one-year deal while Lavelle’s new deal is for two. Terms were not released.
Rapinoe and Lavelle were on the U.S. team that won the World Cup in 2019. Both spent time away from the Reign last season because of the Tokyo Olympics.
Rapinoe has been with the Reign since the team’s first season in 2013. She holds the club record for career goals with 40. Last season she appeared in 12 matches, with six goals and three assists.
Chicago Bears hire Chiefs’ Ryan Poles as general manager
CHICAGO — Ryan Poles made the Chicago Bears this time.
Poles was hired as Chicago’s general manager on Tuesday, almost 15 years after he signed with the team as an undrafted free agent and then failed to make the final roster.
Poles spent the previous 13 seasons in the Chiefs’ front office, the past year as executive director of player personnel under general manager Brett Veach. He was the team’s director of college scouting in 2017 when Kansas City drafted Patrick Mahomes with the No. 10 overall pick — after Chicago took Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2.
“The Chicago Bears are one of the flagship franchises in the National Football League and are recognized as one of the most prestigious clubs in all of sports,” Poles said in a release. “It’s an honor for me to join such a well-regarded organization. Together with my family, I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running to help get this organization, its fanbase and the city what they deserve: a winning team and a Super Bowl trophy.”
The Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy after a 6-11 season, hoping new leadership will lift a struggling franchise. They brought in Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian to lead a five-person search team that also included chairman George McCaskey and president Ted Phillips.
Canucks hire Swedish-born Patrik Allvin as general manager
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Jim Rutherford says there are some big decisions looming for the Vancouver Canucks, but the team’s president of hockey operations has crossed one large task off his to-do list — he hired Patrick Allvin as general manager.
Allvin became the 12th GM in franchise history on Wednesday. He had served as assistant GM for the Pittsburgh Penguins since November 2020.
“Obviously, it’s a big honor for me taking on this opportunity,” Allvin said on a video call. “I’m extremely excited and honored and proud to be part of the Vancouver Canucks going forward.”
Allvin, 47, had been with the Penguins for the past 16 seasons and was director of amateur scouting before he was promoted. He’s the first Swede to become a general manager in the NHL.
The move to Vancouver reunites Allvin with Rutherford, who served as Pittsburgh GM from 2014-21 and helped lead the team to back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016-17. Allvin briefly served as interim general manager last season after Rutherford resigned.
Harold Landry of Titans replacing Joey Bosa at Pro Bowl
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Harold Landry is replacing Joey Bosa of the Los Angeles Chargers at the Pro Bowl because of an injury.
The Titans announced the change Wednesday.
This will be Landry’s first Pro Bowl appearance with the fourth-year linebacker coming off the best season of his career. Landry, who has 31 sacks, led the Titans with 12 sacks and ranked second with 75 tackles. He also had 49 quarterback pressures, 14 tackles for loss and one forced fumble.
Landry had 1 1/2 sacks and six tackles in the Titans’ divisional loss to Cincinnati. He is scheduled to hit free agency in March.
Eagles 3-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks retires
PHILADELPHIA — With great reluctance and more than a few tears, Philadelphia Eagles right guard Brandon Brooks announced his retirement Wednesday after 10 seasons in the NFL.
The 32-year-old Brooks, a three-time Pro Bowl pick, became one of the NFL’s best guards after the Eagles signed him in free agency in 2016, he helped Philadelphia win a Super Bowl four years ago.
A third-round pick by the Houston Texans out of Miami (Ohio) in 2012, Brooks blossomed under renowned offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland. Brooks spent about four minutes of his retirement announcement thanking dozens of people, but he saved Stoutland for last.
“I feel like it is rare to have a coach who is as impactful on the field as off,” Brooks said. “He took me from being a good player to being the best at my position.”
Brooks said that even after he refined his play to Stoutland’s standard, “you pushed me continuously to strive for more, because hungry dogs run faster, and always will. … Through all my struggles and low moments, I could always count on a phone call from you, the topic never being about football, but about life and how much you could help. … You are family, and always will be.”
Ravens’ Levine announces retirement, to take coaching role
BALTIMORE — Anthony Levine announced his retirement Wednesday after a decade with the Baltimore Ravens.
The team said Levine will transition into a scouting and coaching role for the Ravens in 2022.
Levine played defensive back and linebacker and was a significant contributor on special teams. He turns 35 in March.
“Being here in Baltimore has been nothing but a blessing. Ten years went by so fast,” Levine said in a video posted by the Ravens. “It’s the best thing that ever happened to me, besides my kids, my family.”
Levine entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Green Bay in 2010. He played his first regular-season game two years later with the Ravens.
In 146 games with Baltimore, Levine had 87 tackles on defense and a franchise-record 62 on coverage units.
Arriola acquired by Major League Soccer’s Dallas from DC
FRISCO, Texas — U.S. national team winger Paul Arriola was acquired by FC Dallas from D.C. United on Wednesday for $2 million in general allocation money.
D.C. will receive $1.5 million this year and $500,000 in 2023, plus up to $300,000 in conditional future GAM based on performance. D.C. would receive 30% of any transfer fee if Arriola moves outside of Major League Soccer.
The 26-year-old has 20 goals in 89 regular-season matches since joining D.C. from Tijuana in 2017. Arriola missed most of 2020 because of a torn right ACL and played three games with Swansea during the second half of the 2020-21 season before a quadriceps injury.
Arriola has eight goals in 42 international appearances. He is training with the U.S. ahead of three World Cup qualifiers.
F1 preseason testing dates confirmed in Spain and Bahrain
PARIS — Formula One confirmed Wednesday that preseason testing will begin in Spain next month followed by a session in Bahrain in early March.
The oft-used Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on the outskirts Barcelona will host the first test from Feb. 22-25.
The second test will be held in Bahrain from March 10-12 — ahead of the season-opening race there on March 20 at the Bahrain International Circuit.
F1 is set to introduce a new set of rules to even the competition — such as budget caps — and the 2022 cars will feature newly-designed front and rear wings and 3D-shaped floors, while Italian manufacturer Pirelli is bringing bigger tires.
Teams ran on 13-inch tires in 2021 and will switch to an 18-inch model. Pirelli boss Mario Isola is confident this will lead to “less overheating, less degradation” and allow drivers to fight harder on track, rather than worrying too much about tire wear.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won a thrilling title last year with a last-lap overtake of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes in the final race at the Abu Dhabi GP.
Last-place Saint-Etienne gets a boost with 1-0 win at Angers
PARIS — Saint-Etienne won 1-0 at Angers on Wednesday for a badly needed victory but stayed in last place in the French league.
Les Verts have won a record 10 French titles — one more than current league leader Paris Saint-Germain and 1993 Champions League winner Marseille — but this was only their third win of the season.
It came courtesy of an own goal from defender Batista Mendy.
After 22 of 38 rounds, Saint-Etienne is two points behind 19th-place Lorient and five points away from safety. The bottom two are relegated while the side finishing 18th enters a promotion-relegation playoff with the team placing third in the second division.
Angers defender Ismael Traore had a header saved following a corner after two minutes as the home side started well.
But Saint-Etienne took the lead shortly before the break when midfielder Yvann Macon’s cross was turned into his own net by Mendy.
Midfielder Arnaud Nordin went clean through for Saint-Etienne midway through the second half but Montenegro goalkeeper Danijel Petkovic thwarted him.
Egypt, Eq. Guinea win shootouts to make African Cup quarters
DOUALA, Cameroon — Mohamed Salah buried the decisive penalty as Egypt beat Ivory Coast 5-4 in a shootout to reach the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations on Wednesday.
Equatorial Guinea followed suit to beat Mali 6-5 on penalties, but in a far more chaotic shootout.
Both Equatorial Guinea and Mali missed two of their first five spot kicks, and Mali defender Falaye Sacko eventually had the 16th penalty of the shootout saved by Equatorial Guinea’s 20-year-old goalkeeper Jesús Owono.
There was then a VAR check to make sure Owono hadn’t come off his line too early before the upset was confirmed and Equatorial Guinea’s players could race away to a group of their fans in the stadium to celebrate.
Both games ended 0-0 after extra time and the round of 16 ended without a goal from open play.
The quarterfinals of the African Cup are now set: Burkina Faso vs. Tunisia, Senegal vs. Equatorial Guinea, Gambia vs. host Cameroon and Egypt vs. Morocco.
For Egypt, Salah sent his spot kick into the bottom right corner and then ran off and jumped onto the back of Egypt substitute goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal for his celebrations.
The Egypt keeper pulled off the only save of the shootout when he tipped Eric Bailly’s penalty onto the crossbar and out. Abou Gabal, who wears the name Gabaski on the back of his jersey, had come on as a substitute in the 88th minute when Mohammed el-Shenawy was injured.
African Cup organizers change venues for 3 knockout games
YAOUNDE, Cameroon — African Cup of Nations organizers announced Wednesday that they were changing the venues for two quarterfinal games and one of the semifinals.
One of the quarterfinals scheduled for Sunday was moved from the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde across town to the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium after eight people were killed in a crush outside the Olembe during the round-of-16 game between host Cameroon and Comoros on Monday. A total of 38 others were injured and seven of them were in serious condition in the hospital.
The Confederation of African Football had already indicated it would move that game away from the Olembe.
But CAF also said it was moving another quarterfinal and a semifinal from the Japoma Stadium in Douala to Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.
It gave no reason for moving those two games but there have been complaints from teams over the state of the field in Douala.
CAF didn’t announce a decision on the other semifinal, which is scheduled to take place at the Olembe Stadium. It said it would depend on the findings of an investigation into the deadly stampede, which has been blamed on security failings at the stadium. CAF said it needed to review that report before the semifinal could go ahead at the Olembe next Thursday. The Olembe’s hosting of the African Cup final on Feb. 6 is also in doubt and will depend on the results of the investigation.
German soccer coaches banned for using fake vaccine passes
FRANKFURT, Germany — Two German soccer coaches have been suspended from working in the sport after it was ruled Wednesday they used fake coronavirus vaccination records.
A disciplinary panel at the German soccer federation ruled former Werder Bremen head coach Markus Anfang and his assistant Florian Junge had obtained fake passes last year identifying them as being fully vaccinated.
The federation said Anfang and Junge used the passes to be exempt from virus testing at the club and presented them to local health authorities to avoid going into isolation after contact with an infected player.
“Markus Anfang and Florian Junge have significantly infringed against the role-model function of a coach,” Hans E. Lorenz, chair of the federation’s sports court, said in a statement.
Anfang initially denied using a fake pass when doubts over his documents were first raised in November and said he had been vaccinated. He and Junge both stepped down from their posts at the second-division club soon afterward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.