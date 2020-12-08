Inaugural LA Bowl postponed until 2021 due to Coronavirus
INGLEWOOD — The LA Bowl will not play its inaugural game until 2021 after organizers announced Monday that this year’s game was being postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The scheduled Dec. 30 matchup at SoFi Stadium was supposed to pair the Mountain West champion with a team from the Pac-12.
The LA Bowl is the 11th bowl game to be postponed this year. That leaves 33 bowl games currently scheduled plus the College Football Playoff championship game.
The postponement leaves the Mountain West with two bowl ties — the Famous Idaho Potato and Arizona bowls. The Pac-12 is down to a New Year’s Six game along with the Alamo, Independence and Armed Forces bowls.
NFL suspends Tart, Williams for stepping on opponents
NEW YORK — The NFL on Monday suspended Titans defensive end Teair Tart and Bengals strong safety Shawn Williams for unnecessarily stepping on opponents last weekend.
Both have until mid-week to appeal their suspensions.
Jon Runyan, the league’s vice president of football operations, issued the one-game suspensions without pay for violations Sunday of the NFL’s rules regarding unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct.
Tart’s violation occurred with 8:25 remaining in the second quarter of Tennessee’s game at Cleveland when he stepped on guard Wyatt Teller.
Williams’ infraction took place in the final minute of the first half of Cincinnati’s game at Miami on Sunday when he stepped on guard Solomon Kindley. Williams was ejected following an ensuing fight.
Tart will miss Tennessee’s game against Jacksonville and Williams will miss the Bengals’ game against Dallas next weekend.
Toronto’s Alejandro Pozuelo named 2020 MLS MVP
Toronto FC attacking midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo has been named Major League Soccer’s 2020 Most Valuable Player.
Pozuelo had nine goals and 10 assists during the Coronavirus-shortened regular season, even while the Reds played part of the year in Connecticut because of travel restrictions in Canada.
His 10 assists were tied for the league lead with Houston’s Darwin Quintero and Seattle’s Nicolas Lodeiro.
Pozuelo had four goals and two assists during September, earning league Player of the Month honors.
Pozuelo is the second Toronto FC player to win the MVP award, following Sebastian Giovinco in 2015.
The 29-year-old from Sevilla, Spain, has been with the Reds for the past two seasons. He had 12 goals and 12 assists last year. He had two goals and an assist in his MLS debut.
Pozuelo finished with 35.35% of the overall vote for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award. Golden Boot winner Diego Rossi of LAFC was runner-up and Lodeiro finished third in the poll of players, technical staffs and select members of the media.
Toronto finished the regular season 13-5-5 and second in the Eastern Conference standings. The Reds were eliminated from the playoffs in the first round by upstart Nashville.
Breakdancing gets Olympic status to debut at Paris in 2024
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Breakdancing became an official Olympic sport on Monday.
The International Olympic Committee’s pursuit of urban events to lure a younger audience saw street dance battles officially added to the medal events program at the 2024 Paris Games.
Also confirmed for Paris by the IOC executive board were skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing.
Those three sports will make their Olympic debuts at the Tokyo Games which were postponed because of the Coronavirus pandemic by one year to open on July 23, 2021.
However, Paris organizers need time to prepare their project and so the IOC kept to its long-time schedule to confirm the 2024 sports lineup this month even before some are tested in Tokyo.
Breakdancing will be called breaking at the Olympics, as it was in the 1970s by hip-hop pioneers in the United States.
It was proposed by Paris organizers almost two years ago after positive trials at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires. Breaking passed further stages of approval in 2019 from separate decisions by the IOC board and full membership.
In Paris, breaking has been given a prestige downtown venue, joining sport climbing and 3-on-3 basketball at Place de le Concorde.
Surfing will be held far from France — more than 15,000 kilometers (9,000 miles) away in the Pacific Ocean — at the beaches of Tahiti, as the IOC already agreed in March.
Japanese star pitcher Sugano put up for MLB bidding
NEW YORK — Japanese star pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano has been posted by the Yomiuri Giants and is available for bidding to major league teams.
The bidding starts at 8 a.m. EST Tuesday and runs through 5 p.m. EST on Jan. 7.
A right-hander who turned 31 on Oct. 11, Sugano was 14-2 with a 1.97 ERA and three shutouts in 20 games last season, striking out 131 and walking 25 in 137 1/3 innings while allowing 97 hits. He is 101-49 with a 2.32 ERA over eight seasons in Japan.
Sugano started for Japan against the United States in the semifinal of the 2017 World Baseball Classic. He did not get a decision in the Americans’ 2-1 win, allowing an unearned run and three hits in six innings with six strikeouts and a walk.
Under the posting agreement, the fee would be 20% of the first $25 million of a major league contract, including earned bonuses and options. The percentage drops to 17.5% of the next $25 million and 15% of any amount over $50 million.
Wake Forest basketball won’t play VMI on Dec. 21
Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said the Demon Deacons’ men’s basketball game against VMI on Dec. 21 is “not going to happen” as the program deals with Coronavirus issues.
During his weekly radio show, Forbes said the program had a “significant increase” in positive COVID-19 tests over the past week. The school announced Nov. 30 that it was pausing team activities and that it wouldn’t play Troy last Wednesday.
By the end of the week, the Atlantic Coast Conference had announced the postponement of Wake Forest’s home game next week against No. 18 Virginia while Sunday’s scheduled game against Presbyterian was canceled.
Forbes said team officials are still putting together plans for eventually returning to practices.
With the VMI game off, Wake Forest (2-0) would be scheduled to return against Syracuse on Dec. 30 to open ACC play. It’s unclear whether the team will be able to play another game before then.
Mississippi postpones game at Texas A&M
Mississippi’s football game at No. 5 Texas A&M scheduled for Saturday has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Rebels program.
The game will only be rescheduled if games set for Dec. 19 are canceled. The Aggies are scheduled to visit Tennessee and Ole Miss is scheduled to visit LSU that day.
Ole Miss paused all team activities last week because of positive COVID-19 cases but had hoped to resume practice on Wednesday and play the Aggies on Saturday.
“We’ve stressed throughout 2020, and it’s a great lesson about life, control what you can control,” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said in a statement. “It’s unfortunate we are unable to play Ole Miss this week. I feel for our seniors who were looking forward to being recognized and playing at Kyle Field. We will go back to work controlling what we can, and that is preparing to play Tennessee next week.”
Trail Blazers player has positive COVID-19 test
Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts says a player was among the three people connected to the team who tested positive for the Coronavirus.
The player was not identified. The Blazers are set to tip off a four-game preseason schedule Friday with a game against the Sacramento Kings at the Moda Center.
The team plans to hold its first practice of the preseason on Tuesday. In addition to the player who tested positive, Zach Collins won’t be available because of an ankle injury, and center Jusuf Nurkick only recently arrived in Portland and still must clear the testing protocol.
The Blazers announced the positive tests Sunday, but did not specify whether they were among players or staff members. The results were from the past four days.
Warriors' Green, No. 2 pick Wiseman are sidelined with Coronavirus
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and No. 2 overall draft pick James Wiseman are sidelined with the Coronavirus.
While coach Steve Kerr didn’t actually say the two players had positive results, he made it clear they were the only two to miss practice on Day 1 of training camp Monday.
General manager Bob Myers had previously acknowledged two players had tested positive for COVID-19 without providing names and said they would be out at least 10 days before being tested again.
Kerr said Monday on a Zoom with reporters that he couldn’t elaborate on what Green and Wiseman were able to do at the moment.
“I’m not allowed to comment. You can make your own deductions. I know it’s really tricky,” Kerr said, adding that he assumed the reporters on the call had “figured out what’s happening here.”
Of Green, Kerr said: “When he’s ready to go he’ll be out there. I’m not worried about Draymond.”
Eight Carolina Panthers players placed on COVID-19 list
Eight Carolina Panthers players have been placed on the COVID-19 list, forcing the team to close its practice facility in Charlotte, North Carolina, until Wednesday.
Added to the list Monday were wide receivers DJ Moore and Curtis Samuel, defensive tackles Derrick Brown and Zach Kerr, linebacker Shaq Thompson and offensive tackle Greg Little. Also, punter Michael Palardy, who is on injured reserve, and practice squad wide receiver Ishmael Hyman were put on the list.
Defensive linemen Yetur Gross-Matos and Bruce Hector, a member of the practice squad, were placed on the COVID-19 list last week.
The Panthers are scheduled to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
Vanderbilt men's basketball cancels fourth straight game
Vanderbilt men’s basketball has canceled a fourth straight game with the program paused due to COVID-19 issues.
The Commodores haven’t played since beating Valparaiso in their opener on Nov. 27.
They announced Monday that Friday’s game against North Carolina Central has been canceled. Their next game now is set for Sunday against Mississippi Valley State.
NC State postpones Wednesday's game at Michigan
North Carolina State says its men’s basketball game at Michigan on Wednesday has been postponed.
The announcement came Monday before the teams were set to meet in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. N.C. State says the schools will work toward potentially rescheduling the game.
The Wolfpack had to cancel Saturday’s “Bubbleville” matchup with Connecticut in the Huskies’ home state after a member of the N.C State traveling party had a positive COVID-19 test. That came a day after the team had beaten Massachusetts-Lowell there, though the school said all program members had tested negative before traveling to Connecticut as well as immediately after their arrival.
N.C. State said Monday it is continuing to evaluate the short-term schedule for the program, which is scheduled to host Florida Atlantic on Saturday.
In a statement, Michigan said it has no current Coronavirus issues.
“It would have been fun,” Wolverines coach Juwan Howard said. “However, we must do what is right, and this is the right thing for everyone.”
No. 2 Baylor men's basketball looking for replacement game
The No. 2 Baylor men’s basketball team is looking for a replacement opponent for its scheduled home opener.
The Bears were supposed to play Nicholls State on Tuesday night, but the Colonels had positive COVID-19 tests in their program.
Baylor said it was trying to find another opponent to play before its Big 12 opener at home Sunday against No. 13 Texas.
The cancellation of the home opener comes two days after Baylor’s showdown with No. 1 Gonzaga was scrapped only 90 minutes before tip Saturday because a player and another person with the Bulldogs’ traveling team tested positive.
Michigan's football team resumes limited workouts
Michigan’s football team has resumed limited workouts, taking a step toward possibly playing No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday.
The Wolverines paused in-person activities last week after a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.
The Buckeyes, who have Big Ten and national title hopes, played through what coach Ryan Day called a “mini outbreak” on Saturday in a 52-12 win at Michigan State after he was relegated to watching the game from home.
Florida Panthers looking at bringing in fans
The Florida Panthers say their home arena is the NHL’s first to be recognized for the steps being taken toward bringing fans back to games safely when the league resumes play amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
The International WELL Building Institute said Monday it gave the Panthers’ arena its Health-Safety Rating in response to “stringent guidelines and protocols for combatting COVID-19 and preparedness to safely accommodate fans upon reopening.”
The NHL has not said when its upcoming season will begin. Teams have not played in front of fans since the league shut down in response to the pandemic in March; the season was finished over the summer in a pair of bubbles.
The certification takes into account how the arena has upgraded its air and water quality management systems with a focus on filtration and ventilation; cleaning and sanitation procedures; emergency preparedness; employee health and safety plans; and other programs to promote health in areas like food-service inspections.
No. 13 Wisconsin's men's basketball game with No. 25 Louisville postponed
No. 13 Wisconsin’s men’s basketball game with No. 25 Louisville scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed. Wisconsin officials say the schools are trying to arrange a date to make the game up later in the season.
The announcement comes four days after Louisville announced it was pausing team-related activities indefinitely due to a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing measures within its program. That already caused Louisville to cancel a scheduled Dec. 4 home game with UNC Greensboro.
Wisconsin will still play on Wednesday, but the Badgers will have a different opponent. Rather than facing Louisville that night, Wisconsin will host Rhode Island in a game starting at 3:30 p.m. Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.