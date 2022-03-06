WNBA’s Brittney Griner arrested in Russia on drug charges
WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was arrested last month at a Moscow airport after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges.
The Russian Customs Service said Saturday that the cartridges were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The customs service identified the person arrested as a player for the U.S. women’s team and did not specify the date of her arrest. Russian media reported the player was Griner, and her agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, did not dispute those reports.
“We are aware of the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia and are in close contact with her, her legal representation in Russia, her family, her teams, and the WNBA and NBA,” Kagawa Colas said Saturday. “As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further on the specifics of her case but can confirm that as we work to get her home, her mental and physical health remain our primary concern.”
On Saturday, the State Department issued a “do not travel” advisory for Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine and urged all U.S. citizens to depart immediately, citing factors including “the potential for harassment against U.S. citizens by Russian government security officials” and “the Embassy’s limited ability to assist” Americans in Russia.
Griner, who plays for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, has played in Russia for the last seven years in the winter, earning over $1 million per season — more than quadruple her WNBA salary. She last played for her Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg on Jan. 29 before the league took a two-week break in early February for the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournaments.
More than a dozen WNBA players were playing in Russia and Ukraine this winter, including league MVP Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley of the champion Chicago Sky. The WNBA confirmed Saturday that all players besides Griner had left both countries.
The 31-year-old Griner has won two Olympic gold medals with the U.S., a WNBA championship with the Mercury and a national championship at Baylor. She is a seven-time All-Star.
At least 22 injured in brawl at Mexican soccer match
MEXICO CITY — At least 22 people were injured, including two critically, Saturday when fans brawled during a soccer game in central Mexico.
The match between the host Queretaro and Atlas from Guadalajara — the reigning league champion — was suspended in the 62nd minute when multiple fights broke out in the stands. Security personnel opened the gates to the field so that fans, including women and children, could escape the stands.
Players from visiting Atlas quickly fled to the locker rooms as did some from the Queretaro side. Other Queretaro players, including Uruguayan goalie Washington Aguerre, stayed near the bench trying to calm the fans.
After several minutes some of the fights moved to the field where they continued punching and kicking. Some people were armed with chairs and metal bars.
One fan could be seen pulling a knife to cut the nets of one goal. Others destroyed one side’s bench and some fought in the tunnel to the field.
“So far there is no report of deaths; 22 people injured, nine of them taken to the General Hospital and of these, two are critical,” said the Queretaro state civil protection agency. “The rest are stable. It should be mentioned that all of those injured are male and at this moment it’s been confirmed that four were from the state of Jalisco.”
Christopher Bell to lead Cup field to green at Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Christopher Bell won the first pole of his career and will lead the field to green Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Bell turned a lap at 182.673 mph in Saturday qualifying to put his Toyota from Joe Gibbs Racing on the pole. Wind gusts of nearly 30 mph had drivers on edge headed into qualifying, but it wasn’t a factor as drivers avoided the spins that plagued them last week in California.
NASCAR champion Kyle Larson qualified second in a Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. Larson is the defending Las Vegas winner and also looking to put together a two-race winning streak following his victory last Sunday at Fontana.
Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric qualified third in a Ford for Team Penske. Cindric is the first rookie in NASCAR history to lead the Cup points standings for more than one race.
Chase Briscoe continued his strong start to the season by qualifying fourth in a Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing. Briscoe opened the season with a third-place finish at Daytona and led 20 laps last week in California. He’s currently fifth in the standings.
Chase Elliott was fifth for Hendrick Motorsports and Penske driver Joey Logano was sixth. Tyler Reddick, who dominated last week at California until he was caught in a crash, was seventh for resurgent Richard Childress Racing. Austin Dillon was 10th for the team.
Las Vegas native Kyle Busch crashed his Toyota in practice and was not able to participate in the qualifying session. He lost control of his car when his left rear tire went flat and JGR had to pull out a backup for him to race.
‘I just enjoyed skiing’: Shiffrin finishes 2nd in super-G
LENZERHEIDE, Switzerland — After a stressful and surprisingly tough Beijing Olympics, Mikaela Shiffrin is happy just to enjoy her skiing again.
That approach paid off Saturday as Shiffrin took a clear lead in the World Cup overall standings by placing second in a tricky super-G won by the unheralded Romane Miradoli.
It was an impressive return to form on a steep, twisting course for the American star in her first race after poor results at the Winter Olympics, taking home no medals from six events.
“After the last couple of weeks I really appreciate this,” said Shiffrin, who was congratulated course-side by tennis great Roger Federer, who has a home close to the Lenzerheide course.
Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova, the defending overall champion, started the race tied on points after 29 World Cup events this season and eight left this month.
Vlhova finished 18th, a massive 3.31 seconds back, skiing immediately before Shiffrin, who took advantage with a clean run to be just 0.38 behind the French leader.
Vlhova dropped 67 points in the overall standings behind Shiffrin, who is a three-time overall champion. Their duel will resume Sunday in a giant slalom.
“This is really great today, that’s a positive thing of course, but I don’t want to get ahead of myself,” Shiffrin cautioned. “I finally just enjoyed skiing for a day”
“I think I’ve been actually pretty awful to be around with my team,” she said. “The last weeks, not because of the Olympics but of course that’s a big part of it, it’s just been heavy. Everything felt really, really heavy on my mind and on my heart.”
Five of the first 10 top-ranked starters failed to complete the course on a bright, cold day and Miradoli, in the No. 8 bib, found a near-perfect fast line.
MLB talks resume Sunday; Scherzer favors playoff ‘ghost win’
NEW YORK — Max Scherzer favors a radical reworking of the playoffs, one that would have the higher seed in the first round of an expanded postseason start a best-of-five series with a 1-0 lead.
Major League Baseball and locked-out players, who resume talks Sunday, both would expand the postseason from 10 teams — that’s been the field since 2012, other than the 16 teams in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
The union prefers 12 and the parties appear headed toward that number, but Scherzer said players would consider 14 if clubs would agree to the “ghost win” format.
Under MLB’s 14-team plan, the division winner with the best regular-season record in each league would get a bye and advance directly to the Division Series. The two other division winners would choose their opponents and be at home for an entire best-of-three round.
The division winner with the second-best record would choose its opponent from among the three lowest-seeded wild-card teams. The division winner with the third-best record would then get to pick from among the remaining two wild cards. The top wild card would face whichever team is left over after the division winners make their choices and also play all games at home.
Selections would be made on a televised show.
Forbidden Kingdom romps in San Felipe; Baffert takes 2nd
ARCADIA — Forbidden Kingdom romped to a 5 3/4-length victory in the $400,000 San Felipe Stakes on Saturday, beating a pair of 3-year-old colts from the barn of embattled trainer Bob Baffert.
Ridden by Juan Hernandez, Forbidden Kingdom ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.98 on a showery, 55-degree day at Santa Anita.
Trained by Hall of Famer Richard Mandella, Forbidden Kingdom took the lead out of the gate on the way to his third win in five career starts. He’s a son of 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, who was trained by Baffert.
It was Forbidden Kingdom’s first try going two turns.
“I was very anxious. You just don’t know if a horse like this will get two turns, but hell, he looked better,” Mandella said.
In four of his wins, the colt has led all the way.
“He’s really fast,” Hernandez said “A couple jumps after we break, he was in front already and I just let him run. I threw him loose on the lead and he never stopped. He showed how good he is.”
Sent off as the even-money favorite in the field of seven, Forbidden Kingdom paid $4, $2.40 and $2.20. The chestnut colt earned 50 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby on May 7.
Marsch starts EPL life with a loss, Liverpool closes on City
Jesse Marsch gathered his Leeds players in a huddle in the center circle at the end of the match and delivered what appeared to be an impassioned speech.
So what was the American’s message to his new team after his first match as an English Premier League manager?
“It was real simple,” Marsch said, “that this was very positive and a big step in the right direction.”
Problem was, it was still a loss. Another one.
OK, Leeds played surprisingly well in the 1-0 defeat to Leicester on Saturday, considering Marsch has spent only five days with the team after replacing Marcelo Bielsa — a “living legend,” as Marsch described the Argentine — as manager.
Leeds responded well to Marsch’s tweaks in tactics and formation, looking a lot tighter than the team that conceded a record amount of goals in February to effectively push Bielsa to the exit after 3 1/2 years at Elland Road. Leeds’ 19 shots, compared to Leicester’s seven, also told a story.
That counted for little, though, when Harvey Barnes scored what proved to be the winner in the 67th.
“This is maybe the American in me,” said Marsch, a former U.S. international following in the footsteps of countrymen Bob Bradley and David Wagner in managing in England’s top league, “but I’ve learned that sometimes our sport isn’t the fairest.
“But it doesn’t matter, you’ve got to do what you can in this sport to manage. In a sport like basketball you score a lot more points and usually the better team manages to emerge.”
Not this time for Leeds, which has lost five straight in the league and is only two points above the relegation zone with 11 games left.
Coyotes sign center Travis Boyd to 2-year contract
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed center Travis Boyd to a $3.5 million, two-year contract.
The 28-year-old Boyd has set career highs this season with 10 goals and 24 points in 46 games with Arizona. He’s also one assist away from establishing a career high.
Boyd was a sixth-round pick by Washington in 2011 and played three seasons with the Capitals, scoring eight goals with 23 assists in 85 games. He played two seasons with Toronto and another with Vancouver before signing with the Coyotes in 2021.
Boyd has 23 goals and 42 assists in 170 career games.
He’ll count $1.75 million against the salary cap each of the next two seasons.
Federer says his comeback will not be before late summer
LENZERHEIDE, Switzerland — Roger Federer said Saturday any tournament comeback from his knee surgery last year will not be until at least the late summer.
The 40-year-old tennis great gave an update on his lengthy rehabilitation to Swiss broadcaster SRF when he attended a women’s World Cup ski race at Lenzerheide, where he has a home.
It confirmed Federer’s comments in November that he would not return in time for Wimbledon in June, though he did not specify Saturday his plans for the U.S. Open which starts Aug. 29.
Federer told SRF his rehabilitation was progressing well enough that he was now thinking in terms of playing again. Previously, he said the motivation for undergoing surgery last August was to protect his future quality of life with his family rather than return to competitive tennis.
Federer’s 20 Grand Slam singles titles are tied with Novak Djokovic and now one fewer than Rafael Nadal who won his 21st in January at the Australian Open.
Iditarod dogs pack Anchorage for race’s ceremonial start
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Fans, dogs and mushers returned in droves Saturday to downtown Anchorage in the midst of a snowstorm for the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
The ceremonial start was canceled last year due to the pandemic. This year, fans attending the 50th running of the race were limited in their interactions with participants but still were able to watch from behind fences as mushers left the starting line two minutes apart.
Mushers took a leisurely jaunt through Alaska’s largest city, waving at fans that lined downtown streets. The competitive race for mushers and their dogs starts Sunday in Willow, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) north of Anchorage, with the winner expected about nine days later in Nome.
Mushers had to show proof of vaccination to race this year, and they will isolate at checkpoints so they don’t bring COVID-19 to the rural, largely Alaska Native villages along the nearly 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) route to Nome.
Some villages opted not to be checkpoints because of the ongoing pandemic, leaving mushers to bypass towns, while other arrangements were made in some communities. In White Mountain, where mushers must take an eight-hour layover before making the final 77-mile (124-kilometer) run to Nome, the community building will not be used to house mushers waiting for the final push.
South Korean golfers lead after 3 rounds of LPGA Singapore
SINGAPORE — In Gee Chun shot a 6-under 66 Saturday to lead a trio of South Korean golfers at the top of the leaderboard after three rounds of the LPGA Tour’s HSBC Women’s World Championship.
In had a 54-hole total of 12-under 204 on the Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong course. She had a one-stroke lead over Jeongeun Lee6 (65) and No. 1-ranked Jin Young Ko, who shot 69.
American Danielle Kang (68), Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand (70) and another South Korean player, Amy Yang (71), were tied for fourth. Canadian Brooke Henderson was seventh after a 71, four strokes behind In.
Australian Hannah Green also shot 71 and was tied for eighth, five strokes from the lead.
France, Spain, US and Argentina ease into Davis Cup Finals
France, Spain, the United States and Argentina eased into the Davis Cup Finals while Belgium scraped past host Finland 3-2 in the qualifiers on Saturday.
Australia came from behind to beat Hungary 3-2 in Sydney, as did Italy against Slovakia in Bratislava.
France ticked all of its boxes in defeating Ecuador 4-0 in Pau, its first home tie since the 2018 final. Arthur Rinderknech earned his first singles win, Benjamin Bonzi won on debut, and the doubles team of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut remained unbeaten in six years.
Spain took out Romania 3-1 in Marbella. After Roberto Bautista Agut and 19th-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, on debut, won the opening singles on Friday, Romania pegged them back on Saturday in the doubles when Marius Copil and Horia Tecau — playing Davis Cup for 13 years — won. But Bautista Agut clinched the tie in beating Copil, playing his third match in two days, 6-2, 6-3.
The U.S. doubles team of Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock built on the singles wins of Sebastian Korda and Taylor Fritz on Friday by clinching the tie against Colombia 3-0 in Reno, Nevada, after topping Nicolas Barrientos and Juan-Sebastian Cabal 6-3, 6-4.
Trying to keep PGA Tour status, Brehm leads Puerto Rico Open
RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — Fighting to keep PGA Tour status, Ryan Brehm shot a 4-under 68 in rainy conditions Saturday to open a three-stroke lead in the Puerto Rico Open.
Brehm, with wife Chelsey at his side as his caddie, is making his final start on a minor medical extension and needs to win or finish second alone to retain status. He had a 15-under 201 total at Grand Reserve.
“Obviously, if you would have given me that at the start of the week I’d have taken it,” Brehm said. “There’s just so much golf left. I mean, honestly, all Chelsey and I are trying to do is make one good swing after another and march along. That’s really all we’re trying to do.”
The 35-year-old Brehm is winless on the PGA Tour. He’s ranked 773rd in the world.
“I know that somebody’s going to play well, probably more than one person, so it’s up to me to go out and do my job and play my game,” Brehm said. “We’re probably not going to change much strategically. We’ll hit irons off some tees and drivers off others.”
Michael Kim was second after a 70. Since winning the John Deere Classic in 2018, Kim has made only 16 cuts in 76 starts on the PGA Tour, including one stretch of 25 consecutive events without making it to the weekend. He was No. 75 in the world when he won and now No. 1,030.
“It’s been a while since I’ve been in contention, but felt really comfortable out there, comfortable with my game and really looking forward to tomorrow,” Lee said.
Chad Ramey (68), Andrew Novak (69), Tommy Gainey (69) and Max McGreevy (71) were 11 under.
Ernie Els takes Hoag Classic lead at windy Newport Beach
NEWPORT BEACH — Ernie Els rebounded from a bogey on the par-3 17th with a two-putt birdie on the par-5 18th to take the lead in the Hoag Classic on a cool, windy Saturday at Newport Beach Country Club.
The defending champion in the event that was canceled last year, Els shot a 3-under 68 to take a one-stroke lead over fellow two-time U.S. Open champions Lee Jantzen and Retief Goosen and first-round leader Cameron Beckman.
“It feels like Scotland, doesn’t it?” said Els, also a two-time British Open winner. “It was a tricky day.”
The 52-year-old Southern African played the front nine in even par with a birdie and a bogey, then birdied the par-4 12th, par-3 13th and par-4 15th.
“The putter really kept me in it on a lot of holes,” Els said. “I know I missed a short one on 17, but for the most part, I made the putts I needed to. I played the back nine a lot better. The front nine I was very scrappy, a little cold, I don’t know what it was, but back nine I started hitting it better.”
He had an 8-under 134 total.
“The whole experience was a difficult day today,” Els said. “To get it under par for the day was kind of my goal and, surprisingly, I’m on top of the leaderboard.”
Janzen had a 66, the best round of the day in the difficult conditions.
Nice beats PSG 1-0 to take second place in French league
PARIS — Nice upended French league leader Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 with a score from Andy Delort off the bench and moved into second place on Saturday.
Delort met a cross from Calvin Stengs to volley into the top corner in the 88th minute.
Nice shut out PSG for the third time this season after drawing 0-0 in Paris in the league and the French Cup, even advancing on penalties in the cup.
The Mediterranean side kept a fourth straight clean sheet in all competitions to trail PSG by 13 points and move two points ahead of Marseille.
PSG struggled offensively without suspended France striker Kylian Mbappe, arguably the best player for PSG this season. Lionel Messi proved inefficient in the role of a false nine as PSG lacked penetration in the final third.
“Let’s not beat around the bush, there’s a PSG with Kylian and a (different) PSG without Kylian,” Nice coach Christophe Galtier said. “Maybe when the match is getting tough physically and they don’t manage to make the difference, maybe it can break somewhere.”
In a tactical match, PSG’s best chance in the first half came from a counterattack in the ninth minute when Angel Di Maria’s lob attempt was tipped around the post by Argentine goalkeeper Walter Benitez.
Nice created overloads down the left with fullback Melvin Bard overlapping with Amine Gouiri. Bard made a cross for Pablo Rosario, who mistimed his jump and headed over the bar in the 24th.
The result exposed the weakness of the PSG backline a few days before it visits Real Madrid in the second leg of their last-16 tie in the Champions League. PSG won the first leg 1-0.
Teen Chandler Smith wins Truck Series race in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Chandler Smith used a brilliant final lap Friday night to hold off both Daytona winner Zane Smith and boss Kyle Busch to win the Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
It was the third victory in 40 career starts for Smith, a 19-year-old from Georgia who is in his second season driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports.
Chandler Smith was side-by-side with Zane Smith as the two trucks took the white flag for the final lap around the speedway. They had raced three-wide with Busch, the winningest driver in series history, and finally broken away for a two-truck battle for the win.
Chandler Smith used a crossover move to seize the lead from Zane Smith and coast to the win.
Busch finished third and was followed by Stewart Friesen, as three Toyota drivers finished in the top four. Ryan Preece and Tanner Gray were fifth and sixth to give Ford three drivers in the top six.
Matt DiBenedetto in seventh was the highest-finishing Chevrolet driver and Matt Crafton was eighth in Crafton’s 500th consecutive start in the Trucks Series.
Todd Bodine returned to competition for the first time since 2017 in his quest to start 800 national series races. Only 26 drivers in NASCAR history have started 800 national races and Bodine has been six shy of the mark since 2017.
The pandemic stalled his efforts but Bodine, now 58 years old, had the idea rekindled by Marcus Lemonis, CEO of Camping World, title sponsor of the Truck Series. Lemonis asked on Twitter for 800 reasons why Bodine should get to 800 starts and the fan engagement sealed the deal.
Bodine finished 21st
Cone wins 4-year term as US Soccer president, beats Cordeiro
Re-elected to a four-year term as U.S. Soccer Federation president, Cindy Parlow Cone will turn her attention to collective bargaining agreements and a report by former Deputy Attorney General Sally Q. Yates on allegations of abusive behavior.
“U.S. Soccer is ready and more than willing to implement any changes that we need to make,” Cone said after defeating predecessor Carlos Cordeiro on Saturday in what amounted to an endorsement of the governing body’s settlement of an equal-pay lawsuit by women players.
Yates was hired in October to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct in women’s professional soccer.
“We’re not looking to just make a change just to make a change,” Cone said. “When there’s problem, especially as horrible as the abuse that has been going on, it’s human nature to want to jump in and do something. And I felt that, as well, and I hear that from other people. But we want to make sure the changes that we are making are the right changes and really impactful changes. And really we want to do everything that we can to make sure and to prevent this from ever happening again.”
Cone, a former national team player, received 785.12 of the weighted votes, or 52.3%, on the first ballot during the USSF National Council meeting, held on-line and in Atlanta.
Cordeiro, a former Goldman Sachs partner and current adviser to FIFA president Gianni Infantino, got 698.26 votes, or 46.6%, as he tried to regain the job he held from 2018 until 2020. Cordeiro quit amid the fallout from legal filings that claimed women’s national team players had less physical ability and responsibility than male counterparts.
Cone was vice president at the time and moved up to president, then was elected last winter to a one-year term.
F1 team Haas terminates Russian driver Mazepin’s contract
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Russian driver Nikita Mazepin was dropped by Haas F1 despite the FIA ruling he could compete in Formula One races under a neutral flag.
Haas also ended its sponsorship with Uralkali, the Russian fertilizer company owned by Mazepin’s father. Dmitry Mazepin is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his son’s contract to drive was linked to the team sponsorship.
“As with the rest of the Formula 1 community, the team is shocked and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine and wishes for a swift and peaceful end to the conflict,” Haas said in a statement Saturday.
Formula One earlier this week terminated its contract with the Russian GP. The race in Sochi was contracted through 2025.
That put the spotlight on Haas, an American team entering its seventh season of F1 competition. Haas last year overhauled its lineup and added rookies Mazepin and Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher.
