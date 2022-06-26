Dodgers confirm top set-up reliever Hudson lost for season
ATLANTA — Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Daniel Hudson was placed on the injury list Saturday with a season-ending torn left ACL.
The move was expected after Hudson’s knee buckled in the eighth inning of Friday night’s 4-1 win over the Atlanta Braves as he reacted to a dribbler hit by Ronald Acuña Jr.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said “it was a clean tear of the ACL.”
Hudson’s recovery is expected to take six to nine months, taking away the team’s top setup reliever. Hudson, 35, has five saves and a 2.22 ERA.
“Obviously, it’s a big loss,” Roberts said.
The Dodgers’ bullpen previously lost another late-innings veteran, Blake Treinen, to a right shoulder injury. Right-hander Tommy Kahnle (forearm tightness) also is on the 60-day IL.
Brusdar Graterol or another pitcher must emerge as the next bridge to closer Craig Kimbrel.
“Obviously the guys that are here are going to have an opportunity,” Roberts said. “I’m not going to say who it is, but they’re going to have opportunities.”
The Dodgers activated infielder Hanser Alberto from the paternity list, recalled right-hander Mitch White and designated outfielder Stefen Romero for assignment.
White was called up to replace left-hander Andrew Heaney, who was placed on the 10-day injured list on Friday with left shoulder inflammation.
Galaxy’s match at San Jose Earthquakes rescheduled for Sept. 24
LOS ANGELES – The Galaxy’s road match against the San Jose Earthquakes, originally scheduled for Saturday at Stanford Stadium, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24.
Stanford University has been experiencing a power outage due to an equipment failure caused by the nearby Edgewood Fire. Further details for the Sept. 24 match will be announced at a later date.
AP source: Gareth Bale signs with MLS leaders Los Angeles FC
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles FC has reached a deal with Welsh forward Gareth Bale to move to Major League Soccer after his departure from Real Madrid, a person close to the deal told The Associated Press.
The person spoke Saturday on condition of anonymity because the details of the 12-month deal are still being finalized between Bale and MLS-leading LAFC, which also added Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini to its roster this month.
The 32-year-old Bale is moving stateside after spending most of the past nine years with Madrid. His contract expires this summer, making him a free agent after his up-and-down tenure with the current Champions League winners finally ends.
Bale essentially confirmed the move with a tweet Saturday, writing, “See you soon, Los Angeles,” alongside a video of himself in an LAFC jersey and hat.
Bale is among the most dynamic attacking players of his generation when healthy and on a top team. He scored 106 goals in 258 appearances for Madrid, which won five Champions League titles and three La Liga crowns during his tenure.
But Bale has played sparingly and occasionally ineffectively for Madrid in recent years. He made only seven appearances for the European champions this past season while struggling with several injuries.
Bale also went on a season-long loan to Tottenham in 2020-21, scoring 16 goals in 34 appearances for Spurs. The brilliant goal-scorer joined Madrid from Spurs in 2013 for a then-record transfer fee.
Bale will get a fresh start in the Southern California sunshine alongside Chiellini, who joined LAFC after 17 seasons at Juventus and an impressive international career for Italy.
Bale was rumored to be considering retirement if Wales hadn’t qualified for the World Cup, but his national team earned a place in Qatar last month. Bale will be able to chase a trophy in Los Angeles while staying in shape for the rigors of the World Cup competition.
The MLS regular season ends Oct. 9, while the MLS Cup Final — the last potential game of the MLS season — is scheduled for Nov. 5, just over two weeks before the start of the World Cup.
Allgaier dominates at Nashville to win Xfinity Series race
LEBANON, Tenn. — Justin Allgaier routed the field at Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday for his second Xfinity Series victory of the season.
The JR Motorsports driver led 134 of the 188 laps in his Chevrolet and beat Trevor Bayne by 4.513-seconds on a hot, steamy afternoon in which in-car temperatures inched toward 130 degrees.
“That was a butt-kicking,” Allgaier radioed his team. “Thank you guys so much, it never gets old.”
He said he can’t recall a time he’s had such a dominant race car, and was glad to have it at Nashville. It was his eighth career Xfinity Series start at Nashville and first time Allgaier collected the winner’s celebratory custom guitar.
“I’ve been coming here a long time and I love this racetrack, and I’ve been trying to get to victory lane so bad and haven’t been able to do it,” said Allgaier, who dedicated the performance to “the dirt racers because it was slick. It was hot, we were sliding around.”
Allgaier dedicated the win to his father, who he said has been suffering from health complications.
Riley Herbst finished third and was followed by Ty Gibbs, Sam Mayer and Ryan Preece, winner of the Truck Series race on Friday night.
Nashville marks the hottest race weekend so far of this season with temperatures in the mid-90s and 30 degrees hotter inside the car. Series points leader AJ Allmendinger dropped to the ground when he climbed from his car and immediately began icing his heels from where the exhaust pipe sits under him during the race. He’s scheduled to race Sunday in the Cup Series.
Chun shoots 75, lead down to 3 at Women’s PGA Championship
BETHESDA, Md. — In Gee Chun shot a 3-over 75 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Women’s PGA Championship.
On a day when Congressional Country Club gave the leaders plenty of trouble, Chun was holding her own until she made a double bogey on the par-5 16th hole. The two-time major champion from South Korea led by five shots after the first round and six at the halfway point, but that 36-hole advantage has been cut in half. She had an 8-under 208 total.
Lydia Ko (76) and Jennifer Kupcho (74) — Chun’s playing partners — had their own problems, but Lexi Thompson and Hye-Jin Choi both shot 70 and were tied for second with Sei Young Kim (71) at 5 under.
Chun bogeyed Nos. 1 and 11 but birdied 2 and 12. She had a five-shot lead when she had to play her third shot from some tall grass on the 16th. That shot put her in even more trouble, in an area with tall grass and some thick trees. She took an unplayable lie and went back to the previous spot to re-hit.
Chun hit an 8-iron and sent the ball over the green, but she did manage to get up and down for a 7. Ko wasn’t able to take advantage of Chun’s mishap. She bogeyed four of five holes during one stretch on the front nine, then birdied four of the next seven. She wrapped up the round with four straight bogeys.
Kupcho had three birdies and three bogeys in the first seven holes and couldn’t gain much ground on the leader.
Schauffele takes 1-shot lead over buddy Cantlay at Travelers
CROMWELL, Conn. — Xander Schauffele shot a 3-under 67 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over good friend and playing partner Patrick Cantlay into the final round of the Travelers Championship.
Schauffele had a 17-under 193 total at TPC River Highlands. Cantlay shot 63.
Rookie Sahith Theegala was third at 14 under after a round of 64, and Kevin Kisner had a 66 to get to 13 under.
Schauffele began the day at 14 under with a five-stroke lead. The Olympic champion birdied the second hole for the third time this week and had another at No. 6, part of a career-best run of 48 holes without a bogey.
But he put his tee shot at 13 in the water and briefly fell into a tie for the lead after a bogey. He broke his minor birdie drought at 16, then hit the pin on his approach at 17 and sank another.
“I would love to have that tee ball back on 13,” he said. “For the most part I knew it wasn’t going to be easy to protect a lead, especially when it’s five shots and it’s easy to get comfortable.”
Cantlay’s bogey-free round was the best of the day.
Schauffele and Cantlay have been close friends since being paired together at the 2019 Presidents Cup in Australia and they combined to win the Zurich Classic this season.
Smith scores twice, US women beat Colombia 3-0 in Colorado
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Sophia Smith scored twice in the second half and the U.S. women’s national team beat Colombia 3-0 on Saturday night to extend its home unbeaten streak to 68 games.
Taylor Kornieck, making her national team debut, added a late goal.
On Tuesday night, the teams will meet again in Sandy, Utah, as the United States readies for World Cup qualifying in the CONCACAF W Championship next month in Monterrey, Mexico. The United States is the two-time defending World Cup champion.
Smith scored her first in the 54th minute off a pass from Rose Lavelle when Colombian goalkeeper Catalina Perez came out of her goal. She added her second in the 60th minute.
Smith, who plays for the Portland Thorns in the National Women’s Soccer League, has six international goals.
Perez made two penalty saves. She stopped Lindsey Horan’s attempt late in the first half, and then saved Lavelle’s chance in the 70th.
Former No. 1 pick Mark Appel reaches majors with Phillies
SAN DIEGO — Mark Appel is a big league ballplayer nine years after he was selected No. 1 overall in the amateur draft.
Appel has been promoted by the Philadelphia Phillies. The right-hander, who turns 31 on July 15, went 5-0 with a 1.61 ERA in 19 appearances for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
“Completely overwhelmed. I have so many thoughts I want to share but can’t find the words, so I’ll just say this: I’m thankful,” Appel posted on Twitter on Saturday.
“Today, I get to play a game I love as a Major League Baseball player.”
Appel is stepping in for right-hander Connor Brogdon, who has been placed on the COVID-19-related injury list.
Appel was selected by Houston with the No. 1 pick in the 2013 draft after a standout college career at Stanford. He was an Astros fan growing up in West Houston and received a $6.35 million signing bonus from the team.
He went 10-3 with a 4.37 ERA while making a total of 25 starts at Double-A and Triple-A in 2015, and then was traded to Philadelphia in a multiplayer deal. But he announced in early 2018 that he was quitting the game, saying he was at peace with the decision.
Appel rejoined the Phillies organization before last season, and he went 3-6 with a 6.06 ERA in 23 appearances with Double-A Reading and Lehigh Valley.
Sydney McLaughlin does it again, breaks own world record
EUGENE, Ore. — Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin broke her own world record in the 400-meter hurdles at the U.S. outdoor track and field championships Saturday.
McLaughlin flashed a broad smile when her time was announced, then gave a thumbs-up. She crossed the finish line at Hayward Field in 51.41 seconds, breaking her own record of 51.46 set last year at the Tokyo Games, where she won the gold medal.
“I mean it’s Track Town USA, what do you expect? she said afterward. “Every time I come here I can just feel something amazing is going to happen.”
Asked how she was going to celebrated afterward, McLaughlin joked: “Eating some real food besides vegetables. Like a cheeseburger or something, some pancakes.”
The top three finishers in each event at the national championships will represent the United States in the world outdoor championships, also at Eugene’s Hayward Field, next month. It is the first time that track and field’s biggest event outside of the Olympics will be held on American soil.
Dalilah Muhammad sat out of the race because of a slight injury, but she has already qualified for the world championships as the defending champion in the event. McLaughlin will also be joined on the U.S. team by runner-up Britton Wilson and third-place finisher Shamier Little.
Allyson Felix, the most decorated woman in track history, finished sixth in the 400, in what was her final national championship race.
AP source: Watson to meet with NFL disciplinary officer
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Waston will have a hearing with NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson next week, a person familiar with the meeting told The Associated Press on Saturday.
Watson, who is facing a potential suspension from the league stemming from accusations of sexual misconduct by massage therapists in Texas, will meet with Robinson on Tuesday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the hearing have not been disclosed publicly.
It’s not yet know how long Watson is scheduled to meet with Robinson.
ESPN was first to report Watson’s meeting with Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the league and NFL Players Association. This is the first case the former federal judge has heard.
Earlier this week, Watson reached undisclosed financial settlements in civil lawsuits filed by 20 of his 24 accusers. The women claimed he had harassed, assaulted or touched them during sessions when he played for Houston.
Watson has denied any wrongdoing and said sex with three of the women was consensual.
The league has said Watson’s settlements will not affect its investigation. If Robinson finds Watson violated the league’s personal conduct policy, he’ll likely be suspended for multiple games if not longer.
Robinson is expected to rule before the Browns open training camp later next month.
2017 US Open finalist Keys, Coric injured, out of Wimbledon
WIMBLEDON, England — Madison Keys, the 2017 U.S. Open runner-up, and Borna Coric withdrew from Wimbledon on Saturday because of injuries.
The tournament begins Monday.
Keys, an American who was seeded 19th at the All England Club, pulled out because of a hurt abdominal muscle.
She was replaced in the field by Coco Vandeweghe, twice a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon and twice a semifinalist at other Grand Slam tournaments, who lost in qualifying this week. Vandeweghe’s first-round opponent will be No. 17 seed Elena Rybakina.
Coric is a Croatian who got into the field thanks to a protected ranking because he has been injured. He cited a shoulder problem for his withdrawal.
He was drawn to face No. 12 seed Diego Schwartzman and that spot will be filled by an as-yet-unannounced player who lost in qualifying.
Mercury, Charles agree to part ways after 18 games
PHOENIX — Tina Charles’ stint in the desert was a short one.
The Phoenix Mercury announced Saturday they agreed to terms on a contract divorce with Charles after 18 games.
“After discussions with Tina and her agent, it was best for both parties to go our separate ways at this time,” Mercury general manager Jom Pitman said. “Due to circumstances both in and out of our control, our season has not gone according to our plan, and we will continue to pursue all avenues for improvement.”
The WNBA’s leading scorer last season, Charles signed with Phoenix in February, a day after the Mercury added Diamond DeShields in a three-team trade with Chicago and New York. The additions were expected to give the Mercury a huge boost to a roster that already had Diana Taurasi, Britney Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith.
Griner has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17 after authorities at an airport outside of Moscow said she had vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her bag.
The Mercury have struggled with injuries and without Griner in the lineup, entering Saturday’s game against Dallas near the bottom of the standings at 6-12 after reaching the WNBA finals last season.
Charles, the 2012 WNBA MVP, was Phoenix’s second-leading scorer at 17.3 points per game while grabbing 7.3 rebounds.
Wimbledon champ Kvitova, Fritz win Eastbourne titles
EASTBOURNE, England — Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova tuned up for the Grand Slam tournament by overpowering Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2 to win the Eastbourne title on Saturday.
Also, Taylor Fritz outlasted Maxime Cressy 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4) in an all-American men’s final for his second Eastbourne title.
Kvitova earned her first grass-court title in four years — and 29th trophy of her singles career — after breaking Ostapenko, the defending champion, early in both sets of the final and feasting on the Latvian’s second serve.
Kvitova saved five break points in the fourth game of the second set to stay in control of the match at 3-1.
“Playing on the grass is very special for me every time,” the Czech player said on court. “It’s the best preparation for Wimbledon, as well.”
Kvitova, the Wimbledon champion in 2011 and 2014, begins another campaign on Tuesday against Jasmine Paolini of Italy.
She is 5-1 in grass-court finals. Her most recent was in 2018 in Birmingham.
The eighth-seeded Ostapenko, a Wimbledon semifinalist four years ago, won the 2017 French Open.
Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title
BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday.
Garcia took a medical timeout for what seemed to be a shoulder problem early in the second set. She then went 4-2 down before winning 10 of the next 14 games to seal the match.
“It was a fight (for) every point from the first to the last one,” Garcia said.
She is 8-3 in career finals but the Frenchwoman’s last title was almost exactly three years ago in Nottingham in the buildup to 2019 Wimbledon.
Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season.
Tsitsipas beats Bautista Agut to win Mallorca Championships
PALMA, Spain — Stefanos Tsitsipas won the Mallorca Championships after beating Roberto Bautista Agut in three sets on Saturday as they prepared to play on the grass courts of the All England Club.
Tsitsipas’ first grass-court title on the ATP Tour comes before Wimbledon starts on Monday.
The second-seeded Greek held off a late rally in the decisive set to beat Bautista Agut 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2) for his tour-leading 40th win of the season.
His ninth career title was also Tsitsipas’ second of the season after he retained his Monte Carlo title in April.
Tsitsipas, sixth in the rankings, has drawn Alexander Ritschard of Switzerland in the opening round of Wimbledon.
Tsitsipas appeared to be cruising in the third set after getting an early break to open up a 4-1 lead. But 20th-ranked Bautista Agut, who upset top-ranked Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals, broke Tsitsipas when he was serving for the win and forced the tiebreaker.
Ron Capps tops NHRA Funny Car qualifying at Norwalk
NORWALK, Ohio — Ron Capps took the No. 1 position in Funny Car qualifying at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park for the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals.
The defending series champion coming off a victory last week at Bristol, Tennessee, Capps had a run of 3.901 seconds at 328.38 mph Friday in his Toyota GR Supra that stood up Saturday.
“It was a great job by our team,” Capps said. “We’re going to have cloud cover tomorrow and it’s going to be fast, and you’re going to see a lot of great side-by-side racing. To get that No. 1, these are so hard to get. It’s going to be a dogfight tomorrow and a lot of fun, and we’re looking forward to it.”
Brittany Force took the top spot in Top Fuel, Erica Enders in Pro Stock and Eddie Krawiec in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Force had a track-record run of 3.666 at 333.08 on Friday. Enders ran a 6.537 at 210.11 in a Camaro on Friday, and Krawiec rode to his 50th career No. 1 on Saturday with a 6.798 at 199.05 on a Suzuki.
Truex Jr. tells Joe Gibbs Racing he’s returning in 2023
LEBANON, Tenn. — It took Martin Truex Jr. only seven words to end the season-long speculation about his future in NASCAR.
“I’m back in the 19 next year,” Truex said at Nashville Superspeedway. A statement from Joe Gibbs Racing was even more brief: ”I’m coming back,” was Truex’s attributed quote.
Nice and succinct for the 2017 NASCAR champion, who has never been verbose but particularly short on details as he pondered his future the last several months. His contract with JGR expires at the end of the year, and the most Truex would reveal was that the organization needed a decision from the driver this summer.
“The competitive side of me said I’m not done and I’m going to keep fighting, so here we are,” said Truex, who turns 42 on Wednesday.
Next year will be his 18th season in the Cup Series, and the New Jersey native has 31 career wins and a pair of Xfinity Series titles. He heads into Sunday’s race at Nashville winless on the season but ranked sixth in the standings.
Now that Truex is signed, JGR can turn its full attention to two-time champion Kyle Busch. He’s also in a contract year but JGR needs a sponsor for the No. 18 because longtime partner Mars, Inc. is leaving NASCAR after this season.
Li Haotong moves into 3-shot lead at BMW International Open
MUNICH — Li Haotong had eagle on the same hole for the third day running as he opened up a three-shot lead of the BMW International Open on Saturday ahead of the final round.
Starting the day ahead by one stroke, Li was 5 under for the day and 20 under for the tournament. He was nearly further ahead but for a bogey on the 18th.
“It’s actually a lot (more) comfortable than I thought. Quite surprised,” Li said. “It’s just another perfect day for me.”
Li completed the par-five sixth at Golfclub München Eichenried in three shots on Thursday and Friday, but Saturday was the pick of the bunch as he hit a 21-yard chip into the hole. “Somehow it managed to go in,” he said.
Li has two wins on the European tour at the 2016 China Open and the 2018 Dubai Desert Classic. The latter win, when he beat Rory McIlroy by one stroke, made him the first Chinese player to be ranked in the men’s top 50.
Thomas Pieters moved into second with a 6-under 66 including an eagle and three birdies on the back nine. “I just look forward to a really lovely day tomorrow and hopefully a lot of birdies,” he said.
Baker wins Women’s British Amateur, gets in 3 majors
HUNSTANTON, England — Jess Baker of England had to make a 25-foot birdie just to reach match play in the Women’s British Amateur and then completed her amazing week with a 4-and-3 victory in the championship match Saturday at Hunstanton.
Baker won four straight holes to build a 3-up lead over Louise Rydqvist of Sweden after the morning 18 holes, and then extended her lead to 5 up through the 10th hole in the afternoon. She closed out the win on the 15th hole.
The 19-year-old Baker, who plays at the University of Central Florida, earns a spot in the Women’s British Open at Muirfield and the Evian Championship, along with the U.S. Women’s Open next year at Pebble Beach and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
Padraig Harrington powers to 5-shot lead in US Senior Open
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Padraig Harrington finally knows what it’s like to overpower a golf course, and it has the Irishman on the verge of a U.S. Senior Open title.
Harrington reached both par 5s in two, hitting 5-wood to 7 feet on the 608-yard 12th hole at Saucon Valley, and his 5-under 66 enabled him to open a five-shot lead going into the final round of the Senior Open.
Starting the third round with a one-shot lead over Steve Stricker, his Ryder Cup captain foe from Whistling Straits, Harrington birdied the opening two holes and was on his way.
He was at 12-under 201, five shots clear of former U.S. Senior Open champion Gene Sauers, who birdied the last two holes for a 68; and PGA Tour Champions rookie Rob Labritz (69).
William Dufour leads host Saint John to Memorial Cup final
SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick — William Dufour scored four times in a 19:55 span and the host Saint John Sea Dogs advanced to the Memorial Cup championship game, beating Quebec Major Junior Hockey League rival Shawinigan Cataractes 5-3 on Saturday.
“To finish my (junior) career like this is so great,” Dufour said. “We have one more game to win. We’re just going to go for it.”
QMJHL campion Shawinigan will face Ontario Hockey League winner Hamilton on Monday night in the semifinal, with the winner advancing to face Saint John in the final Wednesday night.
Dufour erased Shawinigan’s 3-0 lead with a natural hat trick in the second, scoring at 2:02, 2:23 and 8:38. Jeremie Poirier gave the Sea Dogs the lead on a power play with 5:48 left in the period, and Dufour struck again at 1:57 of the third.
The 6-foot-3 Dufour, selected in the fifth round of the 2020 draft by the New York Islanders, was the MVP of the QMJHL this season after scoring 56 goals and finishing with 116 points in the regular season.
