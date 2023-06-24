Chicharito undergoes season-ending surgery on his right knee
LOS ANGELES — LA Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández underwent reconstructive surgery on the ACL in his right knee Friday and will miss the remainder of the year after being placed on the season-ending injury list.
Hernández, who turned 35 last week, is in his fourth season with the Galaxy. His contract expires at the end of the season.
He has two goals in 12 appearances this season after missing the first month of play with a hamstring injury.
Hernández tore his ACL on a noncontact play during the first half of the Galaxy’s loss to Real Salt Lake in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals on June 7.
Hernández began his career with Chivas in his native Guadalajara before playing for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham and Sevilla. He became the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer when he joined the Galaxy in 2020 and has 35 goals the past two seasons.
The Galaxy also announced that defender Martín Cáceres will miss three to five months due to an avulsion fracture in his left knee. He suffered the injury during Wednesday’s 2-2 draw against Sporting Kansas City and will undergo surgery next week.
Cáceres has two goals in 18 starts across all competitions this season.
The Galaxy sit next-to-last out of 29 teams in MLS at 3-9-5 while scoring just 16 goals in 17 matches.
Leonard had clean up procedure on right knee, is ‘100%’ expected to be ready for training camp
CULVER CITY — Kawhi Leonard had a clean up procedure on his right knee in early June and is expected to be ready for the start of Los Angeles Clippers’ training camp in late September.
The five-time All-Star, who turns 32 next week, had a meniscus tear in his knee, although his surgically repaired ACL was intact.
Leonard had the procedure around June 6, Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations, said Thursday night after the conclusion of the NBA draft.
“He feels great,” Frank said. “It’s an eight-week recovery from surgery to when you’re on the court playing in a game.”
Frank said Leonard is “100%” going to be ready for training camp.
Leonard played in Games 1 and 2 of the Clippers’ first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, but missed the next three games because of the knee injury. The Suns beat the Clippers in five games.
The team had said Leonard sustained a right knee sprain after the first two playoff games, but didn’t provide further details at the time. He had a MRI after the second game, which showed the tear.
Leonard missed all of the previous season while recovering from the ACL tear.
The two-time NBA Finals MVP averaged 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and six assists in the first two games against the Suns.
Angels acquire veteran infielder Escobar from the Mets for 2 minor league pitchers
ANAHEIM — Looking to replenish their injury-depleted infield, the Los Angeles Angels acquired switch-hitter Eduardo Escobar from the New York Mets for two minor league pitchers Friday night.
The 34-year-old Escobar got off to a slow start this season and lost his starting job at third base in April when the Mets called up touted prospect Brett Baty from the minors.
The popular Escobar has flourished in a part-time role at third and second, however, batting .333 (20 for 60) with three home runs, two triples, 10 RBIs and a .951 OPS in his last 25 games.
He figures to get playing time and provide needed depth for the Angels, who are minus third baseman Anthony Rendon and corner infielder Gio Urshela because of injuries. Rookie shortstop Zach Neto is on the injured list as well.
Los Angeles also gets cash as part of the deal. Escobar, an NL All-Star in 2021 with Arizona, is in the second season of a $20 million, two-year contract he signed with the Mets. It includes a $9 million team option for 2024 with a $500,000 buyout.
Short on young arms in the minors who could help an underperforming pitching staff, the Mets received right-handers Landon Marceaux and Coleman Crow. Both were starters at Double-A Rocket City.
The 23-year-old Marceaux was 3-6 with a 4.88 ERA in 12 starts, He had 45 strikeouts in 59 innings.
The 22-year-old Crow was 2-0 with a 1.88 ERA and 31 strikeouts in four starts covering 24 innings.
AP source: NFL owners plan to meet July 20 and potentially vote to approve the Commanders sale
NFL owners are set to meet July 20 to consider and potentially vote to approve the sale of the Washington Commanders, a person with knowledge of the situation said Friday.
The person said teams were notified Thursday of a special league meeting that will take place in Minneapolis. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the league meeting was not announced.
Three-quarters — 24 of the league’s 32 owners — approval is needed to finalize the deal between Dan Snyder and his family and a group led by Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris. Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson is also among those involved in the incoming ownership group.
The deal is for a North American professional sports record $6.05 billion, surpassing the $4.55 billion Walmart heir Robert Walton paid for the Denver Broncos last year.
Snyder and Harris’ group had a deal in principle for the Commanders in April, then came to a firm agreement in May. One of the next steps was approval of the NFL’s finance committee before going to the full ownership group for consideration.
If approved next month, it would pave the way for new ownership to take control before the start of the regular season in September.
Snyder has owned his favorite boyhood team since 1999, when he bought it for $750 million, and despite mounting criticism repeatedly said he’d never sell. That changed after multiple investigations by the league and Congress into Washington’s workplace misconduct and potential financial improprieties. The congressional investigation found Snyder played a role in a toxic culture.
Harris’ group includes Washington-area billionaire Mitchell Rales, the basketball Hall of Famer Johnson and David Blitzer, among others. Harris and Blitzer have owned the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers since 2011 and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils since 2013.
“Josh Harris has assembled an amazing group who share a commitment to not only doing great things on the field but to making a real impact in the (Washington-area) community,” Johnson tweeted in May. “I’m so excited to get to work on executing our vision for the Commanders and our loyal fanbase.”
Harris grew up in the Washington suburb of Chevy Chase, Maryland. He said he got to experience the excitement of the team winning three Super Bowls and establishing a long-term culture of success.
McKennie, Dest suspended by CONCACAF for matches they weren’t playing in
MIAMI — American midfielder Weston McKennie and defender Sergiño Dest were suspended by soccer’s governing body for North and Central America and the Caribbean from matches they weren’t scheduled to play in, a result of their ejections from the Nations League semifinal against Mexico.
CONCACAF said Friday that McKennie must serve a four-game suspension and Dest a three-game ban as a result of on-field conduct during the June 15 game. Mexican defender César Montes also was given a four-match suspension and defender Gerardo Arteaga was given a three-match ban.
Dest and McKennie are not on the roster for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which starts Saturday. The U.S. Soccer Federation on June 12 announced a mostly junior varsity roster for the tournament, and the USSF said those games will count toward the suspension.
Montes and Arteaga are on Mexico’s Gold Cup roster.
CONCACAF’s discipline statement did not mention the homophobic chants by Mexican supporters that caused Salvadoran referee Iván Barton to end the June 15 match early. CONCACAF said after the game that it “strongly condemns the discriminatory chanting” and “will make a further statement in short order.”
FIFA delays campaign and vote to pick men’s 2030 World Cup hosts; women’s 2027 vote set for Bangkok
GENEVA — FIFA’s search for the men’s 2030 World Cup hosts was postponed on Friday after failing to agree on rules for bid campaigns and a date for the final vote.
The vote by about 200 FIFA member federations was moved to the last quarter of 2024 instead of a previously expected meeting in September next year.
Bid rules will aim to be settled on at a FIFA council meeting before the end of October, soccer’s governing body said, “with the bidding process to be officially launched thereafter.”
FIFA did detail basic needs for the 48-team, 104-game tournament: 14 stadiums, of which only seven can be new construction projects; “explicit public commitments” to human rights and climate action; worker protections; and “non-interference with journalists and human rights defenders” involved in work related to the World Cup.
One speculated project for2030 appeared to drop out this week when media in Greece reported a Saudi Arabia-led co-host bid that included Egypt will not go ahead.
Saudi Arabian soccer officials had not publicly confirmed what would have been an unprecedented three-continent hosting plan in line with the kingdom’s aggressive big-spending ambitions in global soccer. A bid for the 2034 World Cup has been seen as a more likely target.
Spurs, Wembanyama scheduled for prime time on Day 1 of the Summer League in Vegas
SAN ANTONIO — No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama of San Antonio and No. 2 pick Brandon Miller of Charlotte might go head-to-head on the first day of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
The NBA has San Antonio playing Charlotte on July 7, which is opening day in Las Vegas. It’ll be a summer rematch; the same two teams are playing at the California Classic in Sacramento on July 3, the first day of that event.
Both Wembanyama and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich have said the generational French talent will play this summer. It’s just not clear how many times he’ll play, or if he’ll play in Sacramento, Las Vegas, or both.
But the NBA is setting it up for prime time on Day 1 in Vegas, just in case. The San Antonio-Charlotte game that day, as well as a matchup between Portland and Houston — meaning No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson of the Trail Blazers and No. 4 pick Amen Thompson of the Rockets — will both be televised that night on ESPN.
“I can’t wait to wear my first Spurs jersey,” Wembanyama said.
Summer League in Las Vegas runs from July 7-17, overlapping with the inaugural NBA Con event — the league’s new celebration of basketball and culture — at the beginning of the tournament.
Diamond Sports wants to get out of its broadcast agreement with the Diamondbacks
PHOENIX — Diamond Sports is seeking to get out of its broadcast agreement with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Diamond Sports, which owns 19 regional sports networks under the Bally Sports banner, made the request in an emergency motion filed Thursday in federal bankruptcy court. Judge Christopher Lopez in Houston will consider it on June 29.
Diamond Sports has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in Texas since March. The company said in a financial filing last fall that it had debt of $8.67 billion.
On June 1, Lopez ordered Diamond Sports to pay the full value of its contracts to the Diamondbacks, Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers. Those payments are due July 1.
Diamond has only made payments to the Rangers. The Guardians and Twins are still awaiting a decision.
The Diamondbacks signed a 20-year, $1.5 billion contract with Fox Sports Networks in 2015. Diamond Sports Group and Sinclair Broadcast Group bought the regional sports networks from The Walt Disney Co. for nearly $10 billion in 2019. Disney was required by the Department of Justice to sell the networks for its acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s film and television assets to be approved.
Diamond Sports said in its latest filing that it loses significant amounts of money under the Diamondbacks agreement and that the deal “no longer fits” within its long-term plans.
Buffalo Bills reward success of GM Beane and coach McDermott with 2-year contract extensions
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills locked up their brain trust tandem of general manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott through the 2027 season after signing the duo to two-year contract extensions on Friday.
The timing of the deals represents a reward while also emphasizing the long-term faith of co-owner Terry Pegula in the pair, who are now on their third respective contracts with the team since signing extensions in 2020. Beane, at 46, and McDermott, 49, have transformed what had been a floundering franchise upon their arrival in 2017 into a consistent playoff contender.
In that time, the Bills went from enduring a 17-year playoff drought, which was the longest active streak in North America’s four professional major sports, to qualifying for the postseason in five of the past six years. The run of success began with the team ending the drought in 2017, and now includes a four-year playoff run in which the Bills are three-time defending AFC East champions.
McDermott, who was hired in January 2017 following Rex Ryan’s dismissal, is credited with instilling a winning culture built around a trusted group of leaders headed by the safety tandem of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.
He was also praised for helping navigate the team through a series of adversity. The Bills finished second in the AFC at 13-3 in a season where safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2. There also were two schedule disruptions because of snowstorms.
With a 62-35 record, McDermott ranks third on the franchise regular-season win list behind Marv Levy (123) and Lou Saban (70).
Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez to compete in Home Run Derby in Seattle next month
BALTIMORE — This year’s Home Run Derby now has a hometown favorite: Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez is in.
Rodríguez, who finished second last year in the event to Juan Soto, said Friday it’s a no-brainer to participate in front of his home fans. The All-Star game is July 11 in Seattle, with the Home Run Derby the previous day.
Rodríguez won Rookie of the Year honors last year and helped Seattle make the postseason. The talented outfielder hit 81 homers in the Home Run Derby in Los Angeles, although he lost to Soto in the final.
He’s set to become the first Seattle player to participate in the Derby back-to-back years since Ken Griffey Jr. did it from 1997-99, winning in 1998 and 1999.
New York Mets to play Philadelphia Phillies in London in 2024
LONDON — The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies will play a two-game series in London next season as MLB takes another rivalry abroad.
League commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed the June 8-9 games at London Stadium on Friday, ahead of this weekend’s series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.
“We think our game is at its best when we have traditional rivals playing and we want to show the fans here in London the very best form of baseball,” Manfred said.
The first MLB series in the British capital — and in Europe — featured the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in 2019.
“We want to show our best when we come someplace special like London. We do regard London to be special — of strategic importance to us,” Manfred said.
The Mets-Phillies series had been widely reported earlier, though league officials held off on an announcement until the eve of the Cardinals-Cubs series.
“It’s great for baseball,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said prior to Friday night’s game against the Phillies in Philadelphia.
Manfred spoke at a news conference Friday before Cardinals and Cubs players worked out on the artificial turf at the home of Premier League soccer club West Ham.
Erik Haula passes up free agency to remain with Devils by signing 3-year, $9.45 million contract
NEWARK, N.J. — Veteran forward Erik Haula passed up a chance to enter free agency next month to remain in New Jersey after signing a three-year, $9.45 million contract with the Devils on Friday.
The 32-year-old Haula had 14 goals and a career-best 27 assists for 41 points in 80 games last season. The 10th-year NHL player also provided leadership in helping a youth-laden Devils team set franchise records with 52 wins and 112 points and qualify for the playoffs for the first time in five seasons.
It was Haula’s first season with New Jersey after being acquired in a trade that sent Pavel Zacha to Boston last summer. Haula played in various situations, including penalty killing and taking faceoffs.
Alcaraz puts down Dimitrov and joins Rune in the Queen’s Club semifinals
LONDON — Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz reached his first ATP semifinals on grass when he defeated former champion Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-4 at the Queen’s Club Championships on Friday.
Dimitrov, the 2014 winner who came through qualifying this year, was his own worst enemy. He had a better first serve and more break chances but hurt himself with 16 unforced errors and seven double faults.
“Grigor is a top player on any surface, but especially on grass. But I played really well from the beginning to the last ball,” Alcaraz said.
“I’m a guy who learns quite fast and I’m feeling really comfortable playing on grass.”
Alcaraz also improved to 8-0 this year in quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, he’ll face Sebastian Korda, into his first grass semifinal as well. Korda became the first American to reach the Queen’s semis in 11 years after beating Cameron Norrie 6-4, 7-6 (1).
The exit of Norrie, the 2021 runner-up and a Wimbledon semifinalist last year, meant Britain has no player in singles or doubles in the weekend at Queen’s for the first time in 11 years.
Second-seeded Holger Rune will meet seventh-seeded Alex De Minaur of Australia in the other semifinal on Saturday.
Rune topped Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 7-5 and said he wasn’t fazed when the Italian hit him with an overhead smash.
Krejcikova and Ostapenko advance to Birmingham Classic semifinals
BIRMINGHAM, England — Top-seeded Barbora Krejcikova cruised into the Birmingham Classic semifinals while No. 2-seeded Jelena Ostapenko had a far bumpier road on Friday.
Krejcikova eased past fellow Czech Linda Fruhvirtova 6-3, 6-2. The 2021 French Open champion never faced a break point.
Meanwhile, Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion, had to rally from a set and 4-0 down to overcome Magdalena Frech of Poland 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 in an error-strewn quarterfinal.
Ostpenko also worked through a left calf issue.
“I was thinking at some point maybe I should not continue but there is a fighter inside of me so I want to play until I cannot walk or something,” the Latvian said. “After winning the second set I felt like I was playing better and my footwork was there.”
Ostapenko will face No. 4-seeded Anastasia Potapova, who thwarted the hopes of the last local singles player, Harriet Dart, of reaching her first WTA semifinal. Potapova won 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Krejcikova has a semifinal against unseeded Zhu Lin of China. Zhu beat Rebecca Marino of Canada 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, mixing 10 aces with seven double faults.
American teens Montgomery and Krueger to meet in Veneto Open semifinals
GAIBA, Italy — American teenagers Robin Montgomery and Ashlyn Krueger will face each other in the semifinals of the Veneto Open nearly two years after they won the girls’ doubles title at the U.S. Open.
The 18-year-old Montgomery beat third-seeded Ysaline Bonaventure 6-4, 6-2 and the 19-year-old Krueger routed seventh-seeded Lucrezia Stefanini 6-2, 6-1 on Friday.
Montgomery also won the girls’ singles title at the 2021 U.S. Open.
The other semifinal will feature last year’s Wimbledon semifinalist Tatjana Maria against fourth-seeded Olga Danilovic.
The top-seeded Maria beat eighth-seeded Yanina Wickmayer 6-3, 7-5 and Danilovic — the daughter of former pro basketball player Predrag Danilovic — defeated Yuan Yue 6-4, 7-6 (5).
It’s the second year of the Veneto Open, the first WTA tournament played on natural grass in Italy. The courts are made on former soccer fields.
Medvedev beaten in Halle Open quarterfinals after Sinner retires with a muscle injury
HALLE, Germany — Daniil Medvedev lost in the Halle Open quarterfinals and continued his mixed start to the grass-court season, while Jannik Sinner’s preparations for Wimbledon were disrupted when an adductor muscle injury forced him to retire from his match on Friday.
Medvedev was upset by Roberto Bautista Agut 7-5, 7-6 (3) for only his second loss in nine quarterfinals this season. The third-ranked Russian dropped to a 2-2 record on grass this season following his first-round loss at the Libema Open last week.
Bautista Agut faces another Russian opponent, Andrey Rublev, in the semifinals after Rublev converted his fifth match point against Tallon Griekspoor to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 and end a seven-match win streak for Griekspoor, the Libema Open winner.
Organizers said Sinner retired from his match against Alexander Bublik after straining his adductor while trying to react to a drop shot from Bublik. Sinner took a medical timeout following the first set and retired after going a break down in the second with Bublik leading 7-5, 2-0. It was not immediately clear how serious the injury might be.
Hillier leads BMW International Open and an ex-college player shines on tour debut
MUNICH — Daniel Hillier took a one-shot lead in the second round of the BMW International Open ahead of a player making his debut on the European tour on Friday.
New Zealander Hillier shot a 5-under 67 with five birdies — three of them on consecutive holes — and no bogeys in windy conditions to move into the lead.
“It helps when you come from Wellington, playing in the wind all your life, so you learn to navigate your way around it,” Hillier said.
He was at 9 under overall in Munich.
In second place was Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, a Danish golfer who was at his first European tour event thanks to an invite. He finished his American college career at Oklahoma State last month and also recorded a round of 67 on Friday to total 8 under.
