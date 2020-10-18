Editor’s Note
Due to an earlier deadline of 8 p.m. throughout the pandemic, some games might not make it into the print edition of your Valley Press. Please find the following full stories on our website at www.avpress.com: MLB American League Championship Series: Astros vs. Rays.
Mojave Elks Lodge hosting free-throw contest
The Mojave Elks Lodge will be hosting the Elks Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest on Oct. 25 at 2 p.m.
The scholarship program is for youth ages 8 to 13 and will be held at the new patio at the Mojave Elks Lodge.
Participants should bring their own basketball, although one will be provided if they don’t have one, and will be required to wear a mask when not shooting.
E-mail kpw.elks@gmail.com or call the lodge office at (661) 824-2240 to pre-register.
Time will be provided to help ensure safer distances.
The child’s name, age, parent or guardian name and a phone number, to coordinate schedule, will be required for preregistration.
Email questions to kpw.elks@gmail.com or visit their website, Mojaveelks.com, to learn more information.
The program has been held for almost 50 years and is dedicated to providing contestants an opportunity to build character and develop skills that aid them in achieving school and life success.
Learn more about the program at www.elks.org/hoopshoot/.
Moffitt wins wild Truck race at Kansas to qualify for finale
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Brett Moffitt wasn’t about to finish second again — not with a spot in the NASCAR Truck Series finale on the line.
So when Zane Smith tried to pass him with three laps to go, Moffitt moved down ever so slightly and sent his teammate into a spin along the backstretch. Then, the 28-year-old from Iowa held off a field full of playoff contenders, winning a two-lap shootout to the checkered flag at Kansas Speedway on Saturday.
“A bad block by me,” Moffitt said. “He got around me in lapped traffic, then I just put it on the line to run him back down. We got there and I tried to throw a block and we’re racing for everything right now. I apologize for that.”
Moffitt got a big push from another teammate, Sheldon Creed, on the final restart and then beat the winner of the first two stages to the finish line. It was Moffitt’s first win of the season after a maddening four runner-up finishes.
It couldn’t have come at a better time, either. It was the first of three Truck races that will trim the playoff field from eight to four for the finale, and the victory means that Moffitt won’t have to worry about qualifying the next two events.
Austin Hill finished third with Grant Enfinger fourth and Chandler Smith fifth.
“We were so good and then we just didn’t keep up with it and got really loose there,” Creed said. “Man, I’m happy I could push my teammate to the lead there and have a shot at the win.”
Smith wound up finishing 11th and is the last driver above the cut line. Enfinger is seven points back after his top-five run, while Matt Crafton is next after finishing eight. Ben Rhodes and Tyler Ankrum are the last two in the standings.
Russell Henley with 67 soars to 3-shot lead at Shadow Creek
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Four shots behind at the start of the day, Russell Henley ran off three straight birdies to start the back nine Saturday and posted a 5-under 67 to build a three-shot lead going into the final round of the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek.
Henley had plenty of help from the other players in his group.
Xander Schauffele, who had a three-shot lead going into the weekend, had a pair of late bogeys and failed to capitalize on the par 5s in his round of 74. Tyrrell Hatton didn’t make a birdie until the final hole in a 73. Of the top 25 players, they were the only two who shot over par.
Henley’s putting has been a great fit for the firm, glass-like greens of Shadow Creek. He leads the field in the most important putting category, and it has carried him to only the second 54-hole lead of his PGA Tour career.
Henley was at 15-under 201.
Lanto Griffin, who won his first PGA Tour event a year ago at the Houston Open, found the water off the tee on the par-5 18th and made bogey and still managed a 66. He was at 12-under 204 along with Talor Gooch (69), Jason Kokrak (68) and Schauffele, still in the mix despite a sloppy Saturday.
Hatton was in the group five shots behind with Justin Thomas (68) and Jason Day, who had a 66 as the former world No. 1 tries to end more than two years without a victory.
Arkansas State fires 2 coaches, 52 points allowed in win
JONESBORO, Ark. — Arkansas State head football coach Blake Anderson has announced the firing of two defensive coaches, a day after after the Red Wolves allowed 52 points in a win over Georgia State.
Anderson on Friday said defensive coordinator David Duggan and defensive pass game coordinator Ed Pinkham were dismissed following ASU’s 59-52 win on Thursday. ASU surrendered 583 total yards and 314 passing during Thursday night’s win.
Anderson said he spoke with athletic director Terry Mohajir about the change, but the decision was his.
Beckham tests negative, cleared to rejoin Browns for game
CLEVELAND — Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had his second negative COVID-19 test in 24 hours, clearing him to rejoin his teammates and play in Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh.
Beckham was kept away from Cleveland’s facility and didn’t practice for two days after feeling ill on Thursday and being sent home. In keeping with NFL coronavirus protocol, he had to twice test negative before being allowed back.
The league has instructed teams to remove anyone showing symptoms similar to COVID-19 even if they are caused by a cold or the flu.
Fellow lefty Mike Weir leads Phil Mickelson in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. — The other left-handed, 50-year-old former Masters champion was on top after a long Saturday at The Country Club of Virginia.
While Phil Mickelson got most of the attention going into the Dominion Energy Charity Classic as he tries to open his senior career with consecutive victories, Mike Weir was a little better on a 36-hole day after rain washed out play Friday. The Canadian shot 68-63 to reach 13 under and take a three-stroke lead over Mickelson.
Mickelson shot 68-66. He won his PGA Tour Champions debut at Ozarks National in August.
Weir won the 2003 Masters for the biggest of his eight PGA Tour titles.
Fellow major champion Retief Goosen was third at 8 under with Brandt Jobe. They each shot 68-68.
Barcelona, Madrid lose ahead of Champions League openers
BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona and Real Madrid lost for the first time this season on Saturday against modest Spanish league opposition, increasing the doubts over their stalled attacks ahead of Champions League openers and their own “clásico” clash.
Barcelona had its first defeat under Ronald Koeman when it lost 1-0 at Getafe, right after Madrid was beaten 1-0 at home by recently promoted Cádiz.
The star-powered attacks of the European powerhouses appeared shackled by their opponents. While Getafe lived up to its reputation as one of Spain’s top defensive sides by shutting down Barcelona, Madrid was sloppy and sluggish against an inspired Cádiz that is back in the top flight after 15 seasons.
Sevilla also lost before it visits Chelsea in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving Atlético Madrid as the only one of Spain’s top teams to celebrate a victory. It faces Bayern Munich on Wednesday.
Van Dijk injury causes concern for frustrated Liverpool
Virgil van Dijk has been a commanding — even transcendent — presence at the heart of Liverpool’s defense throughout the team’s rise to the top of English and European soccer in recent years.
In a major concern for the Premier League champions, they might have to learn how to cope without their warrior at the back for quite some time.
Early in what proved to be a painful Merseyside derby for Liverpool, Van Dijk was the subject of a reckless lunge by Jordan Pickford that saw the Everton goalkeeper clatter into the extended right leg of the Netherlands defender.
Van Dijk roared in agony and, tellingly, stayed down. And that was when Jürgen Klopp knew it was serious.
“Virgil played I don’t know how many games in a row, he plays with pain, but he couldn’t play on and that’s not good,” Klopp said after the 2-2 draw at Goodison Park.
Indeed, Van Dijk — English soccer’s player of the year from 2018-19 who had played every minute of Liverpool’s previous 74 league games, dating back to September 2018 — immediately came off after lengthy treatment and hobbled gingerly around the field to the locker room.
There was no official word from Liverpool on the potential length of his absence, but Van Dijk reportedly left hospital on crutches in the evening. Broadcaster beIN Sports said it has received information that the player has damaged his anterior cruciate ligament.
Ibrahimović returns and scores 2 as Milan beats Inter 2-1
MILAN — Zlatan Ibrahimović made a winning return after being sidelined with the coronavirus as AC Milan beat Inter Milan 2-1 in an entertaining derby match on Saturday.
Ibrahimović only resumed training this week after recovering from the virus but the 39-year-old Swede scored twice early on. Romelu Lukaku netted for Inter in the 29th minute.
It was Milan’s first win in the derby in the league since 2016 and sent the Rossoneri top of the table. Milan is the only team with a perfect record, having won all four of its matches this season.
Milan is three points above Atalanta, which lost 4-1 at Napoli, and five above Juventus, which visits Crotone later.
Lazio lost 3-0 at Sampdoria.
It was a strange atmosphere at San Siro with only 1,000 fans allowed in the 80,000-seat stadium because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Thauvin stars as Marseille beats Bordeaux 3-1 to go 5th
PARIS — Winger Florian Thauvin scored a fine goal and set up another as Marseille beat Bordeaux 3-1 at home to move up to fifth place in the French league on Saturday.
Hatem Ben Arfa made his debut for midtable Bordeaux, the ninth club of the former France winger’s topsy-turvy career. The 33-year-old played two full seasons for Marseille after joining from Lyon in 2008, when he was considered one of the best young talents in European soccer.
While Ben Arfa made little impact for his new side, Thauvin gave Marseille the lead in the fifth minute with a superb curling shot from 25 meters (yards) out which lodged in the top left corner.
Thauvin could have made it 2-0 just 10 minutes later, but Bordeaux goalkeeper Benoit Costil saved his tame penalty, and Costil then saved another curling strike from the France international.
But Thauvin was on song and turned provider in the 54th when his free kick from the left was met by defender Jordan Amavi, whose looping header caught out the stranded Costil.
Ten minutes later, Amavi’s low shot was turned into his own net by Brazilian defender Pablo.
Dortmund digs deep while Bayern enjoys Bundesliga stroll
BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund needed substitutes to dig it out of a hole for a 1-0 win against Hoffenheim, while Bayern Munich had no such difficulties as it romped to another Bundesliga rout on Saturday.
Bayern beat Arminia Bielefeld 4-1 in what seemed at times like a training match, ensuring its record of not losing to a promoted side since 2010 continues at least until Nov. 28, when Stuttgart is next to challenge.
Both Thomas Müller and Robert Lewandowski scored twice for Bayern, the latter completing his feat of scoring against each of the division’s 18 teams. The Poland star’s goals against Bayern for previous club Dortmund helped convince the Bavarian powerhouse to sign him in 2014.
Japanese forward Ritsu Doan pulled one back for Arminia as Bayern relaxed with half an hour to play.
The home side was given further encouragement in the 76th when Corentin Tolisso was sent off for bringing down Fabian Klos as the last defender. The French midfielder was put in a thankless position after a botched back pass from Javi Martínez.
Pride come from behind to tie Courage 3-3
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ally Haran scored in stoppage time to give the Orlando Pride a 3-3 come-from-behind draw with the North Carolina Courage in a fall series match Saturday in the National Women’s Soccer League.
The Courage led 3-0 at the half. On a run from the midfield, Debinha scored against Pride goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris in the 18th minute.
Lynn Williams added to North Carolina’s lead with a goal in first-half stoppage time and a short time later Debinha scored her second goal. It was Debinha’s fourth goal of the fall series and her second brace.
The Pride closed the gap early in the second half when Marisa Viggiano scored on a rebound of a shot from Sydney Leroux. The Pride got closer with Kristen Edmonds’ goal in the 71st minute, then tied it on Haran’s goal, off a cross from Marta, in stoppage time.
Rangers beat Celtic 2-0 for statement win in Old Firm derby
GLASGOW, Scotland — Rangers signaled its intention to deprive Celtic of an unprecedented 10th straight Scottish league title by beating its fierce rival 2-0 away on Saturday in the first Old Firm derby without fans.
The win — secured by two goals from center back Connor Goldson — allowed Rangers to open up a four-point lead over Celtic, which has a game in hand in second place.
Missing star striker Odsonne Edouard and midfield regular Ryan Christie, the home side was outplayed by its Glasgow rival and didn’t have a shot on target at Celtic Park.
Steven Gerrard’s side looks a different proposition this season and stayed unbeaten after 11 games. The team has conceded just three goals and scored 26 — one more than Celtic.
Goldson headed in James Tavernier’s free kick to put Rangers in front in the ninth minute and doubled his goal tally in the 54th by bundling the ball home from close range.
Zverev to play Auger-Aliassime in Cologne Indoors final
COLOGNE, Germany — Alexander Zverev moved one win from a third title in his native Germany on Saturday and will play Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final of the Cologne Indoors tournament.
Top-seeded Zverev defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-5, 7-6 (3) in the semifinals.
The 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime also beat a Spanish opponent, second-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3. The Canadian will be going for his first title in Sunday’s final – his sixth – while Zverev is bidding to make up for some of the disappointment of losing the U.S. Open final to Dominic Thiem.
Cecchinato to face Djere in Sardegna Open final
SANTA MARGHERITA DI PULA, Sardinia — Italian wild card Marco Cecchinato routed Serbian qualifier Danilo Petrović 6-1, 6-0 Saturday in the Sardegna Open to reach his first final in 20 months.
Cecchinato, a French Open semifinalist in 2018, last played for a title when he lost to Diego Schwartzman in Buenos Aires in February 2019.
Petrović was playing as a lucky loser in place of top-seeded Fabio Fognini, who withdrew before his opening match after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Cecchinato’s opponent in Sunday’s final will be Laslo Djere, a Serbian who won his semifinal when Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti retired with an arm injury.
Djere was leading 2-6, 6-2, 4-1. Musetti was playing in his first semifinal on tour.
Wallace opens up 3-shot lead at Scottish Championship
FIFE, Scotland — English golfer Matt Wallace opened up a three-stroke lead after the third round of the Scottish Championship on the European Tour after shooting 6-under 66 on Saturday.
Wallace birdied three of his last five holes to complete a bogey-free round at Fairmont St. Andrews and pull clear of countryman Garrick Porteous, who also shot 66 in the next-to-last group.
Wallace started the day tied for the lead with Spain’s Adrian Otaegui, who shot 70 and dropped four strokes off the pace.
The only other player within five shots of Wallace is Sean Crocker of the United States, after his 67.
Rublev, Coric advance to St. Petersburg Open final
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Andrey Rublev and Borna Coric overcame Canadian opposition to reach the final of the St. Petersburg Open on Saturday.
Third-seeded Rublev rallied to beat second-seeded Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, and Coric also recovered in the semifinals to beat Milos Raonic 1-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Rublev saved five of six break points to rally from a set down for the second time this week after also trailing Ugo Humbert by a set in the second round.
Coric, who lost to Daniil Medvedev in last year’s final, withstood an early onslaught from Raonic to win in just under two hours.
In his 1st Grand Tour, Almeida keeps adding to his Giro lead
VALDOBBIADENE, Italy — First Grand Tour. First lengthy time trial. And first overall.
Portuguese rider João Almeida just keeps checking off new personal bests, the latest by increasing his grip on the pink jersey in the hilly 14th-stage time trial of the Giro d’Italia on Saturday.
The 22-year-old Almeida has held the lead since a strong effort up Mount Etna in Stage 3.
Quartararo takes pole at Aragón after recovering from crash
ALCAÑIZ, Spain — MotoGP points leader Fabio Quartararo set the pole position for the Aragón Grand Prix after he recovered from a crash in practice that sent him to the track’s medical center on Saturday.
The 21-year-old French rider crashed during the morning’s practice session, but he was back on his Yamaha for qualifying and recorded the fastest time after those of Maverick Viñales and Cal Crutchlow.
It was Quartararo’s fourth pole of the season and the 10th of his career.
Quartararo leads Joan Mir by 10 points. Andrea Dovizioso is 18 points back, followed by Viñales at 19 points adrift the leader.
Mir will start Sunday’s race from sixth.
Bassino leads Brignone for Italian 1-2 in season-opening GS
SOELDEN, Austria — Clenching her first, Marta Bassino screamed for joy and shouted “Si!” after crossing the finish line.
Almost a year after her first career win, she led Federica Brignone for an Italian 1-2 finish in the season-opening women’s World Cup giant slalom Saturday.
Bassino held on to her first-run lead to beat her teammate and defending overall World Cup champion by 0.14 seconds.
Kenya’s Jepchirchir sets world mark in women’s half marathon
GDYNIA, Poland — Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya broke her own world record in the women’s-only half marathon Saturday, clocking 1 hour, 5 minutes and 16 seconds.
The 27-year-old Jepchirchir improved on her record by 18 seconds on a four-lap course, taking gold at the World Athletics half marathon championships in Gdynia, Poland.
Jepchirchir broke the record for the first time on Sept. 5, when she ran 1:05:34 in Prague.
Six women finished in under 66 minutes in what was a fast course on the streets of Gdynia along the Baltic coast of northern Poland.
Melat Yisak Kejeta of Germany finished second in 1:05:18, followed by Yalemzerf Yehualaw of Ethiopia at 1:05:19.
Exeter becomes European club rugby champion for 1st time
BRISTOL, England — Exeter Chiefs completed their decade-long rise from English rugby’s second tier to the top of the northern hemisphere club game by winning the European Champions Cup for the first time in dramatic fashion on Saturday.
The team from southwest England beat French side Racing 92 31-27 in a thrilling final featuring eight tries — a record for the title match — at Ashton Gate, the home of English soccer club Bristol City.
Exeter played the final nine minutes with 14 men after replacement prop Tomas Francis was sin-binned, but held out because of some stoic defending — much of it near the team’s own try line.
An 80th-minute penalty gave Exeter a four-point advantage and, although there appeared to be a few seconds remaining for Racing to kick off again, the officials decided the clock had restarted too late while the penalty was being taken and declared the match to be over.
