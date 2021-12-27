NHL brings back taxi squads in effort to keep season going
The NHL is emerging from an extended holiday break with taxi squads and other roster revisions, a move made to guard against more disruptions to the season amid more players and coaches going into COVID-19 protocol Sunday.
Each team will be allowed to have a taxi squad of up to six players and to make emergency recalls from the minors if COVID-19 absences would cause anyone to play without a full lineup. Taxi squads, which were used during the shortened 2021 season, are set to be in effect until at least the All-Star break in early February.
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly confirmed the new roster rules in an email to The Associated Press, and the NHL announced the changes Sunday night. The league also postponed three additional games — Columbus at Chicago on Tuesday night and Pittsburgh at Toronto, and Boston at Ottawa on Wednesday night.
“Any relief is welcome, believe me,” said Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito, who is eager to see how the flexibility might help. “It’s tough. What if all your goalies get it? What are you going to do? We’ve been through, as a management team, any number of scenarios surrounding the ‘what-ifs’ — or maybe we’re kidding ourselves and we should be thinking about the ‘whens,’ as far as who gets it and when.”
Under the new provisions, any team shy of having 12 forwards, six defensemen and two goaltenders available can bring up a player from the American Hockey League without playing a game with fewer than the usual 18 skaters. Emergency recalls also can be made of players with salary-cap hits of up to $1 million, an increase from the previous $850,000 limit.
Players on the taxi squad will count as being in the minors for cap purposes. They can be there for a maximum of 20 days.
The goal of the changes is to keep the NHL season going after 67 games already have been postponed for coronavirus-related reasons. All 14 games initially scheduled for Monday previously were postponed to allow for analyzing of COVID-19 tests taken Sunday by players, coaches and staff upon returning to team facilities.
Baffert, Velazquez team for 3 wins at Santa Anita opener
ARCADIA — Kalypso rallied with a furlong to go and won the $300,000 La Brea Stakes by 4¾ lengths at Santa Anita on Sunday, giving trainer Bob Baffert and jockey John Velazquez their third win together on opening day of the track’s winter-spring meeting.
Velazquez also won another race, giving him four wins on the card after relocating from the East Coast for the winter.
Kalypso was third along the rail at the quarter pole when Velazquez swung the 3-year-old filly three-deep turning for home and went on to win at 8-1 odds. She paid $19.60, $9 and $5 in the Grade 1 race.
“I pulled her to the clear and from then on it was pretty easy,” Velazquez said.
Kalypso had been idle since finishing 12th in a Grade 2 race at Churchill Downs on April 30.
“We brought her back and she was fresh,” Baffert said. “She was really relaxed and she was one happy filly.”
Private Mission, the 3-5 favorite trained by Baffert, finished sixth.
Baffert and Velazquez also teamed to win the first and fourth races on the card.
“That is the first time I have won the first race at this meet,” Baffert said. “You know Johnny V. is great to begin with. He’s like Tom Brady. He’s a lot wiser. He doesn’t panic. He rides his horse. That’s why he is a great one.”
Brilliant Cut returned $17.80 and $8 at 20-1 odds. Livingmybestlife was another half-length back in third and paid $4.80 to show.
The victory, worth $180,000, increased Kalypso’s career earnings to $480,600, with three wins in nine starts.
Martha Earnhardt, matriarch of racing family, dies at 91
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Martha Earnhardt, the matriarch of one of NASCAR’s best-known families, has died. She was 91.
Grandchildren Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller said in a statement that she died Saturday night.
“As we grieve her loss and begin to imagine life without our beloved ‘Mamaw,’ we find solace in knowing she is at peace in eternal glory and in joyous reunion with her husband Ralph and sons Dale, Randy and Danny,” the statement said.
Martha Earnhardt was married to Ralph Earnhardt from 1947 until the NASCAR driver’s death. Her son, the late Dale Earnhardt Sr., was a seven-time NASCAR champion and father of of Dale Jr. and Kelley.
Martha and Ralph Earnhardt raised five children — daughters Kaye and Cathy and the three sons — in a modest home with an auto shop in the back at the corner of V-8 and Sedan Avenue in Kannapolis’ “Car Hill” community. Danny died two weeks ago at age 66.
“On behalf of the France Family and all of NASCAR, we extend our condolences to the family and friends of Martha Earnhardt,” said Jim France and Lesa France Kennedy in an official NASCAR statement.
“Martha was not only the matriarch of a legendary NASCAR family, but a beloved and respected figure within our industry and throughout the fanbase. We will dearly miss her grace, compassion and welcoming demeanor. To her grandchildren, she was ‘Mamaw.’ To millions of NASCAR fans, she was a treasure.”
Equal pay appeal by US women soccer players set for March 7
SAN FRANCISCO — Oral arguments in the appeal by players on the U.S. women’s national soccer team who are seeking equal pay have been scheduled for March.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Sunday the hearing will take place at 9:30 a.m. on March 7 in Pasadena, California. Under circuit court procedures, the identities of the three judges on the panel will be released publicly on Feb. 28.
“We hope 2022 will be the year of peace and health — and equal pay. We look forward to these oral arguments,” players spokeswoman Molly Levinson said in a statement.
Players led by Alex Morgan sued the U.S. Soccer Federation in March 2019, contending they have not been paid equitably under their collective bargaining agreement compared with what the men’s team receives under its agreement, which expired in December 2018. The women asked for more than $64 million in damages plus $3 million in interest under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner in Los Angeles granted a summary judgment to the federation on the pay claim in May 2020. The judge ruled the women rejected a pay-to-play structure similar to the one in the men’s agreement with the USSF and accepted greater base salaries and benefits than the men. He allowed their allegation of discriminatory working conditions to go to trial, and the sides reached a settlement on that portion.
The USSF has said the women accepted a labor contract with greater guaranteed pay than the men and additional benefits. The USSF said on Sept. 14 it had offered identical contracts to the men’s and women’s unions, which are separate and have no obligation under federal labor law to agree to similar terms.
The women’s union and the USSF agreed this month to extend their labor contract by three months through March.
Not-so-instant replay: Eagles need TD oddly reviewed twice
PHILADELPHIA — Upon further review, can the reversal of a touchdown have a review?
That was the odd sequence in Philadelphia when Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith dragged in his feet on a catch to stay inbounds and score a touchdown against the New York Giants.
Or did he?
The call was ruled a touchdown but the scoring play was under review. The officials reviewed the play and announced that the call was overturned and was ruled incomplete.
But then the officials announced that, well, the review of the review was under review.
Got that?
This review conclusively showed that Smith had control of the ball and kept his feet inbounds (“I kind of felt like Michael Jackson”) and the Eagles scored the touchdown for a 20-3 lead.
Walt Anderson, NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating, said the play was reviewed twice because the officials wanted to make sure it was the right call.
“The original communication between the replay booth and the referee was that it looked like it was going to be an expedited review. And I know the referees are trying to make those announcements quickly,” he told a pool reporter. “By the time we could say there are additional angles, he had already made that announcement. And then we said, no, we’re going to stop play and look at this because we had multiple angles relative to was it a continuous step.”
Anderson added: “After we looked at everything, it looked like there may have been evidence that the toe drug first, before the heel ended up stepping. And since the ruling on the field was a touchdown, that’s when we say, well, we don’t have evidence to change it from the ruling and that’s why we stayed with touchdown.”
The Eagles beat the Giants 34-10.
Hanyu nearly lands quad axel while winning Japanese title
Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu nearly became the first skater to land a quadruple axel while easily outpacing Shoma Uno and Yumi Kagayami to win the Japanese national championship on Sunday.
Hanyu tried the jump, which unlike other quads includes an additional half rotation, at the beginning of his free skate at Saitama Super Arena in Japan. He ultimately two-footed the landing and the jump was downgraded to a triple axel, but it still set the stage for a program that included three more quads and left him with 322.36 points.
“I’m honestly relieved,” Hanyu told Kyodo News. “I felt as though I was about to cry even before the six-minute warmup.”
Uno packed five quads into his free skate but barely hung onto his quad flip and quad toe and fell on another quad toe, leaving him with 295.82 points and the silver medal. Kagiyami finished with 292.41 points.
The trio of Japanese skaters are expected to be the toughest competition for American star Nathan Chen at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, which is set to begin in just under six weeks. Chen competes at U.S. nationals in two weeks.
“It is good to be able to watch skating. Even if I wasn’t competing I would still want to watch,” Chen said last week, when asked about Hanyu’s return from an eight-month absence from competition due largely to an ankle injury.
“It will be exciting to see how everyone is doing,” said Chen, who has beat Hanyu head-to-head four times since the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. “Will that really impact how I plan? Probably not. But it is still useful, I think, to sort of have an understanding where everybody is at. But more than anything, skating is fun to watch.”
Brighton overcomes Brentford for 1st EPL win since September
BRIGHTON, England — Neal Maupay struck a stunning goal against his former club as Brighton picked up a first Premier League win in 12 games by beating Brentford 2-0 on Sunday.
Maupay sent an unstoppable effort into the top right corner in the 42nd minute after Leandro Trossard had already volleyed Brighton in front.
Brentford had second-half opportunities to salvage something but was denied by a couple of superb saves from Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, while home defender Marc Cucurella cleared Ethan Pinnock’s header off the line.
Victory for Graham Potter’s side ended a poor streak stretching back to a 2-1 success over Leicester on Sept. 19, and it lifted the south coast team to ninth in the standings.
Brentford is three points behind in 13th place in its first Premier League campaign.
Saka brace leads Arsenal to 5-0 rout of Norwich in EPL
NORWICH, England — A brace from Bukayo Saka helped Arsenal solidify its position among the top four in the Premier League with a 5-0 victory over bottom-of-the-table Norwich City at Carrow Road on Sunday.
The victory temporarily moved Arsenal to within three points of Chelsea in third — before the West London club won 3-1 at Aston Villa later Sunday — but still 12 points back of league leaders Manchester City.
Saka opened the scoring for the visitors in the sixth minute when he slotted home a pass from Martin Odegaard, who was once again the creator for Arsenal’s second when he set up defender Kieran Tierney from close range.
Saka added his second in the 67th, Alexandre Lacazette converted his own penalty in the 84th and substitute Emile Smith Rowe completed the rout in the first minute of injury time.
Norwich stayed last in the table, three points adrift of safety.
Leeds, Wolves COVID outbreaks lead to more EPL postponements
LONDON — Leeds and Wolverhampton have secured Premier League approval for further matches to be postponed due to coronavirus outbreaks in squads.
Leeds’ home game against Aston Villa on Tuesday has been called off, having already had Sunday’s match at Liverpool postponed.
Wolverhampton also won’t now play at Arsenal on Tuesday, with Wolverhampton having already been prevented from hosting Watford on Sunday due to a lack of Watford players.
The Premier League has now called off 15 matches because of coronavirus issues in 2 1/2 weeks, with players having to isolate after testing positive or if they are unvaccinated and a close contact of a COVID-19 case.
But Crystal Palace had its request rejected for Sunday’s game at Tottenham to be postponed. The league will have considered that Palace had enough players to fulfill the fixture which the south London club lost 3-0.
Palace was without manager Patrick Vieira who has started self-isolating for at least a week after contracting COVID-19.
The game at Tottenham is one of six Premier League fixtures on the Boxing Day program. Aston Villa announced Saturday that manager Steven Gerrard had tested positive for the coronavirus so he was absent from the game against Chelsea.
Three matches were postponed due to coronavirus infections across squads: Burnley vs. Everton, Liverpool vs. Leeds and Wolverhampton vs. Watford.
