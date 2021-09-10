Lakers add longtime Clippers big man Jordan
LOS ANGELES — Center DeAndre Jordan has signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, adding another seasoned NBA veteran to their experienced roster.
The Lakers announced the move Thursday to fill the penultimate roster spot. Los Angeles already has veteran centers Marc Gasol and Dwight Howard under contract along with Anthony Davis, who regularly fills in at center.
Jordan is a 13-year NBA veteran who spent his first 10 seasons down the Staples Center hallway with the Los Angeles Clippers. He led the league in field goal percentage five times and won two rebounding titles during his decade with the Clippers, who reversed the franchise’s image as longtime losers during his partnership with Chris Paul and Blake Griffin.
The 33-year-old Jordan has played for the Mavericks, Knicks and Nets since leaving LA in 2018. After averaging just 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds for Brooklyn last season in 21.9 minutes per game — all his lowest totals since 2013 — Jordan was traded earlier this month to the Detroit Pistons, who bought out the remaining two years and $20 million on his contract.
Jordan moved quickly to sign with the Lakers, who believe they can contend for the franchise’s 18th title with a remarkably experienced group of players around Davis, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.
Jordan is the 10th player who is 32 or older on the Lakers’ roster, joining Gasol, Howard, James, Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore, Wayne Ellington and Rajon Rondo. Los Angeles also still could re-sign 34-year-old Wesley Matthews.
AP source: Big 12 set to vote on adding four schools
The Big 12 is moving swiftly to plug the holes looming with the upcoming departure of Oklahoma and Texas for the Southeastern Conference.
A person familiar with the Big 12’s expansion plans said the conference’s presidents are scheduled to vote on applications for entry into the league at a meeting Friday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Big 12 has not been publicly disclosing its discussions about rebuilding the conference in preparation of Texas and Oklahoma leaving in 2025.
Along with UCF and Cincinnati, the Big 12 identified BYU and Houston as its primary expansion targets last week and then moved quickly to make it happen.
Trustees at UCF and Cincinnati have scheduled special meetings Friday related to conference membership. Both of those schools, along with BYU and Houston, are expected to receive invitations to join the Big 12.
The moves come six weeks after the SEC invited Texas and Oklahoma to join its league in time for the 2025-26 season, though there remains the possibility that could happen sooner. For now though, the Big 12 appears focused on the additions and not how to facilitate the exits of the Longhorns and Sooners.
UCF, Houston and Cincinnati are in the American Athletic Conference, which requires members to give 27 months’ notice if they plan to leave the league. BYU is an independent in football and part of the West Coast Conference for basketball and Olympic sports.
The Longhorns and Sooners have said they will honor their current contracts with the Big 12 and do not plan to join the SEC until 2025, when the conference’s current television rights contracts with ESPN and Fox run out.
If that holds true, the Big 12 could have up to 14 members for at least a season or two.
FIFA unveils biennial World Cup plan, UEFA threatens boycott
NYON, Switzerland — FIFA detailed its plan for reshaping international soccer around playing the men’s World Cup every two years despite European opposition that could lead to a boycott.
Joined by retired greats, FIFA unveiled the proposal Thursday but the pushback from Europe was immediate as UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin confirmed it could launch a boycott by its teams which have dominated soccer’s marquee event since Brazil won in 2002.
“We can decide not to play in it,” Ceferin said in an interview with British daily The Times.
About 80 former internationals including World Cup winners went to Qatar for two days of FIFA-hosted talks and emerged with consensus for playing the tournament twice as often.
“We all agreed with the new proposal of the calendar,” said Brazil great Ronaldo, who went to four World Cups and won twice. He described FIFA’s proposal as “just amazing.”
Still, European soccer leader Ceferin said “as far as I know, the South Americans are on the same page” with resisting FIFA’s plan.
“So good luck with a World Cup like that,” Ceferin told The Times in the latest UEFA vs. FIFA fight since 2016 when he and Gianni Infantino were elected to the respective presidencies.
Infantino and his allies have since 2018 floated the idea of a biennial World Cup which European soccer has viewed as a commercial and competitive threat to its club and national team events.
Arsene Wenger has led the project since FIFA hired the former Arsenal coach last year to be its director of global development.
Rose boosts Ryder Cup hopes with solid start at Wentworth
VIRGINIA WATER, England — Justin Rose needs to win the BMW PGA Championship to qualify automatically for a fifth straight appearance at the Ryder Cup.
The Englishman is off to a strong start in that quest.
Rose shot a bogey-free, 5-under 67 and was three shots off the first-round lead shared by Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat and South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout, two players for whom the specter of Ryder Cup qualification does not matter this week.
The European Tour’s flagship event at its headquarters at Wentworth, southwest of London, marks the final chance for Ryder Cup hopefuls to earn points to get into the final places on offer for the match against United States at Whistling Straits this month.
Rose, ranked No. 45, is most likely relying on a captain’s pick by Padraig Harrington and he did his cause no harm by making three birdies in his first six holes and also picking up a shot on the par-5 18th. He was tied for fourth place.
Berhalter gives wake-up call, US eases pressure with win
SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras — Some American players rushed from Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano and its pulsating Latin music for a charter flight through the night to London and onto Berlin, where weekend games awaited with European clubs.
Others headed in the morning to Miami and connecting flights for Major League Soccer.
They could travel with some degree of ease. Given a wake-up call by coach Gregg Berhalter, they responded in a way few U.S. teams have.
Panicking fans were soothed — at least until qualifying resumes next month. The Americans won a World Cup qualifier for just the second time in 41 matches they trailed at halftime. Instead of lagging behind the field with just two points, the Americans have five following a 4-1 win over Honduras. They are tied with Canada for second place, two points behind Mexico.
Not quite the nine they had hoped for, but well above the awful start of the previous cycle, when the U.S. opened with losses to Mexico and Costa Rica and never recovered.
Those memories clung like a bender to jittery supporters, unwilling to forgive and unable to forget, not after opening draws against El Salvador and Canada.
Thompson-Hera wins women’s 100 at Diamond League finals
ZURICH — Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah finished her season with another victory, clocking a meet record 10.65 seconds to win the women’s 100 meters at the Diamond League finals on Thursday.
The Jamaican earned her third Diamond League title by pulling away from Dina Asher-Smith of Britain, who was second in 10.83.
She was one of several Olympic champions who finished the season-long Diamond League circuit with a win.
Armand Duplantis won the men’s pole vault with a leap of 6.06 meters but once again failed to improve his own world record, making three unsuccessful attempts at 6.19.
World record-holder Karsten Warholm of Norway defended his Diamond League title by winning the men’s 400 hurdles in 47.35 and Faith Kipyegon held off a surging Sifan Hassan on the final sprint to win the women’s 1,500 in 3:58.33.
Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy, who was a joint gold medalist in Tokyo, won the men’s high jump after clearing 2.34 meters.
American Fred Kerley, the silver medalist in Tokyo, won the men’s 100 in 9.87.
Steveson signs NIL deal with WWE, will wrestle for Minnesota
Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson has achieved his childhood dream of signing with World Wrestling Entertainment — with a twist.
The WWE announced Thursday that it has signed Steveson to a deal that will allow him to join the WWE roster and return to the University of Minnesota to defend his college heavyweight wrestling title.
It is the WWE’s first so-called NIL deal, where college athletes can earn money for their name, image or likeness without violating NCAA rules.
“There’s a lot of possibilities for me with this gold medal,” Steveson said after winning the 125kg freestyle class in Tokyo. “A lot of doors opened after me winning a national title, and now the whole world is open for me to see after this Olympic gold medal.”
The night he won Olympic gold, he declared his allegiance to Minnesota. His love for his school and his home state caused him to consider his options carefully.
Steveson and fellow gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock appeared at WWE SummerSlam last month, and the crowd of more than 50,000 showed its appreciation.
That appearance increased the hype about his potentially signing with WWE, but in a recent interview with The Associated Press, Steveson had hinted that returning to school was a strong possibility. He has been visible in his home state since winning the gold. He also blew the Gjallarhorn at a Minnesota Vikings preseason game and was on the sideline at Minnesota’s home football game against Ohio State.
In his three years at Minnesota, Steveson has been the winningest wrestler in program history (.971). He looks to become the sixth wrestler in program history to claim multiple NCAA titles.
Yankees’ Taillon out with ankle tear, Britton has TJ surgery
NEW YORK — Yankees starter Jameson Taillon was added to the 10-day injured list Thursday with a partial tear of a tendon in his right ankle, and manager Aaron Boone also said reliever Zack Britton has had season-ending Tommy John surgery.
The reeling Yankees are feeling more optimistic about ace Gerrit Cole, who left a start Tuesday with left hamstring tightness. Cole played catch Thursday and plans to throw a bullpen Friday or Saturday with an eye toward a return to game action Monday or Tuesday.
The Yankees have lost five straight and nine of 11 since winning 13 in a row. A 6-3 defeat to Toronto on Wednesday dropped them a half-game behind Boston for the first AL wild card.
Boone said Taillon felt discomfort in his ankle toward the end of a start Monday, when he pitched three-run ball over seven innings in an 8-0 loss to the Blue Jays. He had a PRP injection this week and was in a walking boot Wednesday and Thursday, Boone said. He’s hopeful to be out of the boot Friday, and there’s a chance he only misses one start.
There isn’t concern that Taillon would worsen the injury by pushing it, Boone said.
“It sounds worse than it is, but his body is going to tell us what he’s able to handle,” he added.
Taillon is 8-6 with a 4.41 ERA over 27 starts in his first season with the Yankees. Prior to this year, he hadn’t pitched since May 1, 2019, while with Pittsburgh due to Tommy John surgery.
Ravens’ Edwards, Peters have injured knees; Freeman added
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens listed running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters as limited in practice Thursday after ESPN reported the team feared each player has a torn ACL.
ESPN cited an unidentified source in each report. Losing Edwards would be another major blow to Baltimore’s backfield after the Ravens lost running back J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending knee injury in their final preseason game. Running back Justice Hill went on injured reserve this week.
The team’s next media availability is Friday, but Edwards and Peters were on the injury report with knee injuries. Veteran running back Devonta Freeman is joining Baltimore’s practice squad, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.
Baltimore opens its season Monday night at Las Vegas.
Judge extends block of Western Michigan vaccine mandate
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A federal judge on Thursday extended his order blocking Western Michigan University from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine requirement against 16 athletes.
U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney issued a ruling from the bench granting the athletes the right to continue to compete and participate in intercollegiate athletics until he issues an opinion and order on converting a temporary restraining order into a preliminary injunction.
Unlike other Michigan universities, Western’s vaccine requirement does not extend to all students and employees, although the unvaccinated must undergo weekly coronavirus testing. The athletes say they were denied religious exemptions to play without getting a dose.
“We appreciate Judge Maloney’s ruling that will allow all the student-athletes to continue to be part of their teams, be with their teammates, and compete for WMU at the highest level in a safe manner.,” said David Kallman, an attorney for the athletes. “Judge Maloney upheld the First Amendment religious conscience rights of our clients and demonstrated there is a limit to government exercise of power when it violates fundamental Constitutional rights.”
A spokeswoman for the Kalamazoo-based school said it does not comment on ongoing litigation.
The case was brought initially by four female soccer players. It now includes participants in the football, baseball, women’s basketball, dance team, and cross country programs.
WMU recently instituted a requirement for all its athletes in all sports to take the COVID-19 vaccine or forfeit their right to play intercollegiate sports. No similar vaccine requirement exists for any other students at WMU. Other universities, including Michigan State University and the University of Michigan, are granting religious accommodations to their athletes.
MLS playoff game set for Thanksgiving Day on Fox
NEW YORK — Fox will air a Major League Soccer playoff game on Thanksgiving Day for the first time, the league announced Thursday.
MLS Decision Day, the final day of the regular season, is set for Nov. 7. The postseason starts Nov. 20 and concludes with the MLS Cup title match on Dec. 11.
All 13 postseason games will be on national television in the United States and Canada. In addition to the Fox and Fox Deportes Thanksgiving Day game, ABC and Univision’s UniMas will broadcast the final.
TSN and TVA Sports networks will air every MLS postseason match in Canada.
Major League Soccer has never played a match on Thanksgiving Day. The broadcast on Fox will follow the NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions.
Holmgren, McNab, Fischler elected to US Hockey Hall of Fame
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Longtime NHL player, coach and executive Paul Holmgren, retired forward Peter McNab and broadcaster Stan Fischler make up the 2021 class of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.
USA Hockey announced the class Thursday. Holmgren, McNab and Fischler are set to be inducted along with the class of 2020 at a ceremony in December.
Holmgren played for, coached and most recently ran the front office for the Philadelphia Flyers. He was an assistant coach when the U.S. won the World Cup of Hockey in 1996 and was part of the American management team at the event in 2016.
McNab played 14 NHL seasons with the Bruins, Sabres, Canucks and Devils.
Fischler was a staple of hockey broadcasts in the New York area for decades.
Another step toward Kraken debut as practice facility opens
SEATTLE — Just as the invited guests were being welcomed inside Thursday morning, the main practice rink at the Seattle Kraken’s practice facility was already filled with the sounds of pucks being shot and skates on ice.
It was an informal workout for the players who are already in town. But seeing the likes of forward Jordan Eberlee, goaltender Philipp Grubauer and Brandon Tanev was another reminder that the clock’s quickly ticking toward the debut of the NHL’s newest franchise.
“It’s just phenomenal. ... These are players on their own time, here early and inspired by what they see, inspired by the city, inspired by the fans,” Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke said. “And they love this facility.”
While most of the focus has been on the construction of Seattle’s roster through the expansion draft and free agency, and the completion of the team’s home arena a few miles away, the Kraken will open their $80 million training facility to the public this weekend.
The Kraken Community IcePlex includes three sheets of ice along with the business and hockey operations offices for the franchise. The team expects the building to be buzzing at all times, whether it’s the NHL team practicing on the main rink or youth hockey and learn-to-skate programs taking place on the other two sheets of ice.
2020/2021 Hall of Fame inductees to get rings at stadiums
CANTON, Ohio — Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson and Steve Hutchinson, inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, will receive their rings of excellence in a pair of celebrations each this season.
All 19 living members of the classes of 2020 and 2021 will be part of such ceremonies, with Manning the focal point in Indianapolis on Sept. 19 when the Colts host the Rams, and on Oct. 31 when the Broncos host Washington. Manning won Super Bowls with Indianapolis and Denver.
Woodson’s ring will be presented first on Nov. 14 when Las Vegas hosts Kansas City. He also will be recognized two weeks later in Green Bay when the Rams visit. Woodson won a Super Bowl with the Packers.
Hutchinson will be honored in Seattle on Oct. 7 when the Seahawks plays the Rams, and on Oct. 31 when the Vikings are home for the Cowboys. Hutchinson starred at guard for the Seahawks and Vikings.
AP source: Steelers, Watt agree to lucrative extension
PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger believes T.J. Watt is perhaps the best player in the NFL.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to pay the game-wrecking outside linebacker like it.
A person with knowledge of the agreement says the team and the two-time All-Pro have come to terms on a four-year extension worth $112 million that will make Watt the highest-paid defensive player in the league. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the financial terms were not publicly announced.
The deal was first reported by NFL Network.
Watt, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, will be paid an average of $28 million a season over the course of the extension, which exceeds the $27 million annually made by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa.
The agreement also ends any speculation about the team’s long-term plans for Watt and clears up his availability for Sunday’s season opener in Buffalo.
Gonzaga coach Few smelled of alcohol prior to DUI arrest
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few’s breath smelled of alcohol and he had bloodshot eyes on the night he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, though he initially told a police officer he had not been drinking, according to newly released documents.
“Mark told me he had spent the day with his family. I asked him how much he had to drink today and Mark told me nothing. I did not believe that Mark was being truthful based on my previously stated observations,” Officer Matthew Lovingler is quoted as saying in the document that details his interactions with Few during a traffic stop Monday night.
Under further questioning by the officer, Few eventually said he had two beers that day, with his last beer coming about four hours before he was pulled over, according to the probable cause declaration filed by the officer in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
Efforts to reach Few for comment by telephone and email Thursday received no response. Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford said the school had no comment beyond what was issued earlier in the week, when university officials said they were aware of the situation.
Few previously issued a statement Tuesday, apologizing and saying his decisions that night “do not exemplify” the actions of a role model.
“I recognize that operating a motor vehicle after consuming any amount of alcohol exhibits poor judgment,” Few wrote. “Regardless of the outcome of the pending investigation, I will never allow such a lapse in judgment to occur again.”
New England coach Wiegman against biennial Women’s World Cup
LONDON — Setting out her vision as England manager, Sarina Wiegman was sure of one thing — the Women’s World Cup should remain every four years.
There’s no need for FIFA to push through plans to double the frequency of its flagship tournament, according to Weigman.
“The Euros are great, the World Cup is great, the Olympics are great so that is three tournaments,” she said, pitchside at Wembley Stadium on Thursday. “I think if you have a World Cup every two years that is too much for the players at the moment so I wouldn’t be cheering for it right now.
“It is too many tournaments, for Europe it is good (at the moment), the development in Europe for women’s football is ahead of most other continents. So for Europe it is not necessary.”
Wiegman is taking charge of England after a five-year stint in charge of her native Netherlands that saw her win the Women’s European Championship in 2017 and reach the 2019 World Cup final. Jill Ellis, who led the U.S. to victory in that final, is now heading a FIFA technical advisory group that will explore the merits of biennial World Cups. The prospect of more regular World Cups has already been talked up by FIFA Presient Gianni Infantino despite resistance from European football’s governing body UEFA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.