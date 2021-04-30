Anaheim Ducks goalie Ryan Miller to retire at end of season
ANAHEIM — Anaheim Ducks goalie Ryan Miller will retire at the conclusion of the season, ending the 18-year career of the winningest American-born goaltender in NHL history.
The 40-year-old Miller announced his decision Thursday.
Miller has played 794 games for the Buffalo Sabres, the Vancouver Canucks, the St. Louis Blues and Anaheim, where he has spent the past four seasons primarily as John Gibson’s backup. Miller won the Vezina Trophy in 2010 as the NHL’s best goaltender for Buffalo.
With a career 390-289-87 record and a .914 save percentage, Miller is first in NHL history in victories by an American-born goalie while ranking second in shutouts (44) and games played. He is 14th overall on the NHL’s victories list, ranking 12th in saves (21,621) and 19th in games played.
Miller also had an accomplished international career highlighted by his impressive play in the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, where he was named the hockey tournament’s most valuable player and best goaltender. He went 5-1 with a .946 save percentage while leading the U.S. team to silver medals, but Canada won gold with Sidney Crosby’s famed overtime goal.
The Michigan State product also won awards as the top goaltender in the NCAA and in the AHL, making him the only goalie in hockey history to pair those honors with his Vezina Trophy and his Olympic accomplishments.
Miller’s NHL teams made seven playoff appearances, where he went 28-27 with three shutouts and a 2.52 goals-against average.
Inbee Park takes 1-stroke lead at LPGA event in Singapore
SINGAPORE — The Park family — No. 2-ranked Inbee Park and her husband and caddie Gi — led the way after the opening round of the HSBC Women’s World Championship on Thursday.
Park birdied two of her final three holes in a bogey-free round for an 8-under 64 and a one-stroke lead at the LPGA Tour tournament.
“I think I’m going to give him 10 (out of 10) and probably 10 for the rest of the week because I’m really thankful that he’s doing this for me and in this heat,” Park said. “I’m just really thankful that he’s carrying the bag.”
Park’s regular caddie, Brad Beecher of Australia, was not able to carry her bag because of coronavirus quarantine restrictions.
Park is the defending Olympic champion and has two previous wins at the Singapore tournament, in 2015 and 2017.
Hee Young Park (65) holed out from the fairway for an eagle to start her back nine and birdied three of her final five holes and was a stroke behind. Five players were three strokes off the lead in third with 67s, including Women’s British Open champion Sophia Popov.
Lydia Ko, whose win in Hawaii a week ago moved her up to No. 7, shot 69, while No. 1-ranked Jin Young Ko had a 71 and No. 5 Danielle Kang shot 72.
ANA Inspiration winner Patty Tavatanakit shot 70. The 21-year-old Thai, who played college golf at UCLA, won the first major championship of the year in her rookie season on tour.
Fowler makes amends, helps Ducks beat Kings
LOS ANGELES — Cam Fowler scored with 1:01 remaining and the Anaheim Ducks ended a five-game losing streak by beating the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Wednesday night.
Sam Carrick and Sam Steel also scored and John Gibson made 28 saves for the Ducks.
Gabriel Vilardi and Adrian Kempe had a goal for the Kings, who have lost three of four. Cal Petersen made 19 saves.
Fowler faked out Andreas Athanasiou to score on a wrist shot at 18:59 of the third period to cap a rally after falling behind 2-0 in the second.
“We compete for each other, we work for each other,” Fowler said. “You go down a couple goals in the situation that we’re in, it would be easy to feel sorry for ourselves, but we have a young group, guys that are trying to get experience in this league. And it’s up to us guys that have been around to show them what’s it’s like to continue to fight and work, and that’s what we did tonight so I’m proud of our guys.”
The Ducks scored twice in a 3:42 span late in the second tie the score. Carrick beat Petersen between his legs to get Anaheim on the board at 12:53, and Steel made it 2-all at 16:35 after being set up by Rickard Rakell’s clever pass from behind the net.
The loss left the Kings eight points behind St. Louis for the final playoff spot in the West Division despite getting two goals on special teams.
AHL will not crown a Calder Cup champion again
The American Hockey League will not crown a Calder Cup champion for a second consecutive season amid pandemic scheduling concerns. The trophy had been awarded every year from 1937 to 2019.
The AHL allowed each of its five divisions created for this season decide a playoff format. Only the Pacific Division will have a postseason tournament.
“While we are disappointed that we will not be able to award the Calder Cup this spring, we are grateful to have been able to provide a safe and competitive environment for more than 1,000 players to play AHL hockey and continue their development,” said Scott Howson, the league’s president and CEO.
The AHL, the top developmental hockey league for the NHL, said Thursday it plans to start next season on Oct. 15.
US opens 2nd-chance Olympic baseball qualifying vs Nicaragua
CARY, N.C. — The United States will open its second chance to qualify for the baseball tournament at the Tokyo Olympics when it faces Nicaragua on May 31 at Port St. Lucie, Florida.
The U.S., managed by Mike Scioscia, plays the Dominican Republic the next day at West Palm Beach in a Baseball Americas Qualifier, the World Baseball Softball Confederation announced Thursday. It closes first-round play in Group A against Puerto Rico on June 2 at Port St. Lucie,
Canada, Colombia, Cuba and Venezuela are in Group B.
The top two teams in each group advance to the super round on June 4 and June 5, and first-round results carry over. The top team from the super round joins Japan, Israel, Mexico and South Korea at the Olympic baseball tournament, to be played in Japan from July 28 to Aug. 7 in Fukushima and Yokohama.
Second- and third-place teams advance to a final qualifier in June in Taiwan, which will include Australia, China, Netherlands and Taiwan.
NWHL holds door open in bid to thaw relationship with PWHPA
Tyler Tumminia is leaving the door open should members of the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association ever want to reach out to the National Women’s Hockey League in a bid to thaw what has been a chilly relationship.
The NWHL’s first-year commissioner said she is willing to listen, and doesn’t believe the two sides’ objectives in growing the sport are all that different
“I don’t think the door’s ever been closed here,” Tumminia told The Associated Press this week in announcing the NWHL’s decision to double its salary cap to $300,000 for each of its six teams entering its seventh season.
“I’m always going to think about the future, and salary cap increases and ownership coming in and infusing cash dollars that were needed in order to show growth and progress,” she added. “It’s all along the same lines the PWHPA is looking for as well.”
The PWHPA was formed two years ago in a large part because a majority of North America’s top players balked at joining the U.S.-based NWHL following the demise of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League.
Skeptical of the NWHL’s economic model, especially after the league slashed salaries nearly in half a month into its second season in 2016, the PWHPA members instead sought a fresh start. Their objective was to form a new league — preferably with the NHL’s backing — and featuring a sustainable economic model in which players would be fairly compensated in wages and benefits.
Louisiana bill would grant image rights to student athletes
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana state senators Thursday moved forward with legislation that would allow college student athletes to earn money for use of their name, image or likeness, a bill prompted by the NCAA’s inaction on a policy for endorsements and sponsorship deals.
Sen. Pat Connick’s proposal won unanimous, bipartisan backing from the Senate Education Committee, despite senators’ concerns about a piecemeal approach across states without a national policy.
“This is necessary because the NCAA has not taken action,” said Connick, a Marrero Republican.
The NCAA’s attempts to reform its bylaws and permit college athletes to capitalize on their names, images and likenesses have stalled. Federal legislation on the issue is pending in Congress. But states, frustrated with inaction, have started passing their own laws. Florida and Mississippi laws authorizing student athletes to make money of their name, image or likeness take effect July 1, though Florida’s provision may be delayed another year.
South Korea inoculates Olympic athletes ahead of Tokyo Games
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea began administering fast-track COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday to athletes, coaches and others expected to attend the Tokyo Olympics.
The Korean Sport and Olympic Committee said the first group of about 100 people received the first doses at a state-run hospital in Seoul at the start of the country’s prioritized vaccination program for its Olympic delegation. They will be given second shots in the coming weeks.
A total of 930 athletes, coaches, officials and other support staff will be vaccinated ahead of the Tokyo Games, which is set to open on July 23. Athletes can receive the vaccines if they have already qualified for the Olympics or are in qualifying tournaments, so some may get vaccinated but not attend the games.
The sports ministry said in a statement this week it supports South Korean athletes preparing for the Olympics and hopes their vaccinations would help realize their “safe, successful participation in the games.”
It said athletes and coaches will all get the Pfizer vaccine. Officials, support staff and journalists who are 30 or older will be given the AstraZeneca vaccine but those younger than 30 are to receive the Pfizer vaccine in line with a national vaccination program, the statement said.
Barcelona loses, misses chance to take the lead in Spain
MADRID — Barcelona missed a chance to take over the Spanish league lead Thursday, losing 2-1 to Granada at home to squander an opportunity to take control of the title race.
Lionel Messi put the Catalan club ahead in the first half but Granada rallied for a surprise victory with two second-half goals at the Camp Nou Stadium.
The match was postponed from two weeks ago because of Barcelona’s participation in the Copa del Rey final, which it won over Athletic Bilbao.
A home win would have given Barcelona a one-point lead over Atlético Madrid with five rounds to go. Atlético, seeking its first league title since 2014, has led the league for most of the season but struggled recently. It lost 2-1 at Athletic on Sunday.
“We are upset,” Barcelona defender Jordi Alba said. “In two chances they scored two goals. We should have scored again to seal the match. Now we don’t depend on ourselves anymore. We have to win the final five matches and see what happens. It was a golden opportunity to take the lead after everything that we have gone through this season, but we let it slip away.”
Barcelona, seeking its fifth league title since 2014, stayed two points back in third place, tied on points with defending champion Real Madrid, which is coming off a home draw against Real Betis last weekend.
Barcelona hosts Atlético in a crucial match at the Camp Nou on Saturday.
Jaromir Jagr leads his club back to top Czech league at 49
KLADNO, Czech Republic — Jaromir Jagr was celebrating on the ice again Thursday.
The 49-year-old right winger had an assist to help his hometown club Kladno Knights return to the top Czech league by beating Jihlava 5-2 to clinch their playoff series 4-3.
Jagr made his debut for Kladno as a teenager and returned to the club — which he now owns — after the Calgary Flames released the NHL’s second all-time leading point-scorer in 2018.
Jagr played on the top line alongside center Tomas Plekanec, another former NHL player, and scored one goal during the best-of-seven series, in which Kladno was 2-0 and 3-2 down. He played 19 games this season, scoring two goals and adding 10 assists.
Some 250 fans who were allowed in the stands amid coronavirus restrictions and could celebrate a return to the top flight after a year in the second division.
Ceiling collapses at Huntsville arena before hockey game
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Engineers are trying to determine why a ceiling collapsed at Huntsville’s event center moments before a hockey game started.
A portico collapsed at the Von Braun Center on Tuesday before the Huntsville Havoc game, Al.com reported.
“Nobody was hurt, thankfully,” spokeswoman Samantha Nielsen said.
The portico covered the entrance to the “skate lobby” where hockey players enter and have their locker rooms.
American coach Marsch to take over at German team Leipzig
LEIPZIG, Germany — Jesse Marsch will take over at German soccer team Leipzig next season in one of the most prominent jobs for an American coach in European club soccer.
The Bundesliga club said Thursday that Marsch will switch from sister club Red Bull Salzburg on a two-year contract until June 2023.
Marsch will take over from Julian Nagelsmann, who agreed Tuesday to replace from Hansi Flick at Bayern Munich. Flick is expected to coach the German national team after Joachim Löw steps down following this year’s European Championship.
Marsch, a former player who made two appearances for the United States national team, was the first American to coach a team in the Champions League. He helped Salzburg win the Austrian league and cup double last season and could repeat the feat this year.
Marsch is following a well-worn path from Salzburg to Saxony. Leipzig signed Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai from Salzburg last December in the 18th transfer between the two clubs funded by energy drink company Red Bull.
Basilashvili and Gombos reach quarterfinals in Munich
MUNICH — Fifth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili reached the quarterfinals of the Munich Open by beating Daniel Elahi Galan 6-4, 6-2 Thursday.
Basilashvili, who clinched his fourth ATP title in Qatar last month, continued his bid for a fifth by saving five of the six break points he faced and converting four of his seven opportunities to beat the Colombian qualifier.
The Georgian will next face Norbert Gombos. The 95th-ranked Slovakian defeated Federico Coria 6-4, 6-1.
Also Thursday, fourth-seeded Filip Krajinovic advanced after opponent Yannick Hanfmann pulled out of their second-round match with a neck injury.
Krajinovic will next face another German, Jan-Lennard Struff, who defeated Dominik Koepfer 7-6 (3), 6-7 (0), 6-2.
Olesen sets course record with 62 to lead at Tenerife Open
TENERIFE, Spain — Denmark’s Thorbjorn Olesen set a course record with a 9-under 62 Thursday to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Tenerife Open.
American John Catlin, the winner at the Austrian Open two weeks ago, had a chance for an even lower score after making 10 birdies on his first 13 holes. But he finished with three pars and two bogeys and settled for a 63. He was tied for second with three other players, including Garrick Higgo of South Africa, the winner at the Gran Canaria Open last week.
Sweden’s Alexander Bjork and South African Dean Burmester also were a shot back.
Olesen had 10 birdies and one bogey in his round. He also set a course record at the Gran Canaria Open with a 9-under 61 that helped him finish in a tie for fifth.
Turkish lockdown to slow virus before Champions League final
NYON, Switzerland — The Champions League final in Istanbul on May 29 should not be affected by a near three-week lockdown in Turkey to curb COVID-19 cases, UEFA said on Thursday.
Turkey has imposed a “full lockdown” from Thursday evening which ends on May 17 after the holy month of Ramadan ends and the Eid holiday is celebrated.
The government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also aims to slow infection rates ahead of the summer tourism season that Turkey’s economy relies on.
UEFA hopes fans traveling from outside Turkey will be among “a limited number of spectators” attending European soccer’s showpiece game at the 76,000-seat Atatürk Olympic Stadium.
