Oregon-UCLA game off due to ref testing protocol
Oregon’s men’s basketball game against UCLA scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed because of COVID-19 testing protocols for game officials.
The Pac-12 initially announced that the start of the game set for noon Pacific between the No. 25 Ducks and the Bruins was being delayed while the conference was awaiting test results for game officials.
The Pac-12 announced several hours later that the game was postponed indefinitely. There was no immediate word on when it might be made up.
Oregon (6-1) has won six consecutive games.
AP source: Dodgers, Kahnle agree to $5.25M, 2-year deal
NEW YORK — The Los Angeles Dodgers and right-handed reliever Tommy Kahnle have agreed to a $5.25 million, two-year deal, according to a person familiar with the contract.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made. The Athletic and other outlets also reported the agreement.
Kahnle threw just one inning for the New York Yankees in 2020 before having season-ending Tommy John surgery in August, and the 31-year-old is unlikely to pitch next season.
Los Angeles is hoping he can return to form in 2022. Kahnle had a 3.67 ERA in 72 games for New York in 2019, striking out 88 in 61 1/3 innings.
George’s 33 sends Clippers past Lakers 116-109 on ring night
LOS ANGELES — Paul George scored 26 of his 33 points in the second half, Kawhi Leonard added 26 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied past the Los Angeles Lakers on the NBA champions’ ring ceremony night for a 116-109 victory Tuesday.
George went 13 of 18 with five 3-pointers in an outstanding first game since agreeing to add four years and $190 million to his contract with the Clippers, who never trailed in the latest meeting of Southern California’s two NBA powerhouses. The Clippers beat the Lakers in the season opener for the second straight year while winning coach Tyronn Lue’s debut.
LeBron James scored 22 points and Anthony Davis had 18 for the Lakers just 72 days after they finished off the Miami Heat in the NBA bubble.
The Lakers returned from the shortest offseason in league history and received their championship rings honoring the franchise’s 17th title, but they couldn’t keep up with George and Leonard down the stretch.
The pregame ceremony was brief and strange without cheering fans, but the 11 returning players eagerly picked up their massive new pieces of jewelry. Lakers owner Jeanie Buss promised to hold another celebration when fans are allowed back into games.
Serge Ibaka scored 15 points in his debut for the Clippers, who hadn’t played since blowing a 3-1 playoff series lead to Denver and ruining a much-anticipated conference final showdown with the waiting Lakers in the bubble.
Ga. Southern routs La. Tech 38-3 in New Orleans Bowl
NEW ORLEANS — Shai Werts had three touchdown runs and threw a 65-yard scoring pass to help Georgia Southern beat Louisiana Tech 38-3 in the New Orleans Bowl on Wednesday.
Werts, who missed the Eagles’ last two regular-season games because of a shoulder injury, scored one of his touchdowns on a designed QB run that covered 37 yards. His two other rushing TDs came from a yard out.
Georgia Southern came up with four interceptions — including two near its own goal line in the first quarter. Safety Justin Birdsong intercepted two passes — the first against Louisiana Tech starter Aaron Allen and the second against reserve JD Head in the third quarter.
Georgia Southern (8-5), which came in averaging 262 yards rushing, finished with 322 against Louisiana Tech (5-5).
Malik Murry broke off a 43-yard run on the game’s opening drive to set up Werts’ first short TD run. Gerald Green added a 55-yard run in the fourth quarter to give him 108 yards and one TD rushing for the game. Werts finished with 71 yards rushing.
The Bulldogs were trying to win a bowl for the seventh straight season, but could not overcome three interceptions thrown by Allen inside the Georgia Southern 30 in the first half.
Wilson carves up UCF in likely final game for No. 13 BYU
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Zach Wilson threw for 425 yards with three touchdown passes and two rushing scores as No. 13 BYU routed UCF 49-23 in the Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday night.
Wilson, considered a top NFL prospect, completed 26 of 34 in what likely was his final college game.
The Cougars (11-1) led 35-10 at halftime and finished with 655 yards of offense to UCF’s 411.
Tyler Allgeier carried 19 times for 173 yards and a score. Isaac Rex had five catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns as BYU earned its first victory in nine games it has played in the Sunshine State.
Dillon Gabriel was 21 of 45 for 217 yards and two TDs for the Knights (6-4). He had a stretch of nine straight incompletions bridging the second and third quarters.
AP All-SEC: No. 1 Alabama leads the way for top awards
COLUMBIA, S.C. — No. 1 Alabama is on top of the Southeastern Conference again.
The SEC champions dominated all-SEC honors as voted on by a panel of members of The Associated Press.
Nick Saban was voted the league’s coach of the year, receiver DeVonta Smith nabbed SEC offensive player of the year honors and cornerback Patrick Surtain II is the defensive player of the year.
The only individual award the experienced Crimson Tide didn’t snag was newcomer of the year, which went to Auburn freshman runner Tank Bigsby.
Alabama led the SEC in scoring at almost 50 points a game, so it’s no surprise five Crimson Tide players were named to the first-team offense. Quarterback Mac Jones, his top target in Smith and SEC leading rusher Najee Harris were voted to the team, along with center Landon Dickerson and tackle Alex Leatherwood.
Surtain, the talented junior, and defensive lineman Christian Barmore were on the defensive first team.
Florida’s Kyle Pitts was the team’s tight end and his teammate, receiver Kardius Toney, was named as the all-purpose player.
South Carolina 1,000-yard rusher Kevin Harris joined Najee Harris in the backfield.
Arizona hires Patriots assistant Fisch as head coach
Arizona has hired New England Patriots assistant Jedd Fisch as its head coach.
The school announced Wednesday that Fisch will replace Kevin Sumlin, who was fired earlier this month after the Wildcats finished the season winless.
“We are tremendously excited to have Jedd Fisch come to Tucson to reinvigorate our football program and lead us to championships,” Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke said in a statement. “Jedd has a unique ability to teach the game of football effectively to his players and to inspire them with his passion. We conducted a comprehensive national search with an impressive array of candidates but in the end, Jedd is exactly what our program needs right now and I cannot wait to partner with him to move us forward.”
The 44-year-old arrives in the desert after bouncing between college football and the NFL.
Fisch was hired as New England’s quarterbacks coach under Bill Belichick earlier this year after two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams as senior offensive assistant and assistant offensive coordinator. He previously served as offensive coordinator at Jacksonville and served as an assistant with Seattle, Denver, Baltimore and Houston.
Fisch spent the 2017 season as UCLA’s offensive coordinator and served as interim coach the final two games after Jim Mora was fired. He also served as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks/wide receivers coach under Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and had offensive coordinator stints with Miami and Minnesota.
NFL outdoor Stadium Series game in North Carolina postponed
The NHL has postponed the outdoor Stadium Series game in North Carolina that was expected to be played in February.
The announcement was made Wednesday as the league firms up its full schedule for a season that will be shortened to 56 regular-season games for each team because of the pandemic. The Carolina Hurricanes had been scheduled to host the annual Stadium Series game on Feb. 20 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.
The NHL says the game will be played in North Carolina at another time.
Ex-Auburn coach Terry Bowden hired to lead Louisiana-Monroe
MONROE, La. — Former Auburn coach Terry Bowden has been hired by Louisiana-Monroe to rebuild a program that went 0-10 this season.
Bowden, the son of former Florida State coaching great Bobby Bowden, has been serving as a graduate assistant at Clemson the last two years.
Terry Bowden, 64, had a successful stint as Auburn’s head coach from 1993-98, going 47-17. That came to a tumultuous end with a midseason firing.
After a long run in broadcasting as a television and as a radio analyst, he returned to coaching in 2009 with Division II North Alabama. Bowden was back in Division I with Akron, leading the Zips from 2012-18 and going 35-52 with two bowl appearances.
Earlier this month, Louisiana-Monroe fired Matt Viator after five seasons. He went 19-39 and 15-24 in the Sun Belt.
LSU assistant coaches Ensminger, Johnson retiring
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and defensive line coach Bill Johnson are retiring from their regular coaching duties but will remain with the program as analysts.
Those changes to coach Ed Orgeron’s staff were announced Tuesday, a day after LSU said defensive coordinator Bo Pelini was leaving the program.
LSU went 5-5 this season, one season after winning a national title. The defense struggled mightily in some games. But the offense was productive for much of the season despite top Tigers receiver Ja’Marr Chase opting out during fall camp and starting quarterback Myles Brennan playing only three games because of an abdominal injury.
For most of the season, LSU relied on a pair of freshman quarterbacks and largely inexperienced receivers and tight ends.
The 62-year-old Ensminger played quarterback for LSU in the 1970s and spent two years in the NFL before moving in the early 1980s to a coaching career spent primarily in major college football, including stops at Georgia, Clemson, Texas A&M and Auburn.
He was offensive coordinator for the most successful Tigers team in history — the unbeaten 2019 squad that won a national championship with Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow at quarterback.
Blackhawks F Nylander could miss season after knee surgery
CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex Nylander could miss the entire 2021 season because of a left knee injury.
The 22-year-old Nylander got hurt during the playoffs. Team physician Michael Terry said Wednesday that Nylander rested and then trained conservatively, but symptoms returned when he started to skate again.
Nylander had surgery Monday to repair a meniscus tear in the knee but is not expected to return to hockey-related activities for four to six months.
The Blackhawks were hoping the inconsistent Nylander might be able to take a step forward this year. But the abbreviated 56-game schedule ends in May, giving Nylander a small window for a possible return.
Nylander was drafted by Buffalo with the No. 8 pick in the 2016 draft. He was traded to Chicago in July 2019 for Henri Jokiharju, another former first-round pick who has become a promising young defenseman for the Sabres.
Predators bring back Mikael Granlund on 1-year contract
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Predators have signed forward Mikael Granlund to a one-year, $3.75 million contract, bringing him back to the team that traded for him in February 2019.
They also signed one of his former teammates, adding forward Erik Haula on a one-year, $1.75 million deal Wednesday.
Granlund had 30 points last season with Predators. His 17 goals were the third highest of his eight-year NHL career and ranked fourth on the Predators. He tied for the team lead with four game-winning goals.
Devils re-sign free agent goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood
NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils have re-signed restricted free agent goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood to a three-year, $8.4 million contract.
General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the deal for the Devils’ No. 1 goaltender on Wednesday.
“Mackenzie is going to be one of the key young, core pieces for this organization for a long time and we are excited and extremely happy to have him under contract,” Fitzgerald said. “He’s obviously shown that he can be a number one goalie, and the sky’s the limit for him.”
Blackwood will earn $1.48 million this coming season. His salary will jump to $2.8 million the following season and $4.12 million in 2022-23.
Blackwood posted a 22-14-8 record with a 2.77 goals-against average and three shutouts in a season that was paused because of the COVID-19 pandemic and later restarted by going straight into the playoffs with 24 teams. The recently turned 24-year-old had a .915 save percentage.
Simone Jelks promoted, is 7th woman to be full-time NBA ref
NEW YORK — Simone Jelks was one of three referees promoted to full-time status by the NBA on Wednesday, making her the fifth woman on the current lineup of officials.
Jelks joins the group of female NBA referees that also includes Lauren Holtkamp-Sterling, Ashley Moyer-Gleich, Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder. Jelks becomes the seventh female full-time ref in NBA history, with the current five preceded by Dee Kantner and Violet Palmer.
Jelks worked 16 regular-season NBA games as a non-staff official last season. The former USC player has also worked games in the G League for the last three seasons.
Suyash Mehta and Andy Nagy were also promoted to full-time Wednesday. They have a combined 11 years of G League experience and each worked 13 NBA games in non-staff roles last season.
Tulsa LB Zaven Collins wins Nagurski Trophy
Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins has won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy honoring the nation’s best defensive player.
The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Collins totaled 54 tackles and 11.5 tackles for loss and four interceptions. The junior had three sacks against Oklahoma State. Two of his interceptions were game-clinchers -- a late one against SMU and a 96-yard return for a touchdown against Tulane in overtime.
Collins is from Hominy, Oklahoma and played for small Hominy High School. Tulsa gave him his only Division I scholarship offer.
The Football Writers Association of America and the Charlotte Touchdown Club made the announcement Wednesday. The other finalists were Coastal Carolina defensive end Tarron Jackson, Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II.
Churchill Downs names new president of historic racetrack
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs Inc. has named a new president of Churchill Downs Racetrack, the home of the Kentucky Derby.
Mike Anderson, a vice president of operations at Churchill Inc., is the track’s 14th president, the company said in a release.
Churchill said Anderson led the planning and construction of more than $300 million in capital projects at the company’s properties.
Anderson replaced Kevin Flanery, who had been at the helm of the track since 2009. Flanery announced his retirement earlier this year.
Tottenham into League Cup semis with 3-1 win at Stoke
Jose Mourinho is two wins away from leading Tottenham to its first major trophy since 2008.
Gareth Bale, Ben Davies and Harry Kane scored for Mourinho’s team in a 3-1 win at second-division club Stoke in the English League Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Tottenham joined Manchester City and Brentford — a team from the second-tier Championship — in the semifinals, with the lineup to be completed by the winner of Everton vs. Manchester United later.
Mourinho was brought in by Tottenham last year to end the club’s long trophy drought and the League Cup, which he won with Chelsea — on three occasions — and Manchester United, has always been a title he targets. Each time Mourinho has reached the semifinals, he has gone on to win the competition.
He fielded a strong team at Stoke, which is seventh in the Championship, with Kane playing the full match amid a busy run of games in the Premier League.
Bale glanced in a cross from Harry Winks to give Tottenham the lead in the 22nd minute with his third goal since returning to the club in September for a second spell. The winger didn’t come out for the second half, having looked to be moving uncomfortably as he went off the field for halftime.
Jordan Thompson equalized for Stoke in the 53rd in a rare sight of goal for the hosts following a counterattack but Davies put Tottenham back in front with a fierce low drive from 25 yards (meters).
Virus curbs prevent crowds at Brighton, Southampton in EPL
LONDON — Brighton and Southampton will no longer be allowed to play in front of a crowd due to new coronavirus restrictions, leaving Liverpool and Everton as the only Premier League clubs permitted up to 2,000 spectators.
When limited crowds were allowed back into games three weeks ago for the first time since March, they were allowed at half of the 20 Premier League stadiums. But a spike in COVID-19 cases and a potentially more contagious variant has led to tougher restrictions around southern England — the latest announced by the government on Wednesday placing Brighton and Southampton into tier four curbs.
It came as the English Football Association announced 32 coronavirus positives after tests on 864 players and club staff in the top two women’s leagues — almost 4% of those tested. It is the highest weekly figure from the Women’s Super League and Championship, and more than in the previous seven weeks combined.
Inter beats Verona to go top of Serie A ahead of Milan-Lazio
Inter Milan could end the year top of Serie A after winning 2-1 at Hellas Verona to leapfrog city rival AC Milan on Wednesday.
Lautaro Martínez and Milan Škriniar scored for Inter, either side of an equalizer that was gifted to Ivan Ilić by the Nerazzurri defense.
Inter moved two points above Milan, which hosts Lazio later in one of seven remaining matches in the final round of fixtures before the winter break.
Inter was the in-form team in the league, with six successive wins, and hadn’t lost a Serie A match to Verona since 1992.
Both Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanović and his Verona counterpart Marco Silvestri pulled off good saves in the first half as the Nerazzurri once again started slugglishly.
Inter broke the deadlock seven minutes into the second half with a spectacular Martínez volley in off the inside of the far post from Achraf Hakimi’s cross.
Atletico’s Trippier banned for 10 weeks for betting breaches
LONDON — Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier was banned from football for 10 weeks on Wednesday for breaching betting rules in a punishment from The English Football Association that applies worldwide.
The misconduct, denied by Trippier, happened in July 2019 — the month the England international left Tottenham for Atletico — and was linked to information about his transfer being used for betting.
The FA said an independent regulatory commission proved four of the breaches, which also saw Trippier fined 70,000 pounds ($94,000), but dismissed three allegations during a personal hearing.
