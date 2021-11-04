Prosecutor: Ruggs drove 156 mph before fatal crash in Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving at 156 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada’s legal limit before his sports car slammed into the rear of a vehicle that burned, killing a 23-year-old woman, prosecutors said Wednesday.
The Raiders released Ruggs late Tuesday, just hours after the crash and shortly after he was released from a hospital and booked into a Las Vegas jail.
The 22-year-old former first-round NFL draft pick remained seated in a wheelchair with a foam brace on his neck and jail guards at his elbows during his initial court appearance Wednesday on pending felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving.
The extent of his injuries was not disclosed, although Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said outside court that he believed Ruggs suffered a leg injury.
Ruggs’ girlfriend, identified by police as Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, 22, of Las Vegas, was with him in the car and injured in the crash. She underwent surgery Tuesday for a severe arm injury, authorities said.
Tina O. Tintor of Las Vegas died with her dog in a wrecked and burned Toyota Rav4, police and the Clark County coroner said. Records show she lived several blocks from where the crash occurred.
Three men and a woman, whom Wolfson later identified as family members, attended the hearing but declined to speak with reporters.
Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joe M. Bonaventure said he was troubled by his initial review of the case against Ruggs, adding that in 16 years on the bench he had never heard of a crash involving a vehicle traveling so fast.
Nevertheless, he rejected prosecutor Eric Bauman’s request to set Ruggs’ bail at $1 million and instead set the amount at $150,000 with strict conditions including home confinement, electronic monitoring, no alcohol, no driving and the surrender of his passport.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in COVID-19 protocol, out Sunday
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol, leaving the NFL’s hottest team without the reigning MVP.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday that Rodgers was in the protocol, but would not say if Rodgers had tested positive nor if Rodgers has been vaccinated. LaFleur acknowledged that Rodgers won’t be available Sunday when the Packers (7-1) put their seven-game winning streak on the line at Kansas City (4-4).
“It was just crazy, man,” Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark said. “Got to have that next-man-up mentality. That’s the leader of our team, so yeah, it was just crazy news.”
NFL officials are planning to review how the Packers have handled COVID-19 related protocols.
“The primary responsibility for enforcement of the COVID protocols within club facilities rests with each club,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement. “Failure to properly enforce the protocols has resulted in discipline being assessed against individual clubs in the past. The league is aware of the current situation in Green Bay and will be reviewing with the Packers.”
Before the NFL issued its statement, LaFleur defended the way the Packers have followed health protocols within their facility.
“I watch what these guys do,” LaFleur said. “You know, I can only speak to our football space, but yeah, absolutely. We’ve got cameras everywhere. I think our guys do an outstanding job with it. And it’s just unfortunate. It’s not like this thing can’t happen to anybody. It’s happened to a lot of people outside of this building.”
LaFleur didn’t speculate on how long Rodgers might be out.
Rodgers isn’t the only Packers player to deal with the coronavirus recently. Wide receivers Davante Adams, a 2020 All-Pro, and Allen Lazard missed last week’s victory at Arizona because of COVID-19 protocols. Defensive coordinator Joe Barry tested positive last week and also missed the Cardinals game. Barry and Adams could return to practice Thursday.
Chargers’ Herbert limited at practice with right hand injury
COSTA MESA — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was limited during Wednesday’s practice because of a right hand injury suffered late in last Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots.
Herbert banged his throwing hand on the helmet of a Patriots player during the final drive. It didn’t seem to affect him that much as he finished the drive by throwing a 24-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer.
Herbert is fourth in the AFC with 16 touchdown passes, but he has struggled in the past two games. He was 40 for 74 for 418 yards with three TDs and three interceptions in losses to Baltimore and New England. It is the first time in Herbert’s brief career he has had two straight games with a passer rating below 70.
Besides Herbert, the Chargers could have a bigger issue with their secondary going into Sunday’s game at Philadelphia. Cornerbacks Michael Davis (hamstring) and Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion) did not practice as well as safety Alohi Gilman (ankle). If Davis and Samuel Jr. are unable to play, Tevaughn Campbell would likely get the start opposite Chris Harris Jr. with Kemon Hall and Ryan Smith seeing extended playing time.
Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., who has been on injured reserve the past four weeks because of an ankle injury, has been designated for return, but coach Brandon Staley didn’t sound optimistic that Murray would be ready to return to the lineup this week.
Filly euthanized after training accident at Del Mar
DEL MAR — A 2-year-old filly was fatally injured in an accident during training hours at Del Mar on Wednesday.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club President Josh Rubinstein announced the death during a safety briefing for the Breeders’ Cup, which will be held at the track north of San Diego on Friday and Saturday.
The filly named Set the Tone dumped her exercise rider and ran off, hitting a fence and severely injuring her shoulder. Veterinarians attempted to save her, but it wasn’t possible and she was euthanized. The rider wasn’t injured.
Trained by Bob Hess Jr., Set the Tone was winless in three career starts, including two second-place finishes. She had career earnings of $12,300. She was a daughter of 2014 Belmont Stakes winner Tonalist.
Penguins star Crosby, defenseman Dumoulin on COVID-19 list
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins placed star center Sidney Crosby and defenseman Brian Dumoulin in the COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday after both tested positive.
Coach Mike Sullivan said Crosby is dealing with mild symptoms while Dumoulin remains asymptomatic. Crosby’s positive test came less than a week after he made his season debut, missing the opening six games while recovering from left wrist surgery.
Though the overwhelming majority of Penguins have been vaccinated, they’ve spent the early portion of the season wrangling with COVID-19. Crosby and Dumoulin are the seventh and eighth Penguins to go into the COVID-19 protocol since training camp opened in September.
Defensemen Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel went into the protocol on Monday. Forwards Jeff Carter, Jack Guentzel and Zach Aston-Reese and defenseman Kris Letang also have tested positive.
Carter, Guentzel and Aston-Reese have returned to action. Letang, who was symptomatic, was back at practice on Monday. Letang said the first portion of his quarantine was difficult and he could tell the aftereffects of having the virus when he was cleared to practice.
No race-day meds, strict whip rules at Breeders’ Cup
DEL MAR — For the first time, all 14 Breeders’ Cup races this weekend at Del Mar will be run without race-day medication, the final step in a process that had the antibleeding medication Lasix prohibited in races for 2-year-olds at last year’s world championships.
Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien called the rule expansion “definitely a good thing.”
Breeders’ Cup CEO Drew Fleming said he believes the prohibition led to a record 46 foreign-based horses competing on Friday and Saturday, including seven from Japan.
“We don’t medicate our horses over here at all,” O’Brien said, “and the only medication they get is any kind of antibiotics for cold or flu or infections.”
O’Brien, second all-time in Breeders’ Cup purse earnings among trainers, previously used Lasix on his horses in the Breeders’ Cup to be on an even playing field.
Formally known as furosemide, Lasix is a diuretic that is widely used in the U.S. to prevent or curtail exercise-induced pulmonary hemorrhaging. Most of the rest of the world’s major racing jurisdictions prohibit it on race days.
“It’s a legal medication, it’s a therapeutic medication, and I’m not sure the general public understands that,” said Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey, who is an analyst on NBC’s coverage of the Breeders’ Cup. “Less medication to the general public I think would be positive.”
This year’s Triple Crown races were run without Lasix, as well as most of the graded stakes at such major tracks as Churchill Downs, Belmont and Saratoga in New York, Santa Anita and Del Mar in California and Keeneland in Kentucky. That includes races in the Breeders’ Cup Challenge series, which guarantees winners a spot in the two-day world championships.
Champion Braves plan 2-part parade celebrating past, present
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves will give a nod to past and present with a two-part parade Friday celebrating their first World Series title in 26 years.
The Braves beat the Houston Astros 7-0 on Tuesday night to wrap up the championship.
The procession will start at Woodruff Park in the heart of downtown Atlanta, not far from their former homes at Turner Field and the old Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.
The team will be feted for about 2 miles along the city’s most famous thoroughfare, Peachtree Street, before being escorted to its current home in suburban Cobb County to resume the parade for another mile.
The celebration will conclude with a free concert featuring Atlanta rappers Ludacris and Big Boi at Truist Park, which opened in 2017 and is about 12 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.
When the Braves won their previous Series title in 1995, they played at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. It was imploded and the site converted into a parking lot for Turner Field, which was built next door and originally used as the main stadium for the 1996 Centennial Olympics.
The Braves played at the Ted from 1997-2016 before moving to Cobb County. Their previous home has since been converted into a stadium for Georgia State’s football team.
AP Source: Giants C Buster Posey will announce retirement
SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey plans to announce his retirement on Thursday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because Posey had yet to make his formal announcement.
The Giants said last month that they would exercise Posey’s $22 million club option for the 2022 season as long as the veteran catcher wanted to keep playing after a stellar year.
Posey hinted during the playoffs he might be done — the seven-time All-Star ready to embrace more family time with four young children at home.
“I’m definitely just going to take some time with my wife, talk with her, be able to be full-time dad of four kids for the first time in a while,” Posey said. “Yeah, just kind of take it slow and see how things progress.”
The 34-year-old Posey opted out of the coronavirus-shortened 2020 campaign to care for prematurely born adopted twin girls. He and wife, Kristen, also have twins Lee and Addison, who just turned 10.
Posey, whose contract includes a $3 million buyout, helped lead the Giants to a franchise-record 107 wins and their first NL West title since 2012 by playing regularly down the stretch as he demonstrated his health and durability during his 12th major league season.
AP sources: $5M insurance payout awaits Florida’s Johnson
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A University of Florida basketball player who collapsed during a game last December is deciding whether to try and get medically cleared to play professionally or cash in a $5 million insurance policy.
Two people with knowledge of Keyontae Johnson’s situation told The Associated Press that the senior forward’s policy went into effect in July 2020, five months before he crashed face-first onto the court at Florida State. Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of privacy concerns.
The 22-year-old Johnson hasn’t practiced or played since, and according to one of the people, the Gators don’t anticipate the 6-foot-5, 230-pound Virginian being medically cleared to return this season.
Florida’s Richardson has concussion, uncertain to play at SC
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is recovering from a concussion, potentially opening the door for Emory Jones to start at South Carolina on Saturday.
Richardson was knocked out of last week’s 34-7 loss to top-ranked Georgiafollowing a hit to the head/neck area. He was diagnosed with a concussion and sat out practice Monday and Tuesday.
Jones played well off the bench, completing 10 of 14 passes for 112 yards. He also ran for Florida’s lone score.
Coach Dan Mullen raved about Jones’ attitude since getting replaced by Richardson last month, saying he’s handled the move even better than expected.
Giants RB Saquon Barkley and 3 others in COVID-19 protocol
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants injured star running Saquon Barkley and two other starters did not practice Wednesday after being placed in the COVID-19 protocol along with assistant coach Burton Burns.
Safety Xavier McKinney and left guard Matt Skura also did not practice because of the virus which was detected on Tuesday after the team returned from a game in Kansas City against the Chiefs the previous night.
Because of the results, the Giants required all players, coaches, team personnel and management to retest on Wednesday.
Coach Joe Judge said 13 members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Burns was the only one in that group who tested positive when retested.
US beats Spain to set up BJK Cup semifinal against Russia
PRAGUE — The United States won both singles matches against Spain to reach the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup on Wednesday.
The Americans faced a must-win situation after losing to Slovakia 2-1 in Group C on Tuesday, and Sloane Stephens and Danielle Collins both earned straight-set victories to render the final doubles meaningless.
The U.S., the most successful team in the competition formerly known as the Fed Cup with 18 titles, will face Russia in the semis. The Russians eliminated defending champion France earlier in the day.
Stephens beat Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 6-4, 6-4, earning her seventh break of the match in the final game and converting her first match point with a backhand winner.
“I came out really confident, I knew that I’m ready,” said Stephens, the 2107 U.S. Open champion.
Collins secured the second point by easing past Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-1, 6-0 in just under one hour to seal the victory and eliminate Spain.
World Series TV viewers up 20% from 2020 but down from 2019
NEW YORK — World Series television ratings rebounded following the record low set last year.
The Atlanta Braves’ six-game victory over the Houston Astros averaged 11,750,000 viewers on Fox, the network said Wednesday.
That was up 20% from the 9,785,000 for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ six-game victory last year over the Tampa Bay Rays, which was played at the neutral site of Arlington, Texas, following a pandemic-shortened regular season.
This year’s Series averaged a 6.5 rating and 16 share, up from a 5.2 rating and 12 share last year.
Viewership for the Braves-Astros matchup was below the level for Washington’s seven-game victory over Houston in 2019, which averaged an 8.1 rating, 16 share and 14,067,000 viewers.
A record average of 227,164 streamed this year’s Series on Fox digital outlets, an increase of 49%.
Atlanta’s 7-0 win in Game 6, which finished the Braves’ first title since 1995, drew a 7.88 rating, 18 share and average of 13,968,000 viewers on Fox.
Beckham’s time with Browns in doubt after video firestorm
BEREA, Ohio — Odell Beckham Jr.’s father is upset with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield for not throwing the ball to his wide-open son.
Well, OBJ’s all alone again.
Beckham was excused from practice on Wednesday by the Browns, who are now deciding whether to cut ties with the polarizing wide receiver or see if he and Mayfield can move forward together.
The latest firestorm involving Beckham came Tuesday when Odell Beckham Sr. shared a video on social media — hours before the trade deadline — highlighting times when Mayfield didn’t throw the ball to the three-time Pro Bowler.
Following Wednesday’s practice, Mayfield said he was surprised — not hurt — by the video, which has caused a rift with the team and could lead to the receiver’s release.
And while the Browns may have already decided Beckham’s fate, Mayfield hasn’t ruled out a reconciliation.
Devils P.K. Subban fined $15,000 for 2nd tripping offense
NEW YORK — New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban was fined $15,000 by the NHL on Wednesday for his second tripping offense in eight days.
The former Norris Trophy winner was fined for tripping Anaheim forward Trevor Zegras in the first period Tuesday night in a 4-0 win by the Ducks. No penalty was called on the play.
The league’s department of player safety previously fined Subban $5,000 for a “dangerous trip” on Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic in an Oct. 26 game. In that instance, the defenseman came at Lucic from behind and used his leg to trip him, an action referred to as slew footing an opponent.
Subban also was criticized but not fined for a tripping Ryan Reaves of the New Yorrk Rangers in a preseason game.
Liverpool, Ajax cruise into Champions League knockout rounds
GENEVA — Liverpool and Ajax extended their perfect winning records in the Champions League on Wednesday to advance into the round of 16 — which is starting to take a 1970s throwback look.
Liverpool cruised past Atlético Madrid 2-0 at Anfield and Ajax hit 10-man Borussia Dortmund with late goals in a 3-1 come-from-behind win in Germany.
The four teams with four straight wins — after Bayern Munich and Juventus sealed their places Tuesday — have already given the knockout lineup a nostalgic feel. Ajax, Bayern and Liverpool combined to win all eight European Cup titles from 1971-78.
Liverpool had never opened a Champions League group stage with four wins, though it was rarely troubled against Atlético in Group B after Diogo Jota and Sadio Mané scored in the first 21 minutes. Atlético dropped to third in the group behind Porto, which was held to a 1-1 draw at last-place AC Milan.
Ajax is having a standout Champions League campaign after being ignored by the Super League founders from England, Italy and Spain when they lined up their ill-fated project several months ago.
The Dutch champion made it back-to-back big wins over Dortmund, which had veteran defender Mats Hummels sent off in the first half.
Second-place Dortmund trails Ajax by six points in Group C with two rounds left. Dortmund is level on points with Sporting Lisbon, which routed Beşiktaş 4-0 and hosts the German side next on Nov. 24.
Real Madrid and Inter Milan — two of the 12 Super League clubs — have taken control of Group D from upstart Sheriff after important wins Wednesday.
NCAA denies Oklahoma St appeal, Cowboys get postseason ban
The NCAA on Wednesday denied an appeal by Oklahoma State in an infractions case, meaning the Cowboys will be banned from the postseason next spring — a decision that prompted a tearful coach Mike Boynton to declare there is no point in cooperating with the the organization.
Last year, an NCAA infractions committee hit the Cowboys with a one-year postseason ban and other penalties after former assistant coach Lamont Evans accepted up to $22,000 so he could help steer athletes to certain financial advisers. Evans was arrested as part of a federal corruption investigation in 2017, and he pleaded guilty in 2019.
Oklahoma State immediately fired Evans after the arrest, and the school said it has fully cooperated with the NCAA since the beginning. The school felt the NCAA would view Evans as a rogue employee acting on his own.
That’s why Boynton said he was “appalled” by the result of Oklahoma State’s appeal.
Medvedev advances, Tsitsipas retires at Paris Masters
PARIS — Defending champion Daniil Medvedev stayed in contention for the year-end No. 1 ranking by defeating Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 7-5, 6-4 Wednesday in the second round of the Paris Masters.
The second-seeded Russian squandered three set points at 5-1 in the first set and then allowed Ivashka to rally for 5-5. However, Ivashka then dropped serve with a double-fault and three unforced errors and Medvedev clinched the set with a backhand volley.
The U.S. Open champion broke for a 2-1 lead in the second but then hit double-faults on his first two match points before converting the third when Ivashka sent a forehand wide.
Novak Djokovic, who is also playing in Paris, has a lead of 800 points over Medvedev in the rankings and could clinch the year-end No. 1 this week depending on their respective results.
Earlier, an injured Stefanos Tsitsipas retired from his second-round match while trailing 4-2 against Australian opponent Alexei Popyrin.
The third-seeded Greek leads the ATP Tour with 55 wins this year and was playing his 73rd singles match. However, his form has declined since he reached the French Open final, losing in the third round of the U.S. Open in September and in the second round in Vienna last week.
Bellerive Country Club to host Presidents Cup in 2030
ST. LOUIS — Bellerive Country Club has been selected to host the Presidents Cup in 2030, making it the seventh American course to host the biennial event.
It adds to the list of big events Bellerive has hosted, from Gary Player completing the career Grand Slam in the 1965 U.S. Open to Nick Price winning his first major at the 1992 PGA Championship.
It most recently held the 2018 PGA Championship when Brooks Koepka held off Tiger Woods and Adam Scott.
Bellerive also hosted the 2008 BMW Championship as part of the PGA Tour’s postseason, and a World Golf Championship in 2001 that was canceled because of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
The Presidents Cup, matches between Americans and international players from outside Europe, will be at Quail Hollow in North Carolina in 2022, followed by Royal Montreal in 2024 and Medinah in the Chicago suburbs in 2026. An overseas site has not been selected for 2028.
Reds trade veteran C Tucker Barnhart to Tigers for prospect
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds traded veteran Gold Glove catcher Tucker Barnhart to the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday in exchange for infield prospect Nick Quintana.
Barnhart, a 31-year-old left-handed hitter and reliable backstop, leaves Cincinnati after eight years. In the last six seasons, he led the Reds in starts behind the plate and innings caught, winning NL Gold Gloves in 2017 and 2020.
“Coming into this offseason, we knew that catcher was a priority position for us,” Tigers general manager Al Avila said. “During our strategy meetings over the last couple of weeks in Lakeland with my front office staff, Tucker’s name came up many times as an attractive option for our ballclub as someone who is a real plus defender, knows how to lead a pitching staff and is a solid contributor from the batter’s box.”
The rise of Reds rookie Tyler Stephenson, who split time behind the plate last season, made the 30-year-old Barnhart — and his contract — expendable. Barnhart has a $7.5 million option for 2022 with a $500,000 buyout.
Barnhart hit .247 with seven homers and 48 RBIs in 2021. Stephenson had a breakout season, hitting .286 with 10 homers and 45 RBIs.
1st-place Minnesota gives coach PJ Fleck new 7-year contract
MINNEAPOLIS — Prominently included in the endless supply of mottos and slogans that Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck uses to guide his players and tout the program is the importance of sustainability.
Fleck and the Gophers took their latest step Wednesday toward perpetuating that value, agreeing to a new seven-year contract that lasts through the 2028 season.
“We get to make a life here, not just make a living, and I think that is very difficult to find in our profession,” said Fleck, who was making $4.65 million this year before incentives.
Minnesota, which leads the Big Ten West Division with four games to go, added two years to Fleck’s deal, gave him a nominal annual raise, bumped up the budget for his assistants and increased the buyout he’d have to pay the university if he were to leave early for another job.
Saints’ Thomas out for season after setback; Hill practices
METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Saints won’t get record-setting wide receiver Michael Thomas back at all this season, another blow to an offense that just lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to a major knee injury.
Complications related to ankle surgery last summer will keep Thomas out for the year, the receiver said Wednesday in a lengthy social media post.
Saints coach Sean Payton said Thomas will need an additional procedure, but he also said the setback had nothing to do with the receiver’s approach to his recovery and credited Thomas’ work ethic.
“He’s having complications with the current surgery that was done,” Payton said. “I know he’s working his tail off to get back out there.”
Thomas wrote that “the team and I have worked diligently, day and night to rehab and get me back on the field.
“Unfortunately, there has been another small setback which we will have to address,” the statement continued. “To my displeasure, I will not be able to make it back in time for this season but will do everything in my power to get back to the player I have always been.”
Two seasons ago, Thomas set an NFL single-season record with 149 catches. He finished that season with 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns receiving.
Hall of Fame covers Brad Aldrich’s name on Stanley Cup
CHICAGO — The Hockey Hall of Fame has covered the name of an assistant coach engraved on the Stanley Cup after the assistant was accused of sexually assaulting a player during the Chicago Blackhawks’ run to the 2010 championship.
Brad Aldrich’s name was covered with X’s on Sunday, the same day that the names of the 2020-21 champion Tampa Bay Lightning were added to the Cup, according to the Toronto-based Hall.
Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz wrote Hall of Fame chairman Lanny McDonald last week to ask for the removal of Aldrich’s name. In the letter, Wirtz said Aldrich’s conduct disqualifies him from being included on the Cup, and the team made a mistake by submitting his name.
Detroit Grand Prix to return downtown starting in 2023
DETROIT — The Detroit City Council approved a contract Wednesday to return the Detroit Grand Prix downtown from its current home on an island in the middle of the Detroit River.
Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix Inc. told councilmembers in September that it wanted to hold the IndyCar race from 2023 through 2025 on a 1.7-mile track along city streets instead of on Belle Isle.
Next year’s race still will be held in June on the popular island park, east of downtown.
Race representatives spent the past five weeks in meetings and listening sessions with Detroit residents, business leaders, community groups and elected leaders on returning the race downtown, the Detroit Grand Prix said in a statement.
Fox reaches deal with UEFA for next 2 European Championships
NEW YORK — Fox Sports will be the broadcast home of the next two European Championships after reaching a six-year agreement with UEFA.
Fox takes over the rights from ESPN, which had covered the last four Euros. The deal begins with the Nations League in June.
The rights also include UEFA national team competitions, including FIFA World Cup and Euro qualifiers, and all friendly matches controlled by UEFA.
Fox also has the rights to the FIFA World Cup, FIFA Women’s World Cup, Copa América and the CONCACAF Gold Cup.
