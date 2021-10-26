Injury-riddled Broncos get LB Kenny Young from Rams
ENGLEWOOD, Colo.— The injury-riddled Denver Broncos acquired inside linebacker Kenny Young from the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, four days after they were gouged by third-string Cleveland running back De’Ernest Johnson.
The teams also exchanged 2024 late-round draft picks with the Rams (6-1) receiving a sixth-round selection and the Broncos (3-4) getting back a seventh-rounder.
Young is in the final year of his rookie contract that’s paying him $2.183 million this year, and his departure means more playing time for third-round rookie Ernest Jones from South Carolina, who’s only played 45 defensive snaps so far.
Still, the Rams are getting a minimal return for a key defensive playmaker. Young has started all seven games, a career high, and ranked second on the Rams roster with 46 tackles, including a team-leading six tackles for loss in his breakthrough fourth NFL season.
The Broncos, losers of four straight, have been hit hard at inside linebacker with both starters, Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson, done for the season with torn chest muscles.
Johnson’s replacement, Micah Kiser, went out in the first half at Cleveland on Thursday night with a groin injury, and his replacement, undrafted rookie and practice squad call-up Curtis Robinson is dealing with wrist and thumb injuries sustained in the Broncos’ 17-14 loss to the Browns. Kiser was placed on IR the next day.
The Rams deal is the second in three days for Broncos first-year general manager George Paton, who acquired pass rusher Stephen Weatherly in a trade Saturday with the Minnesota Vikings, his former employer.
The Rams acquired Young, a UCLA product, from Baltimore in October 2019 in the trade that sent Marcus Peters to the Ravens to clear space for Jalen Ramsey. Los Angeles general manager Les Snead also might be clearing cap space for a bigger move with the surprising trade with Denver.
In 53 career NFL games, Young has collected 157 total tackles, including 16 for loss, 13 QB hits, 5½ sacks, four pass breakups, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one interception.
His 46 tackles this year are five shy of his career high set last year. His best game came last month against Tampa Bay in which he had 10 tackles, eight of them solo, three tackles for loss, a sack of Tom Brady, a forced fumble and an additional quarterback hit.
He was a fourth-round selection of the Ravens in 2018.
Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. joins Mariners ownership group
SEATTLE — Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. is investing in the Seattle Mariners in a way he never has before.
He’ll be part of the ownership group going forward.
The Mariners announced Monday that their most famous former player has also become the first one to purchase a stake in the ballclub. The purchase had been years in the making.
“It was just a conversation and it just kept snowballing, and then finally I was able to do what I need to do,” Griffey said. “So it wasn’t like I woke up and said, ‘You know what, I think I want to do this now.’ Basic conversation. What’s next and I was able to pull the trigger this year. I had to wait my turn like everybody else.”
Mariners Chairman John Stanton said Griffey purchased shares from another minority owner who still retains a stake in the club.
While Griffey had to wait, the idea of being part of an ownership group stuck with him once his playing career ended in 2010. Griffey and his family became part of the Seattle Sounders ownership group a year ago and he said he had conversations with friends like Michael Jordan and Derek Jeter about further investment.
“I’ve known Michael for 30 years and you look at certain things that he’s created for everybody else, it’s almost like you look and say there’s the blueprint,” Griffey said. “You may not be able to match that, but you can look at it and have an idea of what he’s done over the years and how he’s grown an empire.”
Griffey was the No. 1 overall pick in the amateur draft by the Mariners in 1987. Less than two years later, he made his major league debut and quickly grew into one of the best players of his generation with that familiar “S” on his hat — whether it was turned forward or backward.
Griffey spent his first 11 seasons with the Mariners, helping them to a pair of AL West titles and was the 1997 AL MVP. He engineered a trade to Cincinnati following the 1999 season but made his way back to Seattle for the conclusion of his career in 2009 and part of the 2010 season before retiring at age 40.
Former NFL official Carl Madsen dead at age 71
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Carl Madsen, who worked as an NFL on-field umpire and then as a replay official, died Sunday. He was 71.
The league confirmed Monday that Madsen, who had worked the Kansas City-Tennessee game, died on his way home.
Madsen, 71, was driving home to Weldon Spring, Missouri, when he had an apparent medical issue. Police were first called at 4:46 p.m. CT about an SUV stalled in a lane on Interstate 65 North with the driver unconscious.
Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron said Monday that officers broke open a window, removed Madsen from the vehicle and performed chest compressions until the fire department arrived. Madsen was taken to St. Thomas Midtown Hospital where he died.
Madsen joined the NFL officiating staff as an umpire in 1997 and worked on the field through the 2008 season. He worked in replay from 2009.
He also served in the U.S. Air Force from 1973-76.
“Carl Madsen was an NFL officiating fixture for more than two decades, first as a highly respected on-field official before transitioning to a replay role beginning in 2009,” said Walt Anderson, the league’s senor vice president of officiating. “A terrific friend and colleague, Carl’s love of football and dedication to officiating was ever present, as he generously shared his time to mentor young officials at clinics across the country. A veteran of the Air Force, Carl had a tremendous spirit and will be greatly missed.”
Added Scott Green, the executive director of the NFL Referees Association:
“Carl will be missed by those who worked with him on the field and in replay. He had a nickname among his fellow officials of `Big Country,’ which was not only related to his size but to his big personality as a warm and generous man.”
Dempsey back as USA Basketball chair; Bird, Durant on board
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Retired Gen. Martin Dempsey was reelected chairperson of USA Basketball on Monday, while five-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird and three-time gold medalist Kevin Durant were among those added to the federation’s board of directors.
Dempsey, who was Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army and served as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President Barack Obama, is the second person to be elected chair for back-to-back Olympic cycles, following Jerry Colangelo.
Dempsey will remain in the role through the 2024 Paris Olympics. He said that he was proud of USAB’s “remarkable success,” including gold medals in men’s basketball, women’s basketball and women’s 3x3 at the Tokyo Games.
“We remain unflinchingly and enthusiastically committed to winning and rededicate ourselves to representing our country with honor in international competition,” Dempsey said.
Durant and Bird are among five athlete representatives — all gold medalists — who were added to the board, which was expanded from 11 to 15 people for this cycle. Joining Bird and Durant are Seimone Augustus, a three-time winner, and Jennifer Azzi and Harrison Barnes, who won gold once.
Other new board members include WNBA head of league operations Bethany Donaphin, West Coast Conference Commissioner Gloria Nevarez, National Federation of State High School Associations executive director Karissa Niehoff, and John Rogers Jr., the chairman and co-CEO of Ariel Investments.
The other board members are holdovers from the most recent Olympic cycle, including NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum, NBA senior vice president of international operations Kim Bohuny, NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt, Stanford athletic director Bernard Muir and Texas executive senior associate athletics director Chris Plonsky.
Murray beats Hurkacz in Vienna, 1st top-10 win in 14 months
VIENNA — Andy Murray earned his first win against a top-10 opponent in 14 months by defeating Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 Monday in the opening round of the Erste Bank Open.
Murray missed a match point on Hurkacz’s serve in the second-set tiebreaker but the former No. 1 rallied from a break down in the final set to wrap up the win after more than 2 hours, 40 minutes.
It was the Brit’s first top-10 win since beating Alexander Zverev at the Cincinnati Masters in August 2020, and his first win of the season against a player ranked in the top 20.
Murray won the tournament on both his previous appearances — in 2014 and 2016.
The result was a blow to the 10th-ranked Hurkacz’s chances of qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals.
Hurkacz currently holds the eighth and last slot, but has only a slim lead over Jannik Sinner and Cameron Norrie, who also both play in Austria this week.
Third-seeded Matteo Berrettini advanced with a 7-6 (2), 6-3 win over Australian qualifier Alexei Popyrin.
Berrettini didn’t face a break point in the match and broke Popyrin at 3-2 in the second set before closing out the win on his first match point.
In other first-round play, Alex de Minaur downed 2018 champion Kevin Anderson 6-3, 7-6 (3); Carlos Alcaraz beat Daniel Evans 6-4, 6-3; and Nikoloz Basilashvili outlasted Pablo Carreno Busta 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Zverev are seeded first and second, respectively, at the indoor event.
4 still in hospital, 2 critical, from deadly drag race crash
KERRVILLE, Texas — Four people remained hospitalized Monday, two in critical condition, after a weekend drag racing crash in the Texas Hill Country that killed two children, police said.
The crash happened during a Saturday racing event on a runway at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, about 50 miles (85 kilometers) northwest of San Antonio.
In a statement Monday, Kerrville police said two women — a 27-year-old from Taylor, Texas, and a 46-year-old from Converse, Texas — were in critical condition at University Hospital in San Antonio.
Meantime, race car driver Michael Gonzales, 34, of Fort Worth, was in stable condition Monday at a San Antonio hospital. A 26-year-old man was in stable condition at Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin.
Two other adults were treated for minor injuries at the crash scene and released, and a four-year-old boy and a three-month-old girl were examined at a Kerrville hospital and released.
Police were not releasing the identities of the two boys, ages 6 and 8, killed in the crash.
The crash happened as Gonzalez was racing his 1990 Ford Mustang when he began to lose control halfway down the 1/8-mile track laid out on one of the airport runways, according to the police statement. The car started to fishtail before sliding out of control off the runway and into a grassy area from which spectators were watching.
The vehicle struck multiple spectators before hitting a trailer and coming to a stop.
Thousands attended the organized event, which involved drivers speeding down a runway as they competed for cash.
Falcons activate OT McGary from COVID-19 reserve list
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons activated offensive lineman Kaleb McGary from the COVID-19 reserve list Monday.
McGary missed a 30-28 victory over the Miami Dolphins after starting the first five games for the Falcons (3-3). Jason Spriggs took his place at right tackle.
Cornerback T.J. Green was released to make room for McGary.
The Falcons also signed cornerback Luther Kirk to the practice squad and released Elliott Fry from the practice squad.
Djokovic, Medvedev highlight rosters for Davis Cup Finals
LONDON — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic and U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev headline the rosters announced Monday for the Davis Cup Finals that begin next month.
Djokovic, a 20-time major champion who fell one win short of a calendar-year Grand Slam in 2021, is joined on Serbia’s squad by Filip Krajinovic, Dusan Lajovic, Laslo Djere and Miomir Kekmanovic.
Medvedev, who is ranked No. 2 and claimed his first Grand Slam title by beating Djokovic in the final at Flushing Meadows in September, leads a Russian team that includes No. 6 Andrey Rublev, No. 19 Aslan Karatsev, No. 30 Karen Khachanov and Evgeny Donskoy.
Eighteen countries will participate in group-stage matches starting Nov. 25 on indoor hard courts in Madrid; Innsbruck, Austria; and Turin, Italy. After quarterfinals in those cities, the semifinals and final will be held in Madrid.
Spain is the reigning champion thanks to its 2019 title; the Davis Cup was called off last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Cubs hire Astros exec Bokhari as assistant general manager
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs continued to reshape their front office on Monday, hiring Houston Astros executive Ehsan Bokhari as assistant general manager.
The move comes a week and a half after the Cubs hired Carter Hawkins from Cleveland’s front office as general manager to work under president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer.
The 38-year-old Bokhari spent the past three years working in player evaluation for Houston. He oversaw all projects by the team’s research and development group.
Bokhari’s baseball career began in 2015 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He spent four seasons in their research and development department.
Bokhari was a visiting assistant professor in the statistics department during the 2014-15 academic year at the University of Illinois, where he earned his master’s degree in statistics in 2011 and doctorate in quantitative psychology in 2014.
Bears coach Nagy says he has tested positive for COVID-19
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Nagy, who is vaccinated, announced the result during a Zoom call Monday minutes after his usual in-person session was switched.
“I feel pretty good,” he said from his car.
Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will run meetings that Nagy can’t conduct virtually.
League rules say vaccinated individuals who are asymptomatic can return to the practice facility once they have two consecutive negative PCR tests taken at least 24 hours apart. If they are symptomatic, they need two negative tests taken at least 24 hours apart and must be symptom-free for 48 hours.
The Bears had four players on the COVID-19 list as of Monday morning, including star linebacker Robert Quinn and veteran tight end Jimmy Graham. Linebacker Caleb Johnson and right tackle Elijah Wilkinson were added to it hours before Sunday’s blowout loss at Tampa Bay. Running back Damien Williams was removed from the list on Saturday.
Phillies bring back Bobby Dickerson as infield coach
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies announced Monday they hired Bobby Dickerson for a second stint as their infield coach.
The 56-year-old Dickerson served as Philadelphia’s infield coach in 2019. He spent the last two seasons with the San Diego Padres, serving as bench coach in 2020 and also third base coach this past season.
“Bobby was highly recommended by our players who worked with him in 2019, they loved him,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said in a statement. “I saw firsthand the impact he had on the Orioles’ defense all those years and I believe he will be a huge addition to our staff.”
Dickerson spent 14 seasons (1993-97; 2010-18) with the Baltimore Orioles, first in player development (1993-97; 2010-12) and later as third base coach (2013-18).
Longtime Brewers coach Ed Sedar, 60, announces retirement
MILWAUKEE — Longtime Milwaukee Brewers coach Ed Sedar has retired after a 30-year career with the organization.
Sedar, 60, had worked as the Brewers’ first base coach from 2007-10 and third base coach from 2011-20. He spent this season as an adviser to the Brewers’ major league coaching staff.
“It’s been a great ride,” Sedar said Monday in a statement. “Being able to spend 30 years with one organization is something I will always cherish. I appreciate everyone who has been there for me and helped along the way. I wish the organization the best going forward. They are in great hands. Most of all, I will miss the best fans in sports.”
Sedar previously worked with the Brewers as a minor league outfield and baserunning coordinator from 1992-2006. He also was a minor league field coordinator from 1992-2006 and managed the Brewers’ rookie-level minor league team in Ogden, Utah, from 1998-2001 and their rookie-level minor league team in Helena, Montana, in 2003 as well as 2005-06.
Before beginning his coaching career, Sedar was a minor league outfielder for eight seasons in the Chicago White Sox organization.
