Stewart scores 28 to help Storm beat Sparks 83-80
SEATTLE — Breanna Stewart scored 28 points on 11-of-20 shooting and the Seattle Storm held on for an 83-80 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday night.
Ezi Magbegor had nine points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Jewell Loyd added 11 points for the Storm (3-3) and has reached double-figure scoring in 155 games since 2016 — most in the WNBA.
Stephanie Talbot hit a 3-pointer to give Seattle, which never trailed, a 41-23 lead with 6:15 left in the second quarter. The Storm took a 16-point lead when Sue Bird made a 3 early in the second half and it was 79-69 when Stewart made a jumper with 3:27 to play.
Liz Cambage scored four points during an 8-0 run by the Sparks but Stewart answered with a driving layup and, after Cambage slipped a pass between two defenders to Nneka Ogwumike for an easy basket, Bird hit two free throws to make it 83-79 with 45.5 seconds left.
Ogwumike missed a clean look at a potential tying corner 3 as time expired.
Cambage led Los Angeles with 25 points and eight rebounds. Ogwumike added 20 points and Brittney Sykes scored 10.
Seattle made 29 field goals and had 27 assists.
The Sparks (2-4) have lost four in a row after back-to-back wins to start the season — including 98-91 win over the Chicago Sky, the 2021 WNBA champions, in the opener.
Marcus Smart, Mikal Bridges top NBA All-Defensive first team
NEW YORK — Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics was the leading vote-getter for the All-Defensive first team, with Mikal Bridges of the Phoenix Suns joining him as the other guard.
Former Defensive Players of the Year Rudy Gobert of Utah and Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee were also voted Friday to the first team along with Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr.
Smart received 99 first-place votes and 198 points from the panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Bridges, the runner-up to Smart for the league’s top defensive award, got 95 first-team votes and three second-team votes for a total of 193 points.
Players received two points for a first-team vote and one for a second-team vote.
Gobert, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, was a first-team All-Defensive selection for the sixth straight season. Antetokounmpo made it for the fourth straight season, which includes the 2019-20 season when was both the NBA MVP and Defensive Player of the Year.
Jackson, who led the league with 2.27 blocks per game, is a first-time selection.
The second team was Miami forward Bam Adebayo, Milwaukee guard Jrue Holiday, Philadelphia guard Matisse Thybulle, Boston center Robert Williams III and Golden State forward Draymond Green.
Interstatedaydream wins Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico
BALTIMORE — Canada-bred Interstatedaydream mounted a bold stretch run to hold off race favorite Adare Manor and win the $250,000 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on Friday.
Starting from the ninth post, Interstatedaydream won for the third time in five career starts and has never finished out of the money. Jockey Florent Geroux has been aboard the Brad Cox-trained filly in each of her three races this year, finishing with two firsts and a third.
It’s the first Black-Eyed Susan victory for Geroux and Cox.
Interstatedaydream led at the top of the stretch and many in the Pimlico crowd expected Adare Manor and jockey John Velazquez to mount a challenge. But Interstatedaydream refused to yield the lead and won by 1¼ lengths.
“She ran great,” owner Staton Flurry said. “Flo ran a perfect race, and he sat off the pace, kind of what we expected, and she just kicked it home turning for home.
In her last start, Interstatedaydream tired late and finished third in a Grade 1 stakes race at Keeneland last month. Geroux said he didn’t ride her much differently but noticed a calm horse throughout the race.
Friesen gets NASCAR trucks win at Texas Motor Speedway
FORT WORTH, Texas — Stewart Friesen muscled his way past Christian Eckes in overtime Friday night to win at Texas Motor Speedway for his first NASCAR trucks victory of the season.
The 38-year-old Friesen won for the third time in his career and the first time since November 2019.
Coming out of a caution in overtime, Friesen got off to a good start, took the lead and stayed low to fight off Eckes, who finished second for his fourth top-5 finish this season.
Ryan Preece, who won Stage 1 and Stage 2, was third.
Ben Rhodes, this season’s points leader with 319, finished 27th and spun out after he was bumped by Tanner Gray, who had lightly bounced off the wall to bring out the final yellow flag.
FIFA plans to announce 2026 World Cup sites on June 16
CHICAGO — FIFA intends to announce the 2026 World Cup sites during a news conference in New York on June 16.
Seventeen U.S. stadiums in 16 areas remain in the bidding for the first 48-team World Cup, with the Los Angeles area submitting both SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, site of the 1994 World Cup final. Three stadiums each in Canada and Mexico are expected to be used.
The bid plan envisioned 16 total sites for the tournament. FIFA targeted mid-May for announcing site selections, and then pushed that back a month.
The 2026 World Cup will be the first with three co-hosts. FIFA selected the bid as joint host in June 2018.
Sixty games are to be played in the U.S., including all from the quarterfinals on. Canada and Mexico are to host 10 games each.
Chicago, Minneapolis and Arizona dropped out in March 2018 because of what city officials said were burdensome financial demands by FIFA. At the time, Charlotte, North Carolina; Las Vegas; Salt Lake City; and Tampa, Florida, were cut.
Tillman switching from Germany to US, Wright also on roster
Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman is switching affiliation from Germany to the United States and is among 27 players invited to the Americans’ next-to-last training camp ahead of the World Cup.
Haji Wright, a 24-year-old forward from Los Angeles who is on a scoring run in the Turkish league, also is among the players who could make their U.S. debuts along with Borussia Mönchengladbach outside back Joe Scally, who was on the roster for November World Cup qualifiers but did not get in a match.
Glasgow Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers and Montreal midfielder Djordje Mihailovic also were called in Friday after being bypassed in the 14 qualifiers from September to March.
Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, sidelined since breaking broke a bone in his left foot on Feb. 22, was invited and could make his return.
Dortmund midfielder Gio Reyna (reoccurrence of leg injury on April 28), Atlanta defender Miles Robinson (torn left ACL on May 7), Barcelona outside back Sergiño Dest (right hamstring on April 24) and Young Boys striker Jordan Pefok (hasn’t played since May 7) will miss the games due to injuries. Josh Sargent and Chris Richards are also hurt.
Wolfsburg defender John Brooks and Ausgburg forward Ricardo Pepi were among the notable omissions. Pepi has been playing constantly for 15 months and has not scored in 24 matches for club and country since October. Brooks, a 29-year-old defender who was on the 2014 World Cup roster, has not been picked by U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter since qualifiers last September.
The U.S. has exhibitions against Morocco on June 1 at Cincinnati and vs. Uruguay four days later at Kansas City, Kansas, then has CONCACAF Nations League matches against Grenada on June 10 at Austin, Texas, and at El Salvador four days later.
Pac-12 suffered a 36% decrease in revenue for 2020-21
SAN FRANCISCO — The Pac-12 Conference suffered a 36% decrease in revenue for the 2020-21 fiscal year due in large part to pandemic-related cancellations in football and basketball.
The conference announced Friday that it had total revenues of $344 million and distributions to member schools of $238 million. The $19.8 million payouts per school represented a drop of 41% from the previous year.
The Pac-12 said the drop-offs stemmed from decreases in media rights and postseason bowl revenues due to game cancellations, lower event revenue with no fans and increases in costs for COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
The decreases were offset slightly by lower operating costs due to no fans, lower production costs from canceled games and lower personnel costs from salary reductions, furloughs and layoffs.
The Pac-12 Networks reported revenues of $43 million and operating expenses of $57 million. Consolidated expenses for the conference and Pac-12 Networks decreased by 23% from the previous year.
Gabriel Slonina will stay with US, rejecting Poland invite
CHICAGO — Gabriel Slonina, the 18-year-old Chicago Fire goalkeeper who’s viewed as a potential future standout, will remain with the American national team program and turn down an invitation to join Poland.
Slonina announced his decision Friday in a statement.
“Being Polish means being extremely hard working, having faith, never taking no for an answer, pushing through hard times, and taking care of your family,” Slonina said. “With that being said, my heart is American. This country has given me and my family all the opportunities I could ask for. It’s pushed me and supported me through good and bad.
“I understand the privilege of wearing the badge, and the only time I’ll put my head down is to kiss it. America is home and that’s who I’m going to represent.”
Slonina was listed on Poland’s 39-man roster, which was announced Tuesday by coach Czesław Michniewicz ahead of four Nations League matches next month.
Carlsbad returns for 1st time in 3 years; Meb to run for fun
SAN DIEGO — The Carlsbad 5000 will return Sunday for the first time since 2019, with Ed Cheserek of Kenya looking to defend his title and race co-owner Meb Keflezighi simply running for fun.
The Carlsbad 5000 will be one of the last major road races to bounce back from a pandemic hiatus.
Cheserek has had to wait three years to defend his title in the seaside race in San Diego County.
“Last time in 2019 was a lot of fun and after everything our running community has been through since then, I’m really looking forward to being back at the beach in sunny Southern California,” Cheserek said.
Keflezighi, the retired marathon star, became co-owner of the Carlsbad 5000 before the 2019 edition, which he ran with his daughters. On Sunday, he’ll run the recreational “people’s race” at a much slower pace than he did 20 years ago as a professional. He’ll hand out medals, give fellow runners high-fives and then help hold the tape for the elite race.
“It’s wonderful,” Keflezighi said. “It’s a great view, it draws a big crowd, the beautiful 101 highway, and for me to watch it as a high schooler and then to compete as a professional and now to be part-owner of that is a dream come true.
“It’s just great for the people who have been there for the 36 years running or sometime in between or for the new people who started running and walking because of the pandemic,” Keflezighi said. “We are very excited to be able to have it again in person after 1,141 days. It’s been a long time but it’s a celebration.”
Keflezighi, 47, retired from competitive marathoning after finishing 11th in the New York City Marathon in 2017. He is the only male runner to win an Olympic medal and the Boston and New York City marathons. Keflezighi and his family settled in San Diego in 1987 after leaving Eritrea as refugees, and he went to San Diego High and then UCLA.
Browns’ Watson caps busy week as NFL investigation continues
CLEVELAND — Deshaun Watson’s week included meeting with NFL investigators and golf in the Bahamas with his new Browns teammates.
Next week he’ll be back on the field, and under more public scrutiny.
Some of the women who have accused Cleveland’s quarterback of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions while he was with Houston have been interviewed by HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.”
Per a release from the network on Friday, “several” of the women will “detail the alleged abuse they suffered and share their reactions to Watson’s record-breaking $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns.” The show will air on Tuesday.
Watson, who signed with the Browns in March, has denied any wrongdoing.
He’s facing civil lawsuits from 22 women, who allege he behaved inappropriately while they gave him massages. In a recent deposition that became public this week, Watson acknowledged that one of the women was crying at the end of a session. He said he apologized to her via text.
Rick Bowness won’t return as coach of Dallas Stars
Rick Bowness will not return as head coach of the Dallas Stars after nearly three seasons in which he led them to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final and the playoffs again this year.
While Bowness was not under contract past this season, the 67-year-old coach said in a statement released by the team Friday that he was stepping away to “allow the organization the opportunity to pursue a different direction at the head coaching position.” The move doesn’t necessarily mean Bowness is done coaching.
General manager Jim Nill said assistant coaches John Stevens, Derek Laxdal and Todd Nelson also would not return.
Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades. He was 89-62-25 as head coach in Dallas, where he was a second-year assistant before being named interim head coach in December 2019 after Jim Montgomery was fired for off-ice issues.
After the Stars made the Stanley Cup Final in that pandemic-altered 2019-20 season, the interim tag was removed and Bowness got a two-year contract.
Mountain West to eliminate 2-division format in football
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Mountain West Conference will eliminate its two-division format in football for the 2023 season.
The conference announced Friday that the two teams with the highest winning percentage will compete in the league championship game. The decision came two days after the NCAA threw out requirements dictating how conferences can determine their champions and the Pac-12 scrapped its two-division format.
The two-division format will remain in place for the 2022 season.
A scheduling model and tiebreaking procedures are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
Other conferences are expected to follow, most notably the 14-team Atlantic Coast Conference. The ACC is looking to implement a new scheduling model as soon as 2023.
To have a conference title game, NCAA rules previously required leagues to split into divisions if they could not play a full round-robin schedule. But those rules were scrapped by the NCAA Division I Council. The 10-member Big 12 wound up deciding to resume its title game even without divisions in part to raise the profile of the winner for playoff consideration.
Finland eases to win over Britain at hockey worlds
TAMPERE, Finland — Finland got back to winning ways at the world ice hockey championship when it beat Britain 6-0, while Germany beat Italy 9-4 in the highest-scoring game of the tournament on Friday.
Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia was among six different players to score for host Finland, while Jussi Olkinuora faced 10 shots for the shutout as the Finns rained 42 shots on the British net.
The win lifted the Olympic champion Finns to first in Group B, ahead of Sweden, the United States and the Czech Republic.
Britain was last in the group, without a win and with no goals in any of its last three games. In the same group, Latvia beat Austria 4-3 in a shootout.
In Group A, Germany scored nine goals to beat Italy for its fourth straight win. It was Germany’s most convincing victory after an opening 5-3 loss to Canada was followed by three consecutive one-goal wins against Slovakia, France and Denmark.
Wimbledon’s Russia ban prompts tours to cut ranking points
PARIS — The women’s and men’s professional tennis tours will not award ranking points for Wimbledon this year because of the All England Club’s ban on players from Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine, an unprecedented move that stands as a significant rebuke of the sport’s oldest Grand Slam tournament.
The WTA and ATP announced their decisions Friday night, two days before the start of the French Open — and a little more than a month before play begins at Wimbledon on June 27.
In a technical sense, this renders the event an exhibition, because there are no ranking points at stake. Still, it remains Wimbledon, with its traditions and prestige, from the grass underfoot to the all-white clothing, from the Royal Box to the strawberries and cream, not to mention millions of dollars in prize money, and so the expectation is that everyone eligible to enter will do so.
Russian athletes have been prevented from competing in many sports, including soccer’s World Cup qualifying playoffs, since the country began attacking Ukraine in February. Belarus has aided Russia in the invasion.
The All England Club said in April it would not allow Russians or Belarusians to compete, which drew immediate criticism from the WTA and the ATP, along with some prominent players, such as defending champion Novak Djokovic. It will bear watching how this whole episode affects the relationships among the various entities that have a say in the way tennis is ru
Windy Indy: Speeds hit 243 mph as weather disrupts 500 prep
INDIANAPOLIS — First came the wind — 41 mph gusts that created some of the most challenging conditions in Indianapolis Motor Speedway history -- and the rain was expected to follow.
It put IndyCar on its heels on “Fast Friday” as race officials scrambled to save qualifying for the Indianapolis 500. Not a single drop of rain had fallen when IndyCar adjusted its Saturday schedule in hopes of avoiding any disruption to qualifying for its marquee event next weekend.
Weather conditions at the speedway have changed daily since the track opened on sunshine-soaked Tuesday for Indy 500 prep. Wednesday was a washout, Thursday was just a regular day at the speedway and wind-whipped Friday saw nail-biting speed on the track.
Drivers were on edge and few willing to complete a full four-lap run without lifting off the gas during blistering fast mock qualifying runs. Conor Daly, with a Chevrolet engine for Ed Carpenter Racing, maxed out at an eye-popping 243.724 miles per hour (392.24 kph) in turn three, where the wind was fiercest and blowing south to north from Turn 2.
Indiana’s Jackson-Davis pulls out of NBA draft, will return
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana Hoosiers’ top player, Trayce Jackson-Davis, will be on the court next season after he withdrew from the NBA draft Friday.
Jackson-Davis still has two years of eligibility remaining and will begin his senior season ranked No. 15 on the school’s career scoring list with 1,565 points.
The 6-foot-9 forward was a preseason All-American last fall, finished sixth in the Big Ten in scoring at 18.3 points per game and rebounding with 8.1 while leading the Hoosiers to a 21-14 mark and an NCAA Tournament appearance in coach Mike Woodson’s first season as coach.
Jackson-Davis was a second team all-Big Ten selection by the coaches and media.
He’s also ninth on Indiana’s career list in rebounds (797), and seventh in blocks (178).
Defending champ Ruud and Sousa advance to Geneva Open final
GENEVA — Casper Ruud will defend his Geneva Open title against unseeded Joao Sousa after both had straight sets wins in the semifinals on Friday.
The No. 8-ranked Ruud beat Reilly Opelka 7-6 (2), 7-5 to lift his career record to 4-0 against the big-serving American, who is ranked No. 18.
Ruud took the only break-point chance of the match at 5-5 in the second set then sealed the win with back-to-back aces. Ruud had just four aces compared to 12 for Opelka.
Ruud has hit form approaching the French Open that starts on Sunday, also reaching the semifinals of the Masters event in Rome last week.
Sousa advanced to his first clay-court final since 2018 by beating Richard Gasquet 6-2, 6-2. Sousa was a runner-up at Geneva seven years ago.
Real Madrid held by Betis before Champions League final
MADRID — Real Madrid’s regular starters were held by Real Betis to 0-0 on Friday in the team’s last match before the Champions League final.
Madrid began with the team that is expected to face Liverpool on May 28 in Paris, where it will try to win a record-extending 14th European title.
Madrid won the Spanish league weeks ago and coach Carlo Ancelotti had been rotating the squad, but he put his best on the field against Betis to fine-tune them ahead of the trip to France next week.
At halftime, Ancelotti replaced Casemiro with Eduardo Camavinga and Toni Kroos with Federico Valverde. Later in the second half he rested Luka Modric, Rodrygo and Ferland Mendy.
Veteran left back Marcelo came in for Mendy in what may have been his final match with Madrid, although Ancelotti said no decision on the player’s future had been made yet. The Brazilian received a huge ovation from the fans when entering the match and after the final whistle at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.
Abraham nets 2 as Roma beats Torino 3-0, books European spot
TURIN, Italy — Tammy Abraham scored twice to help Roma win at Torino 3-0 on Friday and seal a spot in Europe for next season ahead of the Europa Conference League final next week.
Both Abraham goals came in the first half of Roma’s final Serie A match. The England international took his tally to 26 goals in all competitions in a fantastic first season at the Italian club.
“I would’ve loved to get three to score a hat trick for my team, but the most important thing is we won,” Abraham said. “We wanted to finish the season well. It’s been a long hard season and fair play to all my teammates, we’ve done well. Now we’ve got a final to look forward to and we’re all excited.
“Like I’ve always said, I fell in love with this club from the first day. It’s been a good year for me. I’d like to build on this year and hopefully we can finish with a trophy and this would just be the perfect year.”
Lorenzo Pellegrini converted a second penalty for Roma 12 minutes from time.
It was Roma’s first Serie A win in more than a month and ensured José Mourinho’s team finished at least sixth, securing a spot in next year’s Europa League regardless of what the teams below it manage on Saturday.
Bardet pulls out of Giro d’Italia, Démare claims third win
CUNEO, Italy — Romain Bardet pulled out of the Giro d’Italia due to a stomach bug on Friday before French cyclist Arnaud Démare claimed his third victory in this year’s race.
Bardet, who was among the overall title favorites and lying fourth overall, climbed off his bike about a third of the way into the 13th stage and got into a Team DSM car. Shortly afterward, the team confirmed his abandonment.
Bardet suffered from a stomach bug the previous day and was seen holding his stomach in pain at the beginning of Friday’s stage in San Remo.
He was only 14 seconds behind leader Juan Pedro López overall, and was expected to be the main challenger to favorite Richard Carapaz. Bardet had been in great form, finishing first in the Tour of the Alps last month and almost winning atop the Blockhaus on the Giro ninth stage on Sunday.
“He slept the whole way back in the bus after the race. He didn’t eat last night, he couldn’t eat anything. He was awake all night being sick,” Team DSM coach Matt Winston said.
“This morning there was a small chance he could finish today but Romain’s a fighter. He wanted to start the stage, he wanted to go for it. But he was already being sick in the neutral and it just wasn’t possible to continue.”
The 150-kilometer (93-mile) stage to Cuneo was expected to be a final one for the sprinters but for a long time it appeared as if it was going to be won from a breakaway. However, the sprinters’ teams worked hard to drive the peloton and the four escapees were swallowed up with just 700 meters to go.
That set up the final sprint, and Démare managed to head off Phil Bauhaus and Mark Cavendish.
Leclerc leads practices for Spanish GP, Mercedes holds hope
MONTMELÓ, Spain — Formula One leader Charles Leclerc of Ferrari topped both practices at the Spanish Grand Prix on Friday while Mercedes appeared to close the gap.
Leclerc topped the time charts in both hour-long sessions. George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were next in their Mercedes, which have struggled to keep up with Ferrari and Red Bull this season. They were within 0.2 seconds of Leclerc.
Carlos Sainz clocked the fourth best time in his Ferrari, followed by defending champion Max Verstappen for Red Bull.
Leclerc leads Verstappen by 19 points after five races, but Verstappen has cut the deficit after back-to-back wins in Italy and Miami.
Teams often roll out major upgrades at the Spanish GP with a handful of races already in the bag and this well-known circuit, where teams also test in winter, is perfect for gauging progress.
Ferrari is hoping that upgrades it has brought to Spain can help it match the race speed that Red Bull has enjoyed in the last two races, when Verstappen beat Leclerc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.