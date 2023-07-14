PGA Tour and Saudi wealth fund drop poaching clause from agreement at Justice Department’s request
The PGA Tour and the Saudi backers of LIV Golf responded to a Justice Department inquiry by dropping a provision in their agreement that would have prohibited the poaching of players, the PGA Tour said Thursday.
The New York Times first reported the development, which stems from the Justice Department’s antitrust review that began last summer and expanded when the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s national wealth fund agreed to become business partners.
The non-solicitation clause was part of the framework agreement announced June 6 and signed by the PGA Tour, European tour and Public Investment Fund.
The agreement, still being negotiated and requiring PGA Tour board approval, is for the parties to form a for-profit company that would pool commercial businesses and rights. During a Senate hearing on Tuesday, PGA Tour Chief Operating Officer Ron Price said PIF would contribute at least $1 billion.
Key to the agreement was dropping all antitrust litigation, which a federal judge signed off on last month. Below that section was the non-solicitation clause that said PIF, the PGA Tour and European tour would no longer “solicit or recruit any players who are members of the other tours or organizations to become members of their respective organizations.”
The clause was effective May 30, when the agreement was signed.
McIlroy says he’d retire if LIV Golf was the only place to play
GULLANE, Scotland — Rory McIlroy laughed off a Saudi-backed idea that he and Tiger Woods own LIV Golf teams, saying Thursday he would retire if playing for LIV was the only option.
The concept came from an April document titled, “The Best of Both Worlds,” provided to Congress ahead of a Senate subcommittee hearing Tuesday on the PGA Tour’s agreement to partner with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.
“LIV is proposing that Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods would own teams and play in at least 10 LIV events. This and the participation of other leading players is subject to further discussions,” one item in the proposal said.
That was brought to McIlroy’s attention after his opening round of the Scottish Open, and he looked bemused.
“If LIV Golf was the last place to play golf on earth, I would retire. That’s how I feel about it,” McIlroy said. “I’d play the majors. I’d be pretty comfortable.”
That was part of several pie-in-the-sky proposals in the eight-page presentation geared toward finding a compromise between the golf circuits. It was produced by Amanda Staveley of British-based PCP Capital Partners. She helped broker the Public Investment Fund acquiring Newcastle United of the English Premier League and is advising the Saudis in golf.
Other proposals included LIV players being able to have PGA Tour playing rights restored, world ranking points from LIV events applied retroactively and for Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of PIF, to have an Augusta National membership.
Ukrainian player hopes Wimbledon mixed doubles title provides boost at home
WIMBLEDON, England — Lyudmyla Kichenok hopes her Wimbledon mixed doubles title gives a boost to her fellow Ukrainians.
Kichenok and Mate Pavic of Croatia beat Xu Yifan of China and Joran Vliegen of Belgium 6-4, 6-7 (9), 6-3 in the final on Thursday.
“I try to encourage the people in Ukraine with my performance,” the 30-year-old Kichenok said on court. “I hope it’s going to help them a little bit because they are fighting for their freedom.”
The seventh-seeded pair won the title on Centre Court shortly after Ukrainian player Elina Svitolina lost her singles semifinal to Marketa Vondrousova 6-3, 6-3.
Kichenok earned her first major title in any format. She is a two-time Grand Slam semifinalist in women’s doubles, including last year at Wimbledon.
For Pavic, it is a third Grand Slam championship in mixed doubles after titles at the 2016 U.S. Open and 2018 Australian Open. In men’s doubles, Pavic is a three-time major champion, including the Wimbledon title in 2021.
Croatia soccer player Ivan Perisic was in the players’ box for Thursday’s match.
Northwestern fires baseball coach Jim Foster amid misconduct allegations
EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern baseball coach Jim Foster was fired Thursday amid allegations of misconduct, three days after football coach Pat Fitzgerald was dismissed because of a hazing scandal.
Foster spent just one season as the Wildcats’ coach. The move was announced in a brief statement from athletic director Derrick Gragg.
“Nothing will ever be more important to Northwestern than providing its students a place that allows them to develop in the classroom, in the community, and in competition at the absolute highest level, and building a culture which allows our staff to thrive,” Gragg said.
“This has been an ongoing situation and many factors were considered before reaching this resolution. As the director of athletics, I take ownership of our head coaching hires and we will share our next steps as they unfold.”
The Chicago Tribune and WSCR-AM reported this week that Foster led a toxic culture that prompted several assistant coaches to quit, and that his bullying and verbally abusive behavior prompted a human resources investigation by the university.
Northwestern went 10-40 under Foster. Assistant Brian Anderson, a former major leaguer who won a World Series ring with the Chicago White Sox in 2005, will take over as interim coach.
Fitzgerald was fired after a university investigation found allegations of hazing by 11 current or former players, including “forced participation, nudity and sexualized acts of a degrading nature,” Northwestern President Michael Schill wrote.
Fitzgerald has maintained he was unaware of the hazing.
IOC declines to give Russia and Belarus formal invitations to Paris Olympics 1 year out
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Russia and Belarus will not get a formal invitation to the 2024 Paris Olympics when more than 200 national teams receive their traditional invites later this month, the IOC said Thursday.
It is an International Olympic Committee tradition exactly one year before a Summer Games or Winter Games opens to invite all the national teams worldwide to the event.
Despite the protocol move, some Russian and Belarusian athletes could still compete in Paris — despite their countries’ war on Ukraine — without their national teams being invited.
The IOC said Thursday that 203 eligible national Olympic committees (NOCs) will be sent their invitations to Paris on July 26.
“For the reasons given, this will exclude the NOCs of Russia and Belarus, plus the NOC of Guatemala, which is currently suspended,” the Olympic body said in a statement.
The president of the Belarus NOC is Viktor Lukashenko, the son of state leader Alexander Lukashenko. He followed his father in the Olympic post.
The IOC urged international sports bodies last year to block and isolate athletes, officials and host cities from Russia and Belarus within days of the war starting 17 months ago.
This year, as the next Olympics approach, the IOC has pushed those sports bodies to try to let some Russians and Belarusians evaluated as neutral individuals to compete in qualifying events for Paris.
Cubs-Rangers highlight opening day matchups on March 28 as MLB announces 2024 schedule
NEW YORK — The Chicago Cubs will be at Texas in the only interleague matchup on Major League Baseball’s traditional opening day on March 28 in the second season of the balanced schedule.
MLB released its 2024 schedule on Thursday, seven weeks earlier than the 2023 announcement.
All 30 teams are slated to play on March 28, a week after the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres meet in a two-game series at Seoul on March 20-21, MLB’s first regular-season games in South Korea.
AL openers include the Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore, Detroit at the Chicago White Sox, the New York Yankees at Houston, Minnesota at Kansas City, Cleveland at Oakland, Boston at Seattle and Toronto at Tampa Bay.
The Athletics could be playing their last opener in Oakland. Their lease at the Coliseum expires at the end of the 2024 season and the team hopes to move to a new ballpark to built in Las Vegas.
NL games on March 28 have Colorado at Arizona, Washington at Cincinnati, St. Louis at the Dodgers, Pittsburgh at Miami, Milwaukee at the New York Mets, Atlanta at Philadelphia and San Francisco at San Diego.
Messi mania engulfs Miami over the arrival of the Argentine soccer superstar
MIAMI — A hamburger and drink combination called the Lionel Messi. A huge sketch of the soccer star’s smiling face on a restaurant wall beside a viral meme from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. A beer with a pink label matching the color of the Inter Miami jersey he will wear.
Wherever you turn in Miami these days something reminds you of the arrival of the Argentine soccer legend.
There is no hiding the euphoria generated by Messi in Miami as he begins the new Major League Soccer phase of his career in one of the most Latino cities in the United States. But his arrival is also bringing a note of sadness as fans know that at age 36 he is nearing the end of his career.
Messi announced on June 7 that he will play for Inter Miami in a move that is expected to energize soccer in the United States and South Florida with one of the sporting world’s best-known figures. More than 100,000 Argentines live in Miami, which will host World Cup matches in 2026.
The seven-time winner of the Ballon d’Or, the soccer world’s most prestigious individual award, is coming off two years with Paris Saint-Germain and is expected to make his Inter Miami debut against Mexican team Cruz Azul on July 21.
In a career spanning more than 17 years with his country’s national team, Messi has scored more than 100 goals, including two against France at the 2022 World Cup final, a match Argentina won on penalties.
Christian Pulisic signs with US-owned AC Milan to revive his club career before home World Cup
MILAN — After struggling for playing time in his fourth season with Chelsea, Christian Pulisic finalized a four-year contract with U.S.-owned AC Milan on Thursday.
The 24-year-old American midfielder and forward, who joined Chelsea after four seasons with Borussia Dortmund, scored 26 goals in 145 games with the Blues and won a Champions League medal in 2021. But after netting 19 Premier League goals in his first three seasons he had just one in 2022-23 — none in 20 matches after Oct. 8. He made just two starts after Jan. 5.
“I haven’t gotten the opportunities I’ve wanted in recent years and haven’t reached the level that I want to be at, and this is a great opportunity for me to do that,” Pulisic said during an online news conference with U.S. media.
Considered the top American player with 25 goals in 60 international appearances, Pulisic was sidelined by a string of injuries and didn’t live up to expectations at Chelsea. He left the London club with a year left on his contract. His deal with Milan includes a team option for 2027-28.
“It all just became very clear in the recent weeks that this was the spot for me,” he said. “I’m going to have a great opportunity to play, to hopefully make an impact within this team. It was really at the end of the day a no-brainer.”
Pulisic scored three goals at Burnley in October 2019, becoming the second American with a Premier League hat trick after Fulham’s Clint Dempsey in 2012. He was the first American with a goal in an FA Cup, a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in 2020.
Georgia athletics, Jalen Carter sued by passenger in fatal crash of Bulldogs player and staffer
ATLANTA — A woman seriously injured in the January car crash that killed Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and an athletics staffer has sued the school’s athletics association and former Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter for damages.
Victoria S. Bowles was riding in the backseat of the rented Ford Expedition driven by fellow UGA recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, who died in the Jan. 15 crash along with Willock while racing Carter at more than 104 mph following the Bulldogs’ College Football Playoff championship celebration.
Bowles’ lawsuit filed Wednesday in Gwinnett County State Court accuses the UGA Athletics Association of negligent entrustment of LeCroy and states that the association was aware that she had at least two “super speeder” violations among four speeding tickets prior to the crash.
Bowles sustained multiple serious injuries in the crash including lumbar and rib fractures, a spinal cord injury and lacerations to the kidney and liver, the lawsuit stated. She also sustained a closed head injury with neurological damage and severe eye pain.
Former Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon was also in the vehicle that crashed. He sustained minor injuries.
The lawsuit, which includes the estate of LeCroy as a defendant, requests at least $171,595 in general damages along with punitive damages. It accuses the athletic association, LeCroy and Carter of varying degrees of negligence.
The athletic association said in a statement that while it has supported Bowles during her recovery, it disputes her lawsuit and will “vigorously” defend itself in court. The statement added that staff members were to use rental vehicles for recruiting purposes only and not authorized for personal use on the night of the crash or any other time.
March Madness expansion discussed by NCAA committee but no deal imminent
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I men’s basketball committee discussed possible expansion of March Madness at its meetings this week but said no moves were imminent to increase the field beyond the current 68 teams.
“Whether the tournament expands or not remains to be seen,” sad Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior vice president of basketball.
Earlier this year, the NCAA Division I board of directors approved recommendations by the DI transformation committee that included allowing one quarter of teams in bigger sports to compete in championship events. That could mean expanding the fields in both men’s and women’s basketball up to 90 teams.
There are many in the sport who believe the 68-team fields and three weekends of play are ideal. In 2016, the NCAA signed an eight-year extension of its TV deal for $8.8 billion that now runs through 2032.
Gavitt said the men’s basketball committee is “studying options and gathering feedback from various constituents” about possible expansion.
Jets agree to 4-year, $96 million contract extension with All-Pro Quinnen Williams, AP source says
All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and the New York Jets agreed Thursday to a four-year contract extension worth $96 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
Williams is now the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL behind only the Rams’ Aaron Donald, who is making $31.7 million per year.
The deal for Williams includes $66 million in guaranteed salary, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce terms of the contract. The guarantee is the largest in Jets history, surpassing the $51 million linebacker C.J. Mosley got as a free agent in 2019.
“Quinnen is the epitome of a Jet,” owner Woody Johnson said in a statement issued by the team in announcing the agreement.
Williams will average $24 million per year on the contract that will keep him in New York through the 2027 season. The Titans’ Jeffery Simmons ($23.5 million), Commanders’ Daron Payne ($22.5 million) and Giants’ Dexter Lawrence ($22.5 million) all received new deals this offseason, but Williams surpassed them all.
Penguins goalie Jarry eager to put injury woes behind him after signing a 5-year deal
PITTSBURGH — Tristan Jarry spent most of the past year in a constant state of flux, be it with his health, his game or his state of mind.
If the Pittsburgh Penguins’ two-time All-Star goaltender wasn’t dealing with injuries that limited him to 47 games, he was careening between unbeatable and very beatable while flirting with career-lows in goals against and save percentage.
And then there was the uncertainty surrounding both the franchise and his future with free agency looming.
“There (was) a lot of unknowns and it’s always hard on a player when you don’t know what the next year could look like or where you could be,” Jarry said Thursday.
A face-to-face meeting with one of his new bosses, an unwanted but not unwelcome extended bit of downtime to heal up and a lengthy new contract to remain in Pittsburgh has given Jarry a welcome dose of peace.
Signing for five years and $26.875 million to stay in the only NHL home he’s ever known will do that.
Coyotes cutting ties with Galchenyuk less than 2 weeks after signing
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes are cutting ties with forward Alex Galchenyuk less than two weeks after signing him to a one-year contract.
“The Arizona Coyotes have placed forward Alex Galchenyuk on unconditional waivers for purposes of terminating his contract,” the team said in a statement on Thursday. “The Club will have no further comment at this time.”
The Coyotes signed Galchenyuk to a one-year, $775,000 contract on July 1, the opening of free agency.
The 29-year-old had 19 goals and 22 assists with the Coyotes in 2018-19 and returned in 2021-22, finishing with six goals and 15 assists in 60 games. Galchenyuk played 11 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season, spending most of the year in the AHL.
Former Temple coach Tonya Cardoza returning to UConn, among two assistant hires
STORRS, Conn. — Former Temple head coach Tonya Cardoza is returning to a former job as an assistant to Geno Auriemma at UConn.
The school announced Thursday that Cardoza and current UConn video coordinator Ben Kantor will be added as coaches under NCAA legislation that went into effect July 1. It allows the addition of two new assistants to college basketball programs.
One of the jobs appeared to be tailored for Cardoza. In the job posting for the position, Connecticut indicated candidate qualifications must include 10 or more years of head coaching experience in a Division I program and coaching in NCAA Division I national championship games. Preferred qualifications included coaching on a national championship team.
Cardoza was an assistant at UConn from 1994-2008, helping lead the Huskies to five of its 11 national titles.
She was the head coach at Temple for 14 seasons before being fired in 2022. Cardoza compiled a record of 230–163 with the Owls, including seven 20-win seasons and four NCAA Tournament appearances.
Lightweight boxing champion Devin Haney arrested on felony weapons charge in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney was arrested on a felony weapons charge Thursday in Los Angeles, according to police.
Haney, 24, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and released on $35,000 bond. An Aug. 3 municipal court date was set, online court records showed.
Haney was in the back seat when police conducted a traffic stop, Bill Haney, the boxer’s father, trainer and manager, told ESPN.
The elder Haney said the charge is “a misunderstanding that will be solved when Devin goes to court. It’s unfortunate that he was arrested with his armed licensed security, and I’m confident things are going to be worked out.”
Haney retained his titles and improved to 30-0 in May with a unanimous decision over Vasiliy Lomachenko at 135 pounds in Las Vegas.
Former LSU women’s basketball standout Danielle Ballard fatally struck by car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former LSU women’s basketball player Danielle Ballard died Thursday after being struck by a car.
Memphis police said Ballard, 29, “succumbed to her injuries” at a hospital after being taken from the scene of an accident that was reported to emergency dispatchers at 1:26 a.m.
Authorities have not identified the driver of the vehicle that struck Ballard or provided further details, saying an investigation was ongoing and in its preliminary stages.
Ballard, who grew up in Memphis, played guard for LSU from 2012 to 2015. She averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists and was among the Tigers’ top players when they advanced to the third round of the 2013 and 2014 NCAA Tournaments. She also was named All-SEC in 2015.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Danielle,” LSU said in a statement. “She meant a great deal to our program and was such a big part of our women’s basketball family. It’s difficult to understand why this happened to someone who was so full of life and had so much promise.”
