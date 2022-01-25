MLB players withdraw free agency shift as labor talks resume
NEW YORK — Locked-out Major League Baseball players removed the first of three major obstacles to a labor contract, withdrawing their proposal for more liberalized free agency when the sides met face-to-face Monday for the first time since the management lockout began Dec. 1.
During a bargaining session that lasted a little more than two hours at the Midtown Manhattan office of the Major League Baseball Players’ Association, the union also modified its revenue-sharing proposal, asking the amount shifted from big markets to smaller ones be cut by what it said was $30 million, a figure management disputed. Players earlier asked for a $100 million reduction.
Management is adamant not to decrease revenue sharing. Clubs also maintain they will not budge on salary arbitration eligibility, which players want to restore to its pre-1987 level when it was two years of major league service.
Another meeting in the contentious talks is scheduled for Tuesday, the first consecutive sessions since the bargaining collapse last fall that led to baseball’s ninth work stoppage, its first since 1995.
Auburn flies to No. 1 in AP Top 25 for first time
War Eagle is flying high over men’s college basketball for the first time in history.
A barely ranked afterthought to begin the season, Auburn climbed past Gonzaga to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll released Monday. The Tigers beat Kentucky over the weekend for their 15th consecutive win, then scooped up 45 of 61 first-place votes to become the nation’s top-ranked team for the first time since the poll began with the 1948-49 season.
The Bulldogs dropped to No. 2 with 15 first-place votes. Arizona remained third and earned the other No. 1 vote.
“The No. 1 ranking matters because it’s historical,” Tigers coach Bruce Pearl said Monday. “I’m very happy for Auburn. I’m very happy for my coaches and or players to have been been able to achieve that. That said, we got a lot of work to do.”
This week alone, it includes a trip to Missouri on Tuesday night and a showdown with Oklahoma on Saturday.
The Tigers (18-1, 15-0 SEC) spent most of the 1999-2000 season ranked in the top 10, including one week at No. 2. They also spent a week at No. 2 late in the 1998-99 season and another week at No. 2 back in February 1959.
But being No. 1? That’s a whole new experience. The Tigers are the fifth team to reach that spot this season, following two stints by the Bulldogs and runs by Duke, Purdue and defending national champion Baylor.
Baylor rebounded from consecutive losses while it was No. 1 to beat West Virginia and Oklahoma and climb one position to fourth in the latest poll. Big 12 rival Kansas is fifth.
The Boilermakers fell two spots to sixth after losing to Indiana early last week. They were followed by Houston and UCLA, deadlocked at No. 7, with Duke and Michigan State rounding out the top 10.
Ole Miss enters AP women’s poll for 1st time in 15 years
Unbeaten on the road this season, Mississippi entered The Associated Press women’s basketball poll for the first time in 15 years on Monday, coming in at No. 24.
The Rebels (17-2) have won their first seven games away from home, including a victory over then-No. 23 Kentucky on Sunday. The last Top 25 ranking for Ole Miss was January 2007.
“Fifteen years is crazy,” Mississippi coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “I told them before the Kentucky game that I had been downplaying the whole ranking deal and I apologized to them for that. I didn’t think it was fair of me. I said if you want to get ranked, go ahead and beat Kentucky and be ranked.”
That unblemished mark will be put to the test Thursday when the Rebels visit No. 1 South Carolina in a rescheduled game. The Gamecocks received 29 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel to remain the top team in the poll.
Stanford, North Carolina State, Tennessee and Louisville round out the top five. The Wolfpack rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Cardinals last Thursday and take command of the ACC.
Indiana remained sixth and was followed by Michigan, Arizona, Texas and UConn. The Longhorns jumped up six spots after beating then-No. 7 Iowa State on Sunday. The Cyclones fell to 13th.
ESPN’s Vitale says he won’t call games for rest of season
BRISTOL, Conn. — Dick Vitale announced Monday that he will not be appearing on ESPN for the remainder of the college basketball season due to ongoing treatment for precancerous dysplasia on his vocal cords.
Vitale first announced in late December that he needed to take a break to rest his ailing voice.
While Vitale said in a statement that the rest has helped, he will need surgery to treat the ulcerated lesions on his vocal cords. Vitale previously disclosed in October that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma and that he was undergoing chemotherapy treatments. He made an emotional return to the airwaves on Nov. 23 for the Gonzaga-UCLA game in Las Vegas.
The last game Vitale called was on Dec. 12 between Villanova and Baylor.
“I am an eternal optimist who acts like he’s a teenager. Yet there is no doubt these past five months have been emotionally and physically frustrating,” Vitale said. “I will continue to provide updates as I go along, and I am firm in my belief that I will win this battle and be back doing what I love — calling games at courtside next season. In the meantime, I will enjoy all the great games from my living room and savor the love of my marvelous family.”
ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said: “Dick Vitale is rightfully synonymous with college basketball, and his absence from the telecasts the rest of this season will leave an irreplaceable void. We at ESPN join the millions of fans who can’t wait to have him back calling games from inside arenas whenever he is ready.”
Flyers’ Yandle ties NHL Iron Man mark at 964 straight games
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle tied retired center Doug Jarvis on Monday night for the NHL record of 964 consecutive games played.
The 35-year-old Yandle started his streak March 26, 2009, with Phoenix, and he has played 1,074 games with the Coyotes, New York Rangers and Florida Panthers.
A three-time All-Star, Yandle is in his first season with the Flyers and set the mark when he hit the ice early in the Flyers’ 3-1 loss to Dallas. He waved to the crowd from the bench when his milestone was acknowledged on the big screen.
“It wasn’t really something I expected. I just kind of never really thought about it,” he said. “I saw the guys standing for me, cheering. All the fans. It definitely meant a lot.”
Jarvis played 964 straight games over his entire career from Oct. 8, 1975, to Oct. 10, 1987, with Montreal, Washington and Hartford. He never played a game outside the streak.
Yandle can become the NHL Iron Man on the road Tuesday against the New York Islanders.
Former Tour de France champ Bernal hospitalized after crash
BOGOTA, Colombia — Former Tour de France champion Egan Bernal broke his femur and kneecap in a training accident Monday and underwent surgery to repair the damage, a hospital near Colombia’s capital said.
In a statement, the University of La Sabana Hospital said Bernal received reconstructive surgery on his right leg. It said he also had sustained injuries to his chest and neck.
Bernal collided with a bus parked on a roadside outside Bogota on Monday morning while training with his team Ineos Grenadiers, police said. They said the accident was under investigation.
Bernal had been training with several members of his team recently near his hometown of Zipaquira, which is 2,650 meters (8,600 feet) above sea level. He was preparing for the Tour de France in July, but experts said he might not be able to recover in time for the race.
The bicycle racer is a beloved celebrity in Colombia, and President Ivan Duque went on social medial to wish Bernal a speedy recovery. Local news channels reported extensively on the accident, with some outlets showing pictures of Bernal lying next to his bike below a red bus.
Bernal won the Tour de France in 2019 at age 21, becoming one of the youngest riders to win the prestigious race. He also claimed the Giro d’Italia title last year.
US names 222 to Olympic team; 4 athletes are 5-timers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The 222-person U.S. Olympic roster revealed Monday includes four athletes making their fifth trip to the Games: Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboarding, Katie Uhlaender in skeleton and John Shuster in curling.
There are 115 men and 107 women on the roster, which ties for the second-biggest contingent the U.S. has ever sent to the Games. The opening ceremony for the Beijing Olympics is Feb. 4, with some of the curling action beginning on Feb. 2.
Most athletes had already been nominated by their respective sports for the Olympic team. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s announcement makes their spots official.
Fifty-four of the U.S. athletes are making their debuts. Among the veterans, 18 have already won medals. That includes White, who could become only the second person to win individual gold medals at four separate Winter Olympics, joining speedskater Ireen Wust of the Netherlands.
Mikaela Shiffrin comes into Beijing with two gold medals. If she wins one more, she’ll snap a tie with Ted Ligety and Andrea Mead-Lawrence for the most of all American Alpine skiers.
