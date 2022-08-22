Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati
MASON, Ohio — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into next week’s U.S. Open, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday.
And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players.
Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opened the tournament at 152 before upsetting five seeded players and four in the top 10, including Rafael Nadal. The Croatia native entered the tournament on a protected injury ranking.
The 24-year-old Tsitsipas, from Greece, was trying to become the first man this season to win championships on all three surfaces — hard court, grass and clay. He has won a tour-high 46 matches this season.
In the women’s final, Garcia already was the first qualifier to ever reach the title match and clinched the victory when Kvitova sent a second serve return into the net. Garcia dropped to her knees and lay on her back on the court after the final point.
“Pure joy,” said Garcia, the first French woman to win the tournament. “Just happiness. Every single win is important. Every single title is very special. It’s always very hard to describe it. It’s not happening so often, and you have to really like enjoy it. I’m really grateful for this great week of tennis, and to win another title, it’s very special.”
The 28-year-old has a WTA Tour-leading 27 wins since June.
Drew Lock returns to practice for Seahawks after COVID case
RENTON, Wash. — Drew Lock returned to practice for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19 this past week and missing the team’s second preseason game.
Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Lock reacted well to being back out on the field and had a normal amount of work. Carroll remained noncommittal to what that means for Seattle’s preseason finale next Friday at Dallas and whether Lock would get a chance to be the starter.
“The plan has been adjusted. I’ll talk to you more about it later in the week,” Carroll said.
Lock is in competition with Geno Smith to be Seattle’s starting quarterback following the trade of Russell Wilson to Denver in the offseason.
Lock was set to start the second preseason game last Thursday against Chicago. He took all the first-team reps in practice last Tuesday, but told the team at the end of practice he wasn’t feeling well. He was given COVID-19 test which came back positive.
Carroll said after Seattle’s game on Thursday that Lock was “really sick,” but he was cleared to return to practice on Sunday with the plan that he will get a significant amount of play time against the Cowboys.
“I still need to see him play, to see him fit in with our guys and all that,” Carroll said. “He’s done really well up until now.”
Carroll also said the ankle sprain suffered by offensive lineman Damien Lewis on Thursday is more of a “basketball” sprain and not a high-ankle sprain. Carroll said Lewis isn’t immediately popping back but it’s not as severe as it first seemed when he was taken off the field on a cart.
Steve Torrence breaks NHRA victory drought at Brainerd
BRAINERD, Minn. — Four-time defending Top Fuel champion Steve Torrence raced to his first victory of the season Sunday, defending his event win at Brainerd International Raceway in the 40th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.
Beating eight-time season champ Tony Schumacher in the final round, Torrence picked up his 52nd victory — and first since November – with a run of 3.866 seconds at 322.04 mph.
“When you’ve had the success and the dominance we’ve had, it’s difficult to not have that. You just have to grit and dig through it,” Torrence said. “(But) these Capco boys, they’re bad to the bone. We’ve shown it time and time again. We didn’t forget how to win but, dang, it sure felt like it.
“I have all the confidence and the faith in the world in this team because that car is always bad to the bone. Maybe we’re getting our stuff together at the right time because we’re charging for that (fifth title).”
Bob Tasca III won in Funny Car for the third time in four races. He edged six-time Brainerd winner Ron Capps with a 3.942 at 329.42 in a Ford Mustang.
Bennett holds on and beats Carr to capture US Amateur
PARAMUS, N.J. — Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett won the U.S. Amateur on Sunday, building a 5-up lead over Ben Carr and holding on for a 1-up victory at Ridgewood Country Club.
Bennett is No. 3 in the world amateur ranking and had to get past three straight players ranked in the top 10 to reach the championship match.
It was tighter than he would have wanted.
Bennett was 3 up after the first 18 holes and won two more holes early in the afternoon to seize control. Carr kept chipping away and pulled within one hole with a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-5 17th.
Needing to win the 18th to extend the match, Carr missed the fairway to the right and came up short. He chipped to 8 feet. Bennett was on the green and had two putts from 12 feet to win. He lagged it to within inches for the win.
Bennett is exempt into the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open next year.
Rays’ Franco removed from rehab assignment following setback
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has had a setback and was removed from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Sunday due to ongoing hand soreness.
Franco, who went on the injured list July 10 with a right hamate bone injury that required surgery, hasn’t played since leaving his first rehab game Tuesday with the soreness.
The 21-year-old Franco will return to St. Petersburg, Florida for additional treatment.
There was no timeframe announced for when Franco might be able to resume playing.
Franco took on-field batting practice for the first time since surgery on Aug. 14. After the session, he said he felt great except when taking right-handed swings.
Franco also missed 23 games earlier this year with a strained right quadriceps. He has a .260 average along with five homers and 23 RBIs over 58 games in 2022.
Franco signed an $182 million, 11-year contract in November that includes a club option for 2033. The deal could be worth up to $223 million with incentives if the club option is exercised.
Franco hit .288 with 18 doubles, five triples, seven homers and 39 RBIs in 70 games last year. He finished third in the American League Rookie of the Year voting.
Franco put together a 43-game on-base streak to tie Cincinnati’s Frank Robinson (1956) for the longest in major league history among players under 21.
Udonis Haslem says he’s coming back for 20th year with Heat
MIAMI — Kobe Bryant. Dirk Nowitzki. And now, Udonis Haslem.
Miami’s captain is returning to the Heat for a 20th season, he announced Sunday. It’s a one-year deal worth $2.9 million; Miami extended the offer nearly two months ago, then waited for Haslem to decide between retiring and returning.
Nowitzki played all 21 of his NBA seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, Bryant spent all 20 of his seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and when he appears in his next game, Haslem will join them as a player spending at least two decades in the league and all with one franchise.
“I have decided to follow through with what me and my father had talked about, and I will finish what I started and I will play 20 years,” Haslem said, seated at midcourt at Miami High, his alma mater. “I will play this year, because I talked about that with my father and that’s what we said we would do. It won’t be the same. Won’t be as easy. But the goal still remains the same. Win. Win a championship. Leave it on the line and hold your head high when it’s all over.”
Tim Duncan spent 19 seasons with San Antonio and John Stockton spent 19 with Utah.
The 42-year-old Haslem is by far the longest-tenured player in Heat history. He is a three-time NBA champion with Miami and is the franchise’s all-time leader in rebounds. This contract is the 11th he has signed with the Heat, and this marks the seventh consecutive summer in which he has signed a deal with the team.
