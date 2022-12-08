AP source: Aaron Judge, Yankees reach $360M, 9-year deal
SAN DIEGO — Aaron Judge has agreed to return to the New York Yankees on a $360 million, nine-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday because the deal had not been announced.
Judge will earn $40 million per season, the highest average annual payout for a position player. The contract trails only Mike Trout’s $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels and Mookie Betts’ $365 million pact with the Los Angeles Dodgers for biggest in baseball history.
Judge was offered a long-term deal by New York before last season that was worth $213.5 million over seven years from 2023-29. But he turned it down in the hours before opening day in April.
The 6-foot-7 Judge bet on himself — and won.
Judge set an American League record with 62 homers in 2022, powering the Yankees to the AL East title. He also tied for the major league lead with 131 RBIs and just missed a Triple Crown with a .311 batting average.
New York was swept by Houston in the AL Championship Series, but Judge became the first AL MVP for the Yankees since Alex Rodriguez in 2007.
Judge, 30, was selected by New York in the first round of the 2013 amateur draft and made his big league debut in 2016, homering in his first at-bat.
A year later, he was one of baseball’s breakout stars. He hit .284 with 52 homers and 114 RBIs in 2017, winning the AL Rookie of the Year award. The four-time All-Star has 220 homers and 497 RBIs in seven big league seasons.
AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal
SAN DIEGO — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical.
The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title.
Boston is looking to bounce back after it finished last in the AL East this season with a 78-84 record. The Red Sox went 92-70 in 2021 and lost to Houston in the AL Championship Series.
Jansen spent his first 12 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, winning a World Series title in 2020. The right-hander signed a $16 million, one-year contract with Atlanta in March.
Jansen has a 2.46 career ERA. He was an All-Star in 2016-2018.
His 391 career saves are the second-most among active players (behind Craig Kimbrel’s 394) and eighth all time.
Virginia football players granted extra year of eligibility
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The NCAA has granted an extra year of eligibility to Virginia football players whose eligibility has expired in the aftermath of the slaying of three members of the team, the school confirmed Wednesday.
Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were killed last month as they returned to campus from a field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C. A former player at the school, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is facing three counts of second-degree murder and other charges in the shooting. A fourth player, Mike Hollins, and student Marlee Morgan were injured in the shooting.
Virginia canceled its final two games of the season after the shooting, and the team and university community memorialized the victims in a nearly two-hour service on campus. Team members also traveled to each of the three funerals held for their teammates.
Tagovailoa leads Pro Bowl fan vote in another sign of growth
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The heavy support Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has received from his organization and teammates has been coupled with strong backing from NFL fans.
Tagovailoa leads Pro Bowl fan voting with 138,390 votes, ahead of Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
“That’s awesome,” Tagovailoa said. “That’d mean that world, to be recognized for something like that in a league that’s really tough, and the competition is really tough and guys are really good. Coming into my third year and experiencing a lot of the things I’ve had to experience and go through, that’d be awesome.”
Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill is fourth in overall fan voting with 132,100 votes.
In a career season, Tagovailoa leads the NFL in passer rating (122) with 2,859 yards passing, 21 TDs and five interceptions.
With five games left, Tagovailoa has already thrown for more yards and touchdowns than in his previous two NFL seasons and guided Miami to an 8-4 record — one game behind the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills.
Fan voting counts one-third, along with player and coach votes, toward determining Pro Bowl selections. NFL players and coaches will vote on Dec. 16.
A Pro Bowl selection would be the first in Tagovailoa’s career.
Bills’ Von Miller to miss rest of season after knee surgery
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills’ top pass-rusher Von Miller will miss the remainder of the season after having surgery to repair an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, coach Sean McDermott announced on Wednesday.
McDermott said the ligament damage was discovered during a previously scheduled exploratory surgery, which was conducted on Tuesday in Texas. Miller has missed one game since being hurt in the first half of a 28-25 win over Detroit on Thanksgiving.
Miller previously revealed he sustained damage to his meniscus.
The Bills placed Miller on injured reserve last week with the expectation he would be able to return in time for the playoffs after initial tests showed no damage to the player’s ACL.
“You care about every player, and it affects you when guys go down,” McDermott said. “We care for Von in this case, and we’ll miss him.”
The Bills signed Miller to a six-year contract in free agency. Miller is the NFL’s active leader in sacks with 123½ and he leads the Bills with eight sacks this season.
The Bills (9-3) have won three straight to reclaim the top spot in the AFC, and prepare to host the New York Jets (7-5) on Sunday.
Panthers DE Anderson hoping to return after ‘minor stroke’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers defensive end Henry Anderson said he’s hopeful he can return to action on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks after suffering what he called “a minor stroke” in October because of a blood clot in his brain.
The 31-year-old Anderson said he felt numbness in his legs and his speech became slurred on Oct. 22, the day before the Panthers were to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His wife took him to a hospital, where he remained for several days receiving treatment.
The Panthers placed Anderson on the non-football illness list the following week, but the team never provided an explanation.
“It was a blood clot in the brain, that’s what the issue was,” Anderson told reporters on Wednesday. “We got it resolved pretty quickly.”
Anderson said he now realizes he’s fortunate it wasn’t any worse.
“I didn’t know much about strokes but I found out more about them and realized I got pretty lucky avoiding anything serious and long term,” Anderson said. “I am glad that I was kind of oblivious when it happened because I would have been a little more panicked had I realized what was going on. But like I said, I got pretty lucky.”
Anderson has since met with specialists and had numerous blood tests to make sure he doesn’t have any lingering issues. He has been cleared to resume playing football.
Anderson said doctors never determined what caused the blood clot.
“Every test we looked at came negative,” Anderson said. “I think it was something that I got unlucky because they ran a ton of tests and everything was good. There wasn’t anything that showed up or they could point to that they said could have caused it.”
Minnesota gives Fleck 1-year extension, plus raise
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck had his contract extended Wednesday by an additional year with a $1 million raise in annual salary, after the latest round of big spending by Big Ten rivals.
The new seven-year deal will run through the 2029 season, the university announced without releasing terms. Fleck will now make $6 million per year, a person with knowledge of the contract confirmed. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been finalized.
Last week, Nebraska hired Matt Rhule and Wisconsin hired Luke Fickell to put them in the top tier of head coach compensation in the conference. In terms of average annual value, the 42-year-old Fleck is eighth in the Big Ten behind Michigan State’s Mel Tucker, Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Rhule, Fickell, Penn State’s James Franklin, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz. All seven of those coaches make $7 million or more per season.
The Gophers (8-4) play Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29. They’re 3-0 in bowl games under Fleck, who was hired away from Western Michigan in 2017.
Minnesota tied for second place in the Big Ten West Division this year, behind Purdue. Fleck is 43-27 overall with the Gophers, including 26-26 in conference play. They’re 0-6 against Iowa and 3-3 against Wisconsin, their primary rivals.
Fleck’s winning percentage is third-best in program history among coaches with 45 games or more, behind Henry Williams (1900-21) and Bernie Bierman (1932-41).
AP source: Louisville to hire Purdue’s Jeff Brohm as coach
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is finalizing a deal to hire Purdue’s Jeff Brohm as its next head coach, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement and an announcement from the schools had not been finalized. The university scheduled a news conference for Thursday “regarding the football program’s leadership.”
Brohm, 51, would replace Scott Satterfield, who abruptly left the Cardinals on Monday after four seasons to become Cincinnati’s coach. The Louisville native and former Cardinal quarterback Brohm is 66-44 lifetime and 36-34 at Purdue, which he guided to the Big Ten Conference West title this season before the Boilermakers (8-5) lost to No. 2 Michigan in the conference championship game.
The Boilermakers are headed to the Citrus Bowl a season after winning the Music City Bowl.
Penguins prospect Sam Poulin taking leave of absence
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins forward prospect Sam Poulin is taking a leave of absence from the club’s American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Penguins general manager Ron Hextall announced on Wednesday that the 21-year-old Poulin, Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in the 2019 draft, is stepping away due to “personal reasons.”
“The Penguins support Sam’s decision to take time away from hockey to focus on himself,” Hextall said in a release. “As with all of our players, our priority is them as individuals first. We look forward to having him back with the team when he is ready.”
Hextall said Poulin will return home to Quebec and continue to work out on his own.
Poulin made his NHL debut in October and had one assist in three games before heading back to the AHL. Poulin had four goals in 13 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at the time of his decision.
Ex-Bills punter Araiza won’t be charged in alleged gang rape
SAN DIEGO — Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza will not be charged in connection with an alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year when he played football for San Diego State University, prosecutors said Wednesday.
The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office said no charges will be filed against any of Araiza’s former Aztec teammates who were also accused in the reported assault in October 2021.
The decision came following an investigation involving more than 35 witness interviews and evidence derived from 10 search warrants that included cellphone data and video from the night in question, the DA’s office said in a statement.
“Ultimately, prosecutors determined it is clear the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges and there is no path to a potential criminal conviction. Prosecutors can only file charges when they ethically believe they can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” the statement said.
Araiza’s lawyer, Kerry Armstrong, and the accuser’s attorney, Dan Gilleon, didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment on the DA’s decision.
Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games.
The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury.
Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a recurrence of the head injury in Minnesota’s most recent game. Coach Kevin O’Connell said that was the third concussion Evans has had since joining the Vikings as a fourth-round draft pick out of Missouri.
O’Connell said Evans was “feeling pretty good,” but stressed his priority of safety and sounded in no rush to bring him back.
“We’re always going to err on the side of caution. What a timetable looks like? I don’t know. I just feel very strongly that the way the protocols are set up, once we get through those, then we have conversations about timelines and what that looks like for the short term,” O’Connell said.
Left tackle Christian Darrisaw also remained in the concussion protocol for the second time in recent weeks. He took part in practice Wednesday on a limited basis. Darrisaw has been sidelined for the past two games, and his status this week when the Vikings play at Detroit is unclear.
Longtime Cubs radio voice Hughes wins Frick Award
CHICAGO — Pat Hughes, the longtime radio voice of the Chicago Cubs, won the Hall of Fame’s 2023 Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in baseball broadcasting on Wednesday.
The 67-year-old Hughes is the third Cubs broadcaster to receive the award, joining Jack Brickhouse in 1983 and Harry Caray in 1989. He has been the team’s radio announcer for 27 seasons after spending 1983 with Minnesota and 1984-95 with Milwaukee.
Hughes has called Kerry Wood’s 20-strikeout game in 1998, eight Cubs no-hitters and nine postseason appearances. He was at the mic in 2016 when Chicago won its first pennant since 1945 and captured its first World Series championship since 1908.
“No one is more deserving of this award than Pat. Outside of his impressive resume, Pat is a truly wonderful person who cares deeply about Cubs fans and the game of baseball,” chairman Tom Ricketts said in a statement. “We’re so incredibly lucky to have had him as a member of the Cubs family for the past 27 seasons and look forward to celebrating this accomplishment, and many more, in the years to come.”
Hughes will be honored July 22 as part of the Hall of Fame induction weekend. He was one of 10 finalists for the award along with Boston’s Joe Castiglione, the Mets’ Gary Cohen and former major leaguers Dave Campbell, Steve Stone, Duane Kuiper and Ernie Johnson Sr. Longtime Montreal Expos announcer Jacques Doucet, Cleveland’s Tom Hamilton and former Toronto Blue Jays voice Jerry Howarth also were finalists.
Michigan’s Jaelin Llewellyn out for season with knee injury
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan point guard Jaelin Llewellyn is out for the rest of the season with an injured left knee and is expected to have surgery next month.
Wolverines coach Juwan Howard made the annoucement Wednesday, three days after Llewellyn was hurt in a loss to Kentucky in London.
Llewellyn transferred to Michigan from Princeton last spring and that seemed to lead to Frankie Collins transferring to Arizona State after a solid freshman season for the Wolverines.
Llewellyn averaged seven points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in eight games at Michigan. He was an All-Ivy League player last season and averaged nearly 16 points over three seasons at Princeton.
Kentucky QB Will Levis to enter NFL draft, skip bowl game
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky quarterback Will Levis announced Wednesday on social media he will declare for the NFL draft and skip the Wildcats’ upcoming Music City Bowl against Iowa.
Projected as a first-round selection next spring, Levis completed 65% of his passes for 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns with 10 interceptions in 11 games for Kentucky (7-5).
The Penn State transfer won 17 games over two seasons at Kentucky. He thanked Wildcat coaches, teammates and fans in his Twitter post and expressed gratitude for helping him find confidence, success and lasting friendships at the university.
“If I have one thing to hold in my heart from my time in Lexington,” Levis said, “it’s that Kentucky has my back and that everything ahead of me wouldn’t be possible without the support and encouragement I received along the way.
“Most importantly, we won some incredibly memorable ball games in my college career.”
The senior Levis was a preseason All-Southeastern Conference first-team selection after passing for 2,826 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. He also rushed for 376 yards and nine touchdowns.
