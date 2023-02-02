LeBron watch: Saturday’s Lakers-Pelicans game moved to ESPN2
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are getting a national television audience on Saturday.
Just in case.
With James closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record, the NBA has moved the Lakers’ game at New Orleans up two hours to a 6 p.m. Eastern start. The Lakers-Pelicans game will also be aired on ESPN2, preceding a national broadcast between Dallas and Golden State at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.
James and the Lakers play at Indiana on Thursday. He will enter that game needing 89 points to pass Abdul-Jabbar, who has been the league’s leading scorer since 1984.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said last month in Paris, when asked about the league’s plans for James’ potential record-breaking game, that the league “would look at making sure that game isn’t just national in the United States but globally available if he’s anywhere within a reasonable amount of points of breaking that record.”
James is averaging 30.2 points per game. At that pace, the record-breaker is likely to be Tuesday when the Lakers host Oklahoma City — provided James doesn’t miss any games in the interim. The NBA has not yet said how, or if, the Lakers-Thunder game would be nationally televised. TNT is scheduled to broadcast two games that night, Atlanta at New Orleans followed by Minnesota at Denver.
If James doesn’t have the record after the Feb. 7 game, his next game is already scheduled for national TV. The Lakers’ home game Feb. 9 against Milwaukee — the team that Abdul-Jabbar started his career with, before he joined the Lakers — will be shown on TNT.
Abdul-Jabbar retired with 38,387 points in a 20-season career. James, in his 20th season, has scored 38,299.
Devils associate coach Brunette charged with DUI
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — New Jersey Devils associate coach and former Florida Panthers head coach Andrew Brunette was arrested Wednesday in South Florida and charged with driving under the influence.
Brunette was pulled over in the Deerfield Beach area, north of Fort Lauderdale, according to Broward County jail records. He was also charged with two counts of disobeying a stop or yield sign. Brunette posted a $500 bond and was expected to be released later Wednesday.
The Devils said in a statement that they were aware of Brunette’s arrest and were gathering additional information.
The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately release a copy of Brunette’s arrest report. Online jail and court records didn’t list an attorney for Brunette.
Australian Open director: Djokovic’s hamstring had 3-cm tear
MELBOURNE, Australia — Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said Novak Djokovic played at the Grand Slam event with a muscle tear of 3 centimeters — a little more than an inch — in his left hamstring along the way to winning the championship.
“He gets a bad rap, but at the end of the day, I don’t think anyone can question his athleticism. This guy, I did see, he had a 3-centimeter tear in his hammy,” Tiley said Wednesday in an interview with SEN Sportsday.
“The doctors are ... going to tell you the truth,” Tiley said. “I think there was a lot of speculation of whether it was true or not. It’s hard to believe that someone can do what they do with those types of injuries. But he’s remarkable.”
Djokovic won the trophy at Melbourne Park on Sunday by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets for a record-extending 10th title there and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall. Rafael Nadal is the only other man who has won that many majors.
The triumph also allowed Djokovic to return to No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday.
The 35-year-old from Serbia hurt his hamstring during a tune-up tournament in Adelaide ahead of the Australian Open. He wore a heavy bandage on his left thigh and was visited by trainers during matches in Week 1 in Melbourne.
He said he took “a lot” of painkiller pills and did various treatments to help the leg.
“Let me put it like this: I don’t say 100%, but 97% of the players, on Saturday when you get results of the MRI, you go straight to the referee’s office and pull out of the tournament,” Djokovic’s coach, Goran Ivanisevic, said after the final. “But not him. ... His brain is working different.”
Nuggets star Porter Jr.’s brother charged in fatal crash
DENVER — University of Denver basketball player Coban Porter, the brother of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr., was charged Wednesday with felony counts of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault stemming from a suspected drunken-driving crash that killed a 42-year-old woman.
Investigators say Porter, 21, smelled of alcohol and his speech was slurred when he was arrested following the early morning crash that killed Katharina Rothman on Jan. 22. A 47-year-old passenger in Rothman’s vehicle was seriously injured.
According to a probable cause statement, Porter ran a red light going about 50 mph (80 kmph) and hit Rothman’s vehicle at an intersection near the university. When interviewed by police, Porter “displayed bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred and mumbling speech, and the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath,” the statement said. He also was wearing a “BudLight” paper wristband.
Family members told KMGH-TV that Rothman, the mother of a 4-year-old boy, was driving for Uber at the time of the crash.
The formal charges against Porter include vehicular homicide–DUI, vehicular homicide–reckless driving, vehicular assault–DUI and vehicular assault–reckless driving. Court records do not indicate if he has hired an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
The 6-foot-4 guard signed with the Denver Pioneers in 2021 after spending the previous season with Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri.
McCarthy set to call plays for Cowboys after Moore departure
MOBILE, Ala. — Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is set to call plays in 2023 after the club parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
Owner/general manager Jerry Jones told reporters at the Senior Bowl on Wednesday that McCarthy will run a version of the West Coast offense he used when calling plays as head coach in Green Bay from 2006-18.
Executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones hinted at philosophical differences between McCarthy and Moore, who kept the play-calling role for three seasons after McCarthy was hired.
The Los Angeles Chargers hired Moore as offensive coordinator Monday, a day after the Cowboys announced Moore’s departure.
The Cowboys haven’t had the head coach calling plays since Jason Garrett gave up that role after the 2012 season. Moore’s debut as offensive coordinator came in 2019, Garrett’s final year in Dallas.
Eagles reserve lineman accused of rape ahead of Super Bowl
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Josh Sills, a reserve offensive lineman for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges that stem from an incident in Ohio just over three years ago, authorities said Wednesday.
Sills, an undrafted free agent who appeared in just one game this season, was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list. That means he can’t practice, play or travel with the team as it prepares for the Super Bowl.
The NFL announced the move Wednesday and said the issue is being reviewed under the league’s personal conduct policy.
The rookie, who played at West Virginia and Oklahoma State, was indicted Tuesday by a Guernsey County grand jury in Ohio and ordered to appear in court on Feb. 16, four days after the Eagles are to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
His attorney, Michael Connick, said the allegations are false and that Sills will be aggressively defended.
The indictment accuses Sills, who is from Sarahsville, Ohio, of engaging in sexual activity that was not consensual and holding a woman against her will on Dec. 5, 2019.
A statement issued by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said the incident was immediately reported, and that the county sheriff’s office conducted a detailed investigation.
Herdman will remain as Canada’s men’s soccer coach
TORONTO — John Herdman says he will remain as Canada’s men’s soccer coach.
The 47-year-old Briton coached Canada in its first men’s World Cup appearance since 1986. He led New Zealand’s women’s team from 2006-11 and Canada’s women from 2011-18, winning Olympic bronze medals in 2012 and 2016.
“Success at this level will always invite opportunity,” Herdman said in a statement on Wednesday. “I’ve received several offers in recent months, all of which I have turned down, including an offer from New Zealand Football. ... At the World Cup in Qatar, our men showed the world that they belong at that level. I’m not going anywhere. We still have a job to do, and the objective is to take this team to the next level in 2026.”
Earl Cochrane, Canada Soccer’s general secretary, confirmed Herdman is under contract through the 2026 World Cup that Canada is co-hosting with the U.S. and Mexico.
“There is no doubt how much passion and commitment John and his coaching staff have poured into our men’s national team program, taking our men from outsiders to our first World Cup in 36 years,” Cochrane said. “Everyone in our organization is committed to John and his coaching staff and he is the right person to take our country to new heights.”
Club World Cup: Al Ahly beats Auckland, faces Sounders next
TANGIER, Morocco — Al Ahly will face the Seattle Sounders in the second round of the Club World Cup after beating Auckland City 3-0 on Wednesday.
Goals from Hussein Elshahat, Mohamed Sherif and Percy Tau at the Tangier Stadium in Morocco ensured the Egyptian team progressed to the next round of the tournament, which also features Champions League winner Real Madrid and Copa Libertadores champion Flamengo.
The Sounders are the first MLS team in history to qualify for the Club World Cup and will meet Al Ahly on Saturday.
The winner of that match will play Madrid in the semifinals.
Wydad Casablanca plays Saudi Arabian champion Al-Hilal on Saturday for the chance face Flamengo.
Elshahat opened the scoring in the second minute of added on time in the first half. Sherif added a second in the 56th and Tau struck in the 86th.
Auckland’s Adam Mitchell was sent off in time added on.
M’s beat Diego Castillo in year’s 1st arbitration decision
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Seattle Mariners defeated Diego Castillo in the first salary arbitration decision this year, and the relief pitcher will get a raise to $2.95 million rather than his request of $3,225,000.
Richard Bloch, Melinda Gordon and Brian Keller made the decision on Wednesday, a day after hearing arguments.
A 29-year-old right-hander who made $2.15 million last season, Castillo was 7-3 with a 3.64 ERA and seven saves in 59 relief appearances, striking out 53 and walking 22 in 54 1/3 innings. The Mariners made the playoffs for the first time since 2001 and lost to eventual World Series champion Houston in the Division Series.
Castillo signed with the Rays in 2014 and pitched for Tampa Bay from 2018 until he was traded to Seattle in July 2021. He is 24-18 with a 3.12 ERA and 35 saves in five major league seasons, and is eligible for free agency after the 2024 World Series.
Outfielder Teoscar Hernández, acquired by the Mariners from Toronto, also remains on track for a hearing. He asked for a raise from $10.65 million to $16 million, and Seattle offered $14 million.
Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe and Los Angeles argued the first case of the year on Monday in a decision that is being held for later announcement. He asked for a raise from $7.65 million to $11.9 million, and the Angels argued for $11.25 million.
Twenty-four players remain scheduled for hearings, to take place through Feb. 17.
AP source: Rhule files $5M arbitration suit vs. Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule has filed an arbitration suit with the NFL against the Carolina Panthers seeking about $5 million in offset severance compensation, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Rhule was fired as Panthers head coach on Oct. 10. He has since hired high-profile New York City litigator John Singer of Singer Deutsch LLP to handle the lawsuit, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the arbitration suit has not been made public.
A Panthers spokesman would not confirm the suit and declined to comment to the AP. Rhule, reached by text, also declined to comment.
CBS Sports was first to report the arbitration suit.
Rhule was fired after Week 5 of the NFL season, less than three years into a seven-year, $62 million contract. He was 11-27 as head coach with the Panthers. He was owed approximately $34 million at the time he was fired by billionaire David Tepper, the NFL’s second-wealthiest owner.
Rhule returned to college coaching in November when he was hired by Nebraska, receiving a reported eight-year, $72 million contract that seemingly offset what the Panthers owed him. But the arbitration suit alleges the Panthers still owe him about $5 million because of how the contract with Carolina was structured.
The Panthers introduced Frank Reich as their new head coach at a news conference on Tuesday.
Latvia threatens Olympic boycott if Russians compete
RIGA, Latvia — Latvia has threatened to boycott next year’s Paris Olympics if Russian athletes are allowed to take part during the war in Ukraine and is calling on other countries to form a coalition to pressure international sports bodies.
The Latvian Olympic Committee is the first national Olympic body other than Ukraine to threaten to boycott rather than compete against Russia.
It marks a rare challenge from within the sports world to the International Olympic Committee, which wants to let competitors from Russia and ally Belarus take part as “neutral athletes.” The national Olympic committees who send the teams have mostly stayed quiet or backed the IOC, even as politicians in many European countries have said Russia shouldn’t return to competition.
“For as long as there is an ongoing war in Ukraine, participation of the Russian and Belarusian athletes in the Olympic Games under any flag is unacceptable,” Latvian Olympic Committee president Žoržs Tikmers said in a statement Wednesday.
A boycott could start soon. Tikmers said Monday that Latvia would not send a team to the Paris Olympics if they were to take place right now with Russian or Belarusian involvement. He broadened that position Wednesday by saying Latvia should boycott Olympic qualifying competitions, which are already under way in some sports, if Russians or Belarusians are allowed in.
“NOC Latvia deems unacceptable for Latvian teams and individual athletes to participate in such international sports competitions that have not expelled Russian and Belarusian athletes from the participation, including the Olympic qualifications competitions,” he said.
Latvia called on international sports bodies and countries including Britain, France and Canada to speak out against Russia’s involvement and stop the country and Belarus from gaining “soft power” through sports.
There was no immediate response from the IOC.
