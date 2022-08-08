Athletes Unlimited’s Team Mulipola beats Team Harshman
ROSEMONT, Ill. — While the temperature at the Parkway Bank Sports Complex may have cooled off a bit because of rain, it certainly didn’t cool off the bats for Team Mulipola during its Week Two finale against Team Harshman on Sunday afternoon.
The squad exploded for a season-high 13 runs, including seven in the first two innings, en route to completing a three-game sweep with its 13-8 victory over Team Harshman.
Team Mulipola outfielder Erika Piancastelli blasted her way to MVP 1 honors and 210 leaderboard points after going 3-for-4 with a grand slam and five runs batted in. Catcher Dejah Mulipola, the game’s MVP 3 choice, rose to the top of the leaderboard after adding a single and a double with four runs batted in to claim 140 leaderboard points.
Catcher Taylor Edwards secured MVP 2 notice in the loss for Team Harshman, going 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an RBI single. Edwards fashioned 120 leaderboard points for her efforts.
Team Mulipola relief pitcher Sydney Littlejohn Watkins earned her second win of the season in the circle after allowing two runs on four hits over two innings of work. Danielle Watson (0-2) took the loss after giving up seven runs, including six earned runs, over 1.1 innings with seven hits.
Rachel Garcia was not in the lineup for Team Harshman. She fell 28 spots on the leaderboard and sits in 33rd with 446 points after two weeks.
Mulipola is in first place with 826 points and will captain Team Gold in Week 3. Haylie McCleney rose 35 spots to finish second (748) and will captain Team Orange, while Sahvanna Jaquish (728) is in third and will captain Team Blue and Amanda Chidester, who rose 29 spots to No. 4 with 728 points of her own, will captain Team Purple. Week 3 begins on Friday.
Tom Kim earns first PGA Tour win
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II.
A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake.
No one came close the rest of the way.
The victory gave Kim instant membership on the PGA Tour, making him eligible for the FedEx Cup playoffs that start next week. He is No. 34, assured of playing two postseason events and with a reasonable shot at getting to the finale at East Lake.
Sungjae Im, who finished seven holes Sunday morning to take the 54-hole lead, had a 68 and tied for second along with John Huh (67).
Kim is the first PGA Tour winner born after 2000. Jordan Spieth was 19 when he won the John Deere Classic for his first tour win.
Rickie Fowler nailed down the final spot among the top 125 in the FedEx Cup that advance to the postseason, even though he missed the cut. Justin Lower was set to be in the top 125 until missing a 6-foot par putt on the last hole.
Kyrgios wins Citi Open again; Samsonova takes women’s title
WASHINGTON — Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios ended a three-year title drought by claiming the trophy at the site of his last triumph, saving the only break point he faced in the Citi Open final Sunday along the way to a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Yoshihito Nishioka.
Kyrgios’ seventh career tour-level championship came where his sixth did in 2019 — on the hard courts of the U.S. Open tuneup in the American capital.
Earlier Sunday, Liudmila Samsonova won her second career WTA title by coming back to beat sixth-seeded Kaia Kanepi 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the Citi Open women’s final.
As usual when Kyrgios is on his game, the serve led the way for the 27-year-old Australian: He hit 12 aces and won 22 of 25 first-serve points. He won all nine of his service games against Nishioka, making him 64 for 64 in the tournament, wrapping up the week by saving all 10 of his opponents’ break points. The only one Kyrgios had to deal with Sunday came at 3-2 in the first set, and Kyrgios dismissed it via a volley winner.
Browns RB Kareem Hunt practices after demanding trade
BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns’ training camp hasn’t lacked for drama because of quarterback Deshaun Watson’s NFL disciplinary case over sexual misconduct allegations.
Now, there’s a new storyline involving running back Kareem Hunt — even if the head coach insists the 27-year-old’s fight for an extension is “normal.”
The NFL’s rushing leader in 2017 demanded a trade after the team denied his request for a long-term contract extension, holding himself out of team drills Friday and Saturday in protest, but rejoining on Sunday. Hunt was not made available to speak with the media.
“We are working, there is no distraction,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said on the practice field. “I understand there are things that happen that certainly get attention, and that’s OK. ... This is normal. This is NFL football, as far as I know.”
Hunt did his best to prove Stefanski’s point, taking part in all offensive sets on the sunny afternoon before voluntarily running post-practice sprints in the sweltering 90-degree heat. He was joined by backup quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Josh Rosen.
Stefanski declined to answer questions specifically about Hunt, just as he has about the status of Watson, the controversial quarterback who is waiting to see how long he will be suspended for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.
White Sox shortstop Anderson starts reduced 2-day suspension
ARLINGTON, Texas — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson had his suspension for making contact with an umpire late last month cut from three to two games.
Anderson sat out the afternoon game at the Texas Rangers to begin the suspension, which will end with the first game of a doubleheader at Kansas City on Tuesday. Leury Garcia, primarily a second baseman, was in Sunday’s starting lineup at shortstop.
Major League Baseball suspended the All-Star shortstop Anderson for three games initially (and fined him an undisclosed amount) for making contact on July 29 with plate umpire Nick Mahrley during an argument.
Anderson appealed, and his suspension was reduced.
“We just picked a day … seemed to make the most sense,” manager Tony La Russa said of starting the suspension.
Anderson is hitting .301 this season, but hasn’t had a hit in his last 15 at-bats.
In other roster moves, the White Sox recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Triple-A Charlotte and optioned RHP reliever Tanner Banks.
Braves pitcher Ian Anderson sent down to Triple-A
NEW YORK — The Atlanta Braves optioned struggling right-hander Ian Anderson to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday prior to their series finale with the New York Mets.
Anderson, sent to Triple-A along with outfielder Guillermo Heredia, allowed four earned runs in 4.2 innings with four walks and three strikeouts Friday night against the Mets. Atlanta won 9-6 after leading 8-0 in the second inning.
The 24-year-old Anderson has been a key member of the Braves’ rotation over the last three seasons, posting a 21-13 record and 3.99 ERA in 51 career starts. He also has been a force in the postseason, going 4-0 with a 1.26 ERA over eight playoff starts, including a victory over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the 2021 World Series.
This season, Anderson has struggled. He has a 5.11 ERA over 21 starts and was tied for the major league lead with 53 walks. He hasn’t finished seven innings in any of his outings.
“It’s tough,” Anderson said. “I haven’t thrown the ball all that well.”
Anderson will remain on the taxi squad and serve as the 27th man for the Braves’ doubleheader in Miami on Saturday. Atlanta manager Brian Snitker indicated Anderson would start one of the two games.
“We need to get him right,” Snitker said. “He’s a big part of what we’ve got going on. Hopefully he can take a step back and reassess things and get himself going.”
Right-hander Huascar Ynoa was recalled from Triple-A and catcher Chadwick Tromp was selected to the major league roster in corresponding moves.
Tromp will serve in a backup role while Travis d’Arnaud recovers from a lower right leg injury.
D’Arnaud was lifted late in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader after New York slugger Pete Alonso slid into him hard on a play at the plate. The All-Star catcher was in a walking boot Sunday, but Snitker indicated he expected d’Arnaud back before Friday’s series opener with the Marlins.
The defending World Series champion Braves are in second place in the NL East. They began the day 5 1/2 games behind the Mets.
Michigan names Naurato interim coach after Pearson exit
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan promoted Brandon Naurato to interim hockey coach for one season on Sunday, two days after cutting ties with coach Mel Pearson following an investigation into the men’s program.
“We are fortunate to have someone of Brandon Naurato’s caliber to lead our ice hockey team for the upcoming year,” athletic director Warde Manuel said.
An investigation that was given to the school in May and obtained by MLive and other news outlets revealed in part that Pearson pressured student-athletes to lie about COVID-19 contact tracing during the 2020-21 season.
Pearson’s contract expired after last season and he had been an at-will employee, pending a review of the program. He was 99-64-16 at Michigan over five seasons.
Naurato was on Pearson’s staff last season after he was a player development consultant with the Detroit Red Wings for three seasons. He played for the Wolverines from 2006-09 and played minor league hockey for four years.
Twins’ Kirilloff to have season-ending wrist surgery
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins outfielder Alex Kirilloff will undergo season-ending surgery on his right wrist, the team announced Sunday.
Kirilloff, a 2016 first-round draft pick, will travel with Minnesota on its road trip to Los Angeles and undergo ulnar shortening surgery on Tuesday.
“Any time you’re talking about shaving a bone down or shortening a bone, I mean that’s a substantial procedure,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “But we’re hopeful that by getting it down now gives us a chance to use the offseason to get right, to start swinging the bat again, to feel good, and to start getting ready for next year.”
It’s the second time in Kirilloff’s short career in the majors that he’s had a season end early because of a wrist injury. A procedure last July on the same wrist ended his rookie season. He landed on the injured list twice this season, in April and June, because of issues with the wrist.
“As time went on, it just started to bother him more and more, to the point where we as a group were watching him hit in his final week of action, and didn’t look like he could put the good swing on the ball that he can do,” Baldelli said of Kirilloff, who was not made available to reporters on Sunday.
Kirilloff, 24, has played 104 games in two years and batted .251 with 11 home runs and 55 RBIs.
IMSA gets winner-take-all championship after Road America
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor won their fourth race of the year Sunday and head into the IMSA season finale in a winner-take-all fight between Wayne Taylor Racing and Meyer Shank Racing for the sports car championship.
It’s the second consecutive year the No. 10 from WTR has gone to the season-ending Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta with the Daytona prototype championship in reach. They fell short by 11 points last season.
Albuquerque started the 2-hour, 40-minute race from the pole, had to work his way back to the lead later and was jostling with Oliver Jarvis of Shank for the win. But Jarvis attempted to pick his way through slower traffic to retake the lead with under 10 minutes to go and ran wide in the track’s famed, high-speed kink and slammed the wall on the exit.
The crash brought out a full-course caution and the race was not restarted.
The win moved WTR back atop the point standings; Albuquerque and Taylor hold a 19-point lead over Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist in the Dpi class. The championship will be decided at Road Atlanta in October.
Taylor and Albuquerque entered the season finale last year with a 19-point lead over Action Express Racing. But it was a head-to-head fight to decide the title and Action Express won the championship by finishing second.
Other Road America winners on Sunday: Ryan Dalziel and Dwight Merriman won in the LMP2 class for Era Motorsport, Gar Robinson and Felipe Fraga won LMP3 for Riley Motorsports, Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat won GTD Pro for Vasser Sullivan, and Russell Ward and Philip Ellis won GTD for Winward Racing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.