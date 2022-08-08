Athletes Unlimited’s Team Mulipola beats Team Harshman

ROSEMONT, Ill. — While the temperature at the Parkway Bank Sports Complex may have cooled off a bit because of rain, it certainly didn’t cool off the bats for Team Mulipola during its Week Two finale against Team Harshman on Sunday afternoon. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.