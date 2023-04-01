Anthony Rendon fan interaction video looked into by MLB
OAKLAND — Major League Baseball is looking into a video circulating on social media that appears to show Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon grab a fan by the shirt through the bleacher guardrails after Thursday night’s game in Oakland, a league spokesperson said Friday.
Rendon looks to have grabbed the fan’s shirt near his chest through the bars of the railing and exchanged words with him before appearing to take a swipe at the bill of the man’s ballcap and walking into the tunnel.
Angels spokesman Adam Chodzko says the team has no comment. The Angels do not play Friday, but the club expects Rendon to address the video Saturday in the clubhouse before the game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland.
The video shows the fan, dressed in A’s colors, approach the railing as Rendon turns toward him from the tunnel walkway below. Rendon then appears to grab the man’s shirt and ask him what he just said, accusing the fan of calling him a derogatory term before swiping at his ballcap.
The A’s won the game 2-1.
Former Navy coach Niumatalolo joins UCLA staff
LOS ANGELES — Former Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo is joining UCLA’s coaching staff as director of leadership.
The school said in an announcement Friday that Niumatalolo will serve as an advisor to the Bruins’ football staff and players.
Niumatalolo led Navy for 15 years and was the winningest coach in school history at 109-83. The Midshipmen, however, finished with losing records the past three seasons, including 4-8 the past two.
Navy played in 10 bowl games under Niumatalolo. He also was the only coach to win his first eight games in the storied Army-Navy rivalry.
Rodgers moves into 3-shot lead at Valero Texas Open
SAN ANTONIO — Patrick Rodgers took a step toward his first PGA Tour victory — and his first Masters appearance — on Friday, shooting a 5-under 67 to take a three-stroke lead midway through the second round of the weather-delayed Valero Texas Open.
Rodgers, who finished his opening-round 66 on Friday morning, birdied four of the final five holes in his second round at TPC San Antonio to post 11-under 133.
“It’s something I’ve always dreamt of,” said Rodgers, who’s making his 235th start on tour. “I’m excited for the chance. It’s going to be a really fun next couple of days.”
Corey Conners, the 2019 winner in San Antonio, was 8 under after a 72. Michael Thompson shot 68 and was another shot behind.
With the tournament in catch-up mode because of hours-long fog delays on Thursday morning, the afternoon half of the draw had no chance of finishing on Friday.
Rodgers’ tee shot on the 198-yard 16th stopped inside 8 feet, and he had another birdie inside 10 feet at 17. He reached the 593-yard, par-5 18th in two for his closing birdie.
“I love to make the rounds feel pretty seamless and easy,” Rodgers said.
The 30-year-old Rodgers starred in college at Stanford but is winless since joining the PGA Tour in 2015.
Conners fell out of the lead with mistakes in the middle of his round. He four-putted his seventh hole, the par-3 16th, including three attempts within 4 feet. His tee shot on the 17th hooked into the brush, and he took an unplayable lie, leading to bogey.
“A little mindless,” Conners said. “That was an unfortunate blemish on the scorecard. Certainly would like to have that over. But that’s how it goes.”
Conners, winless since his Texas Open triumph four years ago, rebounded by shooting 2 under on his second nine, with birdies on both of the par 5s.
Conners is already in the field at Augusta National next week, but the final spot at the Masters awaits the winner in San Antonio if he’s not already eligible.
Ruoning Yin, Hyo Joo Kim share LPGA lead at Palos Verdes
PALOS VERDES ESTATES — Ruoning Yin had the low round of her LPGA Tour career, a 7-under 64 on Friday to share the 36-hole lead with Hyo Joo Kim at the DIO Implant LA Open.
Yin, a 20-year-old from China in her second year on the LPGA Tour, turned in 3-under 32 and made four birdies in a five-hole stretch on her second nine at Palos Verdes to post a two-round total of 10-under 132.
Yin’s best LPGA result was a tie for fourth in last year’s Dana Open, her only top-10 finish. She had just 24 putts on Friday but said ball-striking has been the key to her success.
“Last year I only play fade with every shot. This offseason I was working on maybe can hit a little draw, and I think that works,” Yin said. “Yeah, I think I’m playing pretty good. Maybe can win one or two tournaments this year.”
Kim, whose five career wins include a major at the Evian Championship in 2014, shot her second straight 5-under 66. She has made only one bogey through two rounds.
“My short game today was really good and I think that led to a bogey-free round. There were a couple situations actually where I could have carded a bogey, but in those instances my putter worked well,” Kim said.
Defending champion Nasa Hataoka (66), who won at Wilshire Country Club last year, was one shot back. Maude-Aimee Leblanc (67) was two behind, and Americans Lilia Vu and Megan Khang were three shots off the lead.
Monday qualifier Mi Hyang Lee, the first-round leader, struggled to a 3-over 74 and was seven shots back.
Bailey Tardy, an LPGA rookie, aced the par-3 17th hole, using an 8-iron from 149 yards. She finished one shot outside the cut at 3 over.
LaMarcus Aldridge, 7-time NBA All-Star, announces retirement
NEW YORK — LaMarcus Aldridge announced Friday he is retiring again from the NBA.
Aldridge, 37, initially retired in 2021 after experiencing an irregular heartbeat in the last of five games he played for the Brooklyn Nets that season. He rejoined the Nets five months after announcing his retirement.
The seven-time All-Star was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome — an abnormality that can cause a rapid heartbeat — as a rookie in 2007.
Despite the diagnosis, Aldridge was among his era’s premier big men. As the second pick out of Texas in the 2006 draft, he averaged 19.1 points and 8.1 rebounds in his career.
Aldridge played his first nine seasons with the Portland Trailblazers before five years with the San Antonio Spurs and his short time with the Nets.
“In the words of TB12, you only get one big, emotional retirement… so, on that note…I’m thankful for all the memories, family and friends I made throughout my career. It was one hell of a ride and I enjoyed every min!” Aldridge wrote on Twitter.
A five-time All-NBA selection, Aldridge was praised by San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich when he first retired as a “consummate professional with a unique skill set and a deep respect for the game.”
All female officials in women’s Final Four for 1st time ever
DALLAS — The NCAA has an entirely female crew working the national semifinals and championship game at the women’s Final Four this weekend.
It’s the first time that’s ever happened, according to the organization. The NCAA is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX this year, which makes it fitting that there’s all-female crews.
“We celebrate this accomplishment with all of those who paved a way and broken barriers as we play our role in growing this great game,” NCAA coordinator of officials Penny Davis said.
Dee Kantner will be officiating her 26th Final Four while Lisa Jones will be doing her 11th. It’s the first Final Four for Katie Lukanich and Tiara Cruse.
The officiating crew has a combined 293 seasons of Division I experience that includes 48 Final Four and national championship assignments. Nine of the 11 women have played college basketball, including seven former Division I players.
“I hope that the student-athletes and fans see these women as an inspiration and the opportunity to contribute to the game through officiating,” Davis said.
Minor league players ratify collective bargaining agreement
NEW YORK — Minor leaguers ratified their first collective bargaining agreement with Major League Baseball ahead of the season’s start Friday.
The five-year deal was agreed to Wednesday. MLB owners are expected to vote on the agreement next week.
The Major League Baseball Players Association, which in September began representing players with minor league contracts, said Friday that more than 99% of minor leaguers who cast ballots approved the deal. About 5,500 players are in the bargaining unit.
“It’s a historic day for these players,” union head Tony Clark said in a statement.
Minimum salaries will rise from $4,800 to $19,800 at rookie ball, $11,000 to $26,200 at Low Class A, $11,000 to $27,300 at High Class A, $13,800 to $27,300 at Double A and $17,500 to $35,800 at Triple-A. Players will be paid in the offseason for the first time.
Minor league players will receive four weeks of retroactive spring training pay for this year. They will get $625 weekly for spring training and offseason training camp and $250 weekly for offseason workouts at home.
Most players will be guaranteed housing, and players at Double-A and Triple-A will be given a single room. Players at Low A and High A will have the option of exchanging club housing for a stipend. The domestic violence and drug policies will be covered by the union agreement. Players who sign for the first time at 19 or older can become minor league free agents after six seasons instead of seven.
MLB agreed not to reduce minor league affiliates from the current 120. Beginning in 2024, teams can have a maximum of 165 players under contract during the season and 175 during the offseason, down from the current 190 and 180.
Players will gain rights to second medical opinions, a 401k plan and arbitration to contest discipline under a just cause standard.
The union will take over group licensing rights for players.
Raptors’ Nurse: Time needed to reflect on coaching future
PHILADELPHIA — Toronto coach Nick Nurse will take time in the offseason to consider if he wants to return to the Raptors for a sixth season or pursue other options.
With the Raptors just at .500, Nurse’s name has been linked to other coaching jobs and there have reports Toronto could be ready to move on from the coach who led them to the 2019 NBA championship.
Nurse joined the Raptors in 2013 as an assistant and was promoted to head coach in 2018 after Dwane Casey was fired. Nurse would enter the final year of his contract next season.
“I think I’m concentrated on this job, for sure, and this game,” Nurse said Friday. “But I think that 10 years is a good time to sit back and reflect a little bit, right? I think we’re going to do that all when the season ends.”
The Raptors entered Friday’s game in Philadelphia at 38-38 and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. They would need to get to sixth place over the final six games to avoid the play-in tournament. They play the next five on the road.
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson enters the transfer portal
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan center Hunter Dickinson has entered the transfer portal.
“Today is bittersweet,” Wolverines coach Juwan Howard said Friday. “While Hunter Dickinson’s departure is unfortunate, there are so many reasons to be thankful for and celebrate. This young man has accomplished so much in his three seasons.”
The 7-foot-1, 260-pound Dickinson led the Wolverines with 18.5 points and nine rebounds per game last season as a junior.
He entered the NBA draft and withdrew his name two years ago after being named the Big Ten freshman of the year and a second-team All-American in 2021. Dickinson earned spots on the first-team, All-Big Ten team twice and second-team, all-conference team one time. He is one of eight players in team history with 1,500-plus points and more than 750 rebounds.
“Statistics aside, Hunter helped us to a Big Ten title, back-to-back Sweet 16s, as well as a memorable Elite Eight run,” Howard said. “These are memories that will last a lifetime. What I love most is he was an Academic All-Big Ten honoree, twice. That says so much about his character and maturity.
“As much as I tried to instill in him, he was a guide and inspiration for me. We wish Hunter and his family all the best in the future.”
Aaron Wise withdraws from Masters, citing mental health
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Aaron Wise has withdrawn from the Masters, posting on social media that he needs time away to focus on his mental health.
He will not be replaced in the field, which now is 88 players.
“Golf is just as much a mental game as it is one of physical skill, and the mental piece of it has been a struggle for me recently,” Wise posted on Instagram. “I don’t take the significance of playing at Augusta lightly, but I know that I need to take some time away to focus on my mental health so I can get back to competing at a level I am proud of.”
Wise has not played the Masters since his only trip in 2019, when he qualified by winning the AT&T Byron Nelson the year before.
He won one match but didn’t make it out of group play at the Dell Match Play last week. He had missed the cut in four of his previous five tournaments.
Wise qualified for the Masters by making it to the Tour Championship, moving into the 30th spot in the FedEx Cup standings because of the players ahead of him who had joined LIV Golf.
Sharks prospect William Eklund undergoes shoulder surgery
SAN JOSE — San Jose Sharks prospect William Eklund underwent surgery on his left shoulder and will miss the rest of this season.
The Sharks said Friday that Eklund had the operation to repair a torn labrum after he got hurt in an AHL game last week. The Sharks said Eklund is expected to make a full recovery before the start of training camp next season in September.
The 20-year-old Eklund is San Jose’s top forward prospect after being drafted seventh overall in 2021. He spent most of this season in the minors, where he had 17 goals and 24 assists in 53 games for the San Jose Barracuda.
Eklund had a brief stint in the NHL in March with two goals and one assist in eight games for the Sharks.
Michigan St women’s basketball hires Robyn Fralick as coach
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State women’s basketball hired Bowling Green State University’s Robyn Fralick as head coach, the school announced Friday.
Fralick had spent the past five seasons coaching the Falcons to an 88-73 record and three postseason appearances. Bowling Green finished this season 31-7, matching the school and Mid-American Conference records for most wins in a single season.
“Her resume speaks for itself, both in the historic success and championships she captured at Ashland and the job she did turning around the program at Bowling Green, not only capturing a championship but also creating an expectation of postseason success,” Michigan State vice president and athletics director Alan Haller said.
Fralick replaces Suzy Merchant, who stepped down from the program for health reasons after 16 seasons.
Ashland women’s basketball went 267-59 and won two national championships over the 10 years Fralick spent as head coach and an assistant.
She will be introduced at a news conference next week.
“My family and I are so grateful for this new journey,” said Fralick, who grew up just outside of campus. “It is an honor to return home to East Lansing to join the Spartan community.”
Gradey Dick to leave Kansas for NBA draft after 1 season
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas sharpshooter Gradey Dick is entering the NBA draft after one season with the Jayhawks.
The 6-foot-8 guard announced his decision in a social media post Friday.
Dick started all 36 games for the Jayhawks and averaged 14.1 points while shooting better than 40% from 3-point range. He made 83 3-pointers, a program record for a freshman.
Kansas lost to Arkansas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, with Dick scoring just seven points in his finale.
Rays minor league pitcher suspended for positive drug test
NEW YORK — Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Israel Mateo was suspended for 55 games on Friday under the minor league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone.
The 21-year-old right-hander is on the roster of the rookie-level Florida Complex League Rays. He was 0-1 with a 2.84 ERA over 10 appearances for the FCL Rays last year, striking out 16 and walking eight in 12.2 innings.
Five players have been disciplined under the minor league program this year.
There were 50 suspensions last year under the minor league drug program and seven under the major league drug program: San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. for 80 games; Milwaukee pitcher J.C. Mejía and Brewers catcher Pedro Severino for 80 games each; Baltimore pitcher Matt Harvey for 60 games; and free agent outfielder/first baseman Danny Santana, pitcher Richard Rodríguez and infielder José Rondón for 80 games apiece.
Texas Tech hires coach Grant McCasland after NIT title
Grant McCasland was hired as Texas Tech’s new coach Friday, a day after North Texas won the NIT title to wrap up the school’s first 30-win season.
North Texas was 135-65 in six seasons under McCasland, who has a master’s degree from Texas Tech. The Mean Green were 31-7 this season, which came a year after they had first broken the school record by winning 25 games.
During his time on the Lubbock campus while getting his master’s degree, McCasland served as Texas Tech’s director of basketball operations for coach James Dickey from 1999-2001. That was after McCasland got his undergraduate degree from Baylor, where he was listed as a 5-foot-9 walk-on player who got into 47 games over four seasons. He later was an assistant coach for the Bears.
The 46-year-old McCasland replaces Mark Adams, who announced his resignation from his alma mater shortly after Texas Tech finished its season 16-16 with a loss in the opening round of the Big 12 tournament on March 8. Adams was suspended by the school from that game after making racially insensitive comments toward one of his players the previous week.
While Texas Tech’s inquiry determined that Adams’ comments were unintentional and an isolated incident, the coach said he stepped down because he and the university felt the incident had become a distraction for the program.
Bills sign ex-Rams safety Taylor Rapp to 1-year deal
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills upgraded their secondary depth by signing free agent safety Taylor Rapp to a one-year contract on Friday.
Listed at 6-feet and 208 pounds, Rapp has nine interceptions in 57 career games, including 48 starts, during four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He was selected by the Rams in the second round of the 2019 draft out of Washington.
The 25-year-old Rapp has experience playing both safety positions, and joins a secondary which returns both starters in Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. He’s expected to compete for a backup job along with Damar Hamlin, who is expected to return after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2.
Hyde is coming off a season in which he was sidelined after Week 2, when he required surgery to repair a herniated disc. Hyde resumed practicing during the postseason and would have been cleared to return had the Bills reached the AFC championship game.
Rapp celebrated his Super Bowl victory with the Rams in February 2022 by pulling out a ring to propose to his girlfriend Dani Johnson following Los Angeles’ 23-20 win over Cincinnati, and married the following July.
Fencing event in France canceled after Russians readmitted
PARIS — A fencing World Cup in France was canceled on Friday after the international governing body voted to let Russians compete.
The French Fencing Federation said it would not host the men’s Challenge Monal epee tournament near Paris in May following the International Fencing Federation’s decision this month to end the year-long exclusion of competitors from Russia and its ally Belarus due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The decision led to a backlash when more than 300 fencers signed a letter of protest and the organizers of another World Cup in Germany withdrew as hosts.
Organizers of an upcoming competition in Poland have said they will demand Russians and Belarusians sign a statement saying they do not support the war.
The FIE voted to readmit Russians and Belarusians at events from mid-April, even before the International Olympic Committee said on Tuesday it wants sports to allow them to compete again as neutral athletes, as qualification for next year’s Paris Olympics ramps up. The IOC has recommended conditions including no Russian or Belarusian entries in team events and a bar on athletes who are contracted to the military, but the FIE has yet to confirm if it will comply.
Fencing is an influential sport in Olympic circles. IOC president Thomas Bach is a former fencer who won gold at the 1976 Olympics. Russia’s and Ukraine’s national Olympic bodies are headed by ex-fencers.
