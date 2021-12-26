Clippers’ Paul George out with torn ligament in right elbow
LOS ANGELES — Paul George has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and will be out up to a month.
The Los Angeles Clippers announced George’s injury Saturday. He will rest and be re-evaluated in three to four weeks, when next steps will be decided, the team said.
George was injured at Portland on Dec. 6 and missed five straight games with what the team said was a sprained right elbow. He returned to play against San Antonio and Sacramento this week.
UCL tears are more common in baseball, where often lead to Tommy John surgery.
George leads the Clippers in scoring with a career-high 24.7 points, 5.5 assists and two steals per game. He’s second on the team in rebounds at 7.1.
He has been the team’s go-to player this season with Kawhi Leonard sidelined. Leonard had surgery in July to repair a partially torn ACL and the Clippers have not given a timetable for his return.
George missed most of the 2014-15 season while recovering from a compound fracture in his left leg during a scrimmage with the national team. He also had surgery on both shoulders before joining the Clippers in 2019-20 that delayed his debut in LA for 11 games.
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni clears COVID-19 protocol
Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has cleared the NFL’s COVID-19 testing protocol and will be on the sideline for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.
The team said Sirianni returned to its facility on Saturday morning.
The Eagles (7-7) are hoping to secure a playoff spot with a strong finish to the season. They have won two in a row and four of five overall.
The Los Angeles Rams placed veteran offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.
The 40-year-old Whitworth is a key performer for Los Angeles’ high-powered offense in his fifth year with the team. The four-time Pro Bowler has appeared in 13 of the Rams’ 14 games this season.
Los Angeles (10-4) is tied with Arizona for the NFC West lead heading into Sunday’s game at Minnesota. The Rams have won three in a row.
The other LA team, the Chargers, will be missing two of its top players, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler for Sunday’s game at Houston. Wideout Williams has a career-high 64 receptions for 964 yards and seven touchdowns. It is the second time Williams has been in league protocols this season, following leading up to the Dec. 12 game against the Giants, but from which he tested out. Williams is unvaccinated and will also miss the Chargers’ Jan. 2 game against the Broncos.
Running back Ekeler said on Instagram he has tested positive.
Also out are center Corey Linsley and linebacker Joey Bosa.
In their game Saturday against Cleveland, the Packers were missing cornerback Kevin King and placed practice squad linebacker La’Darius Hamilton on the COVID-19 list.
For the late game Saturday, the Colts took a hard hit when they placed 2020 All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard on the list. Leonard has been their defensive leader since winning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2018. Indianapolis also will be without safety Khari Willis and wide receiver Zach Pascal at Arizona.
Cincinnati, which has a key AFC North meeting with Baltimore on Sunday, got back CB Chidobe Awuzie from the COVID-19 list, but also had to place two defensive linemen, D.J. Reader and Wyatt Ray, on that list.
Cavs sign coach Bickerstaff to multiyear contract extension
CLEVELAND — Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff has received a multiyear contract extension for his role in the team’s dramatic turnaround.
Cleveland announced Bickerstaff’s signing on Saturday. Terms of the deal were not released.
ESPN reported Bickerstaff is under contract through the 2026-27 season.
After winning just 22 games last season, the Cavs are 19-13 and fifth in the Eastern Conference. They recently won six straight games, but were hit with a COVID-19 outbreak and had to place eight players in health protocols.
The affable 42-year-old Bickerstaff took over when John Beilein walked away midway through the 2019 season. Prior to coaching in Cleveland, Bickerstaff was an interim coach in Houston and Memphis.
The Cavs won only 19 games in Bickerstaff’s abbreviated first season, but were showing great promise before the season was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Cleveland was ravaged by injuries last season, and finished 22-50.
Expectations were low heading into this season, but the arrival of rookie forward Evan Mobley, the No. 3 overall draft pick, and veteran guard Ricky Rubio have been huge factors in the Cavs’ rise.
“J.B. Bickerstaff is, with all certainty, the right head coach to lead this franchise into what we believe is a very promising future,” general manager Koby Altman said. “The decision to extend J.B. is not based solely on the early success of this season, but rather a body of work since his arrival to Cleveland.”
With one of the NBA’s youngest rosters, the Cavs have been a major surprise this season despite playing a demanding schedule. They’ve won 12 times against teams with winning records, and 14 wins have been by at least 10 points.
Diamond Head game canceled over Stanford COVID-19 issues
HONOLULU — The Diamond Head Classic championship game between Stanford and Vanderbilt was canceled Saturday because of COVID-19 issues in the Cardinal camp.
In a tweet, the tournament said Stanford has health and safety protocols within its program and the game “will be declared a no contest.” The Liberty-BYU game was played as scheduled Saturday.
Stanford, which played Liberty on Wednesday night, said on its website that team-related activities are on pause and “the status of future games” will be determined. Its next scheduled game is Jan. 2 against Cal, then Jan. 6 against UCLA, which also has paused team activities because of COVID-19.
A day earlier, Hawaii pulled out of the tournament because of injuries and COVID-19 issues. Coach Eran Ganot said in a release that the program hadn’t had a case in 21 months and that the “priority remains to protect our student-athletes as well as those we compete against.”
On Thursday, the Hawaii Bowl was canceled because of COVID-19 issues for the Hawaii football team.
Donor replacing school football field, creating scholarships
ITHACA, Mich. — A family is giving more than $1 million for a new football field at a central Michigan high school and to create a college scholarship fund for students.
Artificial turf would replace grass at the field used by Ithaca High School. The stadium would also be available for other schools in Gratiot County and would likely host state sports events.
“It’s going to be top of the line,” Ithaca Superintendent Steve Netzley said.
The donor family, who wants to be anonymous, also is starting a Veterans Memorial Scholarship Fund for students in the Alma, Ashley, Breckenridge, Ithaca, Fulton and St. Louis districts, the Morning Sun reported.
“It will be up to each community to raise additional funds and select their scholarship winners each year,” Netzley said.
The current football field has drainage problems and needs major upgrades.
“We were at the point where we were going to have to sink significant money into the facility to address the problems,” Netzley said. “It was going to cost $300,000 to $400,000 to completely redo everything and install a new grass field.”
1st ODI cricket game between US and Ireland off due to virus
FT. LAUDERDALE, FL — USA Cricket says the first one-day cricket international between the Americans and Ireland scheduled for Sunday has been canceled due a positive COVID-19 case among the umpiring team.
“USA Cricket and Cricket Ireland will continue to work closely together, alongside the ICC, to ensure the remainder of the series can continue, if safe to do so,” the U.S. statement said Friday.
It said one umpire tested positive for COVID-19, but the other three scheduled to officiate were deemed close contacts, so none of the crew would be available for the match.
The second one-day match is scheduled for Tuesday and the third next Thursday, both also in Ft. Lauderdale.
The teams split a two-match Twenty20 series, with the U.S. upsetting Ireland in the first match but Ireland winning the second.
Vieira says African Cup of Nations deserves more respect
LONDON — Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira won’t try to block his players from competing in the African Cup of Nations, arguing that the tournament deserves more respect.
It begins in early January in Cameroon despite the fast-spreading omicron variant adding to concerns that include European clubs threatening not to send players after raising doubts about coronavirus protocols put in place by the Confederation of African Football.
“I will never stop any players to go to play the African Cup of Nations,” Vieira said at a press conference ahead of Palace’s match at Tottenham on Sunday. “I believe that that competition has to be more respected. This competition is as important as the European Championship.”
The Dakar-born Vieira, who played internationally for France, is set to lose Cheikhou Kouyate (Senegal), Wilfried Zaha (Ivory Coast) and Jordan Ayew (Ghana).
“I respect and I understand the passion and the importance of those players to go and to represent their country,” Vieira said.
Liverpool would be missing league-leading scorer Mohamed Salah (Egypt) as well as Sadio Mane (Senegal) and Naby Keita (Guinea), among other teams set to lose players.
Vieira said more media coverage would help people “understand more how important it is for the African continent.”
