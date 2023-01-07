Red Sox sign former Dodgers All-Star Turner to 1-year deal
BOSTON — The Red Sox signed infielder Justin Turner to a one-year contract on Friday, adding a player they hope can help make up for the loss of All-Star infielder Xander Bogaerts in free agency.
Left-hander Darwinzon Hernandez was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.
The addition of the 38-year-old Turner comes on the heels of Boston agreeing to an 11-year contract worth $331 million with Rafael Devers to stay with the Red Sox, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Turner entered free agency after the Los Angeles Dodgers declined their $16 million option on him. Turner was named MVP of the 2017 National League Championship Series, earned All-Star honors in 2017 and 2021 and helped the Dodgers win the World Series during the 2020 pandemic-shortened season.
He hit .278 with 13 homers and 81 RBIs in 128 games after slumping early in the season. From the All-Star break on, he batted .340 before going 2 for 13 in the NL Division Series, where the Dodgers were eliminated.
During his nine seasons in Los Angeles, he has been a fan favorite and active in the community. In November, he received the Roberto Clemente Award, which honors MLB players for their philanthropic efforts.
Bogaerts finalized a $280 million, 11-year contract with San Diego last month.
NFL owners approve playoff plan after Bills-Bengals canceled
NFL owners have approved a resolution that could lead to a neutral site for the AFC championship in response to the cancellation of Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.
The league held a special meeting Friday to consider the recommendation of Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league’s competition committee.
“We believe this is a focused approach that would only affect four teams and directly address the potential for competitive inequity resulting from 30 teams playing 17 games and two playing 16 games,” Goodell said in a video conference call. “It was critical for the owners to vote (Friday) so that clubs going into this weekend what they’re playing for.”
The league chose to cancel the Bills-Bengals game instead of resuming it this week or next week to avoid disrupting the start of the postseason and impacting the remainder of the playoff field.
Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said Friday. It’s the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest during the game at Cincinnati. Hamlin even joined the Bills’ team meeting via videoconference.
The Bills-Bengals game had major playoff implications for the AFC. Buffalo (12-3) entered Monday night needing a win to maintain the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) now hold that spot. The Bengals (11-4) had a chance to earn that top seed with two more wins and a loss by the Chiefs.
The AFC championship will be played at a neutral site if the participating teams played an unequal number of games and both could have been the No. 1 seed and hosted the game had all AFC clubs played a full 17-game regular season.
The league is considering several sites, including indoor and outdoor stadiums.
Morikawa builds 2-shot lead going to weekend at Kapalua
KAPALUA, Hawaii — Winless last year for the first time in his young career, Collin Morikawa is playing as though he wants to put that behind him quickly.
Morikawa was dialed in with his irons early and took advantage of some of the scoring holes late in his second round Friday for a 7-under 66 that gave him a two-shot lead in the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
He was at 16-under 130 and without a bogey over two rounds on the Plantation Course at Kapalua.
Masters champion Scottie Scheffler had a good laugh on the first tee with U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and then ran off nine birdies in his round of 66, leaving him two shots behind along with Kapalua newcomer J.J. Spaun (68).
Scheffler can return to No. 1 in the world this week with a two-way tie for third at better, with Rory McIlroy choosing to sit out this week.
Jordan Spieth had two eagles — one a 7-iron that came inches away from an albatross on the par-5 fifth hole — and had a 66. He was three shots behind.
Ohtani, Darvish, Suzuki on Japan World Baseball Classic team
TOKYO — Japan officials on Friday named 12 members of their World Baseball Classic team who will represent the country later this year.
They include three major leaguers: Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Angels), Yu Darvish (San Diego Padres) and Seiya Suzuki (Chicago Cubs).
The World Baseball Classic will be played in Japan, Taiwan and United States from March 8-21. It features 20 national teams, and the powers from Asia will be Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Australia.
Latin America will feature the largest contingent with Colombia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Panama and Nicaragua.
The United States and Canada are also entered.
No. 5 UConn-DePaul game postponed due to lack of players
STORRS, Conn. — The Big East game between No. 5 UConn and DePaul on Sunday at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut, has been postponed because the Huskies don’t have enough healthy players available to suit up, the conference said Friday.
The conference requires schools to suit up seven scholarship players for any game, and injuries have left the Huskies with just six active players, the school said.
UConn also was expected to be without head coach Geno Auriemma, who announced Thursday that he is taking some time off to recover from an illness.
Junior Aaliyah Edwards and freshman Ayanna Patterson were injured in UConn’s win at Xavier on Thursday. They join sophomore Caroline Ducharme, sophomore Azzi Fudd, junior Paige Bueckers and freshman Ice Brady on the inactive list.
Edwards sustained what was described alternately as a right foot or ankle injury in the first half of the Huskies 73-37 victory, diving over some courtside seats for a loose ball. It was not immediately clear when or how Patterson was hurt.
The school said it would not release any further details Friday night.
“At UConn, the health and wellbeing of our student-athletes will always be our top priority,” David Benedict, the school’s athletic director, said in a statement. “Our women’s basketball program has unfortunately been affected by an unprecedented number of injuries this season. While it’s unfortunate that we need to postpone Sunday’s game, it’s the right call to protect the safety of our student-athletes. We will work with the Big East and DePaul on options to reschedule the game.”
Bueckers and Brady are out for the season with knee injuries.
Fudd, the Huskies’ leading scorer, is expected to return shortly from a knee injury that has kept her on the bench since she was injured in a collision with Edwards during a Dec. 4 loss to Notre Dame. She has participated in warmups during the last three games as part of her rehab.
Vegas high school flag football player dies after collapsing
LAS VEGAS — A high school student-athlete died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency and collapsing during a varsity flag football game at her school, authorities said Friday.
The Clark County coroner identified the girl as Ashari Hughes, 16, and reported that a determination of her cause and manner of death was pending.
Desert Oasis High School Principal Ian Salzman said in an email that campus staff members immediately provided medical aid after Hughes collapsed, until paramedics arrived during the school’s home game against Valley High School, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
Las Vegas schools Superintendent Jesus Jara said in a statement that the district grieved with Hughes’ family, friends and loved ones.
“The loss of this young life deeply saddens us,” Jara said. “When a tragedy occurs, it affects not only that school but the entire Clark County School District family.”
Army hockey player recovering after serious neck injury
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Army hockey coach Brian Riley is crediting a team trainer with potentially saving the life of forward Eric Huss, who suffered a severe neck injury caused by a skate during a game at Sacred Heart on Thursday.
Huss, a junior from Dallas, Texas, caught an inadvertent skate to the neck in the second period of Army’s 5-0 loss to the Pioneers in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Trainer Rachel Leahy rushed into action and took measures to control the bleeding, team officials said.
Huss was recovering and expected to return to the West Point campus Friday after undergoing surgery at a hospital.
“A terrible tragedy was avoided tonight because of the quick action of our trainer and the medical staff that were in the arena tonight,” Riley tweeted. “Grateful that our player will be ok because of them.”
The team posted a photo on social media Friday of Huss in a hospital bed giving a thumbs up.
The injury came almost exactly a year after a Connecticut high school hockey player died from a similar neck wound from a skate.
Michigan: NCAA looking into potential football infractions
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan announced Friday that it has received notice from the NCAA that it is looking into potential rules infractions in the Wolverines football program.
Athletic director Warde Manuel said the “draft allegations” were received Thursday.
“We have cooperated and will continue to cooperate with this investigation,” Manuel said. “Out of respect to the NCAA’s enforcement process, we will not offer further comments.”
The investigation is believed to involve impermissible texts and calls — including some by coach Jim Harbaugh — to high school prospects during part of a pandemic-related dead period for contact with potential recruits, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The NCAA was also looking at whether a member of Michigan’s off-field football staff violated rules by doing on-the-field coaching during practice, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because Michigan officials were not making details of the investigation public.
The announcement came a day after Harbaugh said he expects to coach at Michigan next season, posting a statement on the team’s social media accounts following reports of his interest in returning to the NFL.
Tagovailoa out, rookie Thompson to start for Miami vs. Jets
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss his second straight game with a concussion and rookie Skylar Thompson is expected to start Sunday against the New York Jets, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Friday.
The Dolphins also are hoping that Teddy Bridgewater, who dislocated the pinky finger in his throwing hand when he started in Tagovailoa’s place at New England last week, could back up Thompson on Sunday.
Flacco to start for Jets in finale vs Dolphins, White out
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets will have one final quarterback twist in a season filled with them.
Joe Flacco will start Sunday against the Miami Dolphins with Mike White ruled out after aggravating his rib injury. Zach Wilson will serve as Flacco’s backup.
Fritz clinches finals spot for US at mixed teams United Cup
Taylor Fritz has produced a composed performance against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz to clinch a spot for the United States in the final of the United Cup mixed teams tournament.
Fritz stepped onto Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney on Saturday with the U.S. holding a 2-0 lead after strong efforts from Jessica Pegula and Frances Tiafoe in Friday’s opening singles matches.
Pitted against fellow top 10-ranked rival Hurkacz, the 25-year-old Fritz prevailed 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) to give the Americans an unassailable 3-0 lead in the semifinal.
The reigning Indian Wells Masters champion has represented America in the Davis Cup but said combining with the country’s best women players enhanced the experience in the new competition.
“I have played with Team USA a lot and I think it is a huge advantage this time having the girls in our team because it just makes the whole team so much stronger,” he said. “I am super excited going into the finals and I think we have been the favorites all week.”
The U.S. awaits the winner of the other semifinal between Italy and Greece in the inaugural 18-nation competition carrying $15 million in prize money.
The Italians lead 2-0 and Greece needs Stefanos Tsitsipas to defeat Matteo Berrettini in their singles on Saturday night in Sydney to keep alive its United Cup finals hopes.
In the match between the world’s ninth- and 10th-ranked men, Fritz and Hurkacz initially dictated proceedings on serve. But as the opening set progressed, the games became tighter.
Sophia Smith named US Soccer Female Player of the Year
Forward Sophia Smith was named the U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year on Friday after leading the national team with 11 goals and starting in a team-high 17 matches.
The 22-year-old Smith is the youngest player to win the award since Mia Hamm won it, also at 22, in 1994. Smith is also the youngest player to lead the United States in scoring since Hamm had 10 goals in 1993.
“Obviously this is surreal, and I’m super humbled,” Smith said in a statement. “It’s been a very exiting year, and certainly there’s been some challenges, but just being able to grow and develop in the environments with the National Team and the Thorns, and being surround by such amazing players, players that I have looked up to for so long, has pushed me to become a better player and person.”
Smith, who plays for the Portland Thorns, was also named the National Women’s Soccer League Most Valuable Player after scoring 14 goals in 18 regular-season matches. She also scored for the Thorns in the league’s title game,
Djokovic advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis
ADELAIDE, Australia — Novak Djokovic beat Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev.
The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Early on he was a better player. He was dictating,” said 35-year-old Serb Djokovic after improving to 8-0 against his Canadian opponent. “(Then) I started finding my serve and my groove on the court.”
The 21-time Grand Slam winner, who is preparing for a shot at a 10th Australian Open title, will face third-seeded Medvedev on Saturday.
“I don’t think there’s going to be too many short points tomorrow unless we both serve well,” Djokovic said. “Normally when you play Daniil, you have to be ready to go the distance, physically, mentally, game-wise.”
Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Friday.
Man United beats Everton 3-1 to advance in FA Cup
MANCHESTER, England — Marcus Rashford scored his fifth goal in as many games after creating two others to help Manchester United beat Everton 3-1 and reach the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday.
Rashford set up Antony’s early opener and saw a second-half cross turned into his own net by Conor Coady, scorer of Everton’s equalizer.
Then, in stoppage time, Rashford kept his scoring run going by sending Jordan Pickford the wrong way from the penalty spot after Ben Godfrey fouled Alejandro Garnacho.
United was hardly ruthless, grateful to see a potential Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalizer ruled out for a tight offside call. But United did enough to make it seven straight wins in all competitions for the first time since 2019 when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in caretaker charge.
For Everton, there was consolation in a better performance after losing to Brighton 4-1 midweek left it 18th in the Premier League, the pressure firmly on manager Frank Lampard.
Erik ten Hag named a strong side for his first taste of the FA Cup, but notably selected Luke Shaw at center back while Lisandro Martinez — without a start since Argentina’s World Cup group game against Mexico on Nov. 26 — joined Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof on the bench.
After the horror show of Tuesday night, Lampard reverted to the 3-5-2 system used to frustrate Manchester City last weekend.
The 9,000 travelling Everton fans arrived in Manchester still fuming over the latest capitulation, the first chant of “Sack the board” coming 15 minutes before kickoff. Their mood did not improve much.
No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz out of Australian Open with leg injury
Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the Australian Open on Friday because of an injured right leg.
The 19-year-old from Spain wrote on social media that he got hurt “through a chance, unnatural movement in training.”
The year’s first Grand Slam tournament begins Jan. 16 at Melbourne Park. The draw is next Thursday.
Alcaraz won the U.S. Open last September and moved atop the ATP rankings. That allowed him to become the youngest man to finish a season at No. 1 since the computerized men’s tennis rankings began a half-century ago.
His rise from No. 32 at the end of 2021 also marked the largest single-season jump to No. 1.
This is his second significant setback in recent months, though. Alcaraz cut short last season in November after tearing an abdominal muscle while competing at the Paris Masters. That forced him to withdraw from the ATP Finals and Davis Cup Finals.
Xander Schauffele withdraws from Kapalua with back injury
KAPALUA, Hawaii — A nagging back injury in the Bahamas has turned into something more mysterious for Xander Schauffele, who withdrew from the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Friday and plans to get an MRI to see what’s wrong.
Schauffele, the No. 6 player in the world and a three-time winner last year on the PGA Tour, felt he couldn’t swing at full speed and stopped on the par-5 ninth hole.
Schauffele had no issues after the Hero World Challenge, which ended Dec. 4, and through his practice until arriving at Kapalua. But he felt pain again Monday, withdrew from the pro-am Wednesday and struggled through the opening round.
“It feels like a very similar deal to the Bahamas,” Schauffele said. “In the Bahamas, I started to feel better each day. ... This is not getting any better. It actually feels worse when I swing.”
Schauffele was 1 over for his round when he withdrew. He said he was flinching on tee shots, chunking irons and his head was “in a terrible spot.”
He won the Tournament of Champions in 2019 and lost in a playoff the following year. More frustrating to Schauffele was not being able to pinpoint what’s going on.
Seahawks expect Lockett for finale despite another injury
RENTON, Wash. — For the second straight week, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett expects to play despite his injury status being in question.
Lockett was listed as questionable on Seattle’s final injury report of the regular season on Friday. He said he plans on playing despite a shin injury that led to another set of X-rays for the standout wide receiver.
Lockett returned last Sunday against the New York Jets, less than two weeks after undergoing surgery to stabilize a broken bone in his left hand. The hand held up fine and wasn’t an issue against the Jets, Lockett said.
But at some point in the first half of Seattle’s 23-6 win, Lockett was hit on the plate that stabilizes his surgically repaired right leg. It left a contusion on his leg and sent Lockett to the locker room for another set of X-rays during the game to put his mind at ease that there was no damage to the area where he suffered a bad fracture late in the 2016 season that required surgery.
Jockey Manny Franco ties mark with 6 wins on Aqueduct card
NEW YORK — Jockey Manny Franco tied a New York Racing Association record with six victories on Friday’s nine-race card at Aqueduct.
The 28-year-old rider from Puerto Rico tied a mark shared by Hall of Famers Steve Cauthen, Angel Cordero Jr., Javier Castellano, Mike Smith and Ron Turcotte, as well as Dylan Davis, who did it twice in 2018 at Aqueduct.
Franco won the day’s first race aboard Uncorrelated. Then he swept races four through six with Quick Chaos, Vallarand and Baron’s Legacy. He won the eighth race with Kant Hurry and the ninth with Bourbon Calling to complete the feat.
He failed to win with his only other mount.
“Unbelievable day,” Franco said. “I didn’t have all favorites, but every day I come in feeling positive and I just want to do well. The horses were running for me today.”
Franco is best known for winning the 2020 Belmont Stakes with Tiz the Law. He’s been riding professionally since 2013.
South Carolina’s Beamer gets big raise in new contract
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has more than doubled his salary for next season with a new contract worth more than $33 million over the next five years.
The school’s board of trustees approved the agreement Friday. It boosts Beamer’s salary next season to $6.125 million, up from the $2.75 million he was set to make under the deal he signed two seasons ago.
The 45-year-old Beamer took over a two-win team from 2020 and had consecutive winning season, finishing his debut year in 2021 with the program’s first bowl victory in four years before going 8-5 this past season — and closing the regular season with unlikely victories over a pair of top-10 opponents in Tennessee and Clemson.
Beamer received a two-year extension that carries him through 2027. He’ll get a raise of $250,000 each year of the agreement.
Beamer’s buyout remained unchanged from the original agreement, owing South Carolina $5 million if he were to leave in the next year. The deal reduces that amount by $1 million each subsequent year he remains coach.
Youth hockey coach fired after grabbing opposing player
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A Connecticut youth hockey assistant coach has been fired after grabbing an opposing player and causing him to fall to the ice near the end of a tournament game in New Hampshire on New Year’s Eve.
Corey Sutherland, who also is a police officer in Vernon, Connecticut, was the coach involved in the Dec. 31 incident in Hooksett, New Hampshire, Vernon police confirmed Friday. Police have launched an internal affairs investigation.
The South Windsor Youth Hockey Association said in a statement Wednesday that the coach was “terminated and forbidden from coaching” in any association events, but it did not name the coach.
Kraken reassign 1st round pick Shane Wright to juniors
SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken reassigned first-round draft pick Shane Wright to the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League on Friday, a day after Wright helped Canada to a world juniors title.
Wright, who turned 19 on Thursday, appeared in eight games with Seattle this season. But he will play the rest of the year at the juniors level due to the NHL’s agreement with the Canadian Hockey League that required Wright to either remain with the Kraken or be sent to his juniors team because of his age. Spending the season with Seattle’s AHL affiliate in Coachella Valley was not an option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.