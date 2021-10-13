Tom Brady plans to play despite heavily wrapped right hand
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady says his heavily wrapped throwing hand is sore but he expects to play when the Buccaneers visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.
Brady injured his right hand in the first half of Tampa Bay’s 45-17 win over Miami on Sunday. He finished off his first career 400-yard, five-TD performance with a pair of scoring passes in the fourth quarter.
“It’s a little sore but I expected it to be,” Brady said Tuesday. “We signed up for a contact sport. You get different bumps and bruises throughout the year and we’ll just deal with it the best we can. This bump and bruise happens to be on my hand. Just trying to be preventive and precautious, be smart. It’s less than 48 hours since it happened so it’s not like it’s had five days, but again I feel confident I’ll be able to go out there and do what I need to do.”
The defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers (4-1) are playing their third road game and fourth overall in 19 days. The 44-year-old Brady leads the NFL with 1,767 yards passing and is second with 15 TDs.
“If it was my left hand, I wouldn’t think two seconds about it,” Brady said. “The fact that it’s your throwing hand, there aren’t many things that are that important to a quarterback other than your right shoulder or your right elbow. Anytime you get banged on one of those, it could be an issue, but I think there is no serious injury at all. It’s more discomfort, but I think it’ll be gone in about a day or two.”
Nets won’t play Irving until he meets vaccine requirement
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving can keep refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
He just won’t play for the Brooklyn Nets until he does.
The Nets announced Tuesday that Irving would not play or practice with them until he could be a full participant, ending the idea that he would play in only road games.
Irving hasn’t said he isn’t vaccinated, asking for privacy when he spoke via Zoom during the team’s media day on Sept. 27.
But he had rarely been with the team in New York, where a mandate requires professional athletes playing for a team in the city have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to play or practice in public venues.
“Kyrie’s made it clear that he has a choice in this matter and it’s ultimately going to be up to him what he decides,” general manager Sean Marks said. “We respect the fact that he has a choice, he can make his own and right now what’s best for the organization is the path that we’re taking.”
Teams aren’t allowed to reveal private details of players’ health. But asked Tuesday if Irving was vaccinated, Marks said: “If he was vaccinated, we wouldn’t be having this discussion. I think that’s probably pretty clear.”
Marks said he and owner Joe Tsai together made the decision, adding that it came through discussions with Irving and his associates.
C Stephen Vogt out for rest of season after hernia surgery
ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves catcher Stephen Vogt underwent season-ending sports hernia surgery last week before he was designated for assignment.
The Braves announced before Game 4 of the NL Division Series on Tuesday that Vogt had surgery on Oct. 6 in Atlanta.
He is expected to be recovered in time for spring training next year.
The 36-year-old Vogt appeared in just 26 games for the Braves after being acquired in a trade with Arizona. Overall this season, he batted .195 with seven homers and 25 RBIs in 78 games.
Vogt last played Sept. 9, when he hit two homers in a win over Washington.
He wasn’t expected to be on the Braves’ postseason roster even if healthy. The team has Travis d’Arnaud and William Contreras at catcher.
Upsets dominate 4th round at Indian Wells; Swiatek out
INDIAN WELLS — Upsets dominated the fourth round at the BNP Paribas Open on Tuesday, with three top-five seeds getting dismissed in straight sets.
No. 2 Iga Swiatek, the highest remaining women’s seed, lost to No. 24 Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 6-3. Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova was upset a day earlier, when she lost to Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 7-5.
American Jessica Pegula routed No. 5 Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-1.
U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez had five double faults in losing to Shelby Rogers 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4). Rogers knocked out world No. 1 Ash Barty in the third round at last month’s Open before falling to eventual champion Emma Raducanu in the fourth round.
On the men’s side, American Taylor Fritz beat No. 5 Matteo Berretini 6-4, 6-3. Karen Khachanov defeated No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta 6-0, 6-4.
No. 6 Casper Ruud survived the onslaught of upsets, outlasting Lloyd Harris 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4.
Jannick Sinner advanced via walkover against American John Isner.
Shoulder injury ends season for Steelers WR Smith-Schuster
PITTSBURGH — JuJu Smith-Schuster’s combination of tenacity and almost theatrical joy endeared the wide receiver to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ coaching staff since the moment he arrived in 2017 as the youngest player in the NFL.
Now, the Steelers must find a way to replace both. Smith-Schuster’s season is over.
Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday the 24-year-old wideout is facing surgery on Wednesday and a trip to injured reserve after severely injuring his right shoulder in last week’s 27-19 win over Denver.
Smith-Schuster received the ball from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on an end-around in the second quarter and lowered his shoulder while preparing for a collision with safety Kareem Jackson. The play was typical of Smith-Schuster’s relentlessly physical approach to his position. He slouched to the turf, however, after the 3-yard gain, and needed to be helped off the field before heading to the hospital for further evaluation.
Smith-Schuster felt well enough on Monday night to host an event organized by his eponymous foundation with his right arm in a sling. While he’s expected to make a full recovery, it won’t be in time to help the Steelers (2-3) as they try to climb out of an early-season hole.
McKennie, back from banishment, refuses to meet with media
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Back with the U.S. national team following a two-game banishment for breaking team COVID-19 protocols, Weston McKennie is refusing to speak with reporters.
The 23-year-old Juventus midfielder was dropped for last month’s World Cup qualifiers against Canada and Honduras by U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter for the rules violation, then brought back for last week’s match against Jamaica and played the entire match.
McKennie missed Sunday’s loss at Panama with a quadriceps injury, training along with left back Antonee Robinson and goalkeeper Zack Steffen in Columbus, where the U.S. plays Costa Rica on Wednesday night.
Berhalter says McKennie accepted responsibility, and the player and team have moved on from the disciplinary issue.
Titans’ 3-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern on COVID-19 list
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have placed three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Titans (3-2) a lready had an outbreak in August that started with coach Mike Vrabel testing positive after a preseason game in Tampa Bay. Vrabel had to quarantine for 10 days despite being vaccinated, and general manager Jon Robinson said then that the team was close to 97% or 98% vaccinated, combined with those with antibodies present.
Kern has missed the last two games with an injured right groin muscle. Johnny Townsend has replaced him in those games.
The Titans also made a flurry of moves Tuesday including placing offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo on the reserve/retired list. Sambrailo started at left tackle in place of Taylor Lewan at Seattle and played in each of the first four games.
Sambrailo was ruled out of last week’s game at Jacksonville with a foot injury that limited him in practice last week. This was his seventh NFL season, and he started 19 of his 71 games in his career. Sambrailo was a second-round pick by Denver in 2015. He also was in Atlanta between 2017 and 2019.
Alex Ovechkin questionable for Capitals opener vs. Rangers
ARLINGTON, Va. — Alex Ovechkin is questionable to play in the Washington Capitals season opener against the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.
Ovechkin took part in an optional practice Tuesday after skating several laps around the ice to test out his unspecified lower-body injury. The 36-year-old Russian star is listed as day to day.
Asked about Ovechkin’s availability against the Rangers, coach Peter Laviolette said, “Anything’s possible” but was awaiting further evaluation.
“Certainly a positive sign that he’s out there,” Laviolette said while Ovechkin was skating. “We’ll do what’s best for the player and make sure that they’re healthy and we won’t put them in any situations where they might be jeopardized out there. But obviously it’s great to see him out there.”
Ovechkin was not made available to reporters. Washington’s captain is beginning a five-year contract 164 behind Wayne Gretzky’s career goals record.
The Capitals put longtime Ovechkin running mate Nicklas Backstrom on long-term injured reserve on the eve of their opener, meaning they will be without their top center for at least the first 10 games of the season. Backstrom has been rehabbing a lingering left hip injury and skated Wednesday for the first time since training camp began in September.
Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon to miss opener with COVID-19
DENVER — Colorado Avalanche star Nathan McKinnon will miss the season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night after testing positive for a breakthrough infection of COVID-19.
Colorado general manager Joe Sakic said Tuesday that MacKinnon’s positive test surfaced Monday and that the center is “asymptomatic and feeling good.”
MacKinnon did not practice Tuesday. The earliest he could return is Saturday when the Avalanche host the St. Louis Blues.
That’s when Avalanche coach Jared Bednar is expected to return to the bench after being placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol last week.
Sakic said the team is 100% vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Dream picks longtime WNBA player Tanisha Wright as new coach
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Dream hired longtime WNBA player Tanisha Wright as its new head coach on Tuesday, looking to bring stability to a team that struggled under two interim coaches this past season.
The 37-year-old Wright played 14 seasons with the Seattle Storm, New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx.
She retired after the 2019 season and spent the last two years as an assistant for the Las Vegas Aces. She also had been a college assistant with Charlotte since 2017.
“It’s an honor to be chosen as head coach for the Atlanta Dream, and I’m excited to play a role in building a successful organization centered around the player experience,” Wright said in a statement. “I have been part of championship teams and understand what it takes to win in this league. I look forward to bringing my talents to this franchise and helping the Dream achieve success.”
Wright joins an organization that has gone through tumultuous changes in the past year.
Owner Kelly Loeffler was pressured to sell her 49% stake in the team after she objected to the league’s social justice initiatives, which led to her own players wearing shirts in support of her opponent in the Georgia U.S. Senate race, Raphael Warnock.
Mississippi St’s McCray-Penson steps down for health reasons
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State women’s basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson says she is stepping down as Bulldogs coach immediately after one season to focus on her health.
The Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer said in a release Tuesday that she has been faced again with unspecified health concerns she had hoped were behind her. To devote time and energy toward addressing these issues, McCray-Penson stated that she decided to step away. The Bulldogs were 10-9 (5-7 Southeastern Conference) in her lone season as coach.
“Although I look forward to returning to coaching when I am able,” the coach said, “I believe this is the best decision for me and my family at this time. I appreciate the support MSU has shown me, and I will be pulling for the team’s success this season.”
Associate head coach Doug Novak will be MSU’s interim coach and the school will conduct a national search for a new coach. Athletic director John Cohen said the school appreciated McCray-Penson’s time and effort and respected her decision to focus on her health and family.
AP Source: Lions C Frank Ragnow has season-ending toe injury
The winless, and banged-up Detroit Lions have taken another hit.
Lions standout center Frank Ragnow has a season-ending toe injury that requires surgery, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not provided an update on Ragnow’s condition.
Ragnow was hurt earlier this month at Chicago after he snapped the ball off quarterback Jared Goff, who was approaching the line to communicate with linemen, and into the hands of Bears defensive lineman Bilal Nichols.
Ragnow went on injured reserve last week and center Evan Brown made the first start of his three-year, four-team NFL career in Sunday’s loss at Minnesota.
Wild set roster by putting rookie LW Boldy on injured list
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild placed rookie left wing Matt Boldy on the injured non-roster list with a broken ankle as they set their roster Tuesday to start the regular season.
Boldy, a 2019 first-round draft pick and one of the team’s top prospects, was hurt in a preseason game last week to spoil a strong training camp. Because he was injured prior to the regular season, he received the non-roster designation. He’s expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks.
“This is just something that he’s got to grind through now and be mentally strong to get through it and go from there,” general manager Bill Guerin said last week. “But you’ve got to look at things in a positive manner. It could have been worse.”
Boldy’s injury paved the way for rookie Brandon Duhaime to make the club. He spent the past two seasons with the Wild’s AHL affiliate in Iowa. Recent acquisition Rem Pitlick, a former University of Minnesota standout claimed off waivers from Nashville, made the 22-man roster as a spare forward.
The Wild start the season Friday at Anaheim.
School concerned about sportsmanship after new soccer record
KINGSLEY, Mich. — A school board in northern Michigan plans to send a protest over sportsmanship following a soccer player’s 16-goal record-setting game against a winless team.
The backlash over Kevin Hubbell’s performance continued Monday night at a meeting of the Kingsley board. Members didn’t take a formal vote, but there was clear support for sending a letter to the Benzie Central district, the superintendent said.
Hubbell, one of the best players in Michigan, scored 16 goals in a 17-0 victory by Benzie Central on Sept. 29, setting state and national records for most goals in a high school game.
“He was firing them off like a rocket,” said Heather Bartelmay, a Kingsley school board member whose son was goalkeeper for part of the game. “We went over and hugged our boys. That’s what was needed. Their hearts were bleeding.”
Superintendent Keith Smith, who will draft the board’s letter, told The Associated Press that it was a “cheap shot.”
“They set out to do it, and they did it,” Smith said Tuesday. “It has no place in high school athletics. ... Moving forward from getting knocked on your face is a great life lesson. But our soccer program is a fledgling program. We only have so many kids.”
Kingsley is 0-16 and has scored only seven goals all season, according to game results posted online.
Canadiens’ Suzuki gets 8-year, $63 million deal
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have signed center Nick Suzuki to an eight-year, $63 million contract extension on Tuesday.
The deal will pay Suzuki an average annual salary of $7.875 million.
Suzuki, 22, led the Canadiens in playoff scoring last season with 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 22 games to help the team reach the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1993.
Suzuki had 15 goals and 26 assists in 56 regular-season games.
Suzuki has 28 goals and 54 assists in 127 NHL regular-season games and 11 goals and 12 assists in 32 playoff games.
Montreal acquired Suzuki, Tomas Tatar and a 2019 second round pick from Vegas for Max Pacioretty on Sept. 10, 2018.
He was a first-round pick (13th overall) by the Golden Knights at the 2017 draft.
Celtics center Al Horford tests positive for COVID-19
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics say center Al Horford has tested positive for COVID-19.
Horford is currently in isolation and didn’t travel with the team for its two-game exhibition road trip to Florida, which includes games in Orlando on Wednesday and Miami on Friday.
He is the second Celtics player to test positive this month, joining Jaylen Brown, who went into isolation on Oct. 8. First-year coach Ime Udoka also tested positive for the virus prior to the start of training camp.
A projected starter for this upcoming season, Horford is in his second stint with the Celtics after being acquired in a trade with the Thunder in June.
Buccaneers remove Jon Gruden from franchise’s Ring of Honor
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have removed Super Bowl-winning coach Jon Gruden from the team’s Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium.
Gruden, who resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders following the discovery of emails he sent containing racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments, led the Bucs from 2002 through 2008.
In addition to winning the NFL title in his first season with Tampa Bay, Gruden’s 57-55 record over seven seasons make him the winningest coach in team history.
Gruden was fired after the 2008 season and inducted into the Ring of Honor in December 2017.
“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have advocated for purposeful change in the areas of race relations, gender equality, diversity and inclusion for many years,” the Bucs said in a one-paragraph statement Tuesday.
“While we acknowledge Jon Gruden’s contributions on the field, his actions go against our core values as an organization,” the club added. “Therefore, he will no longer continue to be a member of the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.”
Ronaldo scores hat trick, Denmark qualifies for World Cup
Another hat trick for Cristiano Ronaldo, another win — and qualification for the World Cup — for Denmark.
And yet more crowd trouble in a game between England and Hungary.
There was a sense of familiarity to the World Cup qualifiers in Europe on Tuesday, not least in Faro where Ronaldo extended his men’s record tally of international goals to 115 by scoring the 58th hat trick of his career for club and country in Portugal’s 5-0 win over Luxembourg.
Denmark became the second European nation to qualify for next year’s tournament in Qatar, after Germany on Monday, by securing an eighth straight win in group play by beating Austria 1-0.
The decisive win — sealed by Joakim Maehle’s second-half goal — came at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen where star playmaker Christian Eriksen collapsed in June during a European Championship game. It is still unclear if Eriksen can resume his career to play at the World Cup in 13 months’ time.
England is likely to be there, but was made to wait before booking its place after being held to a 1-1 draw by Hungary at Wembley Stadium. Events on the field were overshadowed by clashes between police officers and Hungary supporters at the start of the match, sparked — according to police — by a visiting fan making “racially aggravated” comments toward a steward.
USGA, R&A provide rule for tours to limit driver length
The length of Phil Mickelson’s driver he used in winning the PGA Championship won’t be allowed. Bryson DeChambeau can only use a 48-inch driver when he’s competing in Long Drive Association events.
Golf’s governing bodies announced a new “model local rule” available Jan. 1 that would limit the maximum length of all clubs except the putter to 46 inches.
Mickelson uses a 47.5-inch driver — it was 47.9 inches at Kiawah Island when at age 50 he became golf’s oldest major champion — and Lefty was not pleased in August when he heard this limit was close to being announced, calling it “pathetic.”
Mickelson argued that restricted length of a driver would promote a shorter and more violent swing, which would be injury prone, and doesn’t allow for the length of arc in the swing to create speed. He also said the “amateur” governing bodies were trying to make golf less fun.
Senegal and Morocco through to World Cup playoffs
CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Senegal was the first team to advance to the final World Cup playoffs in Africa after Famara Diedhiou’s hat trick secured a 3-1 win over Namibia on Tuesday.
Morocco followed about six hours later by beating Guinea 4-1 in what was a third game in seven days for both. Ayoub el-Kaabi netted the opener for Morocco for his fourth goal in three games.
Sadio Mane provided the crosses for Diedhiou’s first and third goals at Orlando Stadium in South Africa and Senegal’s fourth win from four games ensured top spot in Group H with two games still to play. It earned Senegal a place in the decisive playoffs in March, which will decide Africa’s five teams at the World Cup in Qatar at the end of next year.
A short distance away in Johannesburg, South Africa beat Ethiopia 1-0 to give returning fans some cheer and keep Bafana Bafana ahead of Ghana in the race to progress from Group G. Only the 10 group winners will make the playoffs.
Japan beats Australia 2-1 in World Cup qualifying
SEOUL, South Korea — An Australian own-goal kept Japan in the race for an automatic spot in next year’s World Cup.
Australia defender Aziz Behich put the ball into his own net in the 85th minute Tuesday to give Japan a 2-1 victory and six points from four matches in Group B, three points behind the first-place Aussies.
Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan tipped a shot from Takuma Asano and the ball bounced off the post and then ricocheted off Behich and into the net.
“We kept fighting until the end and never gave up,” Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said. “We showed our determination to get to the World Cup.”
Only the top two teams from each of the two six-team groups will automatically qualify for the tournament in Qatar.
Ao Tanaka gave Japan an early lead at Saitama Stadium, but Ajdin Hrustic equalized for Australia in the 70th minute.
Hungary fans clash with police at England game at Wembley
LONDON — Hungary supporters clashed with police at Wembley Stadium after officers entered the away stand to make an arrest for racist abuse at the start of a World Cup qualifier against England on Tuesday.
The unrest unfolded after Hungary fans booed players taking a knee before kickoff, an ongoing anti-racism gesture performed at matches in England.
“Officers entered the stand to arrest a spectator for a racially aggravated public order offence following comments made towards a steward,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. “As the officers made the arrest, minor disorder broke out involving other spectators.”
Police were seen wielding batons to hold back the visiting fans.
“Order was quickly restored and there have been no further incidents at this stage,” police said.
The English Football Association said it was reporting the incident to FIFA.
The match ended 1-1.
Neymar’s Brazil teammates urge him to keep playing past WCup
SAO PAULO — Neymar’s Brazil teammates are still hoping the 29-year-old striker will remain with the national team after next year’s World Cup, despite saying the tournament in Qatar could be his last.
Neymar said in an interview aired this week that he doesn’t know whether he will be able “mentally to endure” more international soccer after the 2022 World Cup and that he’s approaching the tournament as if it is his last.
His teammates rallied around the Paris Saint-Germain player on Tuesday, saying they understand the pressure Neymar faces as Brazil’s biggest star.
“We want him to stay with us for many years,” midfielder Fred said. “But it is hard to talk about someone else’s head. Sometimes people face a huge pressure. Not only Neymar, but (Lionel) Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo. We want him here, he is one of the best players we have ever seen in Brazil.”
Defender Thiago Silva, a close friend of Neymar’s, said at a news conference that the pressure on Neymar is unfair when compared to other players. The striker left the pitch after Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Colombia without speaking to journalists after a sub-par performance.
International players get taste of NFL at tryout in London
LONDON — Shouts came in multiple languages — “Allez!” by the French contingent — but grunts were universal at an NFL tryout held in an English Premier League stadium.
The NFL’s international combine on Tuesday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium gave more than 40 players from around Europe and beyond a chance to take a step toward earning a roster spot in the league.
Unlike the top college kids at the annual NFL combine in Indianapolis, many of these guys are older and work side jobs while competing in European leagues far out of the spotlight.
Shawn Tuione, in fact, doesn’t play football anywhere.
“I’ve never played a snap of football in my life. This is something new to me,” said the 6-foot-5, 275-pound New Zealander, who was listed as a defensive lineman.
Tuione, a former rugby player who lives in Hawaii, completed drills along with the other players in an evaluation for possible spots in the NFL’s International Player Pathway program.
$50K fine, no prosecution for ex-coach in college scam deal
BOSTON — Federal prosecutors have promised to drop their case against a former Wake Forest University coach charged in the college admissions bribery scandal if he pays a $50,000 fine and follows certain conditions, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday.
A deferred prosecution agreement filed in the case against William Ferguson says that the former coach accepts responsibility for his role in the scheme, but that prosecutors will move to dismiss his case after 24 months if he pays the fine and abides by the terms of the agreement.
The unveiling of the deal — which no other defendant charged in the massive case has received so far — comes days after prosecutors won guilty verdicts against two wealthy parents accused of buying their kids’ way into school as athletic recruits in the first trial in the high-profile scandal.
Ferguson was initially scheduled to go to trial in November along with Donna Heinel, former University of Southern California senior associate athletic director, and ex-USC water polo coach Jovan Vavic.
U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani approved the deferred prosecution agreement on Tuesday and agreed to delay Ferguson’s case. He was charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud.
Athletes Unlimited starts basketball league
NEW YORK — Natasha Cloud watched her wife, Aleshia Ocasio, win the Athletes Unlimited softball title this past summer and now will have a chance to win her own championship in the winter.
Cloud will be part of the new Athletes Unlimited basketball league that will debut in January.
“I’ve seen first-hand from the initial (softball) league how it’s a really dope thing,” the Washington Mystics guard said in a phone interview. “My wife just won the whole thing this past season and it was amazing.”
The basketball league will feature 44 players, including Cloud and former WNBA players Sydney Colson and Ty Young. All three are on the league’s executive council. The season will be played in the same city running from Jan. 29 through Feb. 28. Players will earn points each week based on their team’s results as well as some individual stats. At the end of the week, the leading four players will draft the teams for the next week’s games.
“Seventy to 80% come from how the team performs based on winning quarters and winning the game,” said Athletes Unlimited Co-Founder/CEO Jon Patricof. “Fans today really care about individual players, free agency and moving teams so rapidly, among younger fans this format works really well.”
The rules will be similar to the WNBA. There will be over $1 million for the 44 players to earn with the winner receiving roughly $50,000. The league is still finalizing the city where the games will be played.
NFL picks 3 German cities to bid for regular-season game
LONDON — The NFL selected the cities Düsseldorf, Frankfurt and Munich on Tuesday to enter a final bidding stage to host a regular-season game in Germany.
Next season is the target for Germany to host its first game, though it could also debut in 2023 because of potential scheduling conflicts with soccer’s World Cup, which begins next November in Qatar.
“After an initial period in which expressions of interest were received from multiple cities, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt and Munich have been invited to proceed to the ‘candidate phase’ of the process,” the league said in a statement. “Those cities will now participate in deeper conversations about staging games in Germany.”
Germany has a strong and growing NFL fan base and one of the world’s largest economies, making the country a logical target for a league with visions of worldwide growth.
“I hope we’ll see a game in Germany in 2022. We’re on a course for that to happen,” Brett Gosper, NFL Head of Europe and UK, said Tuesday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Along with the potential conflict with the World Cup, “there might be other obstacles that emerge during this process,” Gosper said. “So we’re cautious to say we’re definitely in 2022, but it certainly won’t be later than 2023.”
The decisions on a German city and date for a game are expected to be announced at the Super Bowl in February, Gosper said. A host city recommendation must be approved by NFL team owners.
Australia’s NBL season tip off delayed until December
MELBOURNE, Australia — Australia’s National Basketball League season has been pushed back by two weeks and is set to open Dec. 3 with a debut home game for expansion team the Tasmania Jack Jumpers against Adelaide 36ers.
The NBL said the season start was rescheduled with the intention of having fans in the stadiums as Australia moves toward easing restrictions in place for the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The new start date gives us a greater level of comfort and flexibility as we navigate through the current environment and prioritise having our growing number of fans courtside around the country and in New Zealand,” NBL Commissioner Jeremy Loeliger said on Tuesday.
The New Zealand Breakers will be based in Australia at least until early 2022, when organizers are hoping borders will open and the competition can go back to a more regular format.
“We are confident that as the country opens back up, our schedule will open up with it and we will get back to running the competition like we used to with all teams playing and traveling from their home bases,” Loeliger said.
Defending champion Melbourne United will open against the Kings in Sydney on Dec. 5, with ex-Cavaliers point guard Matthew Dellavedova making his NBL debut for the title-holders.
