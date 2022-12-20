USC beats 19th-ranked Auburn for fifth straight win
LOS ANGELES — Boogie Ellis scored a career-high 28 points and Southern California held off 19th-ranked Auburn 74-71 on Sunday for the Trojans’ fifth straight win.
Neither team led by more than six points in the second half of the teams’ first meeting since 1977.
Joshua Morgan and K.D. Johnson added 10 points each for the Trojans (9-3). Johnson made all six of his free throws, including four in the closing minutes.
Johni Broome led the Tigers (9-2) with 16 points and Tre Donaldson added 12 points before both fouled out in the closing seconds.
The Tigers got within two points with eight seconds left, but Ellis made 3 of 4 free throws down the stretch to salvage the win for USC.
Truong powers No. 22 Gonzaga women past San Diego 70-59
SPOKANE, Wash. — Kaylynne Truong scored 20 points and No. 22 Gonzaga pulled away from San Diego in the fourth quarter to post a 70-59 victory on Monday night.
The Bulldogs started strong, outscoring the Toreros 22-12 in the first quarter, and closed the game with a 23-16 fourth. In between, San Diego battled back to take a brief lead in the third quarter.
Amanda Olinger drilled a 3-pointer and followed it with a layup with 5:11 left in the third quarter to get the Toreros even at 37, and Harsimran Kaur converted the second of two free throws to put them in front. But the Bulldogs got a jumper from Truong to regain the lead and Brynna Maxwell, fouled behind the arc, knocked down all three free throws. Truong added two free throws to push the lead to 44-38.
Calli Stokes hit a layup, McKayla Williams knocked down a jumper and Truong hit a 3 as Gonzaga opened the fourth quarter on a 7-1 run that pushed its lead to 10 points, 54-44.
Truong hit 6 of 18 from the field and knocked down 3 of 9 from distance to lead Gonzaga (11-2, 2-0 West Coast Conference). Yvonne Ejim and Maxwell each added 13 points, with Ejim grabbing nine boards. Eliza Hollingsworth contributed 10 points and eight rebounds.
The Bulldogs held a 46-36 advantage on the boards. They came into the game shooting a program-record 81.4% from the free-throw line — fourth in the nation — but sank 17 of 24 (70.8%) against San Diego.
Myah Pace led San Diego (6-7, 0-2) with 10 points. The Toreros’ bench accounted for 25 points, led by the nine of Veronica Sheffey.
Braves sign veteran OF Luplow to 1-year, $1.4 million deal
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves signed veteran outfielder Jordan Luplow, who has a .213 batting average in six seasons, to a $1.4 million, one-year contract on Monday.
The 29-year-old Luplow hit .176 with 11 homers and drove in 28 runs in 83 games with Arizona in 2022. The right-handed hitter had eight homers against left-handers last season.
Luplow made starts at all three outfield positions, including 25 in right field and 18 in left field for Arizona last season. He also can play first base.
Luplow made his major league debut with Pittsburgh in 2017 and set career highs by hitting .276 with 15 homers for Cleveland in 2019. He also has played with Tampa Bay.
Sharks F Tomas Hertl suspended 2 games for high stick
SAN JOSE — San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl has been suspended two games for a high-stick penalty against Calgary’s Elias Lindholm.
Hertl received a minor penalty for the infraction on Sunday night. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced Monday that Hertl will miss two games without pay for his first suspension of his 10-year career.
The play happened following the opening faceoff of the third period of Calgary’s 5-2 victory. Lindholm cross-checked Hertl multiple times and Hertl retaliated by swinging his stick. He hit Lindholm in the face, leading to the suspension.
Hertl will forfeit about $88,000 in salary for missing the two games against Calgary and Minnesota. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
Hertl has 11 goals and 21 assists in 33 games.
Willie McGinest Jr arrested in alleged assault in California
WEST HOLLYWOOD — Former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest Jr. was arrested Monday in connection with an assault at a Southern California nightclub, authorities said.
The incident occurred Dec. 9 at a West Hollywood club and witnesses identified McGinest as one of the people who were involved, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.
McGinest was arrested for investigation of assault with a deadly weapon after coming to the West Hollywood sheriff’s station to give a statement about the incident.
He posted bond and was released, the sheriff’s statement said. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney to comment on the allegation.
McGinest spent 15 years in the NFL with New England and Cleveland after playing college ball at the University of Southern California.
Patti could start for Pitt in Sun Bowl after Slovis’ exit
PITTSBURGH — Nick Patti’s long journey at Pittsburgh could end with one more unlikely start. The senior quarterback is in the mix to play when the Panthers (8-4) take on No. 18 UCLA (9-3) in the Sun Bowl because Kedon Slovis entered the transfer portal.
Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said Monday that he is holding an open competition between Patti and freshman Nate Yarnell, who started in a victory over Western Michigan in September when both Slovis and Patti were out with injuries.
“Based on today’s practice, they will do it daily, but Nick Patti was on fire today,” Narduzzi said. “So, off of today, it’s Nick Patti. We’ll see what happens tomorrow.”
Patti started the Peach Bowl last year for Pitt after Heisman Trophy finalist Kenny Pickett opted out and completed 2 of 5 passes before leaving with a broken collarbone in the first quarter of what ended up being a loss to Michigan State.
Narduzzi did not go into details about the specifics around Slovis’ departure. Slovis, a USC transfer, completed just 59% of his passes with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Narduzzi said he didn’t consider going away from Slovis, whose numbers dipped in the second half of the season as Pitt became a more run-first team behind running back Israel Abanikanda.
“I love Kedon,” Narduzzi said. “Kedon is a great kid and did a nice job for us. He helped us in winning eight football games. I believe that at that point he was the best quarterback to lead our 2022 season.”
Who will be the best quarterback to lead the Panthers in 2023 is uncertain. Pittsburgh native Phil Jurkovec is transferring back home after spending time at Notre Dame and Boston College. Christian Veilleux, a backup at Penn State, is also transferring to Pitt.
Narduzzi declined to answer questions about either player, citing NCAA rules that won’t allow him to comment on incoming players until the signing period opens Wednesday.
AP source: Eagles QB Hurts suffers sprained right shoulder
PHILADELPHIA — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained right shoulder and his status is uncertain for Philadelphia’s game at Dallas, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Monday.
Hurts was injured Sunday during a win over Chicago, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the injury.
Hurts has led the Eagles to a 13-1 mark and the best record in the NFL. The 24-year-old morphed into a serious NFL MVP candidate in his second season as a starter.
Hurts has thrown 22 touchdowns and has 3,472 yards passing, and he has rushed for 747 yards and 13 touchdowns.
He went 22-of-37 passing for 315 yards and added 61 yards rushing on 17 attempts with three touchdowns against the Bears.
The Eagles need one more win to clinch the NFC East and secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Packers release veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have released veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins in advance of their Monday night game with the Los Angeles Rams.
Watkins had 13 receptions for 206 yards and no touchdowns in his lone season with the Packers. He hadn’t caught a single pass since Nov. 13, when he had three receptions for 47 yards in a 31-28 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
Green Bay also signed running back Patrick Taylor to the active roster from their practice squad on Monday.
The Packers (5-8) signed Watkins in the offseason as they attempted to restock at the receiver position following the trade of two-time All-Pro wideout Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Watkins, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 draft, had played for the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 when Packers coach Matt LaFleur was that team’s offensive coordinator.
Watkins, 29, caught three passes for 93 yards in a Sept. 18 victory over the Chicago Bears. But he missed the Packers’ next four games with a hamstring injury and hasn’t been productive since coming back.
In seven games since his return, Watkins has totaled seven catches for 95 yards. He hadn’t caught any passes in Green Bay’s past three games and played a total of 11 snaps on offense over the Packers’ past two games.
Injuries have limited Watkins’ effectiveness since his career got off to a promising start.
Watkins caught 65 passes for 982 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie, and he followed that up with 60 receptions for 1,047 yards and nine touchdowns in 2015.
But he has exceeded 600 yards receiving just once in the seven seasons since. He hasn’t caught more than three touchdown passes in a season since 2017.
Flyers’ Atkinson set for neck surgery, out for the season
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Flyers forward Cam Atkinson will have neck surgery Wednesday and miss the entire season, another setback for one of the worst teams in the NHL.
The 33-year-old Atkinson has not played at all this season. Atkinson scored 23 goals and had 50 points last season in his first year with the Flyers. He spent the first 10 years of his career with Columbus.
Atkinson is signed through 2025, with a cap hit of $5.875 million per season.
The Flyers have only 10 wins and 27 points this season and have been plagued with injuries to key players such as Sean Couturier and Ryan Ellis.
NL champion Phillies sign GM Fuld through 2025 season
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies gave general manager Sam Fuld a contract extension that will take him through the 2025 season.
The National League champion Phillies also extended the contracts of assistant general managers Ned Rice and Jorge Velandia through the 2025 season.
The 41-year-old Fuld has been with the Phillies since November 2017 and spent the last two seasons as general manager.
“The Phillies have been nothing short of first class in my time here,” Fuld said. “I’m thrilled to continue to work for such a tremendous organization in a city that my family and I love so much. We have an exceptional group of players, staff and employees that I’m excited to grow with over the next few years.”
The Phillies have spent the offseason trying to keep the core of their front office for at least a few more seasons. Team President Dave Dombrowski previously had his contract extended through the 2027 season.
Cubs, right-hander Taillon finalize 4-year contract
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs and right-hander Jameson Taillon have finalized a four-year contract worth roughly $68 million.
The announcement on Monday comes nearly two weeks after the sides agreed to the deal. The Cubs also have added All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson and 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger this offseason.
The 31-year-old Taillon is coming off a solid season with the New York Yankees, going 14-5 with a 3.91 ERA. He matched his career high with 32 starts and worked 177 1/3 innings, his best total since he logged 191 innings in 2018.
The move puts Taillon back in the NL Central after he began his career with Pittsburgh. Taillon made his major league debut in 2016 and went 29-24 with a 3.67 ERA in 82 starts in his first four seasons with the Pirates.
Taillon missed the 2020 season after he had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow for a second time. He was traded to the Yankees in January 2021 for four prospects.
Chicago went 74-88 last season and finished third in the NL Central. The Cubs were 40-31 in their last 71 games.
Maple Leafs acquire Hunt from Avs for Malgin
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin on Monday.
Hunt has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche.
He has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season.
Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was held without a point in eight games in his first stint with Toronto before spending the past two seasons in Switzerland. The 25-year-old has two goals and two assists in 24 games for the Leafs so far this season.
Malgin has 30 goals and 64 points in 215 regular-season games with Florida and Toronto.
Navy promotes defensive coordinator Newberry to head coach
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Navy promoted defensive coordinator Brian Newberry to head coach on Monday, replacing Ken Niumatalolo, the winningest coach in school history who was fired a week ago.
Newberry, 51, has been leading the Midshipmen defense since 2019. His college coaching career dates back 2000, but this will be his first head coaching job.
“It is a great honor and privilege to lead this program,” Newberry said in a statement. “It is a great responsibility that I fully accept and embrace. I could not be more excited and optimistic about the future of Navy football. The Naval Academy is a special place and we have great young men in our program.”
Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk said in a statement that Newberry is “respected and was highly endorsed by many.”
“Often there comes a time in the careers of highly accomplished coaches in our profession when documented credibility aligns with logical leadership opportunity and Coach Newberry’s time is now,” Gladchuk said.
Navy moved on from Niumatalolo after going 11-23 over the past three seasons, but the defense didn’t draw much of the blame for that. Gladchuk has received some criticism for firing Niumatalolo after 16 seasons with the school and 109 victories, but Gladcuk also places a premium on beating fellow military academies Air Force and Army — which Navy has done only four times in the past 14 matchups.
Navy lost to Army in overtime on Dec. 10 to finish its season with a 4-8 record.
Newberry, who played for Baylor, led a defense that finished sixth in the nation in run defense this season. He previously was defensive coordinator at Kennesaw State, Northern Michigan, the University of the South and Washington & Lee.
TCU QB Max Duggan heading to NFL draft after playoff
FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up Max Duggan will skip his available extra season with the third-ranked Horned Frogs and make himself eligible for the NFL draft after the College Football Playoff.
Duggan has started 41 games during his four seasons at TCU, though the senior could have returned for another season because all players were granted an extra year of eligibility after the 2020 season was altered by the pandemic.
When announcing his decision on social media that he was declaring for the NFL draft, Duggan wrote, “But first, we still have business to take care of.”
The Frogs (12-1), who play Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal on Dec. 31, were undefeated until their overtime loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game. Duggan has thrown for 3,321 yards with 30 touchdowns and four interceptions this season, and also has 404 yards rushing with six more scores. He finished second in the Heisman voting behind Caleb Williams.
Duggan lost his starting job going into the season, but took over in the second half of the opener after Chandler Morris injured his knee.
In his post Sunday, Duggan said being a student-athlete at TCU has been the greatest experience of his life, helping him develop as a football player and a man while earning a business degree. The Iowa native also thanked his family, teammate, coaches and fans for their support.
“My experience at TCU and, in turn, Amon G. Carter Stadium, has been filled with great memories, passion and pride,” Duggan wrote. “I have learned many lessons through the highs and the lows. I’ve built lifelong relationships that will last forever.”
All-American RB Bijan Robinson leaving Texas for NFL
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas running back Bijan Robinson is skipping his final two seasons of eligibility to enter the NFL draft and won’t play in the Alamo Bowl.
Robinson earned All-America honors after rushing for 1,580 yards with 18 touchdowns as the Longhorns (8-4) finished third in the Big 12. No. 21 Texas plays 12th-ranked Washington in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29.
Robinson played three years but had two seasons of eligibility remaining because his freshman year was the COVID-19-altered 2020 season. The NCAA granted all players another year of eligibility.
“I’ve done everything that I tried to do in God’s plan for me while I’ve been here,” Robinson said at a news conference announcing the decision Monday. “It’s time to start the new journey. I’m just excited to figure out another part of my life, just like I tried to figure it out here.”
Highly recruited out of Arizona, Robinson is fourth on Texas’ career rushing list with 3,410 yards rushing. He trails two Heisman Trophy winners in career school rushing leader Ricky Williams and Earl Campbell, who is third.
All three of the Texas running backs ahead of Robinson on the career list were top-five picks in the draft. Williams went fifth overall to New Orleans in 1999, Cedric Benson was taken fourth by Chicago in 2005 and Campbell was the No. 1 overall choice by Houston in 1978.
Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner signs 3-year extension
EDMONTON, Alberta — The Edmonton Oilers signed goaltender Stuart Skinner to a three-year, $7.8 million contract extension on Monday.
The 24-year-old from Edmonton has a 9-8-1 record, a 2.83 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage for the Oilers this season.
He was drafted by Edmonton in the third round (78th) of the 2017 entry draft. Skinner has appeared in 33 NHL games with a career 2.82 goal-against average and a .912 save percentage.
3 charged after violent pitch invasion in Australian soccer
MELBOURNE, Australia — Police charged three men Monday following a violent pitch invasion that left a goalkeeper and a referee injured and forced an Australian top-flight soccer match between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory to be abandoned on the weekend.
Video on social media showed a man throwing a metal bucket of sand at Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover during the melee at AAMI Stadium on Saturday night.
Glover was taken off the field dazed and bleeding and later received stitches to a facial laceration. He was back at practice with the club on Monday.
About 150 people rushed the pitch around the 20-minute mark, when City led 1-0.
Victoria state police reviewed security video before asking for public help to identify eight people wanted for questioning. Three men, aged 23, 19 and 18, subsequently reported to local police stations and were charged with a range of offenses.
All three were given bail and will appear at the Melbourne Magistrates Court in February.
A 23-year-old man accused of throwing the bucket of sand at Glover was charged with violent disorder, discharging a missile, unlawful assault, public nuisance and riotous behavior.
The two teenage men were charged with offenses including assaulting the goalkeeper and the referee.
Both sets of fans had been throwing flares onto the field but the situation escalated when a flare appeared to hit a television camera operator. Glover later picked up another flare off the ground and threw it back into the stands.
Fans then rushed the pitch and Glover was struck by the metal bucket containing sand, which is used to extinguish flares.
Football Australia has vowed to impose heavy punishments against those found responsible and has ordered Melbourne Victory to show cause by Wednesday why it should not face severe sanctions for the conduct of its supporters.
Victory could face a financial penalty, points deduction or possibly have fans locked out of stadiums.
The incident has blighted an otherwise upbeat time for soccer in the country, coming two weeks after Australia’s strong World Cup showing in reaching the round of 16 before a narrow 2-1 loss to eventual champion Argentina.
