Kings Secure Spot in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs
LOS ANGELES — The LA Kings have officially qualified for the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. It is the 31st time in franchise history that the team has secured a spot in the postseason and first time since the 2017-18 season.
Currently with 96 points and a record of 43-27-10, the Kings clinched a playoff spot as the Dallas Stars beat the Vegas Golden Knights tonight in Dallas. They will face the Edmonton Oilers in the first round, the first time these two teams have played each other in the postseason since the 1992 playoffs.
Games 1 and 2 will be in Edmonton, with the Kings hosting Game 3, 4 and 6 if necessary. The schedule for the first round will be announced by the National Hockey League at a later date. The Kings will announce their postseason broadcast schedule once it is finalized.
NCAA President Mark Emmert stepping down no later than 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — NCAA President Mark Emmert is stepping down after 12 years on the job.
NCAA Board of Governors Chairman John DeGioia announced the move Tuesday and said it was by mutual agreement. Emmert will continue to serve in his role until a new president is selected and in place or until June 30, 2023.
“Throughout my tenure I’ve emphasized the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes,” Emmert said in a release from the NCAA. “I am extremely proud of the work of the association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of the national office staff here in Indianapolis.”
Emmert, a former university president, was appointed to the job in April 2010.
RB Powell signs 1-day deal to retire as member of Jets
NEW YORK — Running back Bilal Powell signed a one-day contract with the New York Jets on Tuesday, retiring as a member of the only NFL franchise he played for.
The 33-year-old Powell was a fourth-round draft pick out of Louisville in 2011 and ranks eighth in Jets history with 3,675 yards rushing. His last season was 2019, when he came back a year after suffering a career-threatening neck injury.
Powell was out of the NFL the past two seasons.
“You think about all the moments, the memories,” Powell told the team’s website. “You miss certain things about it, right? And to know that this chapter of my life is closure for me and to understand I’m a Jet for life, I don’t think too many guys can say that that came through and played this game.”
Powell was a fan favorite for his versatility on the field and his humble approach off it. He was also well-respected by his coaches and teammates, who praised him for his professionalism and dedication to trying to help the Jets win.
Lions exercise 5th-year option on tight end T.J. Hockenson
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have exercised their fifth-year option on tight end T.J. Hockenson, the team announced Tuesday.
A first-round pick in 2019 out of Iowa, Hockenson has 160 receptions for 1,673 yards and 12 touchdowns in his three seasons.
He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2020.
LaVine enters health protocols with Bulls trailing Bucks 3-1
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls might be without Zach LaVine when they try to avoid a playoff knockout by the Milwaukee Bucks after the two-time All-Star entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Tuesday.
The Bucks lead the first-round series 3-1 and will try to wrap up the series in Milwaukee on Wednesday.
Coach Billy Donovan said LaVine wasn’t feeling great. Donovan was informed as the team was getting ready to practice that his player was entering protocols.
The Bucks won the past two games in Chicago by a combined 54 points, and the defending NBA champions did it without Khris Middleton, who is out with an left knee injury.
LaVine, meanwhile, has been in and out of the lineup for Chicago the past few months because of a sore left knee. Now, he’s in the health and safety protocols for the third time in a year: He tested positive for the coronavirus last April and again in December.
Gophers men’s hoops get Minn native Garcia, UNC transfer
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota men’s basketball team has finalized the addition of two transfers, forward Dawson Garcia from North Carolina and guard Ta’Lon Cooper from Morehead State.
The university announced the addition of Garcia and Cooper on Tuesday.
Garcia is a Minnesota native who played his first season at Marquette and last season at North Carolina. He left the Tar Heels program midway through the season to be home while his father and grandmother each battled serious medical issues.
The 6-foot-11, 235-pound Garcia, who was a McDonald’s All-American for Prior Lake High School in the Twin Cities area started all 27 games in 2020-21 for Marquette and averaged a team-leading 13 points and 6.6 rebounds. Garcia started 12 of 16 games he played in for North Carolina in 2021-22.
Because Garcia already transferred once, he will need an NCAA waiver to be eligible to play immediately for the Gophers in 2022-23.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Cooper is a native of Roebuck, South Carolina, who played 95 games over three seasons for Morehead State in Kentucky. Last season, he averaged 5.9 assists per game, seventh-best in the nation.
Ovechkin injury clouds Capitals’ outlook week from playoffs
WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin missed a game because of injury for just the 25th time in his 17-year NHL career.
All of those have come in the regular season. He has never missed one in the playoffs.
Ovechkin was ruled out of the Washington Capitals’ game Tuesday night against the New York Islanders, and his status moving forward is unclear with the start of the first round less than a week away.
The 36-year-old star did not skate with teammates earlier in the day and is listed as day to day with an upper-body injury. Despite calling him a game-time decision, coach Peter Laviolette voiced some uncertainty when asked if he was at least optimistic about Ovechkin being ready for the start of the first round.
“I want to say I hope so, but I don’t know,” Laviolette said. “It depends on how things progress with him, so it’s day to day right now.”
Ovechkin tripped over Toronto goaltender Erik Kallgren’s stick and slammed into the boards left shoulder first early in the third period Sunday night in a shootout loss to the Maple Leafs. He lay on the ice in pain, skated off and did not return.
The Russian winger has only missed 44 games for any reason since making debut in 2005.
Braves postseason star Rosario out 8-12 weeks for eye issues
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves placed slumping outfielder Eddie Rosario on the 10-day injured list with blurred vision and swelling in his right eye and expect him to miss eight to 12 weeks.
The Braves made the move before Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Cubs.
Right-hander William Woods was recalled to take Rosario’s spot, giving the Braves 16 pitchers on their 28-man roster.
A star of the 2021 postseason, when he was the MVP of the NL Championship Series and helped the Braves win their first World Series title in 26 years, Rosario was off to a miserable start with just three hits in his first 44 at-bats for an .068 average, with no homers or RBIs.
Rosario has been dealing with swelling in his right retina. He was examined by a retinal specialist Monday and will undergo a laser procedure to correct the blurred vision.
The blow of losing Rosario will be softened by the impending return of Ronald Acuña Jr.
Yankees were fined $100,000 for improper use of dugout phone
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees were fined $100,000 by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred for using their dugout phone to relay information about opposing teams’ signs during the 2015 season and part of 2016.
The fine was disclosed in a Sept. 14, 2017, letter from Manfred to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman that is set to be unsealed in U.S. District Court in New York this week as part of a dismissed lawsuit by a fan. The letter’s contents were first reported Tuesday by SNY and the letter was obtained by The Associated Press.
MLB has said the fine was for violating rules on the use of the dugout phone but made the distinction that the Yankees did not use electronics to steal signs, a greater violation that led in January 2020 to the Houston Astros getting fined $5 million and resulted in one-year suspensions for Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow, who were both fired for the team’s conduct during the 2017 season.
Manfred announced on Sept. 15, 2017, that he had fined the Yankees for violating a rule about the use of a dugout phone but did not publicly detail the violation and did not announce the fine amount. He announced the penalty at the same time he fined the Boston Red Sox for sending electronic communications from their video replay room to an athletic trainer in the dugout.
Hamlin sent to sensitivity training after “Family Guy” tweet
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR on Tuesday ordered Denny Hamlin to begin sensitivity training this week after he posted an anti-Asian meme from the television comedy “Family Guy” to criticize Kyle Larson’s driving on the last lap at Talladega Superspeedway over the weekend.
Hamlin deleted the tweet Monday night and apologized.
“I took down a post I made earlier today after reading some of the comments,” he wrote. “It was a poor choice of memes and I saw how it was offensive. It came across totally wrong.”
Hamlin is a three-time Daytona 500 winner who drives a Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing. He also owns 23XI Racing with Michael Jordan and fields two cars supported by the Japanese automaker — one driven by Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver at NASCAR’s top level.
Hamlin is also good friends with Larson, the reigning Cup Series champion who was suspended by NASCAR almost all of the 2020 season for using a racial slur during an online race. He is half-Japanese.
On Sunday at Talladega, Larson was in second exiting the final turn when he made his move for the win. He moved up the track multiple lanes in an aggressive move that caused 23XI driver Kurt Busch to crash — a wreck that also collected Wallace.
In the meme, an Asian woman speaks in choppy English before moving across six lanes of traffic with no warning, reflecting a racist steretype about Asian drivers. It has long been removed from the episode on all streaming platforms but the clip can still be found on YouTube. Larson’s name was superimposed over the female driver in the meme.
Hamlin’s tweet was up nearly seven hours before he deleted it right before midnight.
Toyota said in a statement it supported NASCAR’s punishment of Hamlin.
Nuggets’ Cousins fined $15K for kicking towels into stands
NEW YORK — Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins has been fined $15,000 for kicking towels into the stands during Game 4 of Denver’s first-round playoff series against Golden State, the NBA announced Tuesday.
The incident occurred when Cousins returned to the bench after getting called for a personal foul with 7:27 remaining in the second quarter of the Nuggets’ 126-121 home victory on Sunday.
Cousins finished with 10 points. Denver avoided a sweep with the win. Game 5 is Wednesday night.
Bucks’ Jrue Holiday wins NBA teammate of year award again
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has been named the NBA’s teammate of the year for the second time in three seasons, the league announced Tuesday.
A panel of league executives selected 12 finalists for the honor, which is officially named the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award. More than 300 current NBA players voted on the winner from that list of 12 finalists.
Dallas Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic finished second in the voting and Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan was third. Holiday received 39 first-place votes and 964 total points. Marjanovic had more first-place votes – 48 – and received 936 total points. DeRozan had 34 first-place votes and 898 points.
Players got 10 points for a first-place vote, seven for second place, five for third, three for fourth and one for fifth.
Holiday also won this award in 2019-20 when he was with the New Orleans Pelicans. He won the NBA Sportsmanship Award last season, when he also was a finalist for the inaugural Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award.
The Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award recognizes a player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play and dedication to his team, as well as leadership on and off the court as a mentor and role model to other players.
MLB teams allowed to carry 14 pitchers through May 29
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball and the players’ association are allowing teams to have an additional pitcher for most of May.
MLB and the union said Tuesday that teams may carry as many as 14 pitchers from May 2-29, a change the league said was “for player health purposes.”
The sides had said March 31 that a 13-pitcher limit would be enforced starting May 2. Teams and the union announced then that the active roster limit would be 28 from opening day on April 7 through May 1, then revert to 26 on May 2. The larger size during the initial weeks was in response to the shortened spring training that followed the lockout.
The active roster size increases to 28 on Sept. 1.
Cressy snaps 7-match losing streak to beat Evans at BMW Open
MUNICH — American Maxime Cressy ended a seven-match losing streak at tour-level by beating sixth-seeded Daniel Evans of Britain 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of the BMW Open on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old Cressy hadn’t won since reaching the round of 16 at the Australian Open in January. He will next face Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori.
Belarusian player Ilya Ivashka defeated American Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to set up a second-round meeting with fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili.
Hugo Gaston defeated another American, Marcos Giron, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 7-5 to progress.
Also, Germany’s Oscar Otte eased past Serbian qualifier Marko Topo 6-1, 6-2 and will next face third-seeded Reilly Opelka.
Several other matches were pushed back to Wednesday, when top-seeded Alexander Zverev will face Danish player Holger Rune in his first match at the clay-court tournament.
