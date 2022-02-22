NFL and XFL collaborating on player safety and health data
NEW YORK — The NFL is collaborating with the XFL for player safety and health data.
The XFL, which plans to relaunch in 2023, will be working with the NFL on physical and mental fitness programs for players, the study of playing surfaces and equipment, and the sharing of game trends and data.
“We are extremely pleased to collaborate with the NFL in these important areas,” said Dany Garcia, co-owner of the XFL, which also has Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson among its ownership group. “We are bringing forward an XFL that is progressive and forward thinking when it comes to innovation, leveraging the newest technology to enhance game-day experience. We have an open field for innovative rules to enhance in-game access.
“Sharing insights and practices between the XFL and NFL will do a tremendous amount of good for the game of football and support the player ecosystem overall.”
Also potentially in the works between the leagues could be international football development and scouting, and officiating, including the testing of game rules for player protection as well as technologies to enhance officiating.
“The XFL has shown us that innovation is one of its core principles. We are hopeful that this relationship will support further development and improvements in the game of football at all levels.” said Troy Vincent, who oversees NFL football operations.
The XFL is not planning to become a developmental league for the NFL.
Neymar hopes to play for US club in future
SAO PAULO — Neymar hopes to play in the United States one day, more than he wants to return to his Brazil homeland.
The 30-year-old striker recently extended his contract with Paris Saint-Germain to 2025.
“I don’t know if I will play in Brazil again. I have a lot of will to play in the U.S., that I do want. At least for one season,” Neymar told podcast “Fenômenos” in a video posted late Sunday. “In Brazil ... I don’t know. Sometimes I want it, sometimes I don’t.”
The striker jokingly said he wants to play in the U.S. “because the championship is quick, so there’s four months of vacations. That’s how you can play (there) for many years.”
Asked whether he is planning for his retirement, Neymar said he jokes with his friends about hanging his boots at age 32.
“I will play until I am mentally worn out. If I am well in my head and in my body ... my body will endure a few more years, but the head needs to be well. But there’s not a certain age.”
Neymar also considered Brazil’s national team to be “very distanced from Brazil fans.
“I don’t know why, when it started, why it happened, but I see it in our matches. People don’t talk about it, don’t know when we play. That’s bad,” the striker said. “It is sad to live in a generation in which Brazil playing is not important. When I was a child it was an event, we had to stop, meet the family.”
Pelé extends hospital stay due to infection
SAO PAULO — Pelé has extended a scheduled hospital stay due to a urinary infection.
The 81-year-old Pelé went in on Feb. 13 to continue treatment for his colon cancer, and days later doctors found the infection, Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo said in a statement on Monday.
“His clinical conditions are stable, and his release should take place on the next few days,” the hospital said.
Pelé has had chemotherapy to treat the tumor that was found during routine exams at the end of August. He was briefly put in intensive care shortly after the surgery on his colon, and has since recovered.
He was discharged on Sept. 30, almost one month after being hospitalized, but has spent more days in hospital since.
Pelé had been recovering at his home in Guarujá, outside Sao Paulo. He posted on social media several updates on his improving health.
Pelé won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 in 92 matches.
Veteran guard Goran Dragic to sign with Brooklyn Nets
Goran Dragic plans to sign with Brooklyn, giving the Nets a veteran boost in the backcourt.
Agent Bill Duffy said Monday that Dragic was going to Brooklyn, where the Nets need guard help after trading James Harden to Philadelphia.
Ben Simmons, acquired in that deal, isn’t ready to play after sitting out all season, and Kyrie Irving still can’t play in home games because he hasn’t met New York City’s vaccine requirement.
Dragic played in just five games this season in Toronto, where he was traded from Miami in the offseason in the deal for Kyle Lowry. The Raptors dealt him to San Antonio at the trade deadline. Dragic then agreed to a buyout and became a free agent.
His plans to sign with the Nets were first reported by The Athletic.
Dragic was an All-Star in Miami in 2018 and helped the Heat reach the NBA Finals two years later. The native of Slovenia began his NBA career in 2008 in Phoenix as a teammate of current Nets coach Steve Nash.
Dragic has averaged 13.9 points for his career.
Djokovic wins his first match of 2022 in Dubai
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Novak Djokovic won his first match of the year when he beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-3 to open the Dubai Championships on Monday.
Djokovic couldn’t defend his Australian Open title last month because he was deported from the country for being unvaccinated.
The United Arab Emirates allowed him entry, and Djokovic cashed in at a tournament he’s won five times.
Musetti took two sets off Djokovic at the French Open last year but, on a breezy Dubai evening, the Italian wild card couldn’t convert bags of break chances while trailing 3-1 in the first set and 4-2 in the second.
“I have to be satisfied with my tennis, especially after not playing for two and a half, three months,” Djokovic said on court. “Of course, there were moments when I played great, there were moments when I made a couple of unforced errors in a row uncharacteristically. But it’s normal to expect that (in my) first match after a while.”
He next faces Karen Khachanov or Alex de Minaur.
Andy Murray won his first match in Dubai since his title run in 2017. He beat Australian qualifier Christopher O’Connell 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-5 after nearly three hours.
Smashing debut: NC St freshman hits 5 HRs in opening series
Tommy White pledged to play for North Carolina State in 2018 and his reputation as a power hitter preceded him.
It took him one game to live up to it.
The freshman first baseman homered five times in the Wolfpack’s three-game sweep of Evansville. The first of his three in Friday’s 24-6 win came on the second pitch of his first at-bat. His grand slam highlighted Saturday’s 6-4 win, and he went deep again in Sunday’s 7-0 win.
White was 9 for 14 with seven runs scored and 12 RBIs for the weekend. To celebrate, he called his grandparents and went out for a steak dinner with his parents before spending Sunday night trying to decompress.
“Some tears from pops and mom and my grandparents, and friends are calling me and saying how proud they are and that I’ve earned it,” White said. “There’s definitely work to come. We have a long season ahead so I’m not trying to get caught up in what I did.”
White, from St. Pete Beach, Florida, went to NC State from IMG Academy and is physically mature beyond his years with his 6-foot-2, 242-pound frame and beard. He was a high school All-American and Under Armour Home Run Derby champion, and coach Elliott Avent said he’s as good a freshman hitter as he’s signed in 25 years at N.C. State.
White was projected to be picked in the first five rounds of last year’s Major League Baseball draft, but he made it known he planned to stick to his longtime commitment to N.C. State unless a club could match the monetary figure he required to sign. He went undrafted and was happy to go to college.
O’Connell, Vikings tap Wes Phillips as offensive coordinator
EAGAN, Minn. — Wes Phillips will follow Kevin O’Connell to Minnesota from the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and serve as offensive coordinator for the Vikings.
Phillips was one of five more assistants for O’Connell’s staff finalized by the team on Monday, along with special teams coordinator Matt Daniels, defensive backs coach Daronte Jones, assistant special teams coach Ben Kotwica and outside linebackers coach and pass rush specialist Mike Smith.
O’Connell was hired as head coach of the Vikings last week.
Phillips is the son of Wade Phillips and the grandson of Bum Phillips, both former NFL head coaches. Wes Phillips was the tight ends coach for the Rams for the last three years and added the passing game coordinator title in 2021. He has coached in the league for 16 seasons.
Daniels was the assistant special teams coach for the Dallas Cowboys the last two years. He played in the NFL for four seasons as a safety for three different teams.
Jones returns to the same role he had for the Vikings in 2020 after one year as defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at LSU. Kotwica enters his 13th season as a coach in the NFL. He was director of player development for his alma mater Army in 2021. He served eight years in the U.S. Army after graduation in 1996. Smith spent the last three seasons with the Green Bay Packers and has coached in the league for 10 years.
Greece to close supporters’ clubs after soccer-linked murder
ATHENS, Greece — Soccer supporters’ clubs will be shut down in Greece for five months as part of a crackdown announced Monday, triggered by the murder of a 19-year-old who was stabbed and beaten to death by soccer hooligans in the northern city of Thessaloniki.
The Feb. 1 murder of Thessaloniki resident Alkis Kambanos has shocked the city and soccer fans nationwide ‒ in a country that has struggled to tame sport related violence and corruption for decades.
Ten people have been arrested in connection with the attack.
Takis Theodorikakos, a minister for public order, said the new measures would include tougher jail terms and sentencing guidelines for organized sport related violence, adding that supporters clubs would be allowed to reopen only after July 31 following an extensive review of the operation rules and the introduction of a new operating framework.
“Hooliganism is a global scourge that is responsible for the death of dozens of people. We must join forces, the government, political parties, soccer teams, and players. No one has the right to be absent from this effort to confront the violence,” Theodorikakos said.
The new measures will require parliamentary approval but are likely to receive broad political support beyond the government’s comfortable majority.
UGa assistant Luke steps down to spend more time with family
ATHENS, Ga. — Matt Luke resigned Monday as Georgia’s associate head coach and offensive line assistant, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.
The 45-year-old Luke is a former head coach at Mississippi. He spent the last two seasons working for Georgia coach Kirby Smart, helping the Bulldogs win their first national championship since 1980.
“After much prayer and conversation with my family, I have decided to step away from coaching and shift my focus to spending more time with my family,” Luke said in a statement. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to be able to win a national championship with this staff and these players, and something I will never forget.”
Luke has coached for the past 23 years, including four stints at Ole Miss, his alma mater. He was the school’s head coach from 2017-19, where he compiled a record of 15-21 before his firing.
Luke also coached at Murray State, Tennessee and Duke before joining Smart’s staff in 2020.
“He has been an invaluable part of our staff and played a great role in helping us win a national championship,” Smart said. “We are so appreciative of everything he has done for Georgia football.”
Smart said he’s now “working on finding a coach that will continue to develop our young men and build our strong foundation with the offensive line.”
Hull no longer connected to Blackhawks as team ambassador
CHICAGO — Hall of Fame forward Bobby Hull is no longer serving as a team ambassador for the Chicago Blackhawks.
Hull played for Chicago for 15 years, collecting 604 goals and 549 assists. He was named a Blackhawks ambassador in a ceremony with fellow Hall of Famer Stan Mikita in 2008.
The Blackhawks said Monday they are redefining the role of team ambassador after Mikita died in 2018 and Tony Esposito passed away in August.
“When it comes to Bobby, specifically, we jointly agreed earlier this season that he will retire from any official team role,” the team said in a statement.
Hull, 83, was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983 and had his No. 9 sweater retired by the Blackhawks that same year. While Hull was a star player, he has had several troubling episodes off the ice over the years.
Hull was convicted of assaulting a police officer who intervened in a dispute with then-wife Deborah in 1986. He also was accused of battery, but that charge was dropped after Deborah told authorities she didn’t want to testify against her husband, a state attorney told the Chicago Tribune.
Hull’s second wife, Joanne, accused him of abuse during an interview with ESPN for a 2002 show.
A Russian newspaper reported in 1998 that Hull said Adolf Hitler “had some good ideas.” Hull denied making the comment, calling it “false and defamatory.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.