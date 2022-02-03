McKennie goal gets US going in frigid 3-0 win vs. Honduras
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Weston McKennie and Walker Zimmerman had first-half goals to give the U.S. an early spark on a frigid night and a fresh Christian Pulisic scored after entering in the second half to lead the Americans over Honduras 3-0 Wednesday night in a World Cup qualifying match.
Goalkeeper Matt Turner didn’t have to make a single save for the Americans, who emerged from the pandemic-prompted winter session in second place with three matches remaining.
The kickoff temperature was 3 degrees (minus-16 Celsius) with a minus-14 wind chill at a site picked by the U.S. Soccer Federation along with Columbus, Ohio, for optimal home-field advantage over opponents from tropical countries.
The Americans beat El Salvador 1-0 on Thursday, when it was 29 degrees in Ohio and lost 2-0 to host Canada on Sunday in Hamilton, Ontario, when it was 22. The weather in Minnesota was a another level of cold, the coldest in U.S. team history and violating USSF guidelines for safe outdoor play and ending with a 1-degree temperature.
“It was freezing out here. I’m looking forward to getting into the locker room,” Pulisic said.
Still, the match was a sellout — an announced crowd of 19,202 — with red-white-and-blue-clad fans clutching their complimentary hand warmers and however many layers they could find in their closets. Players wore skin-tight thermal tops and black gloves, but most of them had bare skin exposed on their knees as they jogged and jumped around on the grass at 3-year-old Allianz Field.
Washington’s NFL team unveils new name as Commanders
Washington has some new Commanders in town.
The NFL team announced its new name on Wednesday, 18 months after fresh pressure from sponsors helped convince the once-storied franchise to drop its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans. The organization committed to avoiding Native American imagery in its rebrand after being called the Washington Football Team the past two seasons.
Washington is the latest American major professional team to abandon its name linked to Native Americans, and it was considered one of the most egregious.
Suzan Shown Harjo, who is Cheyenne and Hodulgee Muscogee, called the change “an amazing and a giant step in the maturation of America.” The 76-year-old Harjo has been advocating for sports teams to drop Native imagery and mascots since the 1960s.
“That’s sort of our place in the world, Native people’s place in the world, to help the rest of the country come to grips with its past and to understand how to move on,” she said. “And, I hope, how to do it with grace.”
While Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Guardians have changed their name, the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks and baseball’s Atlanta Braves have said they are not planning to make a change.
COVID knocks Meyers Taylor out of Olympic flagbearer duty
BEIJING — Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor was chosen Wednesday to be a flagbearer for the U.S. Olympic team but will not be able to attend the Winter Games opening ceremony because she’s in isolation after a positive COVID-19 test.
Speed skater Brittany Bowe will take Meyers Taylor’s place in Friday’s ceremony, and will be joined by curler John Shuster.
“Being voted by my peers as the flag bearer is the biggest honor of my career,” Meyers Taylor said. “While I cannot carry the flag and walk in with the rest of Team USA, Brittany is very deserving of the opportunity to lead our delegation on my behalf.”
On Tuesday, Meyers Taylor said on social media that she arrived in Beijing on Jan. 27 and tested positive two days later. She said she was asymptomatic and in isolation. Bobsled doesn’t begin until Feb. 13, and USA Bobsled and Skeleton is hopeful that Meyers Taylor will be able to compete.
Shortened Olympic torch relay starts for Beijing Games
BEIJING — The three-day torch relay for the Beijing Olympics, shortened considerably because of concerns about the coronavirus, started Wednesday with an 80-year-old former speedskater carrying the flame.
The relay opened at the Olympic Forest Park. Luo Zhihuan, the country’s first internationally competitive speedskater, ran the first leg.
The torch will be carried through the three Olympics zones, starting with downtown Beijing before heading to Yanqing district and finally Zhangjiakou in neighboring Hebei Province.
The Beijing Games have already been impacted on a scale similar to that experienced by Tokyo during last year’s Summer Olympics. China says only selected spectators will be allowed to attend events, and Olympic athletes, officials, staff and journalists are required to stay within a bubble that keeps them from contact with the general public.
Harbaugh says he’ll stay at Michigan after Vikings interview
Jim Harbaugh will stay at Michigan after all, ending his dalliance with a return to the NFL after interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings for their head coach vacancy Wednesday.
Harbaugh withdrew from consideration and will be back at his alma mater for an eighth season.
“With an enthusiasm unknown to mankind!” Harbaugh said in a text message to The Associated Press.
According to a person with knowledge of the decision no offer of the job was made to Harbaugh. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because details of the process were not being made public by the university or the Vikings,
Harbaugh was the last of four candidates the Vikings, who hired new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah last week, conducted in-person interviews with. Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham are the other finalists to replace Mike Zimmer, who was fired after a second straight losing season. Zimmer made the playoffs three times in eight years with the Vikings.
With the Rams preparing for the Super Bowl on Feb. 13, the Vikings wouldn’t be able to hire O’Connell or Morris until after the game. Graham was in Minnesota on Tuesday for his in-person visit. Vikings officials met with O’Connell and Morris in Southern California on Monday.
Ovechkin to miss All-Star Game after entering protocols
WASHINGTON — Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin will miss the NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas on Saturday after entering the league’s COVID-19 protocols Wednesday.
Ovechkin was going to play in his eighth All-Star Game. He’s tied for third in the NHL with 29 goals and is fourth on the career list with 759.
Players, coaches welcome league’s latest COVID-19 protocols
Morning nasal swabs, part of the daily routine for NHL players in recent months, are going away.
The league updated its COVID-19 protocols earlier this week, dropping daily testing requirements for fully vaccinated players, citing a “declining positivity rate.” Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau said the change was long overdue.
“I’m glad they’re doing what they’re doing,” he said. “If the guy is sick and you can tell he’s sick, absolutely test him, make sure he stays away from the players and everything else. But if you’re not sick and you have no symptoms, I think everybody concerned would be very happy that we just go on with life and not have to test.”
Virtually every NHL team has been hit by COVID-19 cases this season, forcing the league to postpone 104 games.
Last month, the Canucks saw their top three goaltenders, three forwards and two assistant coaches simultaneously sidelined by the virus. Boudreau said the last five Vancouver players to enter the league’s protocol were asymptomatic.
Las Vegas Aces re-sign 2020 WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson
LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Aces have re-signed A’ja Wilson, locking up the 2020 WNBA MVP at the start of free agency.
Terms of the deal announced Wednesday were not disclosed.
Teams could not start talking to free agents until Saturday, but the Aces moved quickly to keep Wilson in the desert.
“A’ja is a generational talent both on and off the court, and I’m excited to have her back in the fold with the Aces,” new Aces coach Becky Hammon said in a statement. “She has been the leader of this team, and an integral part of the Las Vegas community since the day she was drafted, and I know our fans are ecstatic to once again have her at the forefront of our pursuit of a WNBA Championship.”
Wilson was the first overall pick in the 2018 WNBA draft after leading South Carolina to an NCAA championship the year before and has become one of the league’s best players in four seasons.
Wilson won the 2020 MVP after averaging 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocked shots per game while leading the Aces to the WNBA Finals. The 6-foot-4 forward has earned two all-WNBA nods, three All-Star appearances, WNBA rookie of the year and won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
Two-time WNBA MVP Delle Donne feels healthy, ready to play
Elena Delle Donne is ready to play again.
The two-time WNBA MVP has only been able to play three games the last two seasons because of back issues that required surgery. There was also the potential for complications if she got the coronavirus.
“I’ll be ready. I feel phenomenal. I have been going to work every single day,” Delle Donne said on a media Zoom on Tuesday. “Working on my movements, getting so much stronger on the court. I feel like I’m moving again like my younger self. But even better and more efficient. I’m so excited to get this season started; we’ve got an awesome bunch.”
Delle Donne, who played through three herniated discs when the Washington Mystics won the 2019 championship, said she hasn’t been in pain for “months.”
“This has been like the rebirth of me for so many reasons,” Delle Donne said. “There were so many moments where it was like, ‘This might be it.’ For me to be able to find a new way, and a new push and to feel so great now is something that is so exciting, and I find so much joy in it every day.”
Delle Donne will participate in the USA Basketball women’s national team training camp this week in Washington, but won’t play in the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament next weekend. Mystics coach Mike Thibault will be one of the court coaches at the training camp.
Angel McCoughtry signs with Minnesota Lynx
Angel McCoughtry is heading to Minnesota and Briann January is going to Seattle for her final season in the WNBA.
McCoughtry spent the past two seasons in Las Vegas after playing in Atlanta since the Dream drafted her first in 2009. She missed last year while dealing with an ACL injury in her right knee, except for a token one-game appearance when the Aces played in Atlanta. In 2020 she averaged 14.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Aces.
“We are excited to welcome Angel, one of the all-time greats in the history of our league, to the Minnesota Lynx,” Lynx head coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve said Wednesday. “Her competitive drive and passion for the game are unmatched, and she will no doubt be an integral part of our quest for a fifth championship.”
The five-time All-Star is 15th in league history for points and third for points per game (18.7).
“The Lynx have been one of the toughest opponents I’ve played throughout my career,” McCoughtry said. “The level of basketball IQ this team has is evident through the many years of historical success. To become a part of this team is truly special and I will do my best to contribute to the expectations that this organization strives for. I’m excited to make Minnesota my homecourt and play in front of such passionate fans while learning from such a seasoned coaching staff.”
Rodman signs richest NWSL contract ever with Spirit
The Washington Spirit have signed Trinity Rodman to the richest contract in the history of the National Women’s Soccer League.
The extension with the 19-year-old daughter of NBA great Dennis Rodman is worth at least $1.1 million over four years, according to the Washington Post.
Octagon Soccer, which represents Rodman, announced that the deal makes Rodman the league’s highest-paid player.
Rodman was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NWSL draft by the Spirit, which went on to win the league championship. She scored seven goals and had seven assists, and was named the league’s Rookie of the Year.
Serbian prosecutors: Djokovic’s COVID-19 test was valid
BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia’s state prosecutors on Wednesday rejected suggestions that Novak Djokovic used a fake positive test for COVID-19 to try to enter Australia and compete in the Australian Open.
The prosecution office said in a statement that it had received a request for criminal proceedings against unnamed individuals who allegedly forged two PCR certificates, which were later used by Djokovic to apply for a medical exemption from vaccination when entering Australia.
“The prosecution acted according to the regulations, checks were performed, and it was determined that Novak Djokovic was tested several times and that the certificates on the test results from December 16, 2021 and December 22, 2021 are valid,” the statement said.
Foreign media, including Der Spiegel and the BBC, have reported discrepancies in the serial numbers of the tests Serbian authorities administered to the top-ranked Djokovic ahead of his trip to Australia, suggesting possible irregularities in the way they were issued.
NCAA earns $1.15B in 2021 as revenue returns to normal
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA generated more than $1.15 billion in revenue in 2021, returning to normal after the cancellation of the men’s basketball tournament because of the pandemic in 2020 cost the association and its member schools $800 million.
The NCAA released its financial records Wednesday.
Most NCAA revenue comes from its contract with CBS and Turner for the rights to televise the men’s Division I basketball tournament. That contract paid the NCAA $850 million in 2021 and is scheduled to pay $870 million in 2022.
NCAA revenues were $1.12 billion in 2019.
The majority of the revenue is distributed back to its more than 1,200 member schools. The 350 Division I schools that can participate in the basketball tournament earn the bulk of it, mostly through shared payouts to conferences.
The NCAA distributed $613 million to its members in 2021 after that figure dropped to $246 million during 2020.
An insurance payout of $270 million in 2020 helped cover some of lost revenue from the canceled tournament. The NCAA received another $81 million in insurance to help make up for lost ticket revenue and expenses related to COVID-19 precautions for last season’s tournament, which was played entirely in and around Indianapolis.
Alabama’s Nick Saban hires 3 assistant coaches
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama coach Nick Saban has hired three new assistants.
The school announced Wednesday that Coleman Hutzler will coordinate special teams and coach outside linebackers, Travaris Robinson will work with the cornerbacks and Eric Wolford will be the offensive line coach.
Valencia and Rayo advance to Copa del Rey quarterfinals
MADRID — Valencia reached its second Copa del Rey semifinal in four years by defeating Cádiz 2-1 on Wednesday, while Rayo Vallecano made the last four for the first time in four decades by beating Mallorca 1-0.
Hugo Duro scored the winner for Valencia in the 79th minute after setting up the opener by Gonçalo Guedes in the 24th to lead the hosts to the semifinals for the first time since it won the title in 2019.
Cádiz scored with a penalty kick converted by Lucas Pérez in the 55th at Mestalla Stadium. It played the final minutes of the game with 10 men after Juan Cala was sent off with a second yellow for a hard sliding tackle.
Valencia’s only two victories in its last six matches had come in Copa games — against Cartagena in the round of 32 and Atlético Baleares in the round of 16. It sits 10th in the Spanish league.
Cádiz defeated Levante before the international break to end an eight-game winless streak in the league.
Valencia’s three new signings — Ilaix Moriba, Eray Comert and Bryan Gil — made their debut for the club.
