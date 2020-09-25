Auction of Vin Scully’s memorabilia tops $2 million
LOS ANGELES — Items from the personal collection of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully sold at auction for over $2 million, including World Series rings from the Dodgers’ championships in 1955 and 1988.
Each ring sold for $188,000 during online bidding that ended Wednesday, according to David Hunt, owner of Hunt Auctions in Exton, Pennsylvania. The Dodgers won their only World Series title in Brooklyn in 1955, and their most recent title was won in Los Angeles in 1988.
A Brooklyn Dodgers ring presented to Scully in the 1950s sold for $184,475.
Another item that sold for six figures was a Dodgers Centennial limited edition serigraph by LeRoy Neiman that went for $105,750.
Scully’s ring from the 1981 World Series went for $83,425; his ring from the 1963 World Series sold for $76,375.
His personal scorebook from his final season behind the mic for the Dodgers in 2016 sold for $82,250.
A World Series trophy presented to Scully in 1981 sold for $70,500; a similar trophy from the 1988 World Series drew a winning bid of $64,625.
An autograph that Scully obtained in person from Babe Ruth went for $18,800. A baseball signed by President Ronald Reagan for Scully sold for $11,750.
The auction was originally scheduled for All-Star weekend in Los Angeles in July but was moved online when the game was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Scully and his wife, Sandra, plan to use some of the auction proceeds to help their five children, 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren with expenses that include parochial school tuition. The rest of the proceeds will be donated to UCLA for neuromuscular research. Scully said his wife suffers from a condition related to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the incurable disease that forced Yankees great Lou Gehrig to retire at 36.
A’s beat Dodgers 6-4 on Laureano’s 9th-inning homer
LOS ANGELES — Ramon Laureano broke a ninth-inning tie with a two-run homer and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 on Wednesday night in a matchup of West division champions.
Laureano also had an RBI single in the seventh and made a diving catch in center field.
Edwin Rios, who replaced Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner in the sixth, homered in his first at-bat in the eighth, tying it 4-all. It was the first run given up in 19 appearances this season by Jake Diekman (1-0), who had a 22-inning scoreless streak that dated to last Sept. 16.
Stephen Piscotty singled in the ninth off Blake Treinen (3-3). With two outs, Laureano homered to the lower left-field seats, clocking a cardboard cutout in the face for a 6-4 lead.
Wright-Phillips scores twice, LAFC beats Whitecaps 6-0
LOS ANGELES — Bradley Wright-Phillips scored twice to move into fifth place on the MLS career list and Los Angeles beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 6-0 on Wednesday night.
Wright-Phillips scored on a spinning right-footed half-volley from the center of the area in the fifth minute and put away a bicycle kick from the top of the 6-yard box in the 11th to give LAFC (5-5-3) a 3-0 lead. His second goal gave him 115 in his MLS career, moving him past Ante Razov into fifth.
Dejan Jakovic headed home a corner kick by Brian Rodríguez to open the scoring just 1:35 in, the fastest goal in franchise history. It was Jakovic’s second career MLS goal and first since May 26, 2012.
LAFC became the fastest team in MLS history to score four and five goals. An own goal by the Whitecaps made it 4-0 in the 14th minute and Diego Rossi gave Los Angeles a 5-0 lead in the 33rd.
Another own goal by Vancouver (5-8-0) capped the scoring in the 68th.
2nd-half goals lift Real Salt Lake over LA Galaxy
SANDY, Utah — Albert Rusnak and Damir Kreilach scored second-half goals and Real Salt Lake beat the LA Galaxy 2-0 on Wednesday night.
Real Salt Lake (4-4-5) ended a three-game home losing streak. The Galaxy (4-5-3) lost 2-0 to Colorado on Saturday — their first defeat since July 18 — and are winless in three.
Rusnak scored on a penalty kick in the 65th minute. Seven minutes later, Kreilach’s sixth goal of the season came from the top of the 18-yard box on a cross from Rusnak.
The Galaxy’s Sebastian Lletget missed wide off a set piece in the 15th minute. Cristian Pavon’s shot hit the crossbar in the 22nd. Lletget missed again from the center of the 6-yard box in the 80th.
David Bingham had four saves for the Galaxy.
Royals outfielder Gordon to retire after season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon, the former first-round pick whose rollercoaster career took him from near bust to All-Star and Gold Glove winner, announced Thursday he will retire after the season.
Gordon was the second overall pick in the 2005 first-year player draft following a standout career at Nebraska, where he won the Golden Spikes Award as the best amateur in baseball. He made his big league debut two years later and, after a few years shuttling back and forth to the minors, moved from third base to the outfield and finally found success.
He wound up playing his entire 14-year career in Kansas City, joining only George Brett and Frank White as position players with that much longevity with the franchise.
He heads into a weekend four-game series against Detroit with the third-most walks (682), fourth-most homers (190), fifth-most doubles (357) and sixth-most games played (1,749) in club history.
Penguins trade 2-time Cup winner Hornqvist to Panthers
PITTSBURGH — Patric Hornqvist’s grit helped the Pittsburgh Penguins win a pair of Stanley Cups. To keep their championship window opened, they decided it was time to move on without him.
The Penguins traded the 33-year-old forward to Florida on Thursday in exchange for Mike Matheson and forward Colton Sceviour.
Hornqvist spent six seasons in Pittsburgh after being acquired in a 2014 trade that sent James Neal to Nashville.
Known for his hard-nosed play around the net, Hornqvist scored 132 goals in 407 games for the Penguins and added 22 more in the playoffs, including 14 during Pittsburgh’s run to consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017.
Hornqvist dealt with health issues — including concussions — near the end of his run in Pittsburgh. He was limited to 52 games during the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season and his 17 goals marked his fewest since 2012-13. He has three years left on a five-year, $26.5-million contract extension he signed in February 2018.
Kentucky racing industry suffers setback in court ruling
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s horse racing industry suffered a potentially huge setback Thursday when the state’s highest court ruled at least some historical racing games being offered in betting parlors aren’t legal.
Historical racing — featuring slots-style machines allowing people to bet on randomly generated, past horse races — has become a lucrative venture for racetracks. Bettors in Kentucky wagered more than $2 billion on historical racing machines in the previous fiscal year ending June 30.
Kentucky’s Supreme Court ruled that a form of historical race wagering offered by some tracks does not meet the standard for pari-mutuel wagering. Writing for the court, Justice Laurance B. VanMeter said the historical racing system under review “does not create a wagering pool among patrons such that they are wagering among themselves as required for pari-mutuel wagering.”
Pruitt gets raise, extension from Tennessee after 2 seasons
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 16 Tennessee has given coach Jeremy Pruitt a raise and a contract extension through 2025 after two seasons on the job.
Tennessee announced the two-year extension Thursday that also will increase Pruitt’s pay $400,000 from this season to $4.2 million in 2021.
Pruitt is 13-12 as a head coach heading into Saturday night’s season opener at South Carolina. The Vols start this pandemic-affected season ranked No. 16 having won six straight games, including the Gator Bowl in January. He also has had a top 10 recruiting class for 2020.
Zanardi showing signs of interaction 3 months after crash
MILAN — Italian racing driver turned Paralympic gold medalist Alex Zanardi has started responding to treatment with signs of interaction, more than three months after he was seriously injured in a handbike crash.
Zanardi has spent most of that time in intensive care after crashing into an oncoming truck during a relay event near the Tuscan town of Pienza on June 19.
“For several days now Alex Zanardi has undergone cognitive and motor rehabilitation sessions, with the administration of visual and acoustic stimuli, to which the patient responds with momentary and initial signs of interaction,” the San Raffaele hospital in Milan said in a statement Thursday.
The hospital said that is “significant progress” but added that his condition remains serious and that it would be “absolutely premature” to make a long-term prognosis.
Zanardi suffered serious facial and cranial trauma in the crash and was put in a medically induced coma. Doctors have warned of possible brain damage.
IndyCar: Askew sidelined with concussion symptoms, Helio in
Oliver Askew knew something was medically wrong in the days after “the hardest hit I’ve ever had” in the Indianapolis 500. He’d been evaluated and cleared to race after the crash, but he just didn’t feel right.
The IndyCar rookie told The Associated Press on Thursday he has been experiencing dizziness, sleeping difficulties, irritability, headaches and confusion since he crashed in the Aug. 23 race. He continued to race in four more events as he tried to “play through it” until friends and family encouraged him to seek medical treatment.
He’s since been diagnosed with a concussion and is working on a recovery plan with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s sports medicine concussion program, the same place NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. received care. Askew will not compete in next weekend’s doubleheader on the road course at Indianapolis and Arrow McLaren SP will use three-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves in the No. 7 Chevrolet.
Turner Sports expands rights deal with MLB through 2028
Turner Sports will continue broadcasting Major League Baseball after agreeing to an extension of rights through the 2028 season.
The seven-year agreement will take effect in 2022 and includes a Tuesday night game as well as additional postseason games. It also includes expanded digital rights for Bleacher Report and other WarnerMedia platforms.
This is the second of the three rights deals that MLB has extended. It reached an extension with Fox two years ago that also runs through 2028. Manfred said negotiations with ESPN are ongoing about renewing that network’s deal beyond the 2021 season.
The Fox and Turner deals are similar in that each includes an increase over 40% when they begin in 2022. Turner will pay an average of $470 million per season.
Saints to have limited number of fans
The New Orleans Saints say they’ll admit about 750 family members of players, coaches and other staff to Sunday night’s game against Green Bay in the Superdome.
All of those attending the game, which will be otherwise held without fans, will sit along the sideline behind the Saints’ bench in what club is labeling a “strict test” of its health and safety protocols for future games.
The club says Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell have approved of the plan to test protocols being developed with local, state and national officials as well as health experts and Superdome management.
The Saints say protocols include health screenings, mobile ticketing, social distancing and the wearing of face masks for all attending.
New turf at MetLife Stadium passes latest NFL inspection
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The turf at MetLife Stadium is good to go for Sunday’s game between the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.
The NFL said the latest inspection of the field on Wednesday showed the Field Turf surface meets all applicable standards and protocols for its field surfaces.
The examination was conducted by representatives from the NFL, NFLPA, MetLife Stadium, the Giants and Jets, Field Turf and the independent field inspector. It was conducted after the 49ers lodged complaints that the “sticky” surface caused at least four players to sustain knee injuries in a 31-13 win over the Jets on Sunday.
Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa and fellow lineman Solomon Thomas had season-ending ACL injuries. Running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman are likely to be out several weeks with sprained knees.
NASCAR fines Hendrick $100,000 for too much wind tunnel time
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hendrick Motorsports was fined $100,000 on Thursday for exceeding the amount of wind tunnel testing allowed in a year.
NASCAR also docked the organization 10 hours of wind tunnel time for next year. An organization is allowed a maximum of 70 hours in 2020 and 90 hours in 2021. The testing is defined as billable hours reported by the wind tunnel.
Tsitsipas beats Cuevas to reach Hamburg quarterfinals
HAMBURG, Germany — Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open by beating Pablo Cuevas 7-5, 6-4 on Thursday as he continues his warm-up for the French Open.
In a rematch of his only clay-court final win, Tsitsipas saved four break points at 4-4 in the first set and another at 5-5 before breaking Cuevas to take a 1-0 lead. He extended his unbeaten record against the Uruguayan to 3-0.
They last met when Tsitsipas beat Cuevas 6-3, 7-6 (4) in Estoril in May 2019 for his only tour-level title to date on clay. The Greek player, ranked sixth in the world, is building momentum on clay after losing in the first round in Rome last week.
His quarterfinal opponent is Dusan Lajovic, who swept past eighth-seeded Karen Khachanov 6-1, 6-2 in their second-round match. Since the tour restarted amid the coronavirus pandemic, Khachanov has gone four tournaments without making the quarterfinals.
Sabres sign Curtis Lazar to 2-year, $1.6 million contract
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres signed forward Curtis Lazar to a two-year, $1.6 million contract Thursday.
Lazar was a restricted free agent, who split last season between the NHL and the American Hockey League. He had five goals and five assists in 38 games with the Sabres.
The 25-year-old has six seasons of NHL experience, and was selected in the first round (17th overall) of the 2013 draft by Ottawa. Lazar played two-plus seasons in Ottawa, before being traded to Calgary.
Predators sign Yakov Trenin to 2-year, $1.45 million deal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Predators have signed forward Yakov Trenin to a two-year contract worth $1.45 million.
The Predators announced the deal Thursday. Trenin will be paid $700,000 for the 2020-21 season and $750,000 for 2021-22.
Trenin, 23, skated in 21 games as a rookie this season for Nashville, and he scored two goals with four assists and nine penalty minutes. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound forward averaged 9 minutes, 44 seconds of ice time with the Predators.
Iditarod preps for any scenario as 2021 race plans proceed
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The world’s most famous sled dog race will go forward in 2021, and amid the ongoing pandemic, officials now are preparing for every possible contingency for what the race and the world might look like in March when the Iditarod starts.
It’s not the mushers who worry Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach; they’re used to social distancing along the 1,000-mile trail.
The headaches start with what to do with the 1,800 volunteers and staff needed to stage the race, some scattered in 21 villages that serve as checkpoints along the trail between Anchorage and Nome, and how to protect them and the village residents from the coronavirus. The goal is zero community transmission.
Maryland school systems can begin sports Oct. 7
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Local school systems in Maryland can begin fall sports on Oct. 7, Gov. Larry Hogan and State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon announced Thursday.
Formal fall sport season practices can begin Oct. 7 in preparation for a competitive season beginning on Oct. 27, according to the announcement.
The governor says allowing fall sports to start next month marks another important step in the state’s recovery from the pandemic.
The decision by the state schools superintendent was reached after recent discussions with the state’s education board and Maryland’s 24 local school system superintendents. The executive director of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association also was involved, as well as parents.
Alex Morgan could make Tottenham debut against Arsenal
LONDON — Alex Morgan could make her Tottenham debut in an Women’s FA Cup quarterfinal against Arsenal on Saturday.
The 31-year-old United States forward, who gave birth to daughter Charlie Elena Carrasco in May, has not played since 2019.
Morgan only arrived in London last week after signing for Tottenham from the Orlando Pride but she has been training through the week.
“She is one of our players and as everyone else can be selected to play because all the paperwork has been done,” joint Tottenham manager Juan Amoros said Thursday. “We will have to wait until almost the last minute.”
The two-time World Cup winner is due to return to Orlando for the National Women’s Soccer League next year, but Tottenham is open to extending the deal.
Bach offers pep session for Tokyo Games and talks up vaccine
TOKYO — IOC President Thomas Bach delivered a pep talk to Japanese government officials and local organizers on Thursday that included suggestions that “hundreds of millions” of doses COVID-19 vaccines would be available before the postponed Olympics open in July.
Bach was speaking from Switzerland in an on-line gathering of officials in Japan during the first of two days of meetings focused on how to pull off the delayed Tokyo Games.
Bach pointed out that major sports events like the Tour de France have been held with limited fans and without the vaccine. But he said a vaccine — or vaccines — could be ready for Tokyo, although he gave few details.
Martínez heads Bayern past Sevilla to win Super Cup
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Javi Martínez is Bayern Munich’s Mr. Super Cup.
Seven years after scoring an extra-time goal to help Bayern win its last UEFA Super Cup, Martínez netted the winner in the 104th minute Thursday as the German club beat Sevilla 2-1 in the European curtain raiser in a stadium partially filled with fans.
Martínez rose above a crowd of players to head in the rebound when Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou parried David Alaba’s speculative shot.
Bayern midfielder Thomas Müller hailed Martínez as “Mr. Super Cup,” recalling the 2013 goal which sent a game against Chelsea to a penalty shootout which Bayern won.
It could be one of Martínez’s last games for Bayern after eight years and eight German league titles. Chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told German media last month that the versatile defensive player was seeking to leave.
Milan, Tottenham advance in Europa League qualifying
AC Milan midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu scored twice to give his team a 3-2 home victory over Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt in Europa League qualifying on Thursday.
There were no major upsets as Tottenham, Celtic, Wolfsburg, PSV Eindhoven and Sporting Lisbon all advanced to the playoff round.
With Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic sidelined with the coronavirus, Lorenzo Colombo also scored for the seven-time European champion, which was banned from UEFA competitions last year after breaching financial fair play rules.
Milan will travel to face Rio Ave on next week in the playoffs. The Portuguese team prevailed 4-2 on penalties after drawing 1-1 at Besiktas in Turkey.
Liverpool to play Arsenal twice next week after cup win
LONDON — Liverpool teenager Curtis Jones scored twice in a 7-2 victory over Lincoln in the League Cup, and defending champion Manchester City edged past Bournemouth 2-1 on Thursday.
Liverpool advanced to a fourth-round meeting next Thursday with Arsenal, which also plays at Anfield in the Premier League on Monday.
Phil Foden’s late goal secured City’s progress to a match next week with Burnley. Bertrand Traore made a scoring start to his Aston Villa career in a 3-0 win at Bristol City that set up a meeting with Stoke.
Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimović tests positive for virus
MILAN — Zlatan Ibrahimović tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, and he reacted to the news as only he can.
The AC Milan striker said he was positive a day after testing negative for COVID-19.
“I tested negative to Covid yesterday and positive today. No symptoms what so ever. Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea,” Ibrahimović wrote on Twitter.
Ibrahimović will miss Milan’s Europa League match against Norwegian club Bodø/Glimt on Thursday and the Serie A match at Crotone on Sunday.
Brazil’s Flamengo in disarray after 16 players get COVID-19
SAO PAULO — Brazilian club Flamengo, whose executives pushed for soccer to restart after the coronavirus pandemic hit South America, is now trying to postpone a league game after 16 of its players tested positive for COVID-19.
Flamengo’s vice president for legal affairs Rodrigo Dunshee said he hopes the Brazilian soccer confederation will agree to postpone Sunday’s Brazilian championship game against Palmeiras, which has already rejected such request.
The Rio de Janeiro team is the reigning Brazilian and Copa Libertadores champion.
Bundesliga fans back in stadiums but tracking virus stats
DÜSSELDORF, Germany — There’s a new stat grabbing Bundesliga fans’ attention. It’s not expected goals, distance run or passing accuracy, but the coronavirus infection rate.
The return of fans to the German soccer league last week came with a catch. If there are too many infections in the host city, a circuit-breaker rule kicks in and fans are banned again. That’s causing chaos for clubs.
Schalke fans face uncertainty over whether they can attend the first home game of the season Saturday against Werder Bremen. The club could otherwise have allowed in as many as 12,000 supporters, but the infection rate remains above the circuit-breaker level despite a slight drop Thursday.
Last week, high infection rates stopped Bayern Munich from hosting fans against Schalke in the season opener after the mayor said it would send the wrong message.
Lukaku: Vidal could be the difference for ambitious Inter
MILAN — After coming close to two titles last season, Inter Milan has high hopes that its upgraded squad will end a 10-year wait for a trophy.
Inter finished a point behind Juventus in Serie A and lost the Europa League final to Sevilla in manager Antonio Conte’s first season. During the transfer window, the Nerazzurri were among the most active by bringing in midfielder Arturo Vidal and defenders Achraf Hakimi and Aleksandar Kolarov among others.
The signing of the 33-year-old Vidal — who played under Conte at Juventus — is considered a difference-maker.
Revamped Barcelona starts new season with spotlight on Messi
MADRID — Lionel Messi will be there when Barcelona starts its season on Sunday, just as he has been for the last two decades.
His every move, however, will be scrutinized like never before.
After all, never before had Messi told the club that he wanted to leave, and never before had Messi been forced to stay.
Will Messi still give his best? Will he still be motivated? Will the transfer saga affect him?
Some of those questions may start being answered on Sunday when Barcelona opens its Spanish league season against Villarreal at the Camp Nou. It will be the club’s league debut after the first two matches were postponed because of its participation in the Champions League late last season.
The team’s last official match was the embarrassing 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals in August, one of the worst defeats in the club’s history and in Messi’s career. The result thrust Barcelona into one of its worst crises ever, and led Messi to make public his desire to leave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.